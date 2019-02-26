Bubble Banter: Big night on the bubble for Alabama, Butler, Ohio State

No. 22 Iowa at OHIO STATE(NET: 42, SOS: 53), 7:00 p.m. ALABAMA(NET: 53, SOS: 32) at South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. BUTLER(NET: 49, SOS: 19) at Providence, 7:00 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU(NET: 35, SOS: 39), 7:30 p.m. TEMPLE(NET: 51, SOS: 68) at Memphis, 9:00 p.m.
San Diego State at UTAH STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 131), 9:30 p.m.
NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Zion Williamson to go No. 1, R.J. Barrett No. 4
Periodically throughout the rest of the season, we will be posting an updated mock draft here on College Basketball Talk.
This will be different than other mocks, mind you. We’re not as much projecting who is going to be picked where — that is impossible to do right now, as the NBA season is just past the halfway point and the NBA changed their lottery rules to flatten out the odds of who gets the first pick — as much as take a look at where, in a vacuum, a player should be picked.
With that in mind, one of the objectives of this mock will be to take a deeper dive into a handful of the most intriguing prospects in the mock each and every time we update. This isn’t meant to be just a place to rank prospects, the goal is to open up the floor for some discussion about the players that need the most discussing.
Oh, and one other note: We’re only talking about the college kids here. I could sit here and pretend like I know something about Sekou Doumbouya beyond what I Googled and found on YouTube, but the truth is I don’t know a damn thing about him.
I’ll stick to what I know for now.
And that is these prospects:
1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
At this point, the question isn’t whether or not Zion Williamson is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the question is just how far back you have to go to find a prospect that was better than him entering the NBA.
For me, you have to go all the way back to Anthony Davis, which is ironic, because one of the questions that whoever ends up with the No. 1 pick is going to have to ask themselves is if it would be worth it to give up the opportunity to draft Zion in exchange for a player like Davis.
That’s a different conversation for a different day, and while I do think it is important to note that Zion is not a perfect prospect — the jumper is a question mark, he has a habit of overpursuing defensively to make a play, at some point his balls-to-the-wall style of play combined with his playing weight will eventually take a toll on his body — it is his combination of ruthless efficiency on the offensive end of the floor (he’s shooting 68.3 percent from the floor; his offensive rating on KenPom is over 130 with a usage rate above 28 percent; his PER of 42.1 is a record for Division players in the Basketball Reference database, with second-best coming in at 36.9) and the things he lets you do defensively.
Because there has never been a player that is more perfectly suited to playing the five in a small-ball lineup than Zion Williamson with the exception of maybe Draymond Green.
It starts with just how good of a rim protector Zion is. He stands 6-foot-7 and his arms aren’t incredibly long, but he’s a freakish athlete (duh!) with a quick jump that has a knack for knowing when and where he needs to be. And it’s not just the simple fact that he is able to block shots — it’s that players know that he is capable of blocking shots. Like all great rim protectors, his presence in the paint has an effect on how aggressive opponent are going into the lane.
The third clip below is the perfect example. Louisville point guard Christian Cunningham is in the middle of the lane precisely where you need to be to beat a zone, and he is too scared of Zion to get a shot off, eventually turning the ball over:
Along those same lines, Zion can cover an unbelievable amount of ground in no time. In each of the clips you see below, the shooter is open when he decides he is going to shoot, and Zion erases the shot anyway. Humans are not supposed to be able to move like this, especially humans that are the size of Zion Williamson:
But to me, this last edit is the most important thing we need to discuss. Let me just get this out of the way first: Zion gets beaten off the dribble a lot more than he should based on how good his reputation is defensively. He needs to be more consistent defending on the ball in space, but he is also just 18 years old. College freshmen are not supposed to be finished products defensively. Based solely on everything that he is physically capable of doing, I fully expect this part of his game to come along in the long run.
And I say that because he shows flashes of being a terrific perimeter defender, sliding his feet and changing directions and using his bulk to edge off drivers without letting them turn a corner. When he can do things like this in flashes, it’s hard not to imagine that he’ll get more consistent in time:
We know how much trouble he is going to cause defenses playing in a league that is as spaced out as the NBA is. But it’s that promise that he has on the defensive end of the floor that sets him apart from past elite prospects.
The question I keep finding myself asking is what players in the NBA I wouldn’t give up for control over Zion Williamson for the next nine years, four of which would come at the discount price of a rookie contract.
There aren’t many.
2. CAM REDDISH, Duke
The last time that I posted a mock draft, I spent 700 words explaining why I think Reddish is the No. 2 prospect in this year’s draft. I think that, a month later, all of that still holds true. To me, his ceiling is what makes him so intriguing, but that does come with some risks. There are times where he appears to be almost indifferent. He definitely needs to tighten up his handle, and, frankly, he needs to be better than a 33 percent three-point shooter. His floor is certainly worrisome, and I do not believe that he is the type of prospect that every franchise should take with the No. 2 pick. Fit will matter here more than it does in other cases.
3. JA MORANT, Murray State
I’ve toyed with the idea of bumping Morant up to the No. 2 spot, but I am not quite ready to make that leap. What makes Morant so promising is that he possesses all the skills you want out of a point guard in a league where players of his ilk — Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Derrick Rose, etc. — have had a tremendous amount of success. He’s an electric athlete with more highlight-reel ability than anyone this side of Zion. He’s an excellent passer that can really read the floor and operates in ball-screens. He needs to become a better shooter (33.8 percent from three), his turnovers are an issue (5.67 t/o’s per 40) and he can be inconsistent defensively, but he has the potential to be a franchise point guard. If you’re an NBA team drafting in the top three, odds are pretty good you need a franchise changing talent. Morant could be it.
4. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
Barrett may be my blind spot in this year’s draft. On the one hand, his production has been absolutely insane. He’s currently averaging 23.3 points, 7.5 boards and 4.1 assists, and the last time that a player in a high-major program did that was during the 1992-93 season. His name was Anfernee Hardaway.
The issue I have is the eye-test, not the production that we’ve seen. Barrett is not an elite-level athlete the way that, say, Zion or Cam Reddish or even someone like De’Andre Hunter is, which is a concern because his game in the halfcourt is, essentially, straight-line drives going to his favored left hand. Mike Krzyzewski has done a fantastic job this season of scheming actions to get Barrett downhill going to his left, and at the college level, he can overpower players once he gets to the rim.
At just 202 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and, like I mentioned, without that elite athleticism, I can’t see his game working as well in the NBA as it does in college. His jumper definitely needs work — he’s shooting 33.3 percent from three, a number that drops to 31.3 percent when you remove the first 12 minutes at Virginia — and he’s not a real threat pulling-up at this point. The games against N.C. State and Syracuse were promising because of his willingness to pass the ball, but for the most part, those have been the exception to the first 27 games of his season.
Barrett is also young, so I fully expect him to continue to improve, and based on his competitiveness and the way he’s produced everywhere he’s played, I do think he’ll be around for a while.
I just think there is a ceiling to what he can be, and that ceiling does not include “franchise talent.” My guess is Barrett maxes out at four or five years somewhere in the vicinity of the best year of Shabazz Muhammad’s career — 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists — and that is not enough for me to pass on the chance for Reddish or Morant to hit their ceiling.
5. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
For my money, the thing that makes Hunter so intriguing as a prospect is what he can do on the defensive end of the floor.
In just the last two weeks, Hunter has guarded all-american caliber players that play four different positions — Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker; Coby White, Cam Johnson and Luke Maye from North Carolina; and Jordan Nwora of Louisville.
He’s quick enough to be able to move his feet and stay in front of first round picks like Alexander-Walker and White and, as I broke down in the video below, he’s able to flip his hips and run alongside a driver while keep his torso square and staying on-balance if the dribbler stops. He can get over ball screens. He can chase shooters around off-ball screens and pin-downs — in the example I use in the video, he trails Johnson around five screens and still gets a contest on a jumper — and he is strong enough to hold his ground in the post while maintaining verticality:
Combine all of that with the fact that he averages an uber-efficient 15.2 points on the slowest team in college basketball while knocking down 47.4 percent of his threes and showing the ability to beat defenders off the dribble and score in the post. He took over in the second half of Virginia’s come-from-behind win at Louisville, scoring 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting, and that is hardly the first time that he has done that.
He is absolutely the perfect piece for the modern NBA, and while he’s not going to be the sexiest pick, whoever winds up with him will be adding an impact starter from day one.
6. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
Culver is one of the highest floor prospects in this draft. I believe that any team taking him is more or less locked into getting a starting-caliber NBA wing. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 (and might be closer to 6-foot-8) and has added some strength to his frame. He’s been terrific as a pick-and-roll option this year, and outside of a slump early in Big 12 play, he’s shot the ball well. I’m not sure he’s great shooting off the dribble, and I think his ceiling defensively is lower than some will realize, which limits his upside. I don’t think he’s an all-star, but I do think he’s one of the safest picks in the draft. In a year with so much uncertainty, that has value.
As weird as this may sound, Romeo Langford is one of the greatest scorers to ever come out of the state of Indiana and where he gets picked in June will revolve entirely around whether or not the team drafting trusts whether or not they will be able to develop his jumper.
He has everything else. He’s a sturdy 6-foot-6 wing with a plus wingspan. He’s one of the best in the country when it comes to finishing around the rim. He’s proven to be a really good defensive weapon when he’s engaged — which, frankly, has not bee quite as often as one might hope.But he’s shooting 27.1 percent from three, and that’s after a recent four-game run where he knocked down 11-for-26 from deep.
If you believe that his touch around the basket and the 72.9 percent he shoots from the free throw line is a sign he can be a 35-37 percent three-point shooter down the road, he’s worth a top eight pick.
8. NASSIR LITTLE, North Carolina
I took a long look at Little the last time that I released a mock draft, and what I wrote there mostly remains true. Little has not had a great freshman season, and while some of that blame falls on his shoulders, it’s also worth noting that his skillset translates much better to the modern NBA game than it does a North Carolina system that requires big men to be big and wings to be super-skilled.
9. KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
Johnson is a tough, competitive wing that is a plus athlete with the physical tools he needs to play the wing in the league. He’s a capable three-point shooter, although he tends to be streaky. He can really defend and he’s shown flashes of being a good scorer as a slasher, but he’s mostly a straight-line driver that has some limitations. He profiles as a high-floor, relatively low ceiling prospect in a position of need for many franchises.
10. DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
Nothing new to add here. After a promising start to his freshman campaign, he saw any hope of trying to play his way into the being the first point guard drafted go up in smoke after tearing the meniscus in his left knee and undergoing season-ending surgery. That’s tough. But Garland was impressive in flashes — particularly in the first half of Vandy’s win at USC — and not only should he be healthy by the time NBA teams can start bringing players in for workouts, meniscus tears are not considered to be career-altering injuries.
11. NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
I’m not quite sure what to make of Alexander-Walker at this point. He’s been terrific this season, one of the most improved players in college hoops, and the skillset that he does have projects really well to the NBA — he can operate in ball-screens, he can really shoot it, he’s ambidextrous, he has the tools to defend at the one or the two. The concern, however, is that his numbers have fallen off a cliff with Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech’s point guard, out with an injury. In the six games Robinson has missed, Alexander-Walker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists while turning the ball over 4.1 times per game and shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from three. That’s well off the pace that he set while playing alongside one of the all-time greats to come out of the Virginia Tech program.
There is no player in the country that has improved their draft stock more than Hayes, who did not even start a high school basketball game until his senior season. He’s very, very raw, but he has the size, the build, the length and the athleticism that you want out of an NBA five — his dad was an NFL tight end, and Hayes is built like someone that would have followed that path, but he didn’t stop growing until he hit 6-foot-11. He’s mobile, he had sensational hands and he’s been unstoppable at times as a roller in ball-screen actions.
And he’s raw, which means that he has a long way to go but that he can be developed however an NBA team sees fit. Sometimes a blank canvas is better than a player that already has bad habits ingrained.
13. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
I think there is an argument to be made that Brandon Clarke is a top five player in college basketball this season. One bit of evidence: The best PER that any Division I player has posted since the 2009-2019 season was 36.9, which was done by John Brown of High Point three years ago. Clarke is currently matching that number, and the only player that has ever put up a higher number playing more than 20 minutes in a season is Zion Williamson himself. For comparison’s sake, Anthony Davis put up a 35.1 PER, albeit against much stronger competition.
I am fully convinced that Clarke is going to end up being a terrific defensive player in the NBA. He is probably the best defensive player in college basketball this season, and I’m not entirely sure it’s all that close. The question with him offensively is whether or not you believe that jump shot is going to come around. I think that it will eventually, and he has proven that he is a hard-worker.
14. P.J. WASHINGTON, Kentucky
I was skeptical of P.J. Washington coming into the season. Hell, I was skeptical of P.J. Washington six weeks ago. But what he has done over the course of the last ten games — averaging 21.0 points and 7.9 boards while shooting 53 percent from three while carrying Kentucky to a tie for first place in the SEC — has been nothing short of outstanding. I do think his ceiling is somewhat limited, but to see him consistently banging home perimeter jumpers while being able to punish mismatches on both ends of the floor has me thinking that he has a ten-year NBA career ahead of him. He fits in the modern NBA far better than I realized.
15. ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
I expect Paschall to drop well beyond this range, but I have a hard time envisioning a world where he doesn’t end up being a useful NBA rotation player and someone that can contribute to a playoff team. Today. He’s a chiseled 6-foot-8, he’s an explosive athlete, he can defend on the perimeter and, playing in that Villanova offense, he’s proven he can accept a role and be a guy that attacks closeouts. Betting on him with a top 20 pick means betting that his jumper can extend out to the NBA three-point line, and that’s a bet I’m willing to take.
16. RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
The ideal for Hachimura is to be what O.G. Anunoby is — a versatile defender with three-point range that can finish above the rim and guard anyone from wings to centers. The problem is that Hachimura has the physical tools to be a really good defender but that it hasn’t all come together for him on that end just yet, and while he’s proven to be a good midrange shooter, he has an awkward release and is shooting just 31.3 percent from three in his career on only 67 attempts.
17. TRE JONES, Duke
Let’s just get this out of the way now: Tre Jones needs to become a better shooter for this pick to payoff value. I think he will. He’s a worker, he has NBA bloodlines and he’ll put in the time in the gym to get it done. And while he’s not shooting it great right now — 24.6 percent from three — he has shown nice touch on floaters and pull-ups in the lane. But at this level, teams just fade guarding him out to the three-point line. It’s the biggest reason the floor is always so clogged for Duke on the offensive end. He has to be better:
The rest of his game is what intrigues me so much. It starts with his on-ball defense, which is a game-changer for Duke this year. I’m not sure there is a better defender in all of college basketball, and Jones has the strength and athleticism to be able to do the same at the next level. His leadership qualities are exactly what you would expect from Tyus Jones’ brother — all the point guard cliches, he has them — and he’s proven that he doesn’t need the spotlight; if he can fit alongside the Big Three at Duke, he can fit in an NBA locker room.
18. COBY WHITE, North Carolina
I’ve come around on White, but I’m not sure that I few him as a point guard the way some other do. He’s a 6-foot-5 combo-guard that just turned 19 this week, and what has be on the bandwagon is that he’s just such a ridiculous shot-maker. You’re not drafting White to be the cornerstone point guard you grow a franchise around, you’re drafting him because you hope that he one day turns into Jamal Crawford 2.0.
19. BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
I’m not sure there is a player in the country that has improved a skill this season more than Bruno Fernando has improved his passing ability from his freshman year to his sophomore year. As a freshman, Fernando finish the season with 21 assists (and 53 turnovers). He’s nearly tripled that this season, averaging 2.0 assists per game while improving his assist rate from 6.9 to 15.0. Turnovers are still a bit of an issue — he’s not a natural passer and he can telegraph decisions a bit too much — and he’s has certainly not turned into Nikola Jokic, but at this point, Fernando is a player that Maryland can run offense through.
His passing ability also changes the way that teams are forced to defend him, because he is able to pass out of a double-team and reads when and where help will leave a teammate open:
20. KZ OKPALA, Stanford
Okpala fits the mold. He’s a 6-foot-9 wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a solid frame that can shoot from the perimeter and operate ball-screens. He’ll be a rotation player, possibly a starter, in the NBA for a long time. The one concern here is that Okpala has regressed significantly from beyond the arc. He’s now shooting 36.8 percent from three, making just five of his last 28 attempts, after starting the season 23-for-48 from deep. He shot 22.6 percent from three last year.
21. KEVIN PORTER JR., USC, and BOL BOL, Oregon
If I had to guess, I think both of these guys would end up getting picked higher than this. Both have ceilings that are massive. Bol Bol is a 7-foot-2 center with a 7-foot-8 wingspan with a feathery touch from three and the ability to be a difference-maker at the rim. He’s also weak, soft, a defensive liability despite the shot-blocking and he may not actually like basketball. Then he broke his foot.
Porter, on the other hand, has had a weird season. After exploding on the seen with a six-game stretch in November that showcased just how lethal he is as a scorer, he got hurt, disappeared for six weeks with a thigh bruise and turned the whispers of off-court issues into a cacophony of alarm bells. Then he was suspended. To date, he’s played nine games in 2019, averaging 7.7 points and posting 16 assists while turning the ball over 20 times. He is shooting 12-for-24 (50%) from three, which was a worry, and anyone that saw him perform at Hoop Summit knows his ceiling is as the best scorer in this draft, but his floor is out of the league in two years.
How much risk are you willing to assume?
22. JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
Porter’s draft stock has remained high despite the fact that he is dealing with a devastating knee injury that was suffered in October. Like his brother and Harry Giles before him, how high he goes is likely going to be determined by the doctors that take a look at his knee. When healthy, Porter is (was?) an offensively-gifted 6-foot-11 lefty with three point range and an underrated ability to pass the ball. I don’t know what he’ll be defensively — unlike his brother, he had athletic limitations before the injury — but he sure would fit the modern NBA on at least one end of the floor. One other note: Jontay is younger than Reddish. That’s worth keeping in mind.
23. TY JEROME, Virginia
Jerome is a guy that I’m willing to go all in on as an NBA prospect. I’m not saying that I think this guy will be an all-star or anything like that, but he has all the makings of a ten-year NBA veteran that will find himself a role at the next level. He’s a big-time shooter that can create for himself on-the-ball despite a lack of athleticism and really understands how to use screens and move into space moving off the ball. He’s 6-foot-5, and while he doesn’t have even average NBA tools, he’s a heady player that works well as a cog in the best defense in the college ranks. He’s also tough as hell and he’s an absolute killer when it comes to making tough shots in big moments. He may not be Patrick Beverly, but I don’t see him being a liability. He needs to find the right fit — stinking him on Philly alongside Ben Simmons to give them some shooting and secondary play-making makes sense to me — but if there’s a job for the likes of Jalen Brunson and Fred VanVleet in the NBA, there is a job for Jerome somewhere.
24. DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
Gafford is a tough prospect to get a feel for. On the one hand, he is on paper exactly what NBA teams are looking for out of a center. He’s tall, he’s long, he’s athletic and he can act as a rim-running vertical spacer as well as a rim protector. On the other hand, he’s not really someone that projects as a good perimeter shooter and he has heavy feet that likely limits what he can be as a switchable five at the next level.
25. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
On the one hand, I think that Williams’ lack of elite physical tools gets him something of a bad wrap. I think back to this stat from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: Since 1992, there are just six high major players that have averaged at least 18 points, eight boards and three assists while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor, and all six (Tim Duncan, David West, Jared Dudley, Evan Turner, Ben Simmons and Caleb Swanigan) ended up being first round picks. Five of the six have, or will have, long and successful NBA careers. Williams doesn’t quite reach that threshold anymore — 19.0 points, 7.6 boards, 3.3 assists, 56.9 FG% — but that belabors the point. People that produce the way he produces in college tend to be able to produce in the NBA.
The flip side is that Williams profiles more as a Caleb Swanigan than he does anyone else in that group. He’s not as tall as West or Duncan. He’s not as perimeter-oriented as Jared Dudley or Evan Turner. He sure as hell ain’t Ben Simmons. Tennessee is at LSU on Saturday and plays host to Kentucky the following Saturday. I want to see Williams in those two games before I make any sweeping changes to my current take.
26. ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
You know what you’re getting with Schofield if you are an NBA team. He’s a 6-foot-5 wing that’s built like a wrestler, that has a 7-foot wingspan, that is shooting 39 percent from three the last three seasons (345 attempts) and that is a virtual lock to be a plus defender in the NBA. He’s a perfect 3-and-D role player with defensive versatility that will be adored in an NBA locker room for the way that he plays the game and carries himself professionally. He will make a playoff team better in the late first round.
27. ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
Hagans, like Tre Jones, is an absolute game-changer on the defensive end of the floor that is very much a work in progress offensively. The difference here is that Jones, in spite of his limitations as a shooter, has a turnover rate that is half that of Hagans and has shown to be more comfortable running a team. He’s also six months younger than the Kentucky point guard. I do like Hagans quite a bit, but I do find myself wondering just how far away he is from being a total zero on the offensive end in the NBA.
28. JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
After a weird start to the season, McDaniels has settled in as the best player in the Mountain West that does not currently call Reno home. At 6-foot-10, he has a ton of skill and has proven to be a productive rebounder and a better defender than you would think out of a player that is a gangly 195 pounds. For me, everything here centers around the jump shot. I don’t think he’ll ever be mobile, fluid or explosive enough to be a three in the NBA and barring the kind of weight gain that I’ve made since leaving college, I can’t see him being a five, even the small-ball variety. He’s certainly worth a late first round pick if you’re betting you can improve on that 33.3 percent three-point shooting.
29-30. SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s, and MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
I love both of these guys as late first or early second round picks. Ponds has proven to be a much more efficient shooter and unselfish playmaker this season, and I can absolutely see him thriving as a back-up point guard that torches second teams around the NBA. Howard is a full-fledged scorer at 5-foot-11 that is one of the best shooters in the college game, but he struggles with length and athleticism and doesn’t have a clear-cut position defensively. He’s also younger than Trae Young, and it’s not smart to bet against guys that can shoot it the way he can shoot it.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion reigns, De’Andre Hunter moves into top five
Dating back to the 2009-2010 season, there had never been a player in college basketball that had played more than 20 games in a season and finished with a Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 37 or higher. As of today, Zion Williamson’s PER this season is a mind-altering ridiculous 42.1. To put that into perspective, only two players from a high-major league had posted a PER better than 35 prior to this year: Wake Forest’s John Collins in 2016-17 had a PER of 35.9 and Anthony Davis, in his one year at Kentucky, had a PER of 35.1.
Coincidentally enough, Davis is the last college basketball player that many scouts believe was a better NBA prospect than Zion Williamson.
2. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
Markus Howard is currently averaging 25.4 points, 4.2 boards and 4.0 assists this season. Since 1992, there have been 11 Division I players that have averaged 25-4-4 in a season (two did it twice, Keydren Clark of Saint Peter’s did it three times), but Howard is the only player at the high-major level that has put up those numbers.
3. JA MORANT, Murray State
Morant is going to be a top three pick and is averaging 24.4 points, 10.3 assists, 5.3 boards and 2.0 steals. Here’s to hoping that he and the Racers get to the NCAA tournament so we can watch him try to hang 50 on some unsuspecting No. 2 seed.
4. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
Barrett did his best on Saturday to remind the world that Zion Wiliamson is not the only guy on Duke that is awesome.
5. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
I’ve mentioned this before, but the most impressive part of De’Andre Hunter’s skill-set is, to me, his ability to be so versatile on the defensive end of the floor in addition to being a guy that can do things like score 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting to lead Virginia to a come-from-behind win at Louisville. In this clip below, you’ll see him guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Coby White, Cam Johnson and Luke Maye. How many players in the country can do that?
6. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
Just because I was curious, I went back and logged all 62 of Michigan State’s possessions in their win over Michigan on Sunday. Removing the final five possessions, where Michigan was fouling Sparty to try and extend the game, 36 of Michigan State’ 57 possessions involved Cassius Winston getting put into a ball-screen to initiate the offense, resulting in 1.22 points-per-possession — a number that, frankly, could have been much higher based on a few open looks that the Spartans missed.
Of the 21 possessions that did not involve Winston in a ball-screen, he was the initiator of the action that ended the possession — be it in transition, in isolation or a turnover — nine more times.
In total, 45 of the 57 full possessions that Michigan State had on the road against their arch rival went through Winston, and he delivered, finishing with 27 points and eight assists in the win.
With Nick Ward out for a while and Josh Langford done for the year, Winston is going to have to carry a load like this for the foreseeable future for Michigan State.
7. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
There was a point in time where it looked like Jarrett Culver had forgotten how to shoot the basketball. Starting at the turn of the calendar and extending through Texas Tech’s 79-63 loss to Kansas on Feb. 2nd, Culver had a stretch in Big 12 play where he shot 3-for-33 from three. In this recent five-game winning streak, however, Culver has found his rhythm again, hitting 10-for-25 from beyond the arc during that stretch. He’s the engine that runs a Texas Tech offense that, over the course of the last three weeks, has finally looked good enough to carry this team in March.
8. P.J. WASHINGTON, Kentucky
Washington has reached the point for me where I now consider him to be the SEC Player of the Year over Grant Williams. In the last ten games, he is averaging 21.0 points, 7.9 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. He’s shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and a ridiculous 52.8 percent (19-for-36) from three during that stretch. Where I struggle is with what to do with the first half of the season, where Washington scored in single digits in nine of the first 15 games of the year.
9. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
Zion Williamson has the best PER in the last decade. The second-best PER since 2009-2010? That belongs to Brandon Clarke, whose 36.9 rating has only been matched by former High Point star John Brown in high senior season in 2015-16. There are limitations to what Clarke can do on the offensive end of the floor, but there is an argument to be made that he has been one of the five most impactful players in college basketball this season.
10. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
Williams has been absolutely terrific this season and nothing should take away from that. That said, in the last two weeks, as the Vols have come back down to earth, we’ve seem what some of his limitations are. Listing his as, essentially, a second-team all-american should hardly be seen as an insult.
IN THE MIX: Phil Booth (Villanova), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Dedric Lawson (Kansas), Charles Matthews (Michigan), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)
Monday’s Things to Know: Kansas takes down Kansas State; Iowa State, Florida State get home wins
As we inch closer to March, the intensity is picking up in conference races and on the bubble. Monday night didn’t feature many heavyweight matchups — but it did feature a monster Big 12 game between in-state rivals while two teams also earned wins after weekend losses.
No. 15 Kansas stays in Big 12 race with win over No. 16 Kansas State
Monday night saw Kansas earn perhaps its biggest win of the season in taking down in-state rival Kansas State with a 64-49 home win.
The win puts Kansas within one game of Kansas State for the Big 12 lead with three games left for each team while Texas Tech is also now tied with the Wildcats in the loss column.
Dedric Lawson (18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) continued to put up great production with his 17th double-double of the season while reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot also stepped up in a big way off the bench.
Kansas State saw its veteran team struggle to score during the biggest game of the season as head coach Bruce Weber made the controversial decision to bench senior forward Dean Wade in the first half after picking up a second foul.
I have more on this game here, as I examine Lightfoot’s impact, the struggling Kansas State vets and how this might also impact Kansas from an NCAA tournament seeding perspective.
Iowa State cruises past Oklahoma
While the Kansas win was the major takeaway of the night, the Big 12 had another important game featuring two teams vying for NCAA tournament bids. Iowa State pulled away in the second half to cruise past Oklahoma for a 78-61 win.
After losing three of their last four games, this was a crucial win for the Cyclones, as they were led by Marial Shayok (21 points) and Talen Horton-Tucker (18 points). Dropping to a No. 6 seed in the most recent NBC Sports bracketology, Iowa State has a chance to climb into a better seed if they continue to win, as this victory over Oklahoma is another Q2 win.
As for Oklahoma, they’re inching closer to the bubble as they sit as a No. 9 seed in our most recent projection. This was a vital chance for the Sooners to earn a Q1 win, but the loss drops them to 3-9 against such teams this season. There are still two more chances for the Sooners to earn great wins before the Big 12 Tournament (vs. Kansas, at Kansas State) but those opportunities are growing slimmer as the season wears on. At 5-10 in Big 12 play, Oklahoma could use some wins to help its own cause.
No. 18 Florida State rallies to beat Notre Dame
The ACC’s only game on Monday night featured Florida State rallying after a sluggish start to knock off Notre Dame. After looking flat in a weekend loss at North Carolina, the Seminoles started Monday’s home game in underwhelming fashion before stepping on the gas and pulling away.
Freshman Devin Vassell stepped up as the hero Florida State needed as he scored 13 points off the bench — going 3-for-3 from three-point range. Vassell had more points on Monday night than he had in 14 previous ACC games this season.
The Seminoles have had some sluggish stretches of play in recent games, but they’ll take this home win heading into two more at home against N.C. State and Virginia Tech.
No. 15 Kansas maintains hope in Big 12 race with big win over No. 16 Kansas State
Monday night’s biggest game featured an in-state rivalry in the Sunflower State as No. 15 Kansas stayed in the Big 12 race with a 64-49 home win over No. 16 Kansas State.
The win for Kansas (21-7, 10-5) means they’re only one game behind the Wildcats in the Big 12 standings as Kansas State moves into a tie with Texas Tech in the loss column. While Kansas State (21-7, 11-4) can still win-out and claim a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, this game could have massive conference implications heading into the final stretch.
Here are some takeaways from an important Kansas win.
Mitch Lightfoot gave Kansas a massive boost off the bench
The best player for the Jayhawks on Monday night was junior forward Dedric Lawson. Registering his 17th double-double of the season, Lawson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as his production remains among the nation’s best.
But Kansas doesn’t win so easily on Monday night without the outstanding contributions of reserve junior forward Mitch Lightfoot. An afterthought during most of his career with the Jayhawks, Lightfoot has earned more steady run recently as Kansas has tried to tinker with lineups that might work for the final month.
Lightfoot rewarded the Kansas coaching staff on Monday by finishing with nine points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists. After Kansas went scoreless through the first TV timeout, Lightfoot gave the Jayhawks a major lift on both ends of the floor. Scoring on the inside, defending alone on the interior and swatting shots with Mutumbo-like swag, Lightfoot was so good that some on Twitter were joking that this would be called The Mitch Lightfoot Game.
Lawson is going to remain the go-to player for Kansas. Quentin Grimes (12 points) and Devon Dotson (16 points) are known talents who can provide a scoring pop. But if the Jayhawks want to stay in the Big 12 race, and make any sort of dent in the postseason, they need players like Lightfoot to step up and provide production. If Lightfoot can even give a few good spurts off the bench each game, it would alleviate a lot of what Lawson is asked to do on the interior and it makes his life significantly easier.
Does Bruce Weber trust Dean Wade?
Kansas State lost on Monday because its veterans didn’t come to play during the biggest game of the season. Outside of Kamau Stokes (12 points), the other Wildcat veterans struggled to maintain consistency at any point during the loss.
Xavier Sneed (eight points, 3-for-11 shooting) and Barry Brown (four points, 1-for-8 shooting) both shot the ball poorly and couldn’t seem to find any sort of rhythm. Kansas perimeter defenders — particularly Dotson on Brown — did a tremendous job of utilizing switches and smothering any kind of look the Kansas State offense could generate.
But most of the basketball world was puzzled by the decision of Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber to bench senior Dean Wade (eight points, four turnovers, 2-for-7 shooting) when the forward picked up his second foul during the first half. With the Wildcats noticeably struggling to get their offense going, sitting Wade — arguably the most important player for the Kansas State offense — was a controversial decision. A senior who has been one of the Big 12’s best players the past few seasons, Wade wasn’t given any sort of leeway from his coach during a critical spot.
So does Weber have trust issues with Wade right now? When Wade returned to the lineup in the second half, he really never got going. Wade fouled out on a loose-ball foul with over three minutes left to end an uneven and strange game. Since returning from injury, Wade has been inconsistent, and he really hasn’t looked like himself during the month of February. Wade hasn’t scored more than 12 points in any game since Feb. 2 as his offense has lagged in recent weeks.
Yanking Wade in the first half and not letting him play through mistakes during a huge game will be something to watch going forward. Wade and Kansas State could very well find themselves in this position again in the next few games and they have to do a better job of playing through foul trouble.
Kansas earns another quality win for its NCAA tournament cause
The crowded Big 12 race will be important to follow during the final weeks of the season, but Monday’s win was also very important for the Jayhawks when it comes to potential NCAA tournament seeding. Earning another Q1 win with the victory over Kansas State, the Jayhawks moved to an impressive 10-6 against the top quadrant of NCAA teams.
Sitting as a No. 4 seed in the latest NBC Sports bracketology projections released on Monday, Kansas dropped from a No. 3 seed after the blowout loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. Earning this Q1 win puts the Jayhawks back on track to potentially climb back to the No. 3 seed line as some of the teams currently there like Houston don’t have a high number of quality wins.
Kansas still needs to prove that it can win on the road during a two-game swing through Oklahoma before hosting Baylor in its regular-season finale. But all three of those games are winnable, which gives Kansas a chance at staying in the Big 12 race while also potentially putting them back up to a higher seed line.
Vassell leads No. 18 Florida St.’s late run past Notre Dame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State’s second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61 on Monday night.
Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.
D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.
The Fighting Irish went scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the game and made just one of their final 10 field-goal attempts.
Vassell shot 5 of 6 from the floor, draining all three 3-point attempts, and had seven rebounds. He scored more points than he had in 14 prior ACC games.
Christ Koumadje added 12 points, the fourth time in the last five games he has scored in double figures.
John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which had won three straight in the series — none of which were played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 44-3 at home in the last three seasons.
Florida State had the rebounding edge, 40-26.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have dropped all eight games against ranked opponents this season.
Florida State: The Seminoles were sluggish most of the night but made enough big plays late to secure a seventh 10-win season in ACC play. Florida State has won a program-best 12 ACC games three times, most recently in 2016-17.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame plays at Louisville on Sunday.
Florida State hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.