Bubble Banter: Six bubbles in action, all six play on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have recommended multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school.
Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.
On Wednesday, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York recommended a sentence of 46 to 57 months for Gatto and 30 to 37 months in prison for Code and Dawkins. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week.
The schools submitted victim impact statements seeking restitutions from those convicted. Kansas asked for more than $1.1 million from Gatto and his co-conspirators.
Kansas says it has “suffered considerable financial harm,” citing losses of scholarships and financial aid to athletes and legal expenses tied to the government and NCAA investigations.
“The damage done by Mr. Gatto’s and his co-conspirators’ greed cannot be overstated,” university counsel William Sullivan wrote.
Louisville is seeking about $32,000 in connection with Brian Bowen Jr., who was supposed to play for the Cardinals but was suspended by the school amid the corruption scandal. He also, unsuccessfully, tried to play for South Carolina
“It impacted every employee who worked with young Brian Bowen during the summer and fall of 2017,” the school said.
Amy Elizabeth Shoemaker, deputy counsel for Louisville, described Bowen as an 18-year-old who “by all appearances had no idea that a handful of deceitful individuals were conspiring with his father to buy and sell his choice of school.”
North Carolina State is seeking $258,585, the value of the one year of tuition for Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season at the school before being an NBA lotter pick in 2017, plus attorney’s fees.
Bracketology: Virginia back to the top as March returns
A year ago, the Virginia Cavaliers were holding the same position – sitting atop the college basketball world as king’s of Bracketology. Today, as March awaits, UVA is back, leading the latest Field of 68.
Duke’s seed status will be heavily debated in the Selection Committee room if questions about Zion Williamson’s availability remain unanswered over the next two weeks. When Selection Sunday arrives, the Committee will have to evaluate the Blue Devils based upon the team anticipated to take the floor in the NCAA tournament. Given that Williamson’s injury status is day-to-day, we’re working under the assumption that he will, in fact, return at some point. Time will tell.
The race for No. 1 seeds is far from over. Kentucky and Tennessee play again this weekend. Michigan State and Michigan meet again. Duke has another matchup with North Carolina.
And just for fun, March begins tomorrow.
UPDATED: February 28, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION
Texas vs. UCF
MIDWEST REGION
Utah State vs. Temple
EAST REGION
ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
WEST REGION
PRAIRIE VIEW vs. RIDER
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbus
Salt Lake City
1) VIRGINIA
1) GONZAGA
16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST
16) RIDER / PR VIEW
8)WOFFORD
8) Baylor
9) Auburn
9) NC State
Salt Lake City
San Jose
5) Maryland
5) Kansas State
12) Seton Hall
12) LIPSCOMB
4) TEXAS TECH
4) Virginia Tech
13) VERMONT
13) NEW MEXICO ST
Jacksonville
Tulsa
6) Iowa
6) NEVADA
11) Texas / UCF
11) Alabama
3) LSU
3) HOUSTON
14)YALE
14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Des Moines
Des Moines
7) Louisville
7) WASHINGTON
10) Oklahoma
10) Florida
2) Michigan
2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
15) MONTANA
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) KENTUCKY
1) Duke
16) SAM HOUSTON ST
16) COLGATE
8) St. John’s
8) Ole Miss
9) Syracuse
9) Ohio State
San Jose
Hartford
5) Iowa State
5) Florida State
12) Utah State / Temple
12) BELMONT
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) UC-IRVINE
13) OLD DOMINION
Tulsa
Hartford
6) Mississippi State
6) Villanova
11) Minnesota
11) Arizona State
3) MARQUETTE
3) Purdue
14) TEXAS STATE
14) HOFSTRA
Columbia
Jacksonville
7) Cincinnati
7) BUFFALO
10) TCU
10) VCU
2) North Carolina
2) Tennessee
15) RADFORD
15) WRIGHT STATE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Alabama
Texas
Clemson
Butler
Arizona State
UCF
Georgetown
Memphis
Minnesota
Utah State
Furman
Providence
Seton Hall
Temple
Dayton
UNC-Greensboro
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State
Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES:Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
It’s not one he invented nor is it an illusion. His is a reality purposefully, carefully and meticulously constructed to maximize Mike Daum.
It’s a world with a fundamental truth from which everything emanates.
Mike Daum is the best basketball player South Dakota State or the Summit League has ever seen, and as long as that has been readily apparent so too has another truth.
He’d have the opportunity to leave both for his senior season.
So from practice plans to roster construction to how film is watched to the program’s very culture, everything has been assembled to keep Mike Daum happy, productive and contented.
“We pretty much have tried to adapt how we play, how I coach our team, how we relate to our guys,” South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger told NBC Sports, “a lot of it has been based on Mike.”
So even with the brighter lights, bigger stage and chartered flights of potentially any Power 5 program at Daum’s disposal last spring, what could possibly compete with a life tailored to your strengths?
“At the end of the day, when you transfer, there’s nothing set in stone,” Daum said to NBC Sports. “I could transfer, there’s a possibility I wouldn’t play as much, there’s a possibility I wouldn’t start. There’s just a possibility that I wouldn’t do as well as I originally expected when you transfer like that.
“Where here, I knew my role, I knew my position.”
Both, of course, were designed with exactly Daum in mind.
It was clear early on Scott Nagy had hit it big with the unrecruited kid from Kimball, Neb.
Or it was once Daum sat out a season.
The 6-foot-9 forward redshirted his first year in Brookings after Nagy and his staff plucked him from obscurity when they watched him make 12 3s in a back gym at an AAU tournament in Las Vegas. The promise was there, but Daum needed refining.
That redshirt year produced a freshman season in which Daum averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as he shot 55.3 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from 3 while collecting awards such as the Summit League’s top freshman, sixth man and conference tournament MVP.
After three NCAA tournament appearances in five years and a 21-season tenure, coach Mike Nagy left for Wright State after Daum’s freshman year. In came the longtime Iowa State assistant Otzelberger, who knew he was inheriting the conference’s best player but also one, because of that redshirt year, that would likely have the opportunity to chase college basketball’s upper echelon as a graduate transfer after his junior year.
“We didn’t get off to a great start basketball wise. Part of that was as a first-time head coach, I was putting so much pressure on myself on all the basketball parts – how we coach and teach and what we do,” Otzelberger said. “I was probably missing a little more on the people aspect of connecting with our guys and spending time with them and hanging out with them and getting to know them, and I think with Mike as I coached initially it was probably not the best fit or him. Then I tried to be adaptive to what would be the best coaching style to work with him as I got to know him better. I always felt like once we had that connection or that relationship and we built it, I just thought Mike was a guy that the relationship piece was really important to him. I think his friends here are really important to him. I think he realizes how Brookings has embraced him as a community, how he’s embraced Brookings.”
Whatever adjustments were made to fit Daum – they worked. As a sophomore he averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 rebounds as the Summit League’s player of the year while the Jackrabbits made another NCAA tournament appearance. He repeated as the league MVP as a junior while averaging 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds with the season ending in a third-straight conference tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance.
That’s when two years of whispers finally culminated into a chorus.
What’s Daum going to do?
“I can’t lie,” Daum said of his oft-discussed senior-year status. “It was in the back of my mind, thinking about it, too, because maybe if I went bigger I’d get better exposure.”
After declaring for the NBA draft without an agent but failing to get a combine invite, Daum, though, said he didn’t even take a look at the landscape to survey his options.
In a year where Reid Travis left Stanford for Kentucky, it’s not hard to picture Daum leaving the eastern edge of South Dakota for a program where nationally televised games, NBA scouts and luxury travel are the norm. Where an otherwise wildly successful season won’t end with a bad night at the conference tournament in Sioux Falls.
“I felt like as a coach when you’re in the position,” Otzelberger said, “as crazy as it sounds, if what we could offer Mike and what we were doing on a daily basis, if he got to a point at some time he felt like he wanted the bright lights of a bigger school or conference or more games on ESPN, that I wouldn’t be doing my job all the way if I didn’t present options, tell him those will be out there and support him in doing that.
“More than anything, we just tried to, on a daily basis, try to make it the best for him and hope he felt it fit him, that it was something he wanted to continue to be a part of and that he wasn’t looking for something else.”
That plan that played out over two years, with Daum as the basketball centerpiece and his personality the center of how South Dakota State structured the program’s culture.
“It was a pretty straightforward decision for me to come back to school,” Daum said. “I felt so loyal to SDSU. My parents, how I was raised – you start something, you’ve got to finish it there. And the community of Brookings has always been so welcoming, help develop me with basketball and outside of basketball to become a better person.
“SDSU was just the place to be. I can’t get enough of coach Otz. I can’t get enough of my teammates. Those dudes are literally the best dudes I’ve ever been around.”
Anyone basketball player – or person, really – dreams of having the day-to-day built around them. That’s the life Daum lives at South Dakota State.
Rarely without a smile on his face or a laugh coming from his mouth, Daum just likes being happy. He loves to laugh. That’s why South Dakota State runs its operation with a more leisurely-bent than something militaristic.
“His way to lead is being upbeat and jovial and joking around with guys and playing pranks,” Otzelberger said. “For some programs or some coaches, maybe they think that’s not taking things seriously, but what Mike does is he makes it fun to be there very day. His leadership creates an enjoyable atmosphere on a daily basis.
“Our guys spend a lot of time with each other off the court. They enjoy being around each other as a group. It’s not four guys over here and three guys over here. That’s a big credit to Mike because he makes it fun and he loves being around the guys.”
Even film sessions are created with Daum – and his sense of humor – in mind.
“Mike is a big ‘Borat’ fan,” Otzelberger said of the 2006 Sacha Baron Cohen comedy. “We put together a video edit of some winning plays and (graduate assistant) Reid Tellinghuisen put Borat’s voice behind a lot of things and Borat scenes, and Mike literally was on the ground, rolling laughing like it was the greatest thing ever. Telling stories, reciting lines in front of the whole team. Then he’s doing all those impersonations.
“It was one of those Mike Daum moments where the little kid in him comes out.”
While the smile doesn’t leave once Daum hits the floor, any idea of him being a kid does. It’s a grown man averaging 25.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. Daum is among the country’s leaders in usage rate, defensive rebounding percentage and fouls drawn.
When he’s on the court, Daum is the center of the universe. Everything that happens seems to be a ripple effect from Daum’s play. He’s the focus of his teammates, the officials, opposing players and hostile fans.
South Dakota State’s offense is structured around him, hecklers are fixated on him, defenses are constructed to stop him and how physical teams are allowed to be with him is pivotal.
Preparing to play him is a singular headache of coaches of the Summit League.
“It sucks,” Omaha coach Derrin Hansen said. “He scores it from three, he pump fakes, he scores from the mid-post, he scores it from the post. They run him all over the place.
“Yeah, it blows.”
Daum’s abilities, as Hansen so aptly outlined, are unique as a 3-point shooting forward who largely plays below the rim with a plethora of devastating offensive moves. So, too, is that goofy demeanor. South Dakota State has been able to get the most out of both, largely by embracing both. While it’s natural to wonder what Daum’s final collegiate season could have looked like in the Big Ten or Big East, it’s not hard to imagine a bumpy transition for a program trying to acclimate a fifth-year senior accustomed to dominating play, the ball and the room.
“Ninety-five to 99 percent of the schools at the Power 5 conference level would have certainly loved to have a guy like Mike on their team. Who wouldn’t? He would have had those options,” Otzelberger said. “He could be successful anywhere, but at the same time we’ve kind of built everything around his abilities all the way around. There would have been different challenges because when you go into a different program and they have seniors and they have older guys that have been there for four years.
“Regardless of how good you are, they come in and they’re kind of skeptical and make you earn it over time. It’s not just a smooth transition where everybody says, ‘Here we go, let’s make it work for Mike.’ They’re saying you’ve got to fit in our puzzle rather than the other way around.”
The pieces continue to come together around Daum at South Dakota State.
While Daum’s 3-point shooting has dipped this season, he’s been as productive as ever to move his career into historic territory. He just passed Oscar Robinson on the all-time scoring list and the 3,000-point plateau, something just nine others have ever done. Doug McDermott’s 3,150 career points is within reach.
He hasn’t generated the legend or cult following of a McDermott or Stephen Curry or Jimmer Fredette despite the sweet stroke and piles of points. He could finish as a top-five career scoring in the sport’s history with four NCAA tournament appearances.
He could have also chased something foreign, something tantalizing and something unknown. He could have grasped for a spotlight that could have made him a household name rather than a torment to Summit League coaches.
There wouldn’t have been that trip to an escape room, though.
“We split it up two teams and it was the same escape room but one team was on this side and one team was on this side,” Daum recalled, giddiness dripping from every word. ”The thing I could remember is none of us could figure out the clues so we were just yelling back and forth at each other through this escape room.”
Or the video game sessions that lead to you-had-to-be-there moments.
“We got Fortnite thrown up on the TV or there’s this one game we’ve got called Quiplash. It’s through the Playstation and it asks a question – have you ever played apples to apples? So it’s kind of like that, but you create your own answers,” Daum said between laughs of excitement. ”We’ll get on the screens and it’ll say if you were falling off a volcano, who would you grab to fall with you? We all just start roasting each other during these types of games. We’ll say some stupid, belligerent stuff and all of us are just crying laughing.”
While the basketball world has been built for Mike Daum at South Dakota State, it’s his teammates off the court that have created the life that continues to bring him so much joy.
“This group of guys, I can’t get over. This is the closest group of dudes I’ve been around on and off the court,” he said. “We all laugh at the same things. We all have this great sense of humor. We’re not offended easily. We all have thick skin and we can all kind of get on each other and laugh at each other. This time of my life, I know I’m going to miss when I look back at it. I’m going to miss those memories but I also know I’m going to be able to look back and laugh at the things I’ve been through.”
That’s why Mike Daum is riding a bus around the Summit League, playing in games that exist buried somewhere deep inside your DirecTV guide or streaming app rather than chartering around the country playing made-for-TV spectacles with a blue blood’s jersey on his back.
“A lot of times people are in search of the bigger, better deal. I think patience isn’t a strength of most. A lot of times people feel like the grass is greener. There’s something they’re not getting or don’t have,” Otzelberger said. “For him, what’s probably more important is relationships with coaches, players, friends, people in the community and the experience he has. He’s seen that be an equation that’s worked really well for him, so I don’t think at any time he was feeling like, ‘Well, this is hurting my future by doing this,’ and I feel how we utilize him and value him and the opportunities we create for him, hopefully that’s true, that he feels like, ‘Yeah, I might have gotten a few more games on ESPN or had a few more scouts at a game, but at the end of the day I maybe wouldn’t have been used in the same way or developed the same way or had that same connection or relationship.’
“Hopefully he feels like that piece that it was the right choice.”
For Daum, there is no doubt.
“It feels like I’ve been training this my entire life to just continue to succeed each day and get the most out of each day. I feel like I’m making the most out of it,” he said. “Our guys have done such a great job creating such strong relationships and camaraderie on and off the court that allows us to play so together on the court. Our guys are hanging out 24/7. When we’re at practice, we’re always laughing and joking together. When we’re off the court, we’re getting together for lunch, we’re getting together at night doing random things.
“This is definitely the best situation.”
It’s the dream, and eventually it’ll end.
Why, then, would anyone leave before they absolutely had to?
Wednesday’s Things To Know: Big East title undecided, Baylor keeps pace and Penn State continues its surge
Wednesday night had top-10 teams in action, a win-by-charge and lots of bubble action. The most intriguing result of the night, however, came in the Big East, which remains one of the more interesting races across the country. That’s where we start with what you need to know from around the country:
THE BIG EAST ISN’T MARQUETTE’S YET
Where, or where, to begin with what went down at the Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday night. Is it the redemption story? The out-of-nowhere star turn? What about the upstart falling to the traditional power? Or the conference title race remaining shy of the finish line?
There’s a lot to talk about from Villanova’s 67-61 victory over 10th-ranked Marquette, that much is for sure.
Let’s start with the star-from-nowhere.
Jermaine Samuels, a sophomore from Franklin, Mass., absolutely went bonkers. Nuts. Crazy. Insane. Wild. Coocoo. Twenty-nine points on 10 of 19 shooting with nine rebounds is a great night regardless of context, but it’s the circumstances that makes Samuels’ night so compelling. Not only was it a monster game for Villanova (we’ll get to that), but Samuels basically had been invisible lately for the Wildcats. He scored exactly zero points in the last three games. The last time he went for double figures was Jan. 13. His season-high for shot attempts was nine, set in Nova’s season-opening rout of Morgan State. He took more shots against the Golden Eagles than he had in the previous 10 games combined. Villanova desperately needed him, too, as Eric Paschall and Phil Booth combined to go 5 of 27. Thank goodness for Jermaine Samuels, apparently.
How about Villanova’s resurgence from a three-game losing streak and four losses in their last five games? Now, any reaction to that slide was probably a bit overblown considering that all four Ls came on the road, and how many teams ever play three-straight road games in conference play? Still, double-digit losses to Xavier and Georgetown, wherever the games are played, aren’t going to be leave any team feeling overly confident heading into March. Not only Villanova put a stop to that slide, they did so with a win over a top-10 team and gave themselves a chance to win the Big East.
Now, that’s not exactly the loftiest of goals for a program that’s won two national titles in three years, but it’s something after the last couple weeks they’ve put together. If Samuels suddenly is a viable third scoring option, well, maybe it’ll be a more interesting March for Villanova than it looked destined to be during this skid.
For Marquette, it was a missed opportunity in their first Big East loss to a non-St. John’s team. They had their chances in the final minutes to wrestle away control from the Wildcats, but simply couldn’t get over the hurdles placed in front of them. Holding Pachall and Booth in check while Markus Howard goes for 25 points on 19 shots in Philadelphia should be a winning formula. With zero offensive help for Howard beyond Sam and Joey Hauser, along with Samuels’ big night, though, it wasn’t enough.
Which brings us to the big picture. The Big East remains undecided.
Marquette is still in the driver’s seat with a 12-3 mark while Villanova is a half-game back at 12-4. The Golden Eagles finish with home games against Creighton and Georgetown sandwiched around a trip to Seton Hall. Jay Wright’s team has a home tilt against Butler this weekend before the regular-season finale at Seton Hall. If both teams take care of business at home, the Big East title might be decided in Newark.
OH TEXAS
Texas led by 19 in the second half. The Longhorns made 15 of 27 from 3. They had the lead and the ball with seven seconds left.
Maybe more interesting than Texas’ troubles in Shaka Smart’s fourth year in Austin is the inexplicable resilience of Baylor. The Bears were supposed to be bad this season, lost arguably their best player in Tristan Clark and yet are somehow still a player for the Big 12 title with three games to play.
Mario Kegler scored 24 points, Devonte Bandoo had 18, Jared Butler 15 and Mark Vital 13 while the Bears grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, the formula they’ve ridden to a 10-5 conference record, one game behind leaders Texas Tech and Kansas State. The Bears still have road games against Kansas State and Kansas so they’ll probably slip back, but it’s astounding they’re even in this position. Scott Drew is your Big 12 coach of the year.
PENN STATE STAYS HOT
It doesn’t seem that long ago that Penn State was 0-10 in the Big Ten, with Pat Chambers’ 0-for getting to the NCAA tournament with the Nittany Lions the least of their worries, respectability being close to the top of the list.
Don’t look now, though, but Penn State won its third-straight with a 78-61 win over No. 17 Maryland in which they led 42-20 at halftime. The Nittany Lions have now won five of seven since that winless start.
When you’re at the bottom, there’s literally nowhere to go than up, but credit Penn State for figuring out how to pull itself out of the tailspin here.
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 29 points and defending national champion Villanova snapped a three-game losing streak with a 67-61 win over No. 10 Marquette on Wednesday night.
Saddiq Bey hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:31 left to help the Wildcats (21-8, 12-4 Big East) keep their hopes alive for a conference title with a needed win in their final game of the season at their on-campus arena. Villanova won its first 10 Big East games and appeared headed to a No. 1 seed in the league tournament next month until it hit the skids on the road — losses to St. John’s, Georgetown and Xavier that opened the door for Marquette.
The Golden Eagles (23-5, 12-3) pounced and would have secured both a share of the Big East title and the top seed in the conference tournament with a victory Wednesday.
But who would have counted on Samuels to spoil Marquette’s run?
Samuels was averaging only 4.1 points per game this season — and that included a 15-point game with three 3-pointers in a win against Temple in early December. Samuels, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound sophomore forward, hit only seven more 3s over that span and was scoreless in each of his last three games. Left open against the Golden Eagles, Samuels hit five 3s and shot 10 of 19 overall from the floor. He hit two 3s in the first half and shot 6 of 12 overall for 15 points to give Villanova a 32-28 lead.
He buried a tying 3 in the second half that made it 48-all and converted a three-point play that made it 51-all.
The reason for all the ties? Markus Howard, who scored 25 points, reached 1,000 points in his career and proved again why he’s the top Big East player of the year candidate. Howard nailed a pair of go-ahead 3s in the second half and scored 13 of Marquette’s first 23 points in the period. Howard was whistled for his fourth foul at 9:28 in the second half and went to the bench, slowing Marquette’s roll.
With Howard out, the five-point favorite Wildcats did just enough to stay in the Big East race. Bey made the decisive 3 for a 61-60 lead and Phil Booth, the two-time national champ, hit a pair of free throws with 1:30 left to keep it a three-point game. Samuels sealed it with two from the line with 11.1 seconds left that had fans going wild on senior night.
BIG PICTURE
Marquette beat Villanova 66-65 at home this month but has not defeated the Wildcats in consecutive games since sweeping the season series in 2011-12.
With two regular-season games remaining, Villanova needs Marquette to drop at least one of its final three to have a shot at the Big East title.