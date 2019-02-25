More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 15 Kansas maintains hope in Big 12 race with big win over No. 16 Kansas State

By Scott PhillipsFeb 25, 2019, 11:40 PM EST
Monday night’s biggest game featured an in-state rivalry in the Sunflower State as No. 15 Kansas stayed in the Big 12 race with a 64-49 home win over No. 16 Kansas State.

The win for Kansas (21-7, 10-5) means they’re only one game behind the Wildcats in the Big 12 standings as Kansas State moves into a tie with Texas Tech in the loss column. While Kansas State (21-7, 11-4) can still win-out and claim a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, this game could have massive conference implications heading into the final stretch.

Here are some takeaways from an important Kansas win.

Mitch Lightfoot gave Kansas a massive boost off the bench

The best player for the Jayhawks on Monday night was junior forward Dedric Lawson. Registering his 17th double-double of the season, Lawson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as his production remains among the nation’s best.

But Kansas doesn’t win so easily on Monday night without the outstanding contributions of reserve junior forward Mitch Lightfoot. An afterthought during most of his career with the Jayhawks, Lightfoot has earned more steady run recently as Kansas has tried to tinker with lineups that might work for the final month.

Lightfoot rewarded the Kansas coaching staff on Monday by finishing with nine points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists. After Kansas went scoreless through the first TV timeout, Lightfoot gave the Jayhawks a major lift on both ends of the floor. Scoring on the inside, defending alone on the interior and swatting shots with Mutumbo-like swag, Lightfoot was so good that some on Twitter were joking that this would be called The Mitch Lightfoot Game.

Lawson is going to remain the go-to player for Kansas. Quentin Grimes (12 points) and Devon Dotson (16 points) are known talents who can provide a scoring pop. But if the Jayhawks want to stay in the Big 12 race, and make any sort of dent in the postseason, they need players like Lightfoot to step up and provide production. If Lightfoot can even give a few good spurts off the bench each game, it would alleviate a lot of what Lawson is asked to do on the interior and it makes his life significantly easier.

Does Bruce Weber trust Dean Wade?

Kansas State lost on Monday because its veterans didn’t come to play during the biggest game of the season. Outside of Kamau Stokes (12 points), the other Wildcat veterans struggled to maintain consistency at any point during the loss.

Xavier Sneed (eight points, 3-for-11 shooting) and Barry Brown (four points, 1-for-8 shooting) both shot the ball poorly and couldn’t seem to find any sort of rhythm. Kansas perimeter defenders — particularly Dotson on Brown — did a tremendous job of utilizing switches and smothering any kind of look the Kansas State offense could generate.

But most of the basketball world was puzzled by the decision of Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber to bench senior Dean Wade (eight points, four turnovers, 2-for-7 shooting) when the forward picked up his second foul during the first half. With the Wildcats noticeably struggling to get their offense going, sitting Wade — arguably the most important player for the Kansas State offense — was a controversial decision. A senior who has been one of the Big 12’s best players the past few seasons, Wade wasn’t given any sort of leeway from his coach during a critical spot.

So does Weber have trust issues with Wade right now? When Wade returned to the lineup in the second half, he really never got going. Wade fouled out on a loose-ball foul with over three minutes left to end an uneven and strange game. Since returning from injury, Wade has been inconsistent, and he really hasn’t looked like himself during the month of February. Wade hasn’t scored more than 12 points in any game since Feb. 2 as his offense has lagged in recent weeks.

Yanking Wade in the first half and not letting him play through mistakes during a huge game will be something to watch going forward. Wade and Kansas State could very well find themselves in this position again in the next few games and they have to do a better job of playing through foul trouble.

Kansas earns another quality win for its NCAA tournament cause

The crowded Big 12 race will be important to follow during the final weeks of the season, but Monday’s win was also very important for the Jayhawks when it comes to potential NCAA tournament seeding. Earning another Q1 win with the victory over Kansas State, the Jayhawks moved to an impressive 10-6 against the top quadrant of NCAA teams.

Sitting as a No. 4 seed in the latest NBC Sports bracketology projections released on Monday, Kansas dropped from a No. 3 seed after the blowout loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. Earning this Q1 win puts the Jayhawks back on track to potentially climb back to the No. 3 seed line as some of the teams currently there like Houston don’t have a high number of quality wins.

Kansas still needs to prove that it can win on the road during a two-game swing through Oklahoma before hosting Baylor in its regular-season finale. But all three of those games are winnable, which gives Kansas a chance at staying in the Big 12 race while also potentially putting them back up to a higher seed line.

Monday’s Things to Know: Kansas takes down Kansas State; Iowa State, Florida State get home wins

By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2019, 12:02 AM EST
As we inch closer to March, the intensity is picking up in conference races and on the bubble. Monday night didn’t feature many heavyweight matchups — but it did feature a monster Big 12 game between in-state rivals while two teams also earned wins after weekend losses. 

No. 15 Kansas stays in Big 12 race with win over No. 16 Kansas State

Monday night saw Kansas earn perhaps its biggest win of the season in taking down in-state rival Kansas State with a 64-49 home win.

The win puts Kansas within one game of Kansas State for the Big 12 lead with three games left for each team while Texas Tech is also now tied with the Wildcats in the loss column.

Dedric Lawson (18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) continued to put up great production with his 17th double-double of the season while reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot also stepped up in a big way off the bench.

Kansas State saw its veteran team struggle to score during the biggest game of the season as head coach Bruce Weber made the controversial decision to bench senior forward Dean Wade in the first half after picking up a second foul.

I have more on this game here, as I examine Lightfoot’s impact, the struggling Kansas State vets and how this might also impact Kansas from an NCAA tournament seeding perspective.

Iowa State cruises past Oklahoma

While the Kansas win was the major takeaway of the night, the Big 12 had another important game featuring two teams vying for NCAA tournament bids. Iowa State pulled away in the second half to cruise past Oklahoma for a 78-61 win.

After losing three of their last four games, this was a crucial win for the Cyclones, as they were led by Marial Shayok (21 points) and Talen Horton-Tucker (18 points). Dropping to a No. 6 seed in the most recent NBC Sports bracketology, Iowa State has a chance to climb into a better seed if they continue to win, as this victory over Oklahoma is another Q2 win.

As for Oklahoma, they’re inching closer to the bubble as they sit as a No. 9 seed in our most recent projection. This was a vital chance for the Sooners to earn a Q1 win, but the loss drops them to 3-9 against such teams this season. There are still two more chances for the Sooners to earn great wins before the Big 12 Tournament (vs. Kansas, at Kansas State) but those opportunities are growing slimmer as the season wears on. At 5-10 in Big 12 play, Oklahoma could use some wins to help its own cause.

No. 18 Florida State rallies to beat Notre Dame

The ACC’s only game on Monday night featured Florida State rallying after a sluggish start to knock off Notre Dame. After looking flat in a weekend loss at North Carolina, the Seminoles started Monday’s home game in underwhelming fashion before stepping on the gas and pulling away.

Freshman Devin Vassell stepped up as the hero Florida State needed as he scored 13 points off the bench — going 3-for-3 from three-point range. Vassell had more points on Monday night than he had in 14 previous ACC games this season.

The Seminoles have had some sluggish stretches of play in recent games, but they’ll take this home win heading into two more at home against N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Vassell leads No. 18 Florida St.’s late run past Notre Dame

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State’s second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61 on Monday night.

Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.

D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.

The Fighting Irish went scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the game and made just one of their final 10 field-goal attempts.

Vassell shot 5 of 6 from the floor, draining all three 3-point attempts, and had seven rebounds. He scored more points than he had in 14 prior ACC games.

Christ Koumadje added 12 points, the fourth time in the last five games he has scored in double figures.

John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which had won three straight in the series — none of which were played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 44-3 at home in the last three seasons.

Florida State had the rebounding edge, 40-26.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have dropped all eight games against ranked opponents this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles were sluggish most of the night but made enough big plays late to secure a seventh 10-win season in ACC play. Florida State has won a program-best 12 ACC games three times, most recently in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays at Louisville on Sunday.

Florida State hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Mahershala Ali’s hoops career at Saint Mary’s back in spotlight after second Oscar win

By Scott PhillipsFeb 25, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Mahershala Ali captured his second Oscar on Sunday night as he’s quickly becoming one of the most respected actors in America. Winning Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book, Ali earned his second Academy Award, after previously winning Best Actor for his role in Moonlight two years ago.

But before Ali became a movie star, he was a Division I scholarship basketball player at Saint Mary’s. Playing four seasons and appearing in 97 games under his given name of Hershal Gilmore — mostly as a role player — Ali’s basketball past has started to make the rounds online over the last several days.

While some are clamoring for Ali to take part in a basketball-related role, the 45-year-old actor has stuck with dramatic roles not involving sports during his Hollywood ascension the last several years. Now that LeBron James and Space Jam II is being made, however, maybe The King needs Ali by his side as a worthy sidekick.

In the original Space Jam, Michael Jordan called on Bill Murray to help beat the Monstars. And Ali is a superior hooper who also now owns two Oscars. It’s unlikely, but it would be fun to see James and Ali share the court and the screen together.

Bracketology: Kentucky returns to top line

By Dave OmmenFeb 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EST
Kentucky began its bracket journey last October as the projected No. 1 seed in the South Region.  As March nears, the Wildcats return to the top line, holding the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.  For context, UK has lost just twice since the start of 2019, by a combined four points.

Duke continues as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia and Gonzaga.  Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan State and Michigan remain in the top-seed discussion.  All eight have a lot at stake these next three weeks.

The cutline is equally compelling.  Will some early contenders make late runs to regain a look?  Will teams like Texas, Minnesota, and Ohio State hold on?  Will this be the year we see an at-large bid or two granted to deserving mid-majors?  The Madness is about to begin.

BRACKET UPDATE: February 25, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Temple vs. Alabama
MIDWEST REGION UCF vs. Utah State
EAST REGION ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
WEST REGION PRAIRIE VIEW vs. RIDER
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                           
Columbia Columbus
1) DUKE 1) Virginia
16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST 16) SAM HOUSTON ST
8) Ole Miss 8) St. John’s
9) Oklahoma 9) TCU
Salt Lake City San Jose
5) Iowa 5) Maryland
12) Temple / Alabama 12) BELMONT
4) Kansas 4) KANSAS STATE
13) OLD DOMINION 13) VERMONT
Jacksonville Hartford
6) Louisville 6) Virginia Tech
11) Arizona State 11) Texas
3) LSU 3) Purdue
14) YALE 14) TEXAS STATE
Des Moines Columbia
7) BUFFALO 7) Villanova
10) VCU 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan 2) Tennessee
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 15) WRIGHT STATE
MIDWEST – Kansas City WEST – Anaheim
Columbus Salt Lake City
1) KENTUCKY 1) GONZAGA
16) BUCKNELL 16) PR VIEW / RIDER
8) Baylor 8) WOFFORD
9) Syracuse 9) Auburn
San Jose Tulsa
5) Florida State 5) NEVADA
12) UCF / Utah State 12) LIPSCOMB
4) Wisconsin 4) Texas Tech
13) UC-IRVINE 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Hartford Tulsa
6) Iowa State 6) Mississippi State
11) Minnesota 11) Seton Hall
3) MARQUETTE 3) HOUSTON
14) HOFSTRA 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Cincinnati 7) WASHINGTON
10) Florida 10) NC State
2) North Carolina 2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) RADFORD 15) MONTANA
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Texas Temple Butler Dayton
Minnesota Alabama Clemson UNC-Greensboro
Arizona State UCF Georgetown Davidson
Seton Hall Utah State Furman Murray State

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): KANSAS STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas

SEC (8): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

SEC ref Anthony Jordan explains photo of him posing with LSU T-shirt

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 3:39 PM EST
1 Comment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn’t mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.

The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game. The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU.

The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not “acceptable with our expectations” but adding that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.” Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.

Here is the picture in question: