WATCH: No. 7 Tennessee survives Ole Miss on game-winning charge

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield were the heroes as No. 7 Tennessee avoided a third straight loss on Wednesday night in absolutely wild fashion.

After Breein Tyree, an 83 percent free throw shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds left in a one-point game, Tennessee went to the other end of the floor and got a bucket from Williams. Ole Miss did not call a time out, rushing the ball up the floor in the opposite direction before Schofield drew a charge on Devonte Shuler with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock:

Volunteers Survive! Grant Williams hits the go-ahead shot and Admiral Schofield takes the game-winning charge as #7 Tennessee escapes Oxford with a win, 73-71 over Ole Miss. Williams: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

pic.twitter.com/Wt7RxVphNS — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) February 28, 2019

The highlight of that finish was, of course, the A-plus jacket toss from Kermit Davis, who got T’d up; the Vols would go on to win 73-71.

Williams led the way with 21 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks for Tennessee, but it was Lamonte Turner who played the role of hero on Wednesday. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to snap the Vols out of a funk and help erase a halftime deficit.

The question that we have had on the offensive end of the floor for this group has been whether or not they have the perimeter weapons that will be able to win matchups and create on their own, and while both of the Jordans — Bone and Bowden — struggled against Ole Miss, Turner stepped up.

And it probably got Tennessee a win.

The ending wasn’t all sunshine and daisies, however, as the Ole Miss fans pelted Tennessee players, officials and the court at The Pavilion with cups and shirts after the game ended:

Ole Miss fans are throwing garbage onto the court in protest of how the game just ended against Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/TAsuMwGkc5 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 28, 2019