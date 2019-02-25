Duke’s Zion Williamson to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Virginia Tech

Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss his second straight game on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils face Virginia Tech, Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Monday.
Williamson continues to recover from a sprain in his right knee that he suffered on Wednesday night against North Carolina when he blew out his left shot. He did not return to that game and he did not play in Duke’s win at Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
“He wants to play,” Krzyzewski said Saturday after the win. “He loves being at Duke.”
There is no update on what Williamson’s timeline for a return is. His official status is day-to-day.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
SEC ref Anthony Jordan explains photo of him posing with LSU T-shirt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn’t mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.
The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game. The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU.
The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not “acceptable with our expectations” but adding that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.” Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.
Here is the picture in question:
Report: Sean Miller, Will Wade to be subpoenaed in corruption trial
Representatives for both Arizona head coach Sean Miller and LSU head coach Will Wade have been notified that they will be subpoenaed for the upcoming federal corruption trial, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.
The trial these subpoenas are associated with will take place on April 22nd. Both coaches were caught on wiretaps speaking with Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that was found guilty on multiple felony fraud charges in October, the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting.
The significance of these subpoenas — which, according to Yahoo, have not actually been delivered, as this was a courtesy to avoid a public spectacle when the subpoenas are ready — is that two high profile active head coaches will be testifying in court, under oath, about the black market world of college basketball recruiting.
Miller is already under pressure after one of his assistant coaches, Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, was convicted on fraud charges in the first corruption trial. A second assistant, Mark Phelps, was relieved of his duties due to an unrelated academic scandal that reportedly involved the recruitment of Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal, who is now at UCLA, and a third former assistant — Joe Pasternack — was linked to Miller’s agency as their in when recruiting players from Arizona.
Wade is involved thanks to a wiretap transcript that was read in court during the first trial that involved LSU’s recruitment of five-star big man Balsa Koprivica. Wade told Dawkins in that conversation that “there is other [expletive] involved” and then, after closing a door, said, “I can get you what you need, but it’s got to work.”
Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at No. 24
NEW YORK — Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.
The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. They earned 44 of 64 first-place votes.
Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November. Mark Few’s team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee followed by another to North Carolina, but it has since won 18 straight games.
Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2 and had 15 first-place votes, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina in a game that saw freshman star Zion Williamson go down with an injury to his right knee in the opening minute — complete with the image of his left foot tearing through his shoe as he fell to the floor.
The Tar Heels climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.
Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.
There were three new additions to this week’s poll, headlined by Wofford checking in at No. 24 for the first AP poll appearance in program history. The Terriers (24-4) are 16-0 in the Southern Conference and their only losses have come against power-conference teams UNC, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State.
Cincinnati and Washington both re-entered the poll, while Louisville, Iowa State and reigning national champion Villanova slid out.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Gonzaga (44 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (15)
3. Duke (3)
4. Kentucky (2)
5. North Carolina
6. Michigan State
7. Tennessee
8. Houston
9. Michigan
10. Marquette
11. Texas Tech
12. Nevada
13. LSU
14. Purdue
15. Kansas
16. Kansas State
17. Maryland
18. Florida State
19. Wisconsin
20. Virginia Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Wofford
25. Washington
Redshirt mistakes still happen in big-time college hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji is not supposed to happen in the modern era of college basketball.
Not at Kansas. Not really anywhere.
The 6-foot-5 guard’s explosive athleticism was supposed to have been uncovered on the AAU circuit by one of the hundreds of scouts and recruiting services. His energetic defense was supposed to have been courted by every blue blood coach. His versatile ability to get to the basket, knock down 3s and distribute the ball was supposed to have made him a coveted freshman phenom.
He certainly wasn’t supposed to arrive as the least-heralded member of the Jayhawks’ recruiting class, and he certainly wasn’t supposed to have been so overlooked that he was redshirting.
But that was the plan at Kansas. With a stacked roster that was rewarded with the preseason No. 1 ranking, the Jayhawks figured they could stash Agbaji on the bench. Let him develop. Have him ready to go when a couple of potential one-and-dones headed to the NBA after this season.
But in an age of 24-hour news services, recruiting-specific websites, AAU all-stars and social media phenomenon, Agbaji is proof that surprises still exist in college basketball.
That mistakes still happen.
You see, the Jayhawks ran into injury trouble earlier this season, losing star big man Udoka Azubuike to season-ending wrist surgery. Defensive stopper Marcus Garrett hurt his ankle, and senior guard Lagerald Vick took a leave of absence, leaving the roster relatively depleted.
And long before any of that took place, Agbaji had proven himself in practice, and a pleasantly horrible realization hit Bill Self that there was no way the kid should be on the bench.
So when January rolled around, the Hall of Fame coach decided to yank Agbaji’s redshirt, and he has been arguably the Jayhawks’ best player as they tried to pursue another Big 12 title.
He poured in 25 points in a road game against Texas. He scored 23 against Oklahoma State. He had his first double-double in a crucial win over Texas Tech, and his second with 20 points and 11 rebounds while playing 41 minutes in an overtime victory at TCU.
“It was such a poor decision on my part,” Self admitted last week. “He went along with it, with his family, thinking he probably wouldn’t have very many opportunities to impact us on a gamely basis — not waste age 23 when you could waste age 18.
“It wasn’t that he wasn’t good enough to play,” Self added. “It was a crowded house and there were no other candidates to not redshirt because the other ones already had. That was it. It didn’t have anything to do with him. It was the situation of it being a crowded house.”
A similar situation occurred over the weekend at Duke.
Joey Baker was a four-star recruit whose scholarship offers ranged from Tennessee and Texas to North Carolina State and Kansas. Baker reclassified from the class of 2019 to enroll at Duke a year early, and he was expected to redshirt this season before playing this fall.
But with Zion Williamson hurt and Jack White struggling, coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled the 6-foot-7 forward’s redshirt during the first half of Saturday’s win at Syracuse.
“He’s played well in practice,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t have to activate him, send anything in. He did a good job. Obviously we haven’t shot the ball very well except that Virginia game. Alex (O’Connell) and Joey are two of our better shooters. He’ll continue to get stuff.”
Still, the idea of redshirting a high-profile recruit is rare these days.
Most kids arriving on campus at Duke or Kansas have been courted throughout high school, and they’ve heard so much hyperbole from covetous coaches that they believe stardom is assured.
The idea of sitting out an entire season? Downright preposterous.
Plus, the bluest of the blue bloods rarely have scholarships available or the time to spend developing a potentially late bloomer. It’s hard enough to juggle the roster as players leave early for the NBA, and offering a scholarship with no immediate return on the investment is hard.
“The only player I talked to about redshirting after I got him here was Will Graves,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “I know even in Will’s situation, I said, ‘I want to talk to you about something,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, my dad and I have been talking.’”
Otherwise, prospects heading to North Carolina either know well in advance that they will be sitting out a year, or they arrive with the expectation they will contribute right away.
These discussions — and mistakes — aren’t relegated to power programs, either.
Buffalo coach Nate Oats, whose team has spent most of the season ranked, nearly redshirted CJ Massinburg when they arrived together in 2015. The athletic guard didn’t have many other offers, and Oats acknowledged he didn’t really know what he had in Massinburg.
“Going into the fall it was still a real possibility for me,” Oats explained last week, “but once we started a real practice I realized that wasn’t happening.”
Now, Massinburg is poised to leave Buffalo as one of its career scoring leaders.
“I’ve never actually had one where I started out the year redshirting a kid and then you know, five, 10 games and decided, ‘You know? I screwed up. We’ve got to play this kid,’” Oats said. “It was a legitimate possibility that we that we would redshirt CJ when he turned up. And then he ends up scoring 17 at Duke and 36 against Ohio as a freshman. He was pretty good.”
Agbaji is proving to be pretty good for Kansas, too.
The Jayhawks headed into Monday night’s showdown with Big 12-leading Kansas State still in the mix for a 15th consecutive conference title. And while Kansas may ultimately come up short, the mere fact that it remained possible in late February was due in part to Agbaji’s excellent play.
“He was playing every bit as good as everybody else in practice,” Self said, “but we already made that decision to tag him. I actually think he wanted that. He was happy with that. His family was happy with that, because they understood his best ball was well down the road.
“When things started to occur, we had to do something to jump start our team. That was really one thing we had left in the bag, and fortunately for us and him, it has worked out really well.”
Monday Overreactions: Tennessee’s done, Michigan’s done, Texas Tech is back!
Barrett went out on Saturday evening and reminded everyone in the country that Duke is more than just Zion Williamson.
Playing on the road in front of a record crowd against a Syracuse team that had already beaten Duke once this season, Barrett popped off for 30 points and seven assists on 14-for-20 shooting from the floor and 2-for-5 shooting from three. He carried the Duke offense throughout the first half, as the team’s struggles from beyond the arc once again became the biggest talking point for a team that ranks near the bottom nationally in three-point percentage. Once Syracuse started to try and force the ball out of his hands, he became the facilitator, setting up the likes of Alex O’Connell — who scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half — in a 75-65 win.
It was utterly dominant and a stark reminder that, yes, Zion Williamson is the best player in college basketball, but that R.J. kid is pretty damn good, too.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech Red Raiders
There is no team in the country that is currently hotter than Texas Tech is.
Three weeks ago, the Red Raiders went into Lawrence and got drubbed by Kansas, 79-63, in a game where they trailed by 25 points midway through the second half. They have won five games in a row since that loss by an average of 27 points, and in those five games, Texas Tech is shooting 58-for-124 (47%) from three. That run was capped by one of the most all-encompassing beatdowns that we have seen from anyone this season — a 91-62 evisceration of Kansas that put the Red Raiders a game up on the Jayhawks in the Big 12 standings and in sole possession of second place, one game behind Kansas State.
On January 31st, Texas Tech ranked 101st in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric. After this run, the Red Raiders now rank 47th.
I do not expect Tech to be able to continue shooting at this clip the rest of the season, but I do think that this group, with the way that they are capable of defending, is good enough to get to a Final Four and win the national title if they can continue to shoot anywhere near this well.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. THERE ARE FIVE TEAMS IN THE TOP TIER
We reached an era where we love talking about tiers in college basketball, and I have to admit, I am one of those people that loves it the most.
So let’s do it.
As of today, there are five teams that are very clear sitting a cut above everyone else in the sport. There are five teams that we can call the favorites to win the national title. Let’s talk through them all:
1. DUKE: This is obvious. The Blue Devils are the most talented team in the country when they are at full strength, and based on what we know about Zion Williamson’s knee injury, there is no reason to think that he won’t return to the lineup at some point soon. When Duke is hitting their threes, they are borderline unbeatable, but there is hardly a guarantee, on a night-by-night basis, that they are going to be hitting said threes. That’s where this weekend’s win over Syracuse becomes interesting: Alex O’Connell, the real AOC, hit five threes and scored 20 points. Is he the key that unlocks Duke’s Death Lineup?
2. GONZAGA: There is only one team in college basketball that has beaten a full strength Duke this season, and it is the Zags. Their depth up front took a hit when Killian Tillie went down for the second time, and there are some valid concerns about Josh Perkins, their ability to defend and whether or not we can trust a team that will end the season on a two month run of not being tested, but there is no questioning the talent they have or just how good they can be offensively.
3. VIRGINIA: The Cavaliers have lost twice this season, and both of those losses came against Duke. This is probably the best Virginia team that we have seen in the Tony Bennett era, and I say that because De’Andre Hunter is an absolute monster that gives them the kind of lineup and matchup versatility the ‘Hoos have lacked in recent seasons. They are legit.
4. KENTUCKY: I’ve been on the ‘Kentucky is back’ bandwagon since they pummeled North Carolina two months ago. The rest of the world is catching up to me after the Wildcats pummeled Tennessee and Auburn on back-to-back Saturdays this month. With how good P.J. Washington has been for the last five weeks, the Wildcats are going to be a threat to beat anyone and everyone they see in March.
5. NORTH CAROLINA: If there is a questionable addition to this list, it’s probably the Tar Heels. I say that because we’ve seen North Carolina be somewhat inconsistent this year. But in the last week, UNC went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and pounded the same Duke team that won at Syracuse by 16 points. Then, on Saturday, they pounded a Florida State team that had won eight straight games. Luke Maye is starting to get it going. Nassir Little looks like he’s ready to turn a corner. This is a dangerous basketball team, one that looks like they are getting ready to peak at the right time.
2. SUNDAY’S LOSS IS PROOF MICHIGAN CANNOT WIN A NATIONAL TITLE
Everything was lining up for Michigan to make a run at winning the outright Big Ten regular season title this year. The Wolverines had four games left on their Big Ten schedule, with two of those games coming against the Spartans. Not only that, but the first of the two — on Sunday — came in Ann Arbor in a game where Michigan State was playing without Josh Langford and Nick Ward, their second- and third-best scorers. That meant all of their offense would be running through Cassius Winston, who was going to spend the afternoon dealing with Zavier Simpson, who is a pest when playing anyone, let alone his team’s biggest rival in a game that had Big Ten title implications.
And what happened?
Winston went for 27 points and eight assists as Michigan State went into Crisler Arena and pushed around the Wolverines. They won 77-70. They got what they wanted on the offensive end of the floor, especially down the stretch. They also made the Wolverines look utterly inept on the offensive end of the floor, and in the end, that’s their Achilles’ heel. It doesn’t matter how good Michigan is defensively if good teams are going to be able to stifle them offensively.
3. SATURDAY’S LOSS IS PROOF TENNESSEE CANNOT WIN A NATIONAL TITLE
The Volunteers climbed all the way to No. 1 in the nation by steamrolling the dregs of the SEC. Now that they are starting to play the teams at the top of the conference, things are … well, they are not going as well as the Vols had hoped. One week after going into Lexington and getting absolutely mollywhopped by Kentucky, Tennessee went into Baton Rouge, took on an LSU team that did not have Tremont Waters available and got precisely nothing out of their star big man Naz Reid and still found a way to lose.
I love the idea of this Tennessee team. They are a group of unheralded kids that have taken the nation by storm, winning an SEC title last year and 23 of their first 24 games this year. But the more I watch the Vols, the more I think that there is a ceiling for this team that isn’t as high as some of the teams they are going to see in the Elite Eight and beyond. They aren’t guarding like they did a year ago, and while they have been uber-efficient on the offensive end of the floor this season, the things they do well can be taken away far too easily.
This is the first time all year I’m officially worried.
4. KANSAS STATE IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM WINNING THE BIG 12
Tonight’s game in Phog Allen Fieldhouse might just be the biggest game that Bruce Weber has coached since he took Bill Self’s Illinois team to the national title game in 2005. He’s going into Lawrence with a one-game lead on Texas Tech and a two-game lead on Kansas in the race to be the first team to win an outright Big 12 title since 2004, the first year that Self was at Kansas after leaving the Illini.
And the game couldn’t come at a better time.
Kansas is coming off of a 29 point loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Kansas State is coming off of a 39 point win over Oklahoma State. They haven’t won in Lawrence since 2006. This is the game-changer.
5. JAY WRIGHT DOESN’T KNOW THAT YOU ARE ALLOWED TO SHOOT TWO-POINTERS
You live by the three, you die by the three, and over the course of the last three game, Jay Wright’s team has been murdered by the three-ball. They have now lost three games in a row — to St. John’s, Xavier and Georgetown — and four of their last five, falling two games off of the pace set by Marquette at the top of the Big East.
And while some will look at this and say that it is proof that Villanova’s start to conference play was inflated by who they were playing, I think the bigger issue is that teams have figured out what Villanova wants to do and Jay Wright hasn’t found an answer yet.
On the season, the Wildcats are shooting 53.2 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc, the second-highest percentage in the country. But during this three-game losing streak, 109 of their 178 field goal attempts — a whopping 61.3 percent — have been three-balls. They have made just 30, or 27.5 percent, of those threes during the losing streak.
Villanova can’t find ways to score inside the arc, and because of that, they are being forced to shoot contested threes.