No. 24 Wofford trounces Chattanooga 80-54 in AP Top 25 debut

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 10:43 PM EST
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 18 points and No. 24 Wofford made a successful debut as an AP Top 25 team by trouncing Chattanooga 80-54 on Thursday for its 16th consecutive victory.

Wofford, a private liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with fewer than 1,600 students, moved into the Top 25 for the first time in school history Monday. The Terriers responded by showcasing the depth and 3-point shooting prowess that got them to this point.

The Terriers (25-4, 17-0 Southern Conference) haven’t lost since falling 98-87 at Mississippi State on Dec. 19. Their only other losses this season were against No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas.

A victory Saturday at Samford would make Wofford the first Southern Conference team to finish the regular season unbeaten in league competition since Davidson in 2007-08. That squad featured Stephen Curry and advanced to an NCAA regional final.

Cameron Jackson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Wofford. Nathan Hoover added 11 points for the Terriers, who shot 11 of 25 from 3-point range.

Donovann Toatley scored 16 and David Jean-Baptiste and Ramon Vila each had 10 for Chattanooga (12-18, 7-10). The Mocs have lost four of their last five and eight of their last 10 games.

After Magee sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left in the first half to give Wofford a 10-point edge at the break, the Terriers opened the second half on a 20-2 run to build a 61-33 advantage.

Wofford went on that 20-2 run without getting any points from Magee, who tops the Southern Conference in scoring and leads all Division I players in 3-pointers. Magee’s only points of the second half came on a 3-pointer with 4:08 remaining.

Magee already had done enough damage in the first half, when he scored 15 points and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He ended up going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 10 overall.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers showed no signs they were feeling any extra pressure in their first game as a ranked team. Although the game was close for most of the first half, Wofford eventually pulled away for an impressive road win.

Chattanooga: In the earlier meeting between these teams on Jan. 26, Chattanooga had an eight-point lead in the second half before falling 80-69. The rematch wasn’t nearly as close. Chattanooga entered the night ranked third in the Southern Conference in 3-point percentage (.371), but the Mocs went just 4 of 26 from beyond the arc Thursday. Chattanooga shot 8 of 27 overall and 1 of 13 on 3-point attempts in the second half.

UP NEXT

Wofford is at Samford on Saturday.

Chattanooga hosts Furman on Saturday.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Nebraska moves toward the inevitable, the Big East’s middle remains weird and John Beilein becomes an internet star

By Travis HinesFeb 28, 2019, 11:10 PM EST
Thursday didn’t produce a ton of interesting basketball, though there were some bubble implications, but there were some significant outcomes, both for on-court and off-court reasons. Here’s what you need to know from the night across the country:

NEBRASKA IS HEADING TOWARD INEVITABILITY

There was hope there for a bit. Maybe misplaced, conceivably a tad bit delusional and perhaps just wishful thinking, but when Nebraska pulled out of its seven-game losing streak with wins over Minnesota and Northwestern, there was at least a glimmer of hope that Tim Miles might be able to salvage this season and possibly extend his tenure in Lincoln.

That belief seems all but extinguished now.

Nebraska lost again, for the third-straight time and 10th in the last 12, in ugly fashion with an 82-53 loss at No. 9 Michigan.

The Cornhuskers just never seemed competitive in the game, and it’s difficult to see that changing down the home stretch of their season with a trip to Michigan State and a home tilt against Iowa on the docket before the Big Ten Tournament. It just felt like the last gasps of the Miles era.

Miles, who talked openly about his job status earlier this month, has gone 112-111 overall and 51-75 in the B1G since taking over the program from Doc Sadler in 2012-13. There’s one NCAA tournament appearance during that time along with a near-miss last year, and Miles’ struggles at Nebraska may underscore the difficulties of that job more than reveal whatever shortcomings he possesses.

The Huskers have just seven tournament appearances in their history and had gone 16 years without one until Miles got them there in 2014. They have never won an NCAA tournament game. There’s fan support and great facilities now, but zero natural recruiting base and no tradition. If Nebraska does move on from Miles, someone will either be enticed with what looks to some as a place with the pieces in place to win big or the big money they could offer, but history suggests this job ends poorly for everyone.

It looks increasingly likely that is coming quickly for Miles.

TRY TO MAKE SENSE OF THE BIG EAST BEYOND MARQUETTE AND VILLANOVA

We know Marquette and Villanova are the Big East’s best teams. After ‘Nova’s win over the Golden Eagles last night, which team of those two is superior is an open question, one that the league will endeavor to answer over the season’s final weeks and then at Madison Square Garden.

There’s no figuring out that conference beyond those two, though.

St. John’s lost at home Thursday to Xavier, 84-73, to leave third place through 10th place in the conference separated by just two games. Four teams have eight losses (St. John’s, Xavier, Seton Hall and Georgetown), two have nine (Creighton and Butler) while two have 10 (Providence and DePaul).

Glass half-full argument here would be that there’s a ton of parity in the conference and its cannibalizing itself, but that seems a charitable interpretation. More likely, it’s just that the league is pretty mediocre.

St. John’s spot in the NCAA tournament looks secure, but a home loss to Xavier isn’t going to do much to improve its or the Big East’s reputation. Though the league is so jumbled, who knows what’s a bad loss or a good win beyond those two teams at the top.

It’s just hard to make much sense of the whole thing.

JOHN BEILEIN MAKES FOR GREAT INTERNET CONTENT

We already covered the Nebraska/Michigan game above, but the entire idea of this post is that it contains everything you need to know from the night of hoops. And this John Beilein video is absolutely essential and fantastic enough it needs its own section.

It’s beautiful.

Bubble Banter: Six bubbles in action, all six play on the road

By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Here is the latest NBC Sports Bracket Projection.

WINNERS

MINNESOTA (NET: 60, SOS: 45): The Golden Gophers a nice win at Northwestern (85), giving them their seventh Q2 win of the season. They also have a pair of Q1 wins — at Wisconsin (16) and Washington on a neutral (29) — and thanks to late season runs from Illinois (91), Rutgers (104) and Boston College (112), all 11 of their losses have come to Q1 or Q2 opponents. They lost six of their last seven before tonight, and with Purdue (12) and at Maryland (26) left, there’s no guarantee they’ll improve their profile. They need a split to feel good.

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 61, SOS: 118): The Spartans won at The Citadel on Thursday night. If they win at Mercer on Saturday, there is still hope for an NCAA tournament at-large bid, but to get it, they are probably going to have to land a win over Furman in the SoCon tournament. That may not even be enough, however, and since UNCG is locked into the No. 2 seed in the SoCon tournament win this win, they won’t play Wofford until the title game. UNCG does not have a single bad loss on their resume, but their only Q1 win is at East Tennessee State (66). I would strongly recommend getting the at-large bid.

FURMAN (NET: 47, SOS: 200): The Palladins beat Samford (158)on Thursday, keeping their dreams of an at-large bid alive. Their issue is that while they did win at Villanova (27) in November, they also lost to Samford at home, a Q3 loss, and they played a non-conference SOS that ranks 294th nationally — 14 of their 20 wins are Q4 opponents. They are in the same boat as UNCG, and if they get the No. 3 seed in the SoCon tournament, then it’s very unlikely they’ll be able to get an at-large at all.

MURRAY STATE (NET: 54, SOS: 286): I’m trying to find a way to talk myself into the Racers getting an at-large this year, and I just cannot see a way that it is possible. They are just 1-4 against Q1 and Q2 competition, and the ‘1’ is a win at Austin Peay (125). They have three Q3 wins in addition to beating Austin Peay, and then 18 of their 22 wins came against Q4 competition. But they do have Ja Morant on their roster, and if we’re being honest, that really should be considered a tie-breaker in a year where a 14-14 Indiana team is still in the conversation.

BELMONT (NET: 50, SOS: 222): Belmont won at Murray State the only time these two teams played. They swept Lipscomb (46). They won at UCLA (109). Put it all together, and they have a 5-2 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents. But they have a pair of Q3 losses — Jacksonville State (135) and at Green Bay (217) — and 16 wins against Q4 competition. A Belmont-Murray State OVC title game would probably be a play-out game.

LEFT TO PLAY

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 84) at Oregon, 11:00 p.m.

Michigan’s Charles Matthews day-to-day with an ankle injury

By Travis HinesFeb 28, 2019, 10:29 PM EST
Ninth-ranked Michigan had no problem Thursday against Nebraska, claiming an 82-53 victory in Ann Arbor, without junior guard Charles Matthews, though the Wolverines no doubt will be anxiously awaiting the return of its third-leading scorer from an ankle injury.

His absence apparently won’t be as long as briefly feared by Michigan faithful after the school knocked down a report that an MRI  revealed significant ligament damage, saying instead that the MRI found no such thing and that Matthews was day-to-day.

While Matthews doesn’t appear likely to be sidelined for long, there was some intrigue regarding him beyond just that balky ankle. The redshirt junior, who transferred from Kentucky after his freshman season, went through senior day festivities for the Wolverines despite the fact that he has a year of eligibility remaining.

That would seem to be a pretty good indication that Matthews will go pro after this season or at least will seriously consider it. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range. He wouldn’t likely be a sure-fire first-round pick, but as he’d be 23 years old by the time next season begins, a look to the future seems more than reasonable.

First, though, he’ll look to get back on the floor to help Michigan reach a Final Four for the second-straight season.

No. 9 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-53 in home finale

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 9:49 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored a career-high 22 points, and No. 9 Michigan easily rebounded from its loss to Michigan State with an 82-53 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) were without Charles Matthews, out with a right ankle injury, but they raced out to a 22-point halftime lead behind Teske and Iggy Brazdeikis. It was the last home game for Michigan, which finishes the regular season with trips to Maryland and Michigan State.

The Wolverines lost only once at home in 2018-19 — 77-70 to Michigan State on Sunday. That dropped Michigan a game behind the Spartans in the Big Ten title race, but the Wolverines still look formidable. The biggest question after Thursday’s game is how long Matthews will be out. He had a boot on the injured ankle.

Brazdeikis went down holding his left knee near the end of the first half, but he walked off without assistance and was back at the beginning of the second. He finished with 20 points.

Isaiah Livers, who replaced Matthews in the starting lineup, had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nana Akenten scored 11 points for Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) but took a hard fall in the second half near the basket.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers nearly shook up the conference title race when they played Purdue tough over the weekend but lost by three. They put up little resistance against Michigan. James Palmer, Nebraska’s leading scorer, was held to a season-low seven points.

Michigan: When Brazdeikis is shooting well, the Wolverines are tough to beat because they don’t need as much scoring from Teske or point guard Zavier Simpson. And when Teske is also contributing — the 7-foot-1 center made all three of his 3-point attempts Thursday — that’s an additional bonus.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan took care of business while short-handed, but its next matchup this week is the more intriguing game.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will try one more time to be a spoiler in the race for first place, playing at No. 6 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

Feds seek multiyear sentences in college basketball case

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have recommended multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York recommended a sentence of 46 to 57 months for Gatto and 30 to 37 months in prison for Code and Dawkins. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week.

The schools submitted victim impact statements seeking restitutions from those convicted. Kansas asked for more than $1.1 million from Gatto and his co-conspirators.

Kansas says it has “suffered considerable financial harm,” citing losses of scholarships and financial aid to athletes and legal expenses tied to the government and NCAA investigations.

“The damage done by Mr. Gatto’s and his co-conspirators’ greed cannot be overstated,” university counsel William Sullivan wrote.

Louisville is seeking about $32,000 in connection with Brian Bowen Jr., who was supposed to play for the Cardinals but was suspended by the school amid the corruption scandal. He also, unsuccessfully, tried to play for South Carolina

“It impacted every employee who worked with young Brian Bowen during the summer and fall of 2017,” the school said.

Amy Elizabeth Shoemaker, deputy counsel for Louisville, described Bowen as an 18-year-old who “by all appearances had no idea that a handful of deceitful individuals were conspiring with his father to buy and sell his choice of school.”

North Carolina State is seeking $258,585, the value of the one year of tuition for Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season at the school before being an NBA lotter pick in 2017, plus attorney’s fees.