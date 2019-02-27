More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Langford scores 22, Hoosiers beat No. 19 Badgers in 2OT

By Scott PhillipsFeb 27, 2019, 12:45 AM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Romeo Langford made the go-ahead layup with under a second to go in the second overtime, and Indiana upset 19th-ranked Wisconsin 75-73 on Tuesday night.

Langford, a freshman guard, had 22 points and seven rebounds. Justin Smith had 12 points and six rebounds, and Rob Phinisee and Alijami Durham scored 11 points each for the Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten), who ended a five-game skid.

Ethan Happ had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Khalil Iverson had 15 points, and D’Mitrik Trice scored 12 for the Badgers (19-9, 11-6), who had won their five previous games against Indiana and came into Bloomington as 2 1/2-point favorites.

Langford’s basket came after Trice made three free throws to tie the game at 73 with 9 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

Trice had forced the first overtime with two free throws to tie it at 62 with 5 seconds left in regulation. He later tied it at 68 with a 3-pointer, leading to another overtime.

Langford gave Indiana the boost it needed, scoring nine points after regulation.

The Hoosiers built a 10-point lead with an 8-2 run at the start of the second half. An alley-oop from Phinisee to Smith put Indiana ahead 41-31 with 16:32 left in regulation.

Davis’ free throw midway through the second half to make it 47-34, the Hoosiers’ biggest lead.

Then Wisconsin went on a big 20-3 run to regain the lead. Happ scored the go-ahead basket before Trice’s 3-pointer gave the Badgers a 54-50 edge with 6:52 left in regulation.

Indiana took a lead with a late first-half surge, scoring six straight at the start of an 11-2 run. Langford made back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer with 5:59 left in the half to put the Hoosiers ahead 23-19. Indiana led 33-29 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: With three regular-season games remaining before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the Badgers still have a chance to get on a roll going into the postseason with two of the next three games at home.

Indiana: The Hoosiers stuck around in losses last week to ranked opponents Purdue and Iowa. Indiana finally got over the hump with three games left before the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Indiana hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Virginia Tech knocks off Duke; Kentucky, North Carolina rally to win

By Scott PhillipsFeb 27, 2019, 12:28 AM EST
Tuesday night saw a full night of close games and conference battles. A key conference race shifted thanks to a top-five team falling while the bubble was another point of interest. And two top-five teams received scares from unranked opponents at home before rallying to win.

No. 20 Virginia Tech outlasts No. 2 Duke

The only matchup between ranked teams on Tuesday night saw a battle in the ACC as the Hokies held off a late charge from the Blue Devils for a 77-72 home win. While the Hokies earned a critical win for its NCAA tournament cause, the loss is a bigger deal to Duke, as they fall out of a three-way tie with Virginia and North Carolina for the lead in the ACC.

Perhaps most concerning for Duke, however, was its poor defensive effort, as the Blue Devils haven’t been nearly the same on that end without superstar freshman Zion Williamson. I looked more into Duke’s defense without Williamson as the Blue Devils need to get the Player of the Year frontrunner back on the floor as quickly as possible.

Freshmen help Kentucky, North Carolina rally from halftime deficits to win

For a little while, it looked like Tuesday would boil over into full-blown chaos as No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 North Carolina both found themselves trailing at halftime to unranked teams at home.

Freshmen bailed both top-five teams out though as Tyler Herro and Coby White had huge nights.

The Wildcats were able to climb back against Arkansas as Herro went for 29 points on a blistering 9-for-10 shooting and 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range. He also provided the night’s swaggiest moment while trash-talking a Razorback at the free-throw line.

North Carolina survived a blistering first-half shooting performance from Syracuse as the Tar Heels stayed tied atop the ACC with a close win. Coby White went for 34 points as he started going bananas during the start of the second half. While White didn’t proclaim himself to be a bucket like Herro did, he was 9-for-14 from the floor and 6-for-11 from three-point range in the win.

Ohio State, Alabama among teams to earns big bubble wins

The bubble had a few teams in action on Tuesday as Ohio State and Alabama had the most notable wins among the group.

Earning an impressive 20-point win (for now a Q1 win), the Buckeyes might have cemented themselves into the field with the way they handled Iowa. Justin Ahrens had a monster night with 29 points to lead five double-figure scorers for Ohio State as the Buckeyes can feel safe if they can knock off Purdue or Wisconsin among their final three regular-season games.

Alabama picked up its finest true road win of the season as they dispatched South Carolina in the SEC. The Crimson Tide aren’t quite as strong as Ohio State when it comes to bubble standing, but Alabama will get a couple of valuable opportunities to earn great wins down the stretch with home games against LSU and Auburn.

The bubble’s biggest loser on Tuesday was Butler, as the Bulldogs might have just played themselves out of the Field of 68 with an overtime home Big East loss to Providence.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has a full Tuesday bubble recap here.

White’s 34 helps No. 5 North Carolina beat Syracuse 93-85

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 12:04 AM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Coby White scored a career-high 34 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina pulled away late to beat Syracuse 93-85 on Tuesday night.

Cameron Johnson added 16 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 11 of 12 games and own their highest AP Top 25 ranking of the season.

UNC led by three with 7:49 left before coming up with a 7-0 burst to push the margin to 83-73, though the Tar Heels couldn’t land a finishing blow and had to fight to protect their lead into the final minute.

The Tar Heels shot just 40 percent but made 34 of 37 free throws (92 percent) while dominating the glass and finishing with 18 offensive rebounds.

Tyus Battle scored 23 of his 29 points after halftime for the Orange (18-10, 9-6), who shot 48 percent and made 13 of 23 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange hadn’t had an easy schedule of late, with the trip to UNC marking their third straight game against a ranked opponent and a second in a row versus a team in the top five. Syracuse had also alternated wins and losses since the start of February. The Orange jumped to a nine-point first-half lead and led 46-43 at the break behind hot shooting from Elijah Hughes (all 15 of his points came in the first half) before UNC took over with a 15-3 run to start the second half.

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the night in a three-way tie atop the league with No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Duke (which lost at No. 20 Virginia Tech), and stayed hot even on an unconventional offensive night. As for White, the point guard is the first UNC freshman ever to have three 30-point games in a season as he surpassed his previous high mark of 33 points set against Texas and Miami.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange has another game in the state, this one at Wake Forest on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Clemson on Saturday.

Herro’s 29 points rally No. 4 Kentucky past Arkansas 70-66

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Herro had career highs of five 3-pointers and 29 points, including two free throws with five seconds remaining, and No. 4 Kentucky rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Arkansas 70-66 on Tuesday night.

Out of sorts for 22 minutes, the Wildcats (24-4, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) quickly regrouped behind Herro, who finished 5 of 6 from behind the arc and 9 of 10 overall. His long-range baskets 43 seconds apart sparked an 18-3 run over 7:43, and the freshman guard capped the spurt with another 3 for a 54-51 lead.

Arkansas (14-14, 5-10) stayed within a couple of possessions over the final seven minutes but couldn’t break through. Kentucky got clutch free throws in the last 26 seconds from PJ Washington, Herro and Hagans, who made two with 1.3 seconds left to seal the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive victory.

Keldon Johnson added 13 points, and Nick Richards came off the bench to grab 15 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Isaiah Joe had 19 points and Desi Sills 15 for the Razorbacks, who shot 31 percent in the second half and lost their sixth in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky answered a wakeup call to maintain its top-five standing with a bigger challenge looming this weekend at Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had the pace and momentum they wanted but couldn’t sustain either in ending the month 2-6. All of the things that worked in the first half fell apart in the second, costing them a huge win that also left them at .500.

Kentucky: The late-evening start might have contributed to their sluggishness, but the Wildcats found a way out of it to win the tuneup for this weekend’s showdown at Tennessee. Richards’ rebounding provided a 40-27 edge, and his inside presence was key in shutting down the Hogs. That led to chances for Herro that paid off with 17 points after the break.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Mississippi on Saturday, seeking to avenge an 84-67 loss on Jan. 19.

Kentucky visits No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday in the rematch between conference co-leaders. The Wildcats won the previous meeting 86-69 on Feb. 16.

Reid, Smart lead No. 13 LSU over Texas A&M 66-55

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 11:39 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — Naz Reid bounced back from his least productive game this season by scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and No. 13 LSU comfortably defeated Texas A&M 66-55 on Tuesday night.

Freshman Javonte Smart turned in a second straight productive start in place of ailing point guard Tremont Waters, scoring 17 for the Tigers (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference), who led by double digits most of the way en route to their 16th victory in 18 games.

Wendell Mitchell scored 14 and Christian Mekowulu had 11 for the Aggies (12-15, 5-10), who seemed to be hitting their stride recently, having won four of five when then they arrived in Baton Rouge to take on a team sharing first place in the SEC.

Both teams shot poorly, with LSU finishing at 34.8 percent (23 of 66) and A&M at 31.7 percent (19 of 60). The result marked the fewest points LSU had scored or allowed in an SEC game this season. But the Tigers were able to use their athleticism and aggressiveness to impose their will in the paint, where they outscored the Aggies 40-22.

Kavell Bigby-Williams threw down a pair of rim-rattling, two-handed dunks in the opening minutes and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Taylor dunked four times and had goaltending called against A&M on another dunk attempt to give him 10 points. Reid’s return to form came after he missed all nine of his shots and finished with a single point on a free throw Saturday in an overtime triumph against Tennessee.

Texas A&M appeared to be threatening when Brandon Mahan soared along the baseline for a tip-in that cut LSU’s lead from a high of 20 late in the first half down to 10, at 47-37.

But Smart came back with a driving layup. Shortly afterward, Emmitt Williams rejected Josh Nebo inside, and while the crowd was boisterously cheering that play, Smart hit a 3 on other end to make it 52-37 with 10:26 left.

Smart, whose breakout, 29-point performance led LSU past Tennessee when Waters was out with an undisclosed illness, continued to assert himself against A&M with a nearly end-to-end reverse layup that gave LSU a 15-point lead inside the final nine minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With one game remaining this week, LSU could make a case to climb into the top 10 before the next AP Top 25 Poll comes out on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Fell to 2-5 in SEC road games this season. … In the minute of the first half, T.J. Starks hurt his right arm in a collision near the LSU basket. He was seen by trainers before being escorted to the locker room and did not return. … Zach Walker was assessed a technical foul in the first half after yelling at LSU’s Emmitt Williams during a dead ball.

LSU: Waters, who has led LSU in scoring this season with 15.7 points per game, missed his second straight game with an undisclosed illness. Unlike the previous game, when Waters was not seen with the team in the arena, he showed up near the end of warm-ups and watched from the bench before joining teammates in a pregame huddle. … This is the fourth LSU team to win at least 23 games in a season. The 1981 team won the most at 27.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

LSU: Visits Alabama on Saturday.

Governor Bryant: No position on Ole Miss anthem kneeling

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he hasn’t given much thought to the University of Mississippi basketball players who knelt during the national anthem to protest a pro-Confederate gathering on campus.

Bryant told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has been away in Washington and dealing with the aftermath Mississippi storms. He says he hasn’t had “much of a chance to look at” video of the players kneeling.

Republican Bryant was at a national governors’ meeting during the weekend. He issued an emergency declaration Monday after tornadoes and flooding.

Eight Ole Miss players knelt Saturday before a home game in Oxford. The team’s scoring leader, Breein Tyree, later said players were tired of “hate groups coming to our school.”

Bryant in the past has declared April as Confederate Heritage Month.