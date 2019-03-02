More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
After Williams falls and leaves, No. 5 UNC outlasts Clemson

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 North Carolina survived a wild second half after coach Roy Williams fell and was helped off the court shortly before halftime, beating Clemson 81-79 on Saturday.

Coby White had 28 points behind six 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels (24-5) maintained a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tied with No. 2 Virginia at 14-2 with a week left in the regular season. They also survived a tight finish where the Tigers cut a seven-point lead to two. But Shelton Mitchell lost the ball driving into two North Carolina defenders in the final seconds.

Williams wasn’t there to see it. He sustained an episode of vertigo with a minute left before halftime, falling in front of his team’s bench and getting led into the locker room. He did not return for the final 20 minutes.

The Tar Heels rallied in a roller-coaster second half — they led by nine, fell behind 54-48 before finally taking control — for their fifth straight win and 12th in their past 13 games.

Cameron Johnson had 19 points with six 3s of his own, and Luke Maye had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No surprise that it was White, Maye and Johnson front and center in North Carolina’s comeback.

With the Tar Heels trailing, Maye hit a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play to put them back in front. Moments later, White hit his sixth 3. White, a 6-foot-5 freshman, and Maye added short jumpers, and Johnson added his fifth 3-pointer for a 70-63 lead.

The Tigers closed to 80-79 on Shelton Mitchell’s foul shots with 10.3 seconds left.

After Kenny Williams hit a foul shot, Mitchell drove toward the basket was met by two defenders and could not get a shot off.

Marquise Reed led Clemson with 24 points, and Elijah Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers played without starter David Skara, who had an upper body injury in a win at Pitt this past Wednesday night.

North Carolina moved in front over the final eight minutes of the opening half with a 20-10 run helped by the 3-point shooting of White and Johnson.

White’s 3-pointer — his fifth of the half — with 1:06 left put the Tar Heels up 35-33. That was also when Williams went down, the team saying he turned his head quickly and experienced an episode of vertigo, something he’s had happen before during games.

Johnson, the ACC’s leader in 3-point shooting percentage, capped things with his second 3-pointer of the run to put North Carolina up 39-35 at the break.

North Carolina’s Williams, 68, has had vertigo before in games, leaving a win over Boston College three years ago. Steve Robinson, the former Florida State coach and now Tar Heel assistant, took over for Williams.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels struggled at times with Clemson’s defense, which ranks third in the ACC in limiting points. But North Carolina’s outside shooting — it finished with 13 3s — helped pull this one out.

Clemson: The Tigers were seeking a late-season signature win to solidify their NCAA Tournament chances. But it was another heart-breaking close call for a club that’s lost five ACC games by eight points or less.

Harper scores 27, Rutgers rolls Iowa 86-72

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 11:01 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 22 Iowa has likely done enough to lock up an NCAA Tournament spot.

But it’s fair to start wondering if the Hawkeyes will be able to do anything once they get there.

Freshman Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and Rutgers rolled past Iowa 86-72 on Saturday in the Hawkeyes’ home finale.

Issa Thiam had 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-11), who won their first road game over a ranked opponent as a Big Ten team. It was also the Scarlet Knights’ first victory over a Top 25 team away from home since defeating then-No. 13 Pittsburgh 77-64 in 2008.

“We got it rolling a little bit,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s hard to win on the road, and it’s the best league in the country.”

Iowa played without coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended by the school for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.

It was Iowa’s third loss in four games — and the Hawkeyes (21-8, 10-8) needed some late heroics to top Indiana in their only win in that stretch.

The scariest thing for the Hawkeyes was how lopsided it was. Iowa shot just 35.7 percent from the floor and turned it over 13 times.

“It didn’t seem like we able to get into any sort of offensive rhythm,” acting Iowa coach Andrew Francis said. “We haven’t shot the ball collectively as well as we know we’re capable of.”

Rutgers jumped all over the Hawkeyes in the first half, hitting seven 3s — including 3 straight from Thiam from the same corner — to jump ahead 39-30. The Scarlet Knights then went on an 8-2 run straight out of the locker room to make it 47-32.

Iowa, the national leader in free throws made entering play, got into the bonus with 13:21 left. But the Scarlet Knights kept getting open looks from beyond the arc from a generous Iowa defense, with Harper and Geo Baker hitting back-to-back 3s to help push the lead to 65-45.

“He’s getting better and better,” Pikiell said of Harper. “I think he’s going to be a really good player, and we got a little dose of that.””

Senior Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points and Tyler Cook had 16 for Iowa (21-8, 10-8), which closed to 72-60 before allowing back-to-back dunks.

The Hawkeyes shot just 8 of 29 on 3s.

“We’re going through a small rough patch, I guess. Even in our wins we haven’t been playing our greatest ball,” Cook said. “But the fun part about it is finding a way to get better.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: It’s impossible to say whether McCaffery’s absence hurt the Hawkeyes. But he’s the coach for a reason. Iowa came out lethargic in front of a sellout crowd on Senior Day, and failed to make the halftime adjustments needed to at least make a game of it. “We don’t want to lose our confidence in who we are,” Francis said. “I think this team is still in a good place…we’re just missing some shots.”

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, who lost at Fordham and needed overtime to beat Columbia in December, are one of the most improved teams in America — and they got revenge for losing to Iowa on a buzzer beater two weeks ago. They might win a game or two at the Big Ten tournament.

THE NUMBERS

Bohannon had 15 points, but he was just 4 of 12 shooting. Bohannon is streaky, and that could be an issue in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. …Rutgers was 11 of 23 on 3, with Harper leading the way at a 4 of 7 from deep. …Sophomore big man Luka Garza has had a strong season for Iowa, but he wasn’t at his best against the Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes were minus-24 with Garza on the floor. Garza had 10 points but just two rebounds.

HE SAID IT

“Of course we want coach (McCaffery) out there with us. He’s the main voice that we hear every day,” Cook said. But “even when he’s with us he’s not out there playing ball. So, we’ve got to go out there and execute.”

Cumberland leads No. 23 Cincinnati over Memphis 71-69

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 10:58 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Jarron Cumberland overcame a sluggish first half and scored 26 points, leading No. 23 Cincinnati to a 71-69 victory over Memphis on Saturday night that moved the Bearcats into a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Bearcats (25-4, 14-2) are tied with Houston atop the league. They finish the regular season by facing each other in Cincinnati next Sunday.

The edgy game included three players getting technical fouls and another ejected. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (18-12, 10-7) with 28 points, keeping them in it until the final seconds.

Martin hit a 3-pointer and made a layup that cut it to 70-69 with 6.8 seconds left. Cincinnati’s Trevon Scott hit a free throw with 4.9 seconds to go, and Logan Johnson stole a pass intended for Martin to clinch it.

Cumberland and Antwann Jones got technical fouls with 7:38 left for an exchange under the basket. Cincinnati point guard Justin Jenifer was ejected for coming off the bench.

Also, Memphis’ Raynere Thornton tripped Cumberland as he dribbled, and then stepped over him, drawing a technical foul with 4:24 left.

Martin was hit on the left side of the face in a collision under the basket in the opening minutes and rubbed his jaw. He was examined during a timeout. Martin came in leading the league with 19.4 points per game and missed six of his nine shots in the first half, when Cincinnati led by as many as 10 points.

Cumberland had 21 points in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati needed a win to stay ranked for another week, and the Bearcats got it by holding down the league’s highest-scoring offense and getting an edge the boards 38-31.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers suffered a major setback in their bid to get a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are in better position to win a second straight AAC regular season title after first-place Houston lost to UCF 69-64 at home on Saturday . The Bearcats also won the conference tournament last season.

Coach K on Zion Williamson: ‘There is no time pressure’

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday that “there’s no time pressure” on Zion Williamson.

“There’s getting better,” Coach K said. “He’s getting better.”

Williamson missed his third straight game on Saturday after spraining his right knee in a loss to North Carolina ten days ago. Duke is 2-1 in the games that he has missed.

Krzyzewski also added that Williamson has not yet done anything with contact in practice but that “he’s moving really well” and that the program is “not in any hurry.”

Duke plays Wake Forest on Tuesday of next week before they head to Chapel Hill for the rematch with the Tar Heels in the regular season finale. If Williamson does not suit up against the Demon Deacons, it will be time to start questioning if and when he is actually going to see the court again.

No. 11 Texas Tech wins 7th in row to stay atop Big 12

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 7:12 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jarett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech won its seventh game in row, beating TCU 81-66 on Saturday to stay atop the Big 12 standings.

Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (24-5, 12-4), who took control with a 24-5 run in the first half and withstood TCU (18-11, 6-10) scoring the first 10 points after halftime. Deshawn Corprew also had 12 points, and Matt Mooney added 11.

The Red Raiders surpassed their school record of 11 Big 12 wins set last season when they were the league runner-up and went to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Texas Tech began the day tied with No. 16 Kansas State for the Big 12 lead. The Wildcats were home Saturday night against Baylor. No. 15 Kansas (22-7, 11-5), the 14-time defending conference champ, won at Oklahoma State earlier in the day to stay within a game of the lead with two regular-season games left.

JD Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, while Alex Robinson had 17 and Kouat Noi 15.

Culver, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, assisted on three consecutive baskets before his steal that led to the final field goal in an 11-0 run for the Red Raiders midway through the first half. That started the longer 25-4 spurt that pushed them ahead by 23.

After assisting on a 3-pointer by Corprew, Culver passed across the court to Brandone Francis for a long jumper. Culver than had a steal and shared a couple of passes before Francis scored on a breakaway layup. Another steal by Culver led to another layup by Francis that made it 22-9.

TCU was within 43-35 when Robinson drove for a reverse layup, capping that 10-0 run to start the second half.

When the Frogs closed the gap to seven points, the slimmest after the break, Tech scored eight quick points — Corprew had a 3-poitner and a layup before Mooney hit a 3.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a double-digit halftime lead for the eighth time in their last nine games, and the 43-25 lead at TCU was plenty. Tech had plenty of support from red-clad fans who were often louder than the TCU fans.

TCU: The fourth loss in five games certainly doesn’t help TCU’s chances of going to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after ending a two-decade drought last season. … The Horned Frogs will have a losing record in Big 12 play for the sixth time in seven years since joining the league. They were a program-best 9-9 last season.

Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Jack White took the pass from Tre Jones in the left corner, squared to the basket and launched a 3-pointer.

Unlike the previous 28 he shot, this one went in.

His slump is over, and now No. 3 Duke hopes its slide is, too.

The Blue Devils routed Miami 87-57 on Saturday behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from RJ Barrett and 19 points from fellow freshman Cameron Reddish.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, Duke (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent to bounce back from its second loss in three games — which coincided with Williamson’s injury.

“Everyone plays their part in the team and does their thing, but our focus right now is to get Zion healthy and get everyone healthy and feeling good,” White said. “Just trying to have everyone playing their best basketball by that point. But you know, it’s not just about me — it’s a team effort.”

White’s struggles from 3-point range had taken on a life of their own. He hadn’t hit one since Jan. 12 at Florida State, was 0 for 10 in a loss to Syracuse two nights after that and missed all 12 he attempted in the month of February.

“I haven’t gone through a stretch like that before in my life,” said White, who went 3 for 3 from 3-point range. “Towards the latter end of it, it was more surprising than anything when I’d miss because I’d felt good and I was like, `Why?”

When he finally swished one with 12:34 left in the first half against the Hurricanes, Cameron Indoor Stadium erupted with arguably its loudest cheers of the season and the Crazies chanted “Jack is back.”

“I was really happy for him,” Barrett said, “but I had to get back on defense.”

It wasn’t just a feel-good moment for White and the Blue Devils. It started the run that completely overwhelmed the Hurricanes. Starting with that shot, Duke outscored Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the half.

Chris Lykes, who scored in double figures in 24 of Miami’s previous 27 games, finished with four points on 1-of-15 shooting while being hounded by Jones. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 when he hit his only bucket.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12). They have lost nine of 12 and haven’t won a road game in more than 12 months.

“For the first time all season, I thought our emotions were maybe a little bit out of control,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “We couldn’t calm ourselves down to make a free throw or a shot or make a good pass or good decision.”

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Asking the depleted Hurricanes to snap their yearlong road losing streak at Cameron seemed like a tall order — even against a Duke team missing its headliner. Miami fell to 0-9 on the road this season, 0-8 in the conference and were playing four days after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes of a loss at Wake Forest. It’s effectively come to this for the Hurricanes — either win at Virginia Tech next week, or carry their road slide into 2019-20.

Duke: Barrett averages an ACC-best 23.3 points, has led the league in scoring virtually all season and has shouldered the scoring load in Williamson’s absence. Barrett entered averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 51 percent, and with his godfather — two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash — sitting behind the Duke bench, he finished three assists shy of his second triple-double in two weeks.

“With Zion being out, everybody kind of gets the ball more, everybody has to make more plays,” Barrett said.

ZION WATCH

Coach Mike Krzyzewski says there is “no time pressure” on Williamson, adding that the star freshman and second-leading scorer in the ACC “hasn’t done anything with contact” since he was injured in the opening minute of a loss to North Carolina on Feb. 21. “We’re not in any hurry or whatever,” Krzyzewski said.