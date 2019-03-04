More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Fixing men’s hoops a top priority during Wake Forest AD transition

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — New Wake Forest athletic director John Currie is taking over a department that’s on pretty solid overall footing — except in men’s basketball.

The basketball season ends well before Currie formally starts his new job on May 1, so retiring AD Ron Wellman says he will make any major decisions “if there are major decisions to be made” — with both men saying Monday that they’ll keep an open line of communication during the transition.

Wellman and Currie spoke a day after the school announced the retirement of the longest-tenured AD in Division I and its selection of Currie, a Wake Forest alumnus and Wellman protege who ran the departments at Kansas State and Tennessee, as his successor.

The moves come with one of the school’s highest-profile programs at a crossroads, and the official transition date falls several weeks after the Demon Deacons’ season wraps up.

“I’ll be the one making those decisions, but there will be communication between John and me, for sure,” Wellman said.

Currie says he has confidence in whatever Wellman, who took over at Wake Forest in 1992, decides to do.

“Ron Wellman has made a career of incredible decisions for Wake Forest” and at his other schools, Currie said. “I have extraordinary trust and respect for Ron and President (Nathan) Hatch, and as we go along the road, I’m sure that I’ll be clued in when I need to be.”

The situation in men’s basketball certainly will need to be addressed — one way or another.

Coach Danny Manning is 65-90 overall and 24-64 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with one NCAA Tournament appearance in five seasons. Barring a miracle run in the postseason, the Demon Deacons (11-17, 4-12) are headed for their seventh losing season since 2010 — also the last year they finished above .500 in the league.

Nearly half of Manning’s losses here (44) have come by double figures. Of the 17 losses this season, nine have been by at least 20 points. That includes the worst loss in the three-decade history of Joel Coliseum — a 95-57 setback to North Carolina last month — but doesn’t include head-scratching home defeats by Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb that, at least, were close. And the Demon Deacons still have to play No. 4 Duke and No. 14 Florida State later this week.

This year’s team entered Monday night’s games ranked last in the league in seven major stat categories, including scoring defense, scoring margin, shooting percentage, shooting percentage allowed and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Manning has said part of the problem is youth, with only one scholarship player — junior Brandon Childress — remaining from the 2017 team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.

Complicating matters, Manning received a contract extension before last season, but Wellman did not disclose the terms or the length of the deal, as is customary at the private school.

And the lack of recent success in that sport threatens to undercut the success the department is enjoying in other areas.

Dave Clawson’s football program has won three bowls in three years, the men’s tennis team won an NCAA title in 2018 — one of five team national titles Wake Forest has claimed since Wellman took over — and the school ranks No. 6 nationally and tops in the ACC in the standings for the Director’s Cup, given to the top overall athletic department.

Plus, several new facilities are sprinkled across campus, from the football program’s indoor practice facility that opened in 2016 to the sports performance center and new basketball practice building scheduled to open later this year.

But basketball has long been the signature sport in the ACC, and there’s no denying Wake Forest has lagged behind over much of the past decade.

“It needs to be resolved,” Wellman said. “We need to do better, and I am confident that we will.”

Monday’s Things To Know: Texas Tech and Kansas State stay track to beat The Streak, Virginia goes 3-crazy and the postseason begins

By Travis HinesMar 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
It was a night light on games, but not on significance as the Big 12 race heated up, Virginia was red-hot and March Madness got its start. Here’s everything you need to know from Monday:

TEXAS TECH AND KANSAS STATE ARE A GAME AWAY FROM ENDING THE STREAK

It might actually happen.

The seemingly unstoppable, infallible and inevitable streak of Big 12 regular season titles for Kansas could come to an end this week as both Texas Tech and Kansas State guaranteed themselves a cushion of at least one game heading into their regular season finales Saturday by beating Texas and TCU, respectively, on Monday evening.

If Kansas loses tomorrow at Oklahoma, it’s over. If the Jayhawks lose Saturday to Baylor, it’s over. If Texas Tech beats Iowa State on the road and/or Kansas State wins at home against Baylor, it’s over.

Despite all the close calls, the obituaries written and dire situations over the last 14 years, the Jayhawks’ amazing streak looks like it has finally found a corner from which it won’t escape. It’s been a truly remarkable run.

Kansas State would have been one of the contenders everyone picked to be a threat to end Kansas’ streak this year after the Wildcats went to the Elite Eight a year ago, but the doubts about just how talented they were got pretty loud after they opened the Big 12 0-2 and then trailed West Virginia by 21 before rallying to avoid 0-3. Since then, they’ve won 13 of 15 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech’s move to the top is more surprising. Jarrett Culver went from third-option behind Keenan Evans and Zhaire Smith to a likely lottery pick, which has helped the Red Raiders overcome huge roster losses from last year’s Elite Eight squad. All of a sudden combining red-hot 3-point shooting with the nation’s top defense also goes a long way.

Their fortuitous turns have coincided with what seems like disaster at every turn for Bill Self and Kansas. The Jayhawks lost Udoka Azubuike to an injury, which completely changed the dynamics of the team. Then Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible (though not surprisingly) by the NCAA, and that was followed by Lagerald Vick’s departure from the team, with no definitive word on if he’ll return. It didn’t help that Marcus Garrett turned his ankle and missed time, too.

It took all that to end the streak. Well, at least it looks like that’ll be enough to finally put an end to it, anyway.

And while it’s the end of an astounding streak for Kansas, a streak that underscores its excellence and consistency as a program under Self, it’s the end of what has to be, or at least should be, an embarrassing year-after-year result for the league. Yes, Kansas has shared a couple titles during the streak and they have a rich tradition and spend millions (insert joke here, if you so choose) in its upkeep, but in a league with programs of the resources of Texas and Oklahoma, with the proud basketball traditions at places like Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, somebody should have stepped up and ended this thing at some point – and probably more than once – over the last decade-and-a-half.

Yes, these 14 years have been a triumph for Kansas, but they’ve been a failure for the rest of the conference, too.

Maybe now, that’s over.

Or Texas Tech and Kansas State will bumble this away Saturday and the Jayhawks streak will continue to live on in perpetuity until the sun engulfs us all.

TEXAS AND TCU MISS BIG CHANCES

While Texas Tech and Kansas State’s pursuit of the End of The Streak gets top billing in the Big 12, the league’s quest to get eight of its 10 teams into the NCAA tournament is an interesting subplot, one which got dinged by the furtherance of the Red Raiders’ and Wildcats’ quest Monday.

TCU and Texas both missed big chances to bolster their NCAA tournament prospects, with the Horned Frogs losing at home to K-State and the Longhorns losing in Lubbock to the Red Raiders.

In our Monday-morning bracketology, we had Texas as a No. 11 and TCU as a No. 10 seed. While neither team suffered anything close to what would be considered a bad loss Monday, both missed out on wins that could have really gone a long way in solidifying their shaky position.

One of them will be in better position come Saturday night, however, as they face each other in the regular season finale. That’s bad news for the loser, though.

VIRGINIA GOES BONKERS FROM DEEP

I’ve written before that the failures of previous Virginia teams shouldn’t be held against this current version. I’ve written how good these Cavs are and how they’re different from their predecessors. Mostly in their willingness to shoot more 3s.

That was on display in a major way in their 79-53 second-half dismantling of Syracuse.

The Cavs hit a school-record 18 triples, with Kyle Guy connecting on eight and both Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter on five apiece.

We all know how good Virginia’s defense is. It’s been nearly invulnerable for years, and it’s very much so again this season. Pair that with a team that can shoot it like this one – capable of piling up points in a low possession game – and look out.

That’s a pretty recipe for a national title contender, if you ask me.

CONFERENCE TOURNEY SEASON IS UPON US

The Power 5 games Monday will get all the attention, but it’s worth marking the unofficial start of March Madness with the Atlantic Sun’s conference tournament tipping off.

North Florida, Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb were all first-day winners, for those keeping track at home.

 

Long ball propels No. 2 Virginia over Syracuse 79-53

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter led a long-range assault, combining for 18 3-pointers as No.2 Virginia broke open a tight game in the second half and cruised to a 79-53 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.

Virginia (27-2, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose only two losses were to Duke, has won seven straight since losing for the second time to the Blue Devils and leads North Carolina by a half game in the ACC.

Syracuse (19-11, 10-7) was coming off a solid road win at Wake Forest, but the Orange’s vaunted zone defense was torched for eight 3-pointers during a 27-3 spurt. After falling behind by one point, the Cavaliers outscored Syracuse 37-10 over the final 15 minutes and set a record for 3-pointers allowed by the Orange.

Guy finished with 25 points, Hunter had 21, and Jerome 16. They finished a combined 18 of 24 from behind the arc.

Just over a year ago, Hunter scored 15 points and Guy added 14 as then-No. 2 Virginia humbled the Orange 59-44, the fewest points Syracuse has scored in the Carrier Dome. This one was tight until the big barrage.

Virginia’s biggest lead in the first 25 minutes was four points, but after Tyus Battle hit a corner 3 to give Syracuse a one-point lead at 15:05, the Cavaliers defense kicked in as they scored 11 straight points to gain a double-digit advantage and pulled away.

Hunter hit a 3 from the left corner, Mamadi Diakite converted a layup and Jerome hit a long 3 from the top of the key for a 50-43 advantage nearing the midpoint of the period. Guy’s fifth 3 of the game made it 53-43 at 10:26 as Syracuse went scoreless for nearly five minutes and hit only 1 of 10 shots as the lead slipped away.

Guy’s eighth 3, a career high, gave Virginia its 17th from beyond the arc, the most ever against the Orange.

Battle, the Orange’s leading scorer, finished 5 of 19 for 11 points. Elijah Hughes and Buddy Boeheim also had 11 points apiece.

The game marked the third time since early February the Cavaliers played on the road on a Monday night after a Saturday home game, and they won the first two in that scenario — 69-61 at No. 5 North Carolina on Feb. 11 and 64-58 at No. 20 Virginia Tech on Feb. 18.

TIGHT FIRST HALF

Syracuse’s zone forced eight turnovers in the first half — the Cavaliers average 9.2 a game —and the Orange took a 34-32 lead into the break, despite allowing Virginia to hit 8 of 12 3-pointers. Syracuse had the biggest lead of the period, 31-25 with 3:54 left after Buddy Boeheim hit a 3-pointer off a feed from Oshae Brissett at the top of the key. The score was tied four times and Syracuse held a 12-2 edge in the paint and had nine second-chance points to three for the Cavs. Jerome, Hunter and Guy each had 10 points in the half. Virginia committed only three turnovers in the second half.

ADIOS SENIORS

Center Paschal Chukwu and point guard Frank Howard and reserves Ky Feldman and Antonio Barandi were honored on senior night before their last game in the Carrier Dome.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are purring and their long-range game is a real equalizer as they seek their second straight ACC title.

Syracuse: Although the Orange lost, they have three wins over ranked teams and should be a lock for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Louisville on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Syracuse: The Orange finish the regular season at Clemson on Saturday.

Mountain West says court-storm not at fault in Nevada-Utah State dust-up

By Travis HinesMar 4, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
Whatever the issues that led to the post-game issues Saturday between Nevada and Utah State, the Mountain West Conference is staying out of it.

The league conducted an investigation into the court storming at Utah State and the events in the handshake line and determined that it would be up to the two schools to determine if any further action should be needed, the conference announced Monday.

“After a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Saturday night’s incident, which included a review of numerous video clips from various sources and the collection of written statements from multiple individuals,” the conference said in a prepared statement, “the Mountain West has concluded the situation was not caused by the court rush.  There was a postgame management plan in place and it was executed successfully.

“Rather, inappropriate conduct by individuals from both programs in the postgame handshake line and subsequently in the locker room areas created the unfortunate circumstances.  The Conference office has had multiple communications with both athletics directors and has shared the findings of its review.  Each institution will be responsible for the determination and administration of what it deems appropriate disciplinary action for those involved.  It must be made clear unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

After Utah State’s 81-76 upset of Nevada, a dispute in the handshake line spilled into the hallways of the arena and ultimately there was video of Jordan Caroline striking a glass case in anger.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman tweeted a statement in support of Caroline.

Monday’s Overreactions: P.J. Washington is Jordan Bone, Matt Painter Coach of the Year, Coby White’s week

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Coby White, North Carolina

He’s not the most consistent and he may not even be the best, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that the most dangerous player on the North Carolina roster is freshman point guard Coby White.

The 6-foot-5 White put together his best week of the season in UNC’s wins over Syracuse and at Clemson, as he averaged 31.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.0 assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor and 12-for-22 (54.5%) from three. Included in there was a career-high 34 points in the win over the Orange.

What makes this notable is that White had struggled in UNC’s previous three games, totaling 29 points and 11 turnovers while shooting just 29.7 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from three, but the Tar Heels went 3-0 in that stretch. They beat Duke by 16 points in Cameron Indoor Stadium on a night where White had one of his worst games in Chapel Hill. They beat Florida State by 18 when he struggled. They were able to do those things because Luke Maye, Cam Johnson and Nassir Little all played great at one point or another.

On the nights they struggled, White carried the load.

That’s a long-winded way of stating the obvious: North Carolina has a half-dozen ways they can win on any given night, and considering that their best player — a streaky, shoot-first, tough-shot making freshman lead guard — is inherently inconsistent, knowing they can win on the nights where White doesn’t show up really raises the floor of what this group can be.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: UCF Knights

UCF landed what may go down as a top five win on the season on Saturday when they went into Houston and knocked off the Cougars.

Houston, as of this very moment, is ranked 6th in the NET. Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga are ranked ahead of them. Combined, those teams have lost four home games. Throw in Duke’s 34 point win over Kentucky on a neutral floor, and those are the only wins that are going to look better to the selection committee on team sheets on Selection Sunday.

As we wrote on Saturday evening, that is the win that UCF needed to put themselves in the NCAA tournament.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. P.J. WASHINGTON IS TO KENTUCKY AS JORDAN BONE IS TO TENNESSEE

On Saturday, Tennessee smacked around Kentucky in Knoxville, getting revenge on the Wildcats for the beatdown they suffered in Rupp Arena just two weeks prior.

And while I know that this space is typically meant to be used as a place to house wild overreactions, I am finding it hard to say anything about this beyond the obvious: Kentucky is a really good basketball team that got whipped on the road by another really good basketball team, which is exactly the way that I feel about Tennessee.

If anything, the takeaway here should be that Tennessee needs Jordan Bone to be great if they are going to hit their ceiling, which is something I wrote about after that game ended.

But along those same lines, Kentucky needs P.J. Washington to be great if they are going to be great. The Wildcats leapt into the national consciousness as a top five team and a potential No. 1 seed right around the time that Washington’s 10-game stretch of utter dominance started, and it should come as no surprise to anyone that in the last two games — where Washington has averaged 11.0 points while shooting 4-13 from the floor — Kentucky has struggled.

Here’s to hoping we get a rubber match between these two teams in Nashville next week.

2. IF PURDUE WINS THE BIG TEN, MATT PAINTER SHOULD BE COACH OF THE YEAR

There are a number of guys out there that deserve to be in the mix for National Coach of the Year based on the way that their have performed this season. The job that Kelvin Sampson has done turning Houston into a top ten team is remarkable. Scott Drew has done a masterful job getting Baylor into the NCAA tournament picture despite the fact that he team has been decimated by injuries, and he might not even be the Big 12 Coach of the Year — Chris Beard and Bruce Weber would have a strong case if they end up snapping the Kansas streak for Big 12 titles. John Calipari has completely turned around this season for Kentucky. John Beilein should be in the mix, as should Nate Oats of Buffalo and Mike Young of Wofford. There is no shortage of nominees.

But for my money, if Matt Painter ends up winning the outright Big Ten title this season, then he will be my National Coach of the Year.

As it stands, Purdue sits all alone in first place in the Big Ten, the toughest conference in college basketball, according to KenPom, and a league where everyone has to play 20 league games. If Purdue wins at Minnesota and Northwestern this week, they’ll be outright champions despite the fact that there are two top ten teams in the conference, they lost four senior starters off of last year’s roster and that their supporting cast around Carsen Edwards is not all that impressive.

Ryan Cline is a shotmaker that can’t do all that much else. Nojel Eastern is a defender that can’t really make shots. Matt Haarms is fine. Grady Eifert is a good role player. Trevion Williams has emerged as a solid freshman, same with Aaron Wheeler, but we’re not exactly talking about Romeo Langford here. Evan Boudreaux is a transfer from Dartmouth.

And Purdue is now 14-2 in Big Ten games played in 2019.

That deserves all the recognition in the world.

For me, that would include National Coach of the Year.

3. BUT LET’S NOT FORGET LSU’S WILL WADE

The job that Will Wade has done this season is absolutely remarkable.

He has kept a team together that had a player murdered on the evening before the first practice of the season. He has managed to keep winning games despite the fact that he has a cloud hanging over him from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball; he was subpoenaed to testify in court in April at the final trial for the people charged in this case.

And through all of that, LSU is currently two wins away from taking home at least a share of the SEC regular season title despite sharing a conference with a pair of top ten teams in Kentucky and Tennessee. Should I mention that they beat both of those teams in league play this year?

What that team has accomplished is amazing considering what those young men have gone through in the last five months.

Wade should get plenty of credit for that.

4. WHAT’S LESS LIKELY: A PAC-12 TEAM WINNING A TOURNAMENT GAME OR A BIG EAST TEAM GETTING OUT OF THE FIRST WEEKEND?

Washington, who was supposed to be the one team from the Pac-12 that might have a chance to make something happen in the NCAA tournament this season, lost at Cal on Thursday night.

Gross.

Marquette, who was supposed to be the one team from the Big East that had a chance to make a run to the Final Four in March, lost twice this week, blowing leads at Villanova and at home against Creighton.

Gross.

5. THERE WILL BE AT LEAST ONE BUBBLE TEAM SETTING A RECORD FOR FUTILITY

It’s baffling just how many mediocre to bad teams are still in the mix when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

Indiana is 15-14 this season, but as we detailed on Saturday, this is a program that very much has a resume that is strong enough to get into the NCAA tournament mix if they can finish the season strong. Creighton is 15-13 against Division I competition, and they are still in the bubble picture after beating Marquette on the road on Sunday evening. Arizona State has two Q3 and two Q4 losses. Texas has lost 13 games and they’re comfortably in the tournament right now. Florida and Alabama have lost 12 games apiece, and they’re likely going to be dancing. N.C. State played the second-worst non-conference schedule in the country, and they aren’t even in a play-in game in our most recent bracket update.

What we desperately need to happen is for all hell to break loose in certain one-bid leagues. Gonzaga has to get picked off by someone in the WCC tournament. Nevada and Utah State need to get beaten in the Mountain West tournament. Wofford needs to lose in the SoCon tournament. Buffalo needs to get upset in the MAC tournament. Murray State needs to pick off Belmont in the OVC tournament title game. And, as weird as this sounds, we need someone other than Washington and Arizona State to win the Pac-12 tournament.

If all of those things happen, we’re looking at six at-larges bids going up in smoke.

So let’s raise a glass to all those big thieves out there.

This is your year to shine.

Get it done and save us from a 15-loss at-large bid.

Bracketology: Race is on for No. 1 Seeds

By Dave OmmenMar 4, 2019, 9:25 AM EST
We’re just under two weeks away from this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show, and the race is on for the coveted spots along the No. 1 seed line.

Gonzaga seems like a lock to lead the West Region.  At this point, a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament will do little to change the Zags’ overall profile.  What it would do, however, is send ripples along the bubble, because as we stand now, the WCC appears to be a one-bid league.

Tennessee earns the final No. 1 seed today.  Kentucky and North Carolina are equally strong contenders.  And let’s not sleep on Michigan if the Wolverines win their rematch against Michigan State and surge to a Big 10 tournament title.  We also have another matchup between Duke and UNC as we await news about the availability of Zion Williamson.

NBC Sports Top 25 | Bubble Watch

On a housekeeping note … with conference tournaments beginning this week, we’ve eliminated the CAPS referring to automatic bids; those will be reserved now as teams officially punch their tickets (exceptions made for teams traditionally known by their acronym – such as VCU).

UPDATED: March 4, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Temple vs. Seton Hall
WEST REGION Minnesota vs. Arizona State
EAST REGION Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
EAST Washington, DC   WEST – Anaheim        
Columbia Salt Lake City
1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga
16) Iona / Norfolk St 16) Prairie View / St. Francis
8) Auburn 8) Syracuse
9) St. John’s 9) VCU
San Jose Hartford
5) Mississippi State 5) Kansas State
12) Temple / Seton Hall 12) Minnesota / Arizona St
4) Kansas 4) Florida State
13) UC-Irvine 13) Vermont
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Villanova 6) Nevada
11) Texas 11) Florida
3) LSU 3) Texas Tech
14) Yale 14) Texas State
Des Moines Des Moines
7) Buffalo 7) Louisville
10) Utah State 10) TCU
2) Michigan State 2) Michigan
15) Loyola-Chicago 15) Montana
MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus Columbia
1) Tennessee 1) Duke
16) Campbell 16) Sam Houston St
8) Washington 8) Baylor
9) Oklahoma 9) Ole Miss
San Jose Hartford
5) Virginia Tech 5) Maryland
12) Lipscomb 12) Belmont
4) Wisconsin 4) Marquette
13) New Mexico St 13) Old Dominion
Salt Lake City Tulsa
6) Iowa State 6) Cincinnati
11) Alabama 11) NC State
3) Houston 3) Purdue
14) South Dakota St 14) Hofstra
Jacksonville Columbus
7) Wofford 7) Iowa
10) Ohio State 10) UCF
2) North Carolina 2) Kentucky
15) Colgate 15) Wright State
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Florida Minnesota Georgetown Providence
Texas Arizona State Clemson Memphis
NC State Temple Furman UNC-Greensboro
Alabama Seton Hall Xavier Creighton

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas

SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.