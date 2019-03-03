More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Screengrab via twitter

WATCH: Nevada player punches out glass, coaches confronted by police after Utah State court storm

By Rob DausterMar 3, 2019, 12:14 AM EST
There was a wild scene in the bowels of The Spectrum after Utah State’s upset win over No. 12 Nevada.

Jordan Caroline, who has been Nevada’s best player this season, was caught on video punching out the glass front holding a fire extinguisher before being held back by teammates and staff. After he gets dragged down the hallway, the Nevada coaches can be seen being confronted by police and told to head back to their locker room.

One member of the staff can be heard saying, “where was that urgency when the fans were touching our players?”

Here is another angle of the incident:

According reporters in attendance, the Nevada coaches and players were not made available to the media afterwards.

Utah State beats No. 12 Nevada to take Mountain West lead

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 11:31 PM EST
LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill scored 29 points and Utah State beat No. 12 Nevada 81-76 on Saturday night to take over the Mountain West Conference lead.

Diogo Brito added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Neemias Queta had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (24-6, 14-3). They won their sixth straight game and snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

Caleb Martin had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (26-3, 13-3) in their second loss in four games. Tre’Shawn Thurman added 21 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 2:47 left, and Cody Martin had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Queta threw down a hammer dunk and Merrill followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 run that gave the Aggies a 19-12 lead. Merrill scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in the first 12 minutes. His final basket in that stretch put Utah State up 23-14.

Nevada closed the gap with five straight baskets. The final one — Caleb Martin’s 3-pointer — cut Utah State’s lead to 28-27. The Wolf Pack weren’t able to overtake the Aggies before halftime. Queta and Brito scored back-to-back baskets to keep Utah State in front and a scoop shot from Dwayne Brown, Jr. pushed the lead to 37-31 heading into the final minute of the half.

The Aggies led 46-36 early in the second half behind back-to-back baskets from Merrill and Brock Miller. Utah State led by as many as 13 points, going up 56-43 on back-to-back baskets from Merrill and Brito.

The Wolfpack used a 10-1 run to cut Utah State’s lead to 65-63. Brito hit a jumper with 4:05 left to keep Nevada from erasing the lead entirely. Nevada could not draw any closer after having several players foul out over the final three minutes. The Aggies hit 7 of 8 free throws and Brito drove for a layup in the final minute.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A loss to Utah State in a tough road environment will likely drop Nevada only a couple of spots in the AP poll.

THE BIG PICTURE

Utah State came into the game on the NCAA Tournament bubble and may have a bit more breathing room.

Harper scores 27, Rutgers rolls Iowa 86-72

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 11:01 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 22 Iowa has likely done enough to lock up an NCAA Tournament spot.

But it’s fair to start wondering if the Hawkeyes will be able to do anything once they get there.

Freshman Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and Rutgers rolled past Iowa 86-72 on Saturday in the Hawkeyes’ home finale.

Issa Thiam had 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-11), who won their first road game over a ranked opponent as a Big Ten team. It was also the Scarlet Knights’ first victory over a Top 25 team away from home since defeating then-No. 13 Pittsburgh 77-64 in 2008.

“We got it rolling a little bit,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s hard to win on the road, and it’s the best league in the country.”

Iowa played without coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended by the school for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.

It was Iowa’s third loss in four games — and the Hawkeyes (21-8, 10-8) needed some late heroics to top Indiana in their only win in that stretch.

The scariest thing for the Hawkeyes was how lopsided it was. Iowa shot just 35.7 percent from the floor and turned it over 13 times.

“It didn’t seem like we able to get into any sort of offensive rhythm,” acting Iowa coach Andrew Francis said. “We haven’t shot the ball collectively as well as we know we’re capable of.”

Rutgers jumped all over the Hawkeyes in the first half, hitting seven 3s — including 3 straight from Thiam from the same corner — to jump ahead 39-30. The Scarlet Knights then went on an 8-2 run straight out of the locker room to make it 47-32.

Iowa, the national leader in free throws made entering play, got into the bonus with 13:21 left. But the Scarlet Knights kept getting open looks from beyond the arc from a generous Iowa defense, with Harper and Geo Baker hitting back-to-back 3s to help push the lead to 65-45.

“He’s getting better and better,” Pikiell said of Harper. “I think he’s going to be a really good player, and we got a little dose of that.””

Senior Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points and Tyler Cook had 16 for Iowa (21-8, 10-8), which closed to 72-60 before allowing back-to-back dunks.

The Hawkeyes shot just 8 of 29 on 3s.

“We’re going through a small rough patch, I guess. Even in our wins we haven’t been playing our greatest ball,” Cook said. “But the fun part about it is finding a way to get better.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: It’s impossible to say whether McCaffery’s absence hurt the Hawkeyes. But he’s the coach for a reason. Iowa came out lethargic in front of a sellout crowd on Senior Day, and failed to make the halftime adjustments needed to at least make a game of it. “We don’t want to lose our confidence in who we are,” Francis said. “I think this team is still in a good place…we’re just missing some shots.”

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, who lost at Fordham and needed overtime to beat Columbia in December, are one of the most improved teams in America — and they got revenge for losing to Iowa on a buzzer beater two weeks ago. They might win a game or two at the Big Ten tournament.

THE NUMBERS

Bohannon had 15 points, but he was just 4 of 12 shooting. Bohannon is streaky, and that could be an issue in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. …Rutgers was 11 of 23 on 3, with Harper leading the way at a 4 of 7 from deep. …Sophomore big man Luka Garza has had a strong season for Iowa, but he wasn’t at his best against the Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes were minus-24 with Garza on the floor. Garza had 10 points but just two rebounds.

HE SAID IT

“Of course we want coach (McCaffery) out there with us. He’s the main voice that we hear every day,” Cook said. But “even when he’s with us he’s not out there playing ball. So, we’ve got to go out there and execute.”

Cumberland leads No. 23 Cincinnati over Memphis 71-69

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 10:58 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Jarron Cumberland overcame a sluggish first half and scored 26 points, leading No. 23 Cincinnati to a 71-69 victory over Memphis on Saturday night that moved the Bearcats into a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Bearcats (25-4, 14-2) are tied with Houston atop the league. They finish the regular season by facing each other in Cincinnati next Sunday.

The edgy game included three players getting technical fouls and another ejected. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (18-12, 10-7) with 28 points, keeping them in it until the final seconds.

Martin hit a 3-pointer and made a layup that cut it to 70-69 with 6.8 seconds left. Cincinnati’s Trevon Scott hit a free throw with 4.9 seconds to go, and Logan Johnson stole a pass intended for Martin to clinch it.

Cumberland and Antwann Jones got technical fouls with 7:38 left for an exchange under the basket. Cincinnati point guard Justin Jenifer was ejected for coming off the bench.

Also, Memphis’ Raynere Thornton tripped Cumberland as he dribbled, and then stepped over him, drawing a technical foul with 4:24 left.

Martin was hit on the left side of the face in a collision under the basket in the opening minutes and rubbed his jaw. He was examined during a timeout. Martin came in leading the league with 19.4 points per game and missed six of his nine shots in the first half, when Cincinnati led by as many as 10 points.

Cumberland had 21 points in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati needed a win to stay ranked for another week, and the Bearcats got it by holding down the league’s highest-scoring offense and getting an edge the boards 38-31.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers suffered a major setback in their bid to get a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are in better position to win a second straight AAC regular season title after first-place Houston lost to UCF 69-64 at home on Saturday . The Bearcats also won the conference tournament last season.

After Williams falls and leaves, No. 5 UNC outlasts Clemson

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 North Carolina survived a wild second half after coach Roy Williams fell and was helped off the court shortly before halftime, beating Clemson 81-79 on Saturday.

Coby White had 28 points behind six 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels (24-5) maintained a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tied with No. 2 Virginia at 14-2 with a week left in the regular season. They also survived a tight finish where the Tigers cut a seven-point lead to two. But Shelton Mitchell lost the ball driving into two North Carolina defenders in the final seconds.

Williams wasn’t there to see it. He sustained an episode of vertigo with a minute left before halftime, falling in front of his team’s bench and getting led into the locker room. He did not return for the final 20 minutes.

The Tar Heels rallied in a roller-coaster second half — they led by nine, fell behind 54-48 before finally taking control — for their fifth straight win and 12th in their past 13 games.

Cameron Johnson had 19 points with six 3s of his own, and Luke Maye had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No surprise that it was White, Maye and Johnson front and center in North Carolina’s comeback.

With the Tar Heels trailing, Maye hit a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play to put them back in front. Moments later, White hit his sixth 3. White, a 6-foot-5 freshman, and Maye added short jumpers, and Johnson added his fifth 3-pointer for a 70-63 lead.

The Tigers closed to 80-79 on Shelton Mitchell’s foul shots with 10.3 seconds left.

After Kenny Williams hit a foul shot, Mitchell drove toward the basket was met by two defenders and could not get a shot off.

Marquise Reed led Clemson with 24 points, and Elijah Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers played without starter David Skara, who had an upper body injury in a win at Pitt this past Wednesday night.

North Carolina moved in front over the final eight minutes of the opening half with a 20-10 run helped by the 3-point shooting of White and Johnson.

White’s 3-pointer — his fifth of the half — with 1:06 left put the Tar Heels up 35-33. That was also when Williams went down, the team saying he turned his head quickly and experienced an episode of vertigo, something he’s had happen before during games.

Johnson, the ACC’s leader in 3-point shooting percentage, capped things with his second 3-pointer of the run to put North Carolina up 39-35 at the break.

North Carolina’s Williams, 68, has had vertigo before in games, leaving a win over Boston College three years ago. Steve Robinson, the former Florida State coach and now Tar Heel assistant, took over for Williams.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels struggled at times with Clemson’s defense, which ranks third in the ACC in limiting points. But North Carolina’s outside shooting — it finished with 13 3s — helped pull this one out.

Clemson: The Tigers were seeking a late-season signature win to solidify their NCAA Tournament chances. But it was another heart-breaking close call for a club that’s lost five ACC games by eight points or less.

Coach K on Zion Williamson: ‘There is no time pressure’

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
1 Comment

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday that “there’s no time pressure” on Zion Williamson.

“There’s getting better,” Coach K said. “He’s getting better.”

Williamson missed his third straight game on Saturday after spraining his right knee in a loss to North Carolina ten days ago. Duke is 2-1 in the games that he has missed.

Krzyzewski also added that Williamson has not yet done anything with contact in practice but that “he’s moving really well” and that the program is “not in any hurry.”

Duke plays Wake Forest on Tuesday of next week before they head to Chapel Hill for the rematch with the Tar Heels in the regular season finale. If Williamson does not suit up against the Demon Deacons, it will be time to start questioning if and when he is actually going to see the court again.