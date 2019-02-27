Jerome, Hunter lead No. 2 Virginia’s rout of Ga. Tech, 81-51

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti had 20 points, including four free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Texas Tech escaped with an 84-80 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night to move into a share of the Big 12 lead.

Jarrett Culver had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders (23-5, 11-5), who four days earlier had a dominating 29-point home win over Kansas. They blew a 14-point lead in the second half against Oklahoma State (10-18, 3-12), which is tied with West Virginia at the bottom of the conference standings.

The win put the Red Raiders into a first-place tie with No. 16 Kansas State and a game ahead of the 15th-ranked Jayhawks, who rebounded from their lopsided loss in Lubbock with a win Monday over their Sunflower State rival.

Moretti was 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also made four in the closing seconds of regulation, but Lindy Waters hit four 3-pointers in the final 55 seconds.

Waters, who finished with 26 points and seven 3s, forced overtime when he sprinted down the court. He worked past Culver and shot over a leaping Tariq Owens from the right wing to beat the buzzer and tie the game at 71 after the Cowboys almost had a turnover.

Moretti’s two free throws with 8 seconds left made it 71-68 before Cameron McGriff’s ensuing inbound pass was deflected by Culver as Waters reached out for the ball before it went out of bounds with 7.1 seconds left. There was a long replay review before officials determined it was still Oklahoma State’s ball.

Texas Tech senior Matt Mooney hit two big driving bank shots in the final 1:13 of overtime, and Moretti helped ice the win with free throws, the last two with 8 seconds left.

Oklahoma State never led in overtime, and it was last tied at 78 on another 3 by Waters with 1:01 left.

Thomas Dziagwa added 20 points with six 3s for the Cowboys.

Owens had 16 points for Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys showed a ton of gumption after they got blown out by Kansas State 84-45 four days earlier, the program’s worst loss since 1933. … Walk-on Dee Mitchell, added to roster on Feb. 11 after three players were dismissed, hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in regulation to make it 59-58, the first lead for the Cowboys.

Texas Tech: The Raiders showed a knack for survival on a night when they didn’t come close to matching the level of play that sparked the huge win over Kansas.