Duke’s Williamson to miss third straight game with knee injury

There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played.

We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning.

The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament.

On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

INDIANA (NET: 58, SOS: 179): Look, I get it. Indiana is 15-14 on the season. They are 6-12 in the Big Ten. They have been a massive disappointment based off of what the expectations were for this team back in November. But after knocking off No. 6 Michigan State in Bloomington on how many teams in all of college basketball can match these five wins: A sweep of Michigan State (6), Wisconsin (15), Marquette (21), Louisville (25). They also won at Penn State (50) and beat Butler (55) on a neutral.

Overall, Indiana is 6-9 in Q1 games. All 14 of their losses have come against Q1 and Q2 competition. And in a year where we are talking about teams without anything even remotely close to a quality win on their resume, Indiana, at the very least, is in the thick of the conversation.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 46, SOS: 206): It’s a longshot for Lipscomb, but there is still a chance thanks to a pair of Q1 wins — at TCU (43) and at Liberty (62). The only way they can get an at-large bid is if they lose to Liberty in the Atlantic Sun title game, but even that might not be enough.

LOSERS

ALABAMA (NET: 49, SOS: 32): If you want an idea of why Indiana has a really, really good chance of getting into the NCAA tournament, all you need to know is that entering today, most brackets had Alabama on the right side of the bubble. They were a No. 11 seed in our most recent bracket projection. After a loss to No. 13 LSU at home, the Tide are now 17-12 on the season and 8-8 in the SEC. They are 2-9 against Q1 — Kentucky (5) and Mississippi State (20) at home — with a home loss to Georgia State (133) in the mix as well. If that resume isn’t even in a play-in game, is Indiana’s really that much worse?

DAYTON (NET: 68, SOS: 94): The Flyers likely saw their at-large hopes go up in flames on Friday night, as they lost in overtime at home to Rhode Island (141), their second Q3 loss of the season to go along with precisely zero Q1 wins. It was a longshot to get onto the right side of the cut-line, and this ends it.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 20) at Villanova, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (FOX)

Iowa State at TEXAS (NET: 37, SOS: 9), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

West Virginia at OKLAHOMA (NET: 41, SOS: 12), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

FURMAN (NET: 47, SOS: 200) at Chattanooga, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

UCF (NET: 34, SOS: 73) at No. 8 Houston, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 11 Texas Tech at TCU (NET: 42, SOS: 42), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

VCU (NET: 36, SOS: 39) at Richmond, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 61, SOS: 118) at Mercer, Sat. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 5 North Carolina at CLEMSON (NET: 43, SOS: 38), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

SETON HALL (NET: 64, SOS: 51) at GEORGETOWN (NET: 74, SOS: 89), Sat. 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

MEMPHIS (NET: 53, SOS: 44) at No. 23 Cincinnati, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

BELMONT (NET: 50, SOS: 222) at SEMO, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Austin Peay at MURRAY STATE (NET: 54, SOS: 286), Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 12 Nevada at UTAH STATE (NET: 33, SOS: 116), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Georgia at FLORIDA (NET: 31, SOS: 49), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (SECNET)

No. 1 Gonzaga at SAINT MARY’S (NET: 39, SOS: 46), Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN)

SUNDAY

Tulane at TEMPLE (NET: 56, SOS: 67), Sun. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 84) at Oregon State, Sun. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)