Vassell leads No. 18 Florida St.’s late run past Notre Dame

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State’s second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61 on Monday night.

Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.

D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.

The Fighting Irish went scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the game and made just one of their final 10 field-goal attempts.

Vassell shot 5 of 6 from the floor, draining all three 3-point attempts, and had seven rebounds. He scored more points than he had in 14 prior ACC games.

Christ Koumadje added 12 points, the fourth time in the last five games he has scored in double figures.

John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which had won three straight in the series — none of which were played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 44-3 at home in the last three seasons.

Florida State had the rebounding edge, 40-26.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have dropped all eight games against ranked opponents this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles were sluggish most of the night but made enough big plays late to secure a seventh 10-win season in ACC play. Florida State has won a program-best 12 ACC games three times, most recently in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays at Louisville on Sunday.

Florida State hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Mahershala Ali’s hoops career at Saint Mary’s back in spotlight after second Oscar win

By Scott PhillipsFeb 25, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Mahershala Ali captured his second Oscar on Sunday night as he’s quickly becoming one of the most respected actors in America. Winning Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book, Ali earned his second Academy Award, after previously winning Best Actor for his role in Moonlight two years ago.

But before Ali became a movie star, he was a Division I scholarship basketball player at Saint Mary’s. Playing four seasons and appearing in 97 games under his given name of Hershal Gilmore — mostly as a role player — Ali’s basketball past has started to make the rounds online over the last several days.

While some are clamoring for Ali to take part in a basketball-related role, the 45-year-old actor has stuck with dramatic roles not involving sports during his Hollywood ascension the last several years. Now that LeBron James and Space Jam II is being made, however, maybe The King needs Ali by his side as a worthy sidekick.

In the original Space Jam, Michael Jordan called on Bill Murray to help beat the Monstars. And Ali is a superior hooper who also now owns two Oscars. It’s unlikely, but it would be fun to see James and Ali share the court and the screen together.

Bracketology: Kentucky returns to top line

By Dave OmmenFeb 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EST
Kentucky began its bracket journey last October as the projected No. 1 seed in the South Region.  As March nears, the Wildcats return to the top line, holding the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.  For context, UK has lost just twice since the start of 2019, by a combined four points.

Duke continues as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia and Gonzaga.  Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan State and Michigan remain in the top-seed discussion.  All eight have a lot at stake these next three weeks.

The cutline is equally compelling.  Will some early contenders make late runs to regain a look?  Will teams like Texas, Minnesota, and Ohio State hold on?  Will this be the year we see an at-large bid or two granted to deserving mid-majors?  The Madness is about to begin.

BRACKET UPDATE: February 25, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Temple vs. Alabama
MIDWEST REGION UCF vs. Utah State
EAST REGION ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
WEST REGION PRAIRIE VIEW vs. RIDER
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                           
Columbia Columbus
1) DUKE 1) Virginia
16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST 16) SAM HOUSTON ST
8) Ole Miss 8) St. John’s
9) Oklahoma 9) TCU
Salt Lake City San Jose
5) Iowa 5) Maryland
12) Temple / Alabama 12) BELMONT
4) Kansas 4) KANSAS STATE
13) OLD DOMINION 13) VERMONT
Jacksonville Hartford
6) Louisville 6) Virginia Tech
11) Arizona State 11) Texas
3) LSU 3) Purdue
14) YALE 14) TEXAS STATE
Des Moines Columbia
7) BUFFALO 7) Villanova
10) VCU 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan 2) Tennessee
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 15) WRIGHT STATE
MIDWEST – Kansas City WEST – Anaheim
Columbus Salt Lake City
1) KENTUCKY 1) GONZAGA
16) BUCKNELL 16) PR VIEW / RIDER
8) Baylor 8) WOFFORD
9) Syracuse 9) Auburn
San Jose Tulsa
5) Florida State 5) NEVADA
12) UCF / Utah State 12) LIPSCOMB
4) Wisconsin 4) Texas Tech
13) UC-IRVINE 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Hartford Tulsa
6) Iowa State 6) Mississippi State
11) Minnesota 11) Seton Hall
3) MARQUETTE 3) HOUSTON
14) HOFSTRA 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Cincinnati 7) WASHINGTON
10) Florida 10) NC State
2) North Carolina 2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) RADFORD 15) MONTANA
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Texas Temple Butler Dayton
Minnesota Alabama Clemson UNC-Greensboro
Arizona State UCF Georgetown Davidson
Seton Hall Utah State Furman Murray State

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): KANSAS STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas

SEC (8): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

SEC ref Anthony Jordan explains photo of him posing with LSU T-shirt

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 3:39 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn’t mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.

The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game. The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU.

The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not “acceptable with our expectations” but adding that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.” Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.

Here is the picture in question:

Report: Sean Miller, Will Wade to be subpoenaed in corruption trial

By Rob DausterFeb 25, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Representatives for both Arizona head coach Sean Miller and LSU head coach Will Wade have been notified that they will be subpoenaed for the upcoming federal corruption trial, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

The trial these subpoenas are associated with will take place on April 22nd. Both coaches were caught on wiretaps speaking with Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that was found guilty on multiple felony fraud charges in October, the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting.

The significance of these subpoenas — which, according to Yahoo, have not actually been delivered, as this was a courtesy to avoid a public spectacle when the subpoenas are ready — is that two high profile active head coaches will be testifying in court, under oath, about the black market world of college basketball recruiting.

Miller is already under pressure after one of his assistant coaches, Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, was convicted on fraud charges in the first corruption trial. A second assistant, Mark Phelps, was relieved of his duties due to an unrelated academic scandal that reportedly involved the recruitment of Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal, who is now at UCLA, and a third former assistant — Joe Pasternack — was linked to Miller’s agency as their in when recruiting players from Arizona.

Wade is involved thanks to a wiretap transcript that was read in court during the first trial that involved LSU’s recruitment of five-star big man Balsa Koprivica. Wade told Dawkins in that conversation that “there is other [expletive] involved” and then, after closing a door, said, “I can get you what you need, but it’s got to work.”

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at No. 24

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
NEW YORK — Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. They earned 44 of 64 first-place votes.

Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November. Mark Few’s team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee followed by another to North Carolina, but it has since won 18 straight games.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2 and had 15 first-place votes, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina in a game that saw freshman star Zion Williamson go down with an injury to his right knee in the opening minute — complete with the image of his left foot tearing through his shoe as he fell to the floor.

The Tar Heels climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

There were three new additions to this week’s poll, headlined by Wofford checking in at No. 24 for the first AP poll appearance in program history. The Terriers (24-4) are 16-0 in the Southern Conference and their only losses have come against power-conference teams UNC, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State.

Cincinnati and Washington both re-entered the poll, while Louisville, Iowa State and reigning national champion Villanova slid out.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Gonzaga (44 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (15)
3. Duke (3)
4. Kentucky (2)
5. North Carolina
6. Michigan State
7. Tennessee
8. Houston
9. Michigan
10. Marquette
11. Texas Tech
12. Nevada
13. LSU
14. Purdue
15. Kansas
16. Kansas State
17. Maryland
18. Florida State
19. Wisconsin
20. Virginia Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Wofford
25. Washington