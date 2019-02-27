More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 11 Texas Tech shares Big 12 lead after 84-80 OT win

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti had 20 points, including four free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Texas Tech escaped with an 84-80 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night to move into a share of the Big 12 lead.

Jarrett Culver had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders (23-5, 11-5), who four days earlier had a dominating 29-point home win over Kansas. They blew a 14-point lead in the second half against Oklahoma State (10-18, 3-12), which is tied with West Virginia at the bottom of the conference standings.

The win put the Red Raiders into a first-place tie with No. 16 Kansas State and a game ahead of the 15th-ranked Jayhawks, who rebounded from their lopsided loss in Lubbock with a win Monday over their Sunflower State rival.

Moretti was 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also made four in the closing seconds of regulation, but Lindy Waters hit four 3-pointers in the final 55 seconds.

Waters, who finished with 26 points and seven 3s, forced overtime when he sprinted down the court. He worked past Culver and shot over a leaping Tariq Owens from the right wing to beat the buzzer and tie the game at 71 after the Cowboys almost had a turnover.

Moretti’s two free throws with 8 seconds left made it 71-68 before Cameron McGriff’s ensuing inbound pass was deflected by Culver as Waters reached out for the ball before it went out of bounds with 7.1 seconds left. There was a long replay review before officials determined it was still Oklahoma State’s ball.

Texas Tech senior Matt Mooney hit two big driving bank shots in the final 1:13 of overtime, and Moretti helped ice the win with free throws, the last two with 8 seconds left.

Oklahoma State never led in overtime, and it was last tied at 78 on another 3 by Waters with 1:01 left.

Thomas Dziagwa added 20 points with six 3s for the Cowboys.

Owens had 16 points for Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys showed a ton of gumption after they got blown out by Kansas State 84-45 four days earlier, the program’s worst loss since 1933. … Walk-on Dee Mitchell, added to roster on Feb. 11 after three players were dismissed, hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in regulation to make it 59-58, the first lead for the Cowboys.

Texas Tech: The Raiders showed a knack for survival on a night when they didn’t come close to matching the level of play that sparked the huge win over Kansas.

Jerome, Hunter lead No. 2 Virginia’s rout of Ga. Tech, 81-51

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 10:14 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome scored 19 points, De’Andre Hunter had 18 and No. 2 Virginia took command with a 25-4 first-half run and beat reeling Georgia Tech 81-51 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 11-7 before a 3-pointer by Braxton Key sparked the eight-minute surge. Hunter had nine points, Kyle Guy six and Jerome five in the burst. Virginia’s lead was 41-22 at halftime and 51-24 after a 10-2 run to start the second half as the Cavaliers won their fifth in a row in the series. Guy added 11 points and three others had eight.

Jose Alvarado scored 12 and James Banks III had 11 for the Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-12), who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Georgia Tech also got a full dose of Virginia’s all-around efficiency as the Cavaliers shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54), made nine 3-pointers and limited the Yellow Jackets to just five 3-pointers (in 17 attempts) and 37.5 percent shooting overall (21 of 56).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are very young with only two seniors on the roster, and neither Abdoulaye Gueye nor Brandon Ashton contributed much until Gueye made a few baby hooks in the second half. In Josh Pastner’s third season as coach, the turnover has been significant, but the results have been slow to follow.

Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett went with a new starting five of freshman guard Kihei Clark, Jerome, Guy, Hunter and Mamadi Diakite. It’s the third game in a row Bennett has juggled combinations, with Jack Salt and Braxton Key also getting starts in that span. Salt had started every ACC game before Wednesday night.

WATCH: No. 7 Tennessee survives Ole Miss on game-winning charge

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield were the heroes as No. 7 Tennessee avoided a third straight loss on Wednesday night in absolutely wild fashion.

After Breein Tyree, an 83 percent free throw shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds left in a one-point game, Tennessee went to the other end of the floor and got a bucket from Williams. Ole Miss did not call a time out, rushing the ball up the floor in the opposite direction before Schofield drew a charge on Devonte Shuler with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock:

The highlight of that finish was, of course, the A-plus jacket toss from Kermit Davis, who got T’d up; the Vols would go on to win 73-71.

Williams led the way with 21 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks for Tennessee, but it was Lamonte Turner who played the role of hero on Wednesday. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to snap the Vols out of a funk and help erase a halftime deficit.

The question that we have had on the offensive end of the floor for this group has been whether or not they have the perimeter weapons that will be able to win matchups and create on their own, and while both of the Jordans — Bone and Bowden — struggled against Ole Miss, Turner stepped up.

And it probably got Tennessee a win.

The ending wasn’t all sunshine and daisies, however, as the Ole Miss fans pelted Tennessee players, officials and the court at The Pavilion with cups and shirts after the game ended:

No. 8 Houston beats East Carolina to reach 27-1

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. matched his career high with 26 points to help eighth-ranked Houston beat East Carolina 99-65 on Wednesday night in a game that included multiple technical fouls against the Pirates and three ejections after halftime.

Fabian White Jr. added 16 points for the Cougars (27-1, 14-1 American Athletic Conference), who shot 60 percent. They made 13 of 28 3-pointers, which followed a 16-for-24 effort during last month’s 44-point rout in the first meeting.

Seth LeDay had 17 points for the Pirates (10-17, 3-12), who trailed 45-31 by the break and never recovered.

Things got away from them during an ugly sequence early in the second half filled with technical fouls, all involving ECU. Coach Joe Dooley and sophomore guard Shawn Williams were ejected along with a fan during a stretch that had the home crowd irate with officials — and some throwing trash toward the court.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars are rolling through the AAC with 12 straight wins and the program’s highest ranking since Hakeem Olajuwon was starring for Houston in 1984. They have matched last year’s win total with three games left in the regular season.

ECU: The Pirates had trouble slowing down the Cougars in the first half, then saw a double-digit deficit balloon amid all the free throws during the technical-heavy stretch that basically stalled the game around the 17-minute mark. ECU has lost eight straight against top-10 opponents as well as in the series against Houston.

UP NEXT

Houston: Returns home to face UCF on Saturday.

ECU: Plays at Tulsa on Sunday.

Lamar Stevens, Penn State have easy time with No. 17 Maryland

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Penn State had an easy time with No. 17 Maryland in a 78-61 win on Wednesday night.

Myles Dread had 17 points and Myreon Jones added 10 for the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12 Big Ten), who led for all but 51 seconds to win their third in a row.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (21-8, 12-6) with 15 points, and Eric Ayala chipped in 11.

The Nittany Lions took control in the first half with possibly their best 20 minutes of play since they won the NIT last season. They forced eight turnovers, turned them into 12 points and took the lead for good with a 13-2 run that broke a 3-3 tie less than two minutes in.

Dread was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc in the half while Josh Reaves and Myreon Jones added back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:36. John Harrar made a layup, drew a foul and hit his free throw to give Penn State a 42-20 lead at halftime.

Penn State led by 29 at one point in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps will be glad to be done with their road schedule. They went just 5-5 as the visitors and were outscored by double digits three times.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are looking more like the team many thought they’d be earlier in the season. They hadn’t won three straight regular-season games in over a year.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 9 Michigan on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits No. 19 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Bubble Banter: Seven bubble teams play on the road on Wednesday night

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Here is the latest NBC Sports Bracket Projection.

WINNERS

UCF (NET: 34, SOS: 78): The finally did it. It took until February 27th to get it done, but the Knights have a Q1 win — and it came on the road against South Florida (72), of all teams. They are going to have three more chances in the regular season to add Q1 wins — at Houston (4), Cincinnati (25), at Temple (56) — and for my money, they need to get two to feel comfortable heading into the AAC tournament. One might be enough if that one is a win over the Cougars.

CLEMSON (NET: 43, SOS: 31): The Tigers smoked a Pitt team that has been reeling for the last month, which is important because, as things currently stand, the Tigers are sitting as one of the teams in the play-in game in many bracket projections. Clemson has a massive chance to land a difference-making win on Saturday as they host North Carolina (8).

GEORGETOWN (NET: 74, SOS: 85): The Hoyas kept the dream of an at-large bid alive by picking off DePaul at home on Wednesday. They are now 17-11 overall and 7-8 in the Big East with wins over Villanova (28), at Saint John’s (48) and at Butler (52). Overall, they are 7-9 against Q1 and Q2 opponents with a pair of Q3 losses, but the biggest hurdle they are going to face is a non-conference SOS of 250. I think the Hoyas need to win out — Seton Hall (64), DePaul (110), at Marquette (18) — to have a chance.

LOSERS

DAVIDSON (NET: 67, SOS: 111): Davidson’s dream of an at-large bid died on Wednesday. They lost at La Salle (210), their fourth Q3 loss of the season to go along with an 0-2 record in Q1 games.

