AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Coach K on Zion Williamson: ‘There is no time pressure’

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday that “there’s no time pressure” on Zion Williamson.

“There’s getting better,” Coach K said. “He’s getting better.”

Williamson missed his third straight game on Saturday after spraining his right knee in a loss to North Carolina ten days ago. Duke is 2-1 in the games that he has missed.

Krzyzewski also added that Williamson has not yet done anything with contact in practice but that “he’s moving really well” and that the program is “not in any hurry.”

Duke plays Wake Forest on Tuesday of next week before they head to Chapel Hill for the rematch with the Tar Heels in the regular season finale. If Williamson does not suit up against the Demon Deacons, it will be time to start questioning if and when he is actually going to see the court again.

No. 11 Texas Tech wins 7th in row to stay atop Big 12

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 7:12 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jarett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech won its seventh game in row, beating TCU 81-66 on Saturday to stay atop the Big 12 standings.

Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (24-5, 12-4), who took control with a 24-5 run in the first half and withstood TCU (18-11, 6-10) scoring the first 10 points after halftime. Deshawn Corprew also had 12 points, and Matt Mooney added 11.

The Red Raiders surpassed their school record of 11 Big 12 wins set last season when they were the league runner-up and went to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Texas Tech began the day tied with No. 16 Kansas State for the Big 12 lead. The Wildcats were home Saturday night against Baylor. No. 15 Kansas (22-7, 11-5), the 14-time defending conference champ, won at Oklahoma State earlier in the day to stay within a game of the lead with two regular-season games left.

JD Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, while Alex Robinson had 17 and Kouat Noi 15.

Culver, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, assisted on three consecutive baskets before his steal that led to the final field goal in an 11-0 run for the Red Raiders midway through the first half. That started the longer 25-4 spurt that pushed them ahead by 23.

After assisting on a 3-pointer by Corprew, Culver passed across the court to Brandone Francis for a long jumper. Culver than had a steal and shared a couple of passes before Francis scored on a breakaway layup. Another steal by Culver led to another layup by Francis that made it 22-9.

TCU was within 43-35 when Robinson drove for a reverse layup, capping that 10-0 run to start the second half.

When the Frogs closed the gap to seven points, the slimmest after the break, Tech scored eight quick points — Corprew had a 3-poitner and a layup before Mooney hit a 3.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a double-digit halftime lead for the eighth time in their last nine games, and the 43-25 lead at TCU was plenty. Tech had plenty of support from red-clad fans who were often louder than the TCU fans.

TCU: The fourth loss in five games certainly doesn’t help TCU’s chances of going to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after ending a two-decade drought last season. … The Horned Frogs will have a losing record in Big 12 play for the sixth time in seven years since joining the league. They were a program-best 9-9 last season.

Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Jack White took the pass from Tre Jones in the left corner, squared to the basket and launched a 3-pointer.

Unlike the previous 28 he shot, this one went in.

His slump is over, and now No. 3 Duke hopes its slide is, too.

The Blue Devils routed Miami 87-57 on Saturday behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from RJ Barrett and 19 points from fellow freshman Cameron Reddish.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, Duke (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent to bounce back from its second loss in three games — which coincided with Williamson’s injury.

“Everyone plays their part in the team and does their thing, but our focus right now is to get Zion healthy and get everyone healthy and feeling good,” White said. “Just trying to have everyone playing their best basketball by that point. But you know, it’s not just about me — it’s a team effort.”

White’s struggles from 3-point range had taken on a life of their own. He hadn’t hit one since Jan. 12 at Florida State, was 0 for 10 in a loss to Syracuse two nights after that and missed all 12 he attempted in the month of February.

“I haven’t gone through a stretch like that before in my life,” said White, who went 3 for 3 from 3-point range. “Towards the latter end of it, it was more surprising than anything when I’d miss because I’d felt good and I was like, `Why?”

When he finally swished one with 12:34 left in the first half against the Hurricanes, Cameron Indoor Stadium erupted with arguably its loudest cheers of the season and the Crazies chanted “Jack is back.”

“I was really happy for him,” Barrett said, “but I had to get back on defense.”

It wasn’t just a feel-good moment for White and the Blue Devils. It started the run that completely overwhelmed the Hurricanes. Starting with that shot, Duke outscored Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the half.

Chris Lykes, who scored in double figures in 24 of Miami’s previous 27 games, finished with four points on 1-of-15 shooting while being hounded by Jones. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 when he hit his only bucket.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12). They have lost nine of 12 and haven’t won a road game in more than 12 months.

“For the first time all season, I thought our emotions were maybe a little bit out of control,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “We couldn’t calm ourselves down to make a free throw or a shot or make a good pass or good decision.”

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Asking the depleted Hurricanes to snap their yearlong road losing streak at Cameron seemed like a tall order — even against a Duke team missing its headliner. Miami fell to 0-9 on the road this season, 0-8 in the conference and were playing four days after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes of a loss at Wake Forest. It’s effectively come to this for the Hurricanes — either win at Virginia Tech next week, or carry their road slide into 2019-20.

Duke: Barrett averages an ACC-best 23.3 points, has led the league in scoring virtually all season and has shouldered the scoring load in Williamson’s absence. Barrett entered averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 51 percent, and with his godfather — two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash — sitting behind the Duke bench, he finished three assists shy of his second triple-double in two weeks.

“With Zion being out, everybody kind of gets the ball more, everybody has to make more plays,” Barrett said.

ZION WATCH

Coach Mike Krzyzewski says there is “no time pressure” on Williamson, adding that the star freshman and second-leading scorer in the ACC “hasn’t done anything with contact” since he was injured in the opening minute of a loss to North Carolina on Feb. 21. “We’re not in any hurry or whatever,” Krzyzewski said.

Roy Williams collapses on the sidelines during UNC-Clemson game

Screengrab via ESPN
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
Roy Williams collapsed into the bench late in the first half of No. 5 North Carolina’s game at Clemson on Saturday.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Williams dropped to his knees and fell forward into the bench as North Carolina came back to defend. He was eventually helped to his feet and led to the locker room as he waved to the crowd:

It’s tough to speculate about Williams’ condition, but it is worth noting that he has dealt with vertigo throughout his career and has, from time to time, has episodes like this on the sidelines during games. The game was stopped for about a minute.

There is no official update yet on his status.

Collin Smith leads UCF to critical win at No. 8 Houston

AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 6:13 PM EST
Houston decided that they weren’t going to let Tacko Fall, B.J. Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins beat them on Saturday.

They didn’t.

Collin Smith did.

The 6-foot-10 transfer from George Washington scored a career-high 21 points to go along with seven boards and three assists as UCF landed a critical win over No. 8 Houston in Houston, 69-64, ending the longest home-court winning streak in the country.

This was the win that UCF needed. Sitting 30th in the NET, the Knights have a 21-6 record with just one loss coming to an opponent outside Q1 and Q2 — Florida Atlantic (147) at home, a Q3 loss — but entering Saturday, they did not have a single win over a Q1 opponent. That all changed on Saturday, and a road win over a team that is currently sitting fourth in the NET is good enough that this should get the Knights onto the right side of the bubble.

The job is not done yet, not when they still have to host Cincinnati (22) and play at Temple (57), but both of those games are going to be Q1 games. A Q1 loss isn’t going to hurt the Knights at this point. They needed to prove that they could beat good teams, and there may not be five wins in college basketball this season that end up carrying more weight on Selection Sunday than a win at Houston.

As far as the Cougars are concerned, this is not the end of the world. They are no longer the only team in college basketball with just one loss, but it shouldn’t effect their seed too much. If anything, this ends the dream that they could have played their way onto the No. 1 or No. 2 seed line, but even that was a stretch.

It does, however, make an AAC title that much more unlikely.

As it stands, Houston and Cincinnati will be tied for first in the league standings if the Bearcats hold serve against Memphis tonight. And if the Bearcats can also get past UCF in Orlando, then we should end up with a season finale with the American title on the line — No. 8 Houston at No. 23 Cincinnati.

That would be fun.

Guy’s 17 lead No. 2 Virginia past Pittsburgh 73-49

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday for the Panthers’ 12th straight loss.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and De’Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina’s game at Clemson later Saturday.

Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au’diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.

Virginia led 11-10 before Jay Huff’s basket sparked a 21-2 run that started with 16 consecutive points. Guy hit three of his five 3-pointers during the surge, and the Panthers went 6:15 between field goals before Sidy N’Dir’s driving basket with 5:06 to play in the half. Virginia led 39-19 at halftime.

The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense (54.3 points per game) have held 10 teams below 50 points this season.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Two of the Panthers’ top three scorers are freshmen in Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, but neither was effective against the Cavaliers. Johnson missed all seven of his shots from the field and scored three points in 30 minutes. McGowens was 0 for 2 from the field and scoreless in 24 minutes.

Virginia: Freshman point guard Kihei Clark played his fourth consecutive game without committing a turnover. He has 15 assists in that span.