Bubble Banter: This is the last chance for some teams to earn their at-large bid

There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!
Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:
This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played.
We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning.
If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament.
On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.
Onto the weekend’s action.
GAMES LEFT TO PLAY
FRIDAY
Rhode Island at DAYTON (NET: 68, SOS: 94), Fri. 7:00 p.m. LIPSCOMB (NET: 46, SOS: 206) at North Alabama, Fri. 7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY
No. 13 LSU at ALABAMA (NET: 49, SOS: 32), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN) BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 20) at Villanova, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (FOX)
Iowa State at TEXAS (NET: 37, SOS: 9), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Virginia at OKLAHOMA (NET: 41, SOS: 12), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU) FURMAN (NET: 47, SOS: 200) at Chattanooga, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+) UCF (NET: 34, SOS: 73) at No. 8 Houston, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 11 Texas Tech at TCU (NET: 42, SOS: 42), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2) VCU (NET: 36, SOS: 39) at Richmond, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN) UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 61, SOS: 118) at Mercer, Sat. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 5 North Carolina at CLEMSON (NET: 43, SOS: 38), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN) SETON HALL (NET: 64, SOS: 51) at GEORGETOWN (NET: 74, SOS: 89), Sat. 6:30 p.m. (CBSSN) MEMPHIS (NET: 53, SOS: 44) at No. 23 Cincinnati, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU) BELMONT (NET: 50, SOS: 222) at SEMO, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Austin Peay at MURRAY STATE (NET: 54, SOS: 286), Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 12 Nevada at UTAH STATE (NET: 33, SOS: 116), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Georgia at FLORIDA (NET: 31, SOS: 49), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (SECNET)
SUNDAY
Tulane at TEMPLE (NET: 56, SOS: 67), Sun. 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU) ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 84) at Oregon State, Sun. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
The biggest game of the weekend could end up acting as the de-facto SEC title game, as two of the three teams currently tied for first in the SEC standings will square off in a rematch of a blowout that happened in Rupp Arena two Saturdays ago.
The final score of that game was 86-69, as P.J. Washington went for 23 points, Keldon Johnson finished with 19 and Kentucky used a 14-0 run to open the second half and blow Tennessee out of the water. That game was won, however, by the job that Reid Travis did on Tennessee’s all-american forward Grant Williams and the strength that Travis has in the paint. His absence — assuming his knee injury keeps him out — may end up being the difference-maker on Saturday afternoon.
Let me explain.
Tennessee’s offense is unique in the sense that they are a hyper-efficient team that relies more on two-pointers than any hyper-efficient offense I can ever remember seeing. In an era of analytics and Morey-ball and the Golden State Warriors, the Vols operate on post-ups and mid-range jumpers. Just 24.3% of their point come from three-pointers, which is 333rd nationally. Villanova, they are not.
So much of that offense is created by the way that they run offense through Williams, running actions that A) get him isolated in the low- and mid-post, and B) use his strength to seal off shot-blockers when Tennessee’s guards drive. Travis is uniquely suited to being able to take that away because of just how strong and physical he is:
By no means does that mean that Kentucky cannot win this game.
For starters, E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards are actually better offensive rebounders than Travis, and that may actually be the most exploitable part of Tennessee’s defense. And if there is a real weakness in Kentucky’s defense, it is their ability to run people off of the three-point line.
And all of that comes before the simple fact that Tennessee’s guards are not going to have it easy trying to break down Kentucky’s perimeter defense. That’s the knock on them. Their backcourt is not a game-changing backcourt, and if there is something Kentucky’s guards do well, it’s guard the ball.
PICKS: It will be interesting to see where this line opens, but at first glance I do think I like Tennessee, assuming it ends up around the Tennessee (-3) that the metrics are projecting. Part of that is because the Vols are playing at home. Part of it is because of the absence of Travis.
But I think that it is also worth mentioning here that after the win in Rupp, Tyler Herro told reporters, “I think they’re scared of him, honestly,” referring to the way Tennessee views P.J. Washington. After Tennessee’s win at Ole Miss on Wednesday night, Admiral Schofield told reporters, when asked about the Kentucky game, “Hopefully we aren’t scared of PJ.” That team is aware of Herro’s quote. They are going to be play in a sold out Thompson-Boling Arena. And the concerning part of that is that during this recent Tennessee slide, one of their issues is that they haven’t been playing with the same level of toughness. This is essentially the same team as last year, but where they were a top ten defense nationally last year, this year they are sitting outside the top 35.
I fully expect Tennessee and their roster full of upperclassmen built like body-builders to be up for a fight against a Kentucky team that will start four freshmen and a sophomore.
Michigan bounced back from last Sunday’s home loss against Michigan State by absolutely boat-racing a Nebraska team that looks to be dead in the water. Maryland, on the other hand, followed up a week where they won at Iowa and beat Ohio State by losing to Penn State by 17 points.
The x-factor here is going to be the health of Charles Matthews. He did not play on Thursday night after injuring his ankle against the Spartans, but Michigan did push back against a report that said he suffered a serious ankle injury.
I don’t love this matchup for the Terps from a personnel perspective, not when Bruno Fernando is going to have to deal with Jon Teske and Anthony Cowan is going to have Zavier Simpson in his face for 40 minutes. Missing Matthews would be a major loss on the defensive end of the floor, but with Isaiah Livers starting, Michigan should be able to space the floor better.
That said, since the blowout win at Villanova in November, the Wolverines have lost on the road against the three teams ranked highest on KenPom that they’ve played. In total, they’ve dropped three of their last six road games, and Maryland has not lost at home in Big Ten play and has lost just twice in College Park all season long.
PICKS: If I can get Maryland as an underdog at home, I am going to take the Terps and the points. If we get word that Matthews is going to be playing, I like the under as well.
No. 6 MICHIGAN STATE at INDIANA, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan State 72, Indiana 64
TORVIK PROJECTION: Michigan State 72, Indiana 65
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan State 75, Indiana 62
Michigan State is coming off of their biggest win of the season — beating Michigan in Ann Arbor — and now get a chance to land a bit of revenge on the Hoosiers for an overtime loss they took at home a month ago that is still, to the day, the single-most head-scratching result of the season.
Before beating Wisconsin in double-overtime on Tuesday night, that win at Michigan State was the only win that Indiana had to their name since January 3rd. They have lost 12 of their last 14 games as their offense has devolved into a stagnant mess.
Sparty has their own issues, however. They are playing without Nick Ward and Josh Langford, which leaves the entire offense on Cassius Winston’s shoulders. He was the initiator on 45 of their 57 possessions in the win over Michigan, and 36 of those 45 possessions involved him using a ball-screen.
Indiana is going to know what’s coming. Can they stop it?
PICKS: This is tough. On the one hand, I think Michigan State has a statement to make, and with a Big Ten title very much within their reach, I expect them to play like it. I think that it is also worth noting here that that game was somewhat fluky. Michigan State shot 8-for-22 from the free throw line and the Hoosiers, who shoot 30.8 percent from three (323rd nationally) made six straight second half threes.
That said, assuming this line ends up around Michigan State (-9) — the average of the metrics — I think I like the Indiana side here. In their last eight games, Indiana has covered that spread seven times.
No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA at CLEMSON, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: North Carolina 76, Clemson 71
TORVIK PROJECTION: North Carolina 75, Clemson 73
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: North Carolina 78, Clemson 71
This feels like a trap.
Because based on the way that the metrics are projecting this game, the line looks like it is going to end up somewhere around North Carolina (-5), and that seems way too low. The Tar Heels are rolling right now. They have won four straight, 11 of their last 12 and 15 of 17 since the loss to Kentucky on Dec. 22nd. In the last 10 days, they’ve won in Cameron Indoor Stadium by 16 points and knocked off both Florida State and Syracuse at home by an average of 13 points. They’ve climbed into the top five of every ranking on the planet, and they are widely considered one of the few teams that can realistically be listed as a national title favorite. Win out, and they are, at the worst, co-ACC regular season champions. Clemson has one win over a tournament team and that came at home against Virginia Tech when the Hokies were without Justin Robinson.
And they’re only giving five?
PICKS: I think I like Clemson here. The Tigers are right on the NCAA tournament cutline — we have them as the first team out — and this will be their last chance at adding a Q1 win to their resume. The last two times that the Tar Heels have played at Littlejohn Coliseum, they struggled. They lost last year and in 2017, the national champion Tar Heels got taken to overtime by a 15-loss Clemson team. I don’t know if Clemson wins, but I do think they keep it close.
No. 11 TEXAS TECH at TCU, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Texas Tech 68, TCU 64
TORVIK PROJECTION: Texas Tech 69, TCU 65
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Texas Tech 71, TCU 64
Part I of the Big 12 title race tips off in the afternoon, as the Red Raiders head to Fort Worth to take on a TCU team that really needs another win or two to seal up an at-large bid. The Horned Frogs are just 6-9 in Big 12 play and have lost four of their last five games. Chris Beard’s club has won six in a row, and the first time there two teams got together, Tech was up 16 by halftime and won 84-65.
PICKS: I like Tech to cover, assuming the line opens around (-5), and I also think that this game goes over the total if it’s in the low 130s. The Red Raiders got the dud out of their system when Oklahoma State took them to overtime in Lubbock on Wednesday. Prior to that game, they had been shooting 47 percent from three in their last five games. The last time these team played, TCU let Tech shooting 9-for-21 from beyond the arc.
BAYLOR at No. 16 KANSAS STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Kansas State 64, Baylor 60
TORVIK PROJECTION: Kansas State 65, Baylor 59
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kansas State 64, Baylor 59
Somehow, Baylor is still in the Big 12 title picture despite seeing seemingly half their roster get injured and running out a rotation that includes seven newcomers. If they win at Kansas State on Saturday, they will be in a three-way tie for second place in the conference, just a game off the pace set by Texas Tech. They have to win this game to have a chance.
Kansas State, on the other hand, already owns a win over the Bears — which came in Waco — and are playing for the right to say that they ended archrival Kansas’ streak of Big 12 regular season titles. Motivation abounds.
PICKS: For me, the pick here is Kansas State even if the line opens around (-5), and the reasoning is pretty simple: Dean Wade will be playing. He is the best shooter and the best passer on Kansas State, and the Wildcats have been much, much better against zone defenses with him available. It is worth noting that Cartier Diarra likely won’t play for KSU while Makai Mason and King McClure will be back for the Bears, but I still lean towards Bruce Weber’s club here. I’m betting on Bramlage to turn back into the Octagon of Doom and for Kansas State’s defense to win out.
No. 12 NEVADA at UTAH STATE, Sat. 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Utah State 72, Nevada 71
TORVIK PROJECTION: Utah State 73, Nevada 72
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Utah State 74, Nevada 73
There is so much on the line for Utah State in this game. They need this win if they want to have any sense of comfort heading into Selection Sunday with the Mountain West’s automatic bid. They are also still playing for a Mountain West regular season title — they’ll be tied for first place with Nevada if they can get a win.
But here’s the wildest part: This is going to be the first time all season long that the Wolf Pack will play a game that qualifies as a Q1 game, according to the NET. Other than the win in January at home against the Aggies, Nevada has playing just one team — Arizona State (63) — that ranks in the top 75 of the NET. They’ve struggled on the road this season, including a loss at San Diego State the last time they left Reno, and the Spectrum can get rocking for a big game.
PICKS: All that said, I’m going to have a very hard time betting against Nevada to win a conference game if they are getting a point or two, as all of the metrics suggest. I’m not convinced USU has the perimeter defenders to be able to slow down the Martin twins and Jordan Caroline, and I worry about Nevada being able to go small and play Neemias Queta off the floor.
I’m going to hope Nevada opens around (-3) and take the USU money-line.
Thursday’s Things To Know: Nebraska moves toward the inevitable, the Big East’s middle remains weird and John Beilein becomes an internet star
Thursday didn’t produce a ton of interesting basketball, though there were some bubble implications, but there were some significant outcomes, both for on-court and off-court reasons. Here’s what you need to know from the night across the country:
NEBRASKA IS HEADING TOWARD INEVITABILITY
There was hope there for a bit. Maybe misplaced, conceivably a tad bit delusional and perhaps just wishful thinking, but when Nebraska pulled out of its seven-game losing streak with wins over Minnesota and Northwestern, there was at least a glimmer of hope that Tim Miles might be able to salvage this season and possibly extend his tenure in Lincoln.
That belief seems all but extinguished now.
Nebraska lost again, for the third-straight time and 10th in the last 12, in ugly fashion with an 82-53 loss at No. 9 Michigan.
The Cornhuskers just never seemed competitive in the game, and it’s difficult to see that changing down the home stretch of their season with a trip to Michigan State and a home tilt against Iowa on the docket before the Big Ten Tournament. It just felt like the last gasps of the Miles era.
Miles, who talked openly about his job status earlier this month, has gone 112-111 overall and 51-75 in the B1G since taking over the program from Doc Sadler in 2012-13. There’s one NCAA tournament appearance during that time along with a near-miss last year, and Miles’ struggles at Nebraska may underscore the difficulties of that job more than reveal whatever shortcomings he possesses.
The Huskers have just seven tournament appearances in their history and had gone 16 years without one until Miles got them there in 2014. They have never won an NCAA tournament game. There’s fan support and great facilities now, but zero natural recruiting base and no tradition. If Nebraska does move on from Miles, someone will either be enticed with what looks to some as a place with the pieces in place to win big or the big money they could offer, but history suggests this job ends poorly for everyone.
It looks increasingly likely that is coming quickly for Miles.
TRY TO MAKE SENSE OF THE BIG EAST BEYOND MARQUETTE AND VILLANOVA
We know Marquette and Villanova are the Big East’s best teams. After ‘Nova’s win over the Golden Eagles last night, which team of those two is superior is an open question, one that the league will endeavor to answer over the season’s final weeks and then at Madison Square Garden.
There’s no figuring out that conference beyond those two, though.
St. John’s lost at home Thursday to Xavier, 84-73, to leave third place through 10th place in the conference separated by just two games. Four teams have eight losses (St. John’s, Xavier, Seton Hall and Georgetown), two have nine (Creighton and Butler) while two have 10 (Providence and DePaul).
Glass half-full argument here would be that there’s a ton of parity in the conference and its cannibalizing itself, but that seems a charitable interpretation. More likely, it’s just that the league is pretty mediocre.
St. John’s spot in the NCAA tournament looks secure, but a home loss to Xavier isn’t going to do much to improve its or the Big East’s reputation. Though the league is so jumbled, who knows what’s a bad loss or a good win beyond those two teams at the top.
It’s just hard to make much sense of the whole thing.
JOHN BEILEIN MAKES FOR GREAT INTERNET CONTENT
We already covered the Nebraska/Michigan game above, but the entire idea of this post is that it contains everything you need to know from the night of hoops. And this John Beilein video is absolutely essential and fantastic enough it needs its own section.
MINNESOTA (NET: 60, SOS: 45): The Golden Gophers a nice win at Northwestern (85), giving them their seventh Q2 win of the season. They also have a pair of Q1 wins — at Wisconsin (16) and Washington on a neutral (29) — and thanks to late season runs from Illinois (91), Rutgers (104) and Boston College (112), all 11 of their losses have come to Q1 or Q2 opponents. They lost six of their last seven before tonight, and with Purdue (12) and at Maryland (26) left, there’s no guarantee they’ll improve their profile. They need a split to feel good.
UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 61, SOS: 118): The Spartans won at The Citadel on Thursday night. If they win at Mercer on Saturday, there is still hope for an NCAA tournament at-large bid, but to get it, they are probably going to have to land a win over Furman in the SoCon tournament. That may not even be enough, however, and since UNCG is locked into the No. 2 seed in the SoCon tournament win this win, they won’t play Wofford until the title game. UNCG does not have a single bad loss on their resume, but their only Q1 win is at East Tennessee State (66). I would strongly recommend getting the at-large bid.
FURMAN (NET: 47, SOS: 200): The Palladins beat Samford (158)on Thursday, keeping their dreams of an at-large bid alive. Their issue is that while they did win at Villanova (27) in November, they also lost to Samford at home, a Q3 loss, and they played a non-conference SOS that ranks 294th nationally — 14 of their 20 wins are Q4 opponents. They are in the same boat as UNCG, and if they get the No. 3 seed in the SoCon tournament, then it’s very unlikely they’ll be able to get an at-large at all.
MURRAY STATE (NET: 54, SOS: 286): I’m trying to find a way to talk myself into the Racers getting an at-large this year, and I just cannot see a way that it is possible. They are just 1-4 against Q1 and Q2 competition, and the ‘1’ is a win at Austin Peay (125). They have three Q3 wins in addition to beating Austin Peay, and then 18 of their 22 wins came against Q4 competition. But they do have Ja Morant on their roster, and if we’re being honest, that really should be considered a tie-breaker in a year where a 14-14 Indiana team is still in the conversation.
BELMONT (NET: 50, SOS: 222): Belmont won at Murray State the only time these two teams played. They swept Lipscomb (46). They won at UCLA (109). Put it all together, and they have a 5-2 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents. But they have a pair of Q3 losses — Jacksonville State (135) and at Green Bay (217) — and 16 wins against Q4 competition. A Belmont-Murray State OVC title game would probably be a play-out game.
LOSERS
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 84): The Sun Devils got smoked at Oregon (74) on Thursday night, who is 15-12 on the season, 6-8 in the Pac-12 and still a Q1 opponent. As it stands today, Arizona State has four Q1 wins and a 9-5 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents, but they have two Q3 losses and a pair of ugly Q4 losses, including getting blown out by 20 points by Washington State in their own gym. All of those good wins are probably going to end up being enough to get the Sun Devils into the tournament, but with two more road games left in the regular season — Oregon State (81) and rival Arizona (80) — this is going to be a stressful final 10 days.
No. 24 Wofford trounces Chattanooga 80-54 in AP Top 25 debut
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 18 points and No. 24 Wofford made a successful debut as an AP Top 25 team by trouncing Chattanooga 80-54 on Thursday for its 16th consecutive victory.
Wofford, a private liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with fewer than 1,600 students, moved into the Top 25 for the first time in school history Monday. The Terriers responded by showcasing the depth and 3-point shooting prowess that got them to this point.
The Terriers (25-4, 17-0 Southern Conference) haven’t lost since falling 98-87 at Mississippi State on Dec. 19. Their only other losses this season were against No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas.
A victory Saturday at Samford would make Wofford the first Southern Conference team to finish the regular season unbeaten in league competition since Davidson in 2007-08. That squad featured Stephen Curry and advanced to an NCAA regional final.
Cameron Jackson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Wofford. Nathan Hoover added 11 points for the Terriers, who shot 11 of 25 from 3-point range.
Donovann Toatley scored 16 and David Jean-Baptiste and Ramon Vila each had 10 for Chattanooga (12-18, 7-10). The Mocs have lost four of their last five and eight of their last 10 games.
After Magee sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left in the first half to give Wofford a 10-point edge at the break, the Terriers opened the second half on a 20-2 run to build a 61-33 advantage.
Wofford went on that 20-2 run without getting any points from Magee, who tops the Southern Conference in scoring and leads all Division I players in 3-pointers. Magee’s only points of the second half came on a 3-pointer with 4:08 remaining.
Magee already had done enough damage in the first half, when he scored 15 points and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He ended up going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 10 overall.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers showed no signs they were feeling any extra pressure in their first game as a ranked team. Although the game was close for most of the first half, Wofford eventually pulled away for an impressive road win.
Chattanooga: In the earlier meeting between these teams on Jan. 26, Chattanooga had an eight-point lead in the second half before falling 80-69. The rematch wasn’t nearly as close. Chattanooga entered the night ranked third in the Southern Conference in 3-point percentage (.371), but the Mocs went just 4 of 26 from beyond the arc Thursday. Chattanooga shot 8 of 27 overall and 1 of 13 on 3-point attempts in the second half.