Duke’s Williamson to miss third straight game with knee injury

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 2:32 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss a third straight game because of a mild right knee sprain.

The school made the announcement about five hours before the third-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Miami on Saturday.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina last week. He planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

In his absence, Duke won at Syracuse but lost at No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

Lawson helps send No. 15 Kansas past Oklahoma State 72-67

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 3:10 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. — Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds Saturday to help No. 15 Kansas escape with a 72-67 victory over Oklahoma State.

Lawson also had three steals for his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12), which has won five of its last six games.

Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) before fouling out with 1:38 remaining. Curtis Jones contributed 19 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Cowboys, who led most of the way, have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

McGriff’s layup and subsequent free throw with 4:02 remaining gave Oklahoma State a 67-64 lead. But the Cowboys didn’t score again, missing their last five shots. With Kansas up 68-67 and 14 seconds left, Thomas Dziagwa missed a 3-pointer. After Lawson made two free throws, Lindy Waters had an open 3 from the right corner with seven seconds to go, but it bounced off the rim.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks had their worst first-half shooting percentage of the season, connecting on just 33 percent, including just 3 of 12 from 3-point range. They missed their last four of the half and the first two of the second before things got better. At that point, Kansas trailed 39-32, but then made four of the next five shots as part of an 11-0 run that turned the tide.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have been doing well of late with 3-pointers. They made 11 of 29 (38 percent), including 7 of 14 in the first half. That came after Oklahoma State hit a school-record 17 3-pointers in an 84-80 overtime loss to No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they couldn’t hit their last two 3-pointers or they might have been headed to overtime again.

No. 18 Florida State, behind Kabengele, tops NC State 78-73

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest added 11 of his 13 in the second half Saturday, sending No. 18 Florida State past North Carolina State 78-73.

Forrest was quiet early but finished 5 of 10 from the floor with six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).

The Seminoles have won 11 ACC games for the second time in three seasons. Florida State has won 12 ACC games twice since joining the league in 1991-92. With two games remaining, it has a chance to match it or tie the mark.

D.J. Funderburk fouled out with 1:09 left, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for NC State (20-9, 8-8). Torin Dorn, who leads the Wolfpack in scoring at 13.9 points, was 0 for 4 from the floor in the first half but had 10 points in the first nine minutes of the second half. Dorn finished with 12 points.

M.J. Walker scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, putting him in double figures for the first time since Feb. 9. Kabengele shot 7 of 8 from the line while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

The Wolfpack shot 41 percent from the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc. The Seminoles shot 48 percent. They had 16 turnovers but secured the game at the line.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack scored 34 bench points but lost for a third straight time at Florida State.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 14-1 at home this season and 48-3 in their last 51 games in Tallahassee.

Justin Smith leads Indiana past No. 6 Michigan State 63-62

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, In — Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62 on Saturday.

Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game’s opening bucket.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.

Mays, Smart Lead No. 13 LSU Past Alabama 74-69

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart had 19 to lead No. 13 LSU to a 74-69 victory over Alabama on Saturday.

The Tigers (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed by six points midway through the second half before taking over to maintain a share of the league lead.

LSU took a 64-59 lead on a layup by Mays with 3:19 left. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) cut it to one but then Riley Norris’ pass was intercepted by Tremont Waters to set up a big finish at the other end. Waters, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness, bounced the ball off the backboard and a trailing Mays caught it for a dunk.

Alabama made one final push, and John Petty’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left cut it to 72-69. Mays hit four straight free throws over the final 16 seconds to ice the win, including two after that basket.

Mays had 14 points over the final 9:37 to help the Tigers pull out the win.

LSU came into the game tied with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7 Tennessee atop the league standings, with those teams playing each other.

Naz Reid had his second straight double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

John Petty made five 3-pointers and led Alabama with 23 points. Donta Hall had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Riley Norris finished with 13 points and nine boards. Herbert Jones, like Norris, delivered a strong performance off the bench with 11 points.

Alabama surged into the lead with 10 straight points a few minutes after coach Avery Johnson was called for a technical foul with 14:12 left. His assistants and son Avery Johnson Jr. had to corral him, but the Tide ultimately went ahead 47-41.

Waters entered five minutes into the game and hit a 3-pointer on his first attempt. He had five points and three assists in 24 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Led by 11 in first half and held on for its third straight victory. Hit 50 percent (17 of 34) from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws in the second half.

Alabama: Had a streak of seven straight home wins over Top 25 teams end. Made just 24 of 64 shots (37.5 percent).

Bubble Banter: Indiana back on the bubble

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

INDIANA (NET: 58, SOS: 179): Look, I get it. Indiana is 15-14 on the season. They are 6-12 in the Big Ten. They have been a massive disappointment based off of what the expectations were for this team back in November. But after knocking off No. 6 Michigan State in Bloomington on how many teams in all of college basketball can match these five wins: A sweep of Michigan State (6), Wisconsin (15), Marquette (21), Louisville (25). They also won at Penn State (50) and beat Butler (55) on a neutral.

Overall, Indiana is 6-9 in Q1 games. All 14 of their losses have come against Q1 and Q2 competition. And in a year where we are talking about teams without anything even remotely close to a quality win on their resume, Indiana, at the very least, is in the thick of the conversation.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 46, SOS: 206): It’s a longshot for Lipscomb, but there is still a chance thanks to a pair of Q1 wins — at TCU (43) and at Liberty (62). The only way they can get an at-large bid is if they lose to Liberty in the Atlantic Sun title game, but even that might not be enough.

LOSERS

ALABAMA (NET: 49, SOS: 32): If you want an idea of why Indiana has a really, really good chance of getting into the NCAA tournament, all you need to know is that entering today, most brackets had Alabama on the right side of the bubble. They were a No. 11 seed in our most recent bracket projection. After a loss to No. 13 LSU at home, the Tide are now 17-12 on the season and 8-8 in the SEC. They are 2-9 against Q1 — Kentucky (5) and Mississippi State (20) at home — with a home loss to Georgia State (133) in the mix as well. If that resume isn’t even in a play-in game, is Indiana’s really that much worse?

DAYTON (NET: 68, SOS: 94): The Flyers likely saw their at-large hopes go up in flames on Friday night, as they lost in overtime at home to Rhode Island (141), their second Q3 loss of the season to go along with precisely zero Q1 wins. It was a longshot to get onto the right side of the cut-line, and this ends it.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 20) at Villanova, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (FOX)
Iowa State at TEXAS (NET: 37, SOS: 9), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Virginia at OKLAHOMA (NET: 41, SOS: 12), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
FURMAN (NET: 47, SOS: 200) at Chattanooga, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
UCF (NET: 34, SOS: 73) at No. 8 Houston, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 11 Texas Tech at TCU (NET: 42, SOS: 42), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
VCU (NET: 36, SOS: 39) at Richmond, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 61, SOS: 118) at Mercer, Sat. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 5 North Carolina at CLEMSON (NET: 43, SOS: 38), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SETON HALL (NET: 64, SOS: 51) at GEORGETOWN (NET: 74, SOS: 89), Sat. 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
MEMPHIS (NET: 53, SOS: 44) at No. 23 Cincinnati, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
BELMONT (NET: 50, SOS: 222) at SEMO, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Austin Peay at MURRAY STATE (NET: 54, SOS: 286), Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 12 Nevada at UTAH STATE (NET: 33, SOS: 116), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Georgia at FLORIDA (NET: 31, SOS: 49), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (SECNET)
No. 1 Gonzaga at SAINT MARY’S (NET: 39, SOS: 46), Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN)

SUNDAY

Tulane at TEMPLE (NET: 56, SOS: 67), Sun. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 84) at Oregon State, Sun. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)