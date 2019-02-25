More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Matt Stamey

Bracketology: Kentucky returns to top line

By Dave OmmenFeb 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EST
Kentucky began its bracket journey last October as the projected No. 1 seed in the South Region.  As March nears, the Wildcats return to the top line, holding the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.  For context, UK has lost just twice since the start of 2019, by a combined four points.

Duke continues as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia and Gonzaga.  Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan State and Michigan remain in the top-seed discussion.  All eight have a lot at stake these next three weeks.

The cutline is equally compelling.  Will some early contenders make late runs to regain a look?  Will teams like Texas, Minnesota, and Ohio State hold on?  Will this be the year we see an at-large bid or two granted to deserving mid-majors?  The Madness is about to begin.

BRACKET UPDATE: February 25, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Temple vs. Alabama
MIDWEST REGION UCF vs. Utah State
EAST REGION ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
WEST REGION PRAIRIE VIEW vs. RIDER
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                           
Columbia Columbus
1) DUKE 1) Virginia
16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST 16) SAM HOUSTON ST
8) Ole Miss 8) St. John’s
9) Oklahoma 9) TCU
Salt Lake City San Jose
5) Iowa 5) Maryland
12) Temple / Alabama 12) BELMONT
4) Kansas 4) KANSAS STATE
13) OLD DOMINION 13) VERMONT
Jacksonville Hartford
6) Louisville 6) Virginia Tech
11) Arizona State 11) Texas
3) LSU 3) Purdue
14) YALE 14) TEXAS STATE
Des Moines Columbia
7) BUFFALO 7) Villanova
10) VCU 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan 2) Tennessee
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 15) WRIGHT STATE
MIDWEST – Kansas City WEST – Anaheim
Columbus Salt Lake City
1) KENTUCKY 1) GONZAGA
16) BUCKNELL 16) PR VIEW / RIDER
8) Baylor 8) WOFFORD
9) Syracuse 9) Auburn
San Jose Tulsa
5) Florida State 5) NEVADA
12) UCF / Utah State 12) LIPSCOMB
4) Wisconsin 4) Texas Tech
13) UC-IRVINE 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Hartford Tulsa
6) Iowa State 6) Mississippi State
11) Minnesota 11) Seton Hall
3) MARQUETTE 3) HOUSTON
14) HOFSTRA 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Cincinnati 7) WASHINGTON
10) Florida 10) NC State
2) North Carolina 2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) RADFORD 15) MONTANA
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Texas Temple Butler Dayton
Minnesota Alabama Clemson UNC-Greensboro
Arizona State UCF Georgetown Davidson
Seton Hall Utah State Furman Murray State

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): KANSAS STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas

SEC (8): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

SEC ref Anthony Jordan explains photo of him posing with LSU T-shirt

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP
Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 3:39 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn’t mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.

The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game. The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU.

The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not “acceptable with our expectations” but adding that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.” Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.

Here is the picture in question:

Report: Sean Miller, Will Wade to be subpoenaed in corruption trial

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 25, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Representatives for both Arizona head coach Sean Miller and LSU head coach Will Wade have been notified that they will be subpoenaed for the upcoming federal corruption trial, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

The trial these subpoenas are associated with will take place on April 22nd. Both coaches were caught on wiretaps speaking with Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that was found guilty on multiple felony fraud charges in October, the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting.

The significance of these subpoenas — which, according to Yahoo, have not actually been delivered, as this was a courtesy to avoid a public spectacle when the subpoenas are ready — is that two high profile active head coaches will be testifying in court, under oath, about the black market world of college basketball recruiting.

Miller is already under pressure after one of his assistant coaches, Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, was convicted on fraud charges in the first corruption trial. A second assistant, Mark Phelps, was relieved of his duties due to an unrelated academic scandal that reportedly involved the recruitment of Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal, who is now at UCLA, and a third former assistant — Joe Pasternack — was linked to Miller’s agency as their in when recruiting players from Arizona.

Wade is involved thanks to a wiretap transcript that was read in court during the first trial that involved LSU’s recruitment of five-star big man Balsa Koprivica. Wade told Dawkins in that conversation that “there is other [expletive] involved” and then, after closing a door, said, “I can get you what you need, but it’s got to work.”

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wofford debuts at No. 24

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
NEW YORK — Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. They earned 44 of 64 first-place votes.

Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November. Mark Few’s team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee followed by another to North Carolina, but it has since won 18 straight games.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2 and had 15 first-place votes, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina in a game that saw freshman star Zion Williamson go down with an injury to his right knee in the opening minute — complete with the image of his left foot tearing through his shoe as he fell to the floor.

The Tar Heels climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks’ lowest ranking since January 2014.

There were three new additions to this week’s poll, headlined by Wofford checking in at No. 24 for the first AP poll appearance in program history. The Terriers (24-4) are 16-0 in the Southern Conference and their only losses have come against power-conference teams UNC, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State.

Cincinnati and Washington both re-entered the poll, while Louisville, Iowa State and reigning national champion Villanova slid out.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Gonzaga (44 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (15)
3. Duke (3)
4. Kentucky (2)
5. North Carolina
6. Michigan State
7. Tennessee
8. Houston
9. Michigan
10. Marquette
11. Texas Tech
12. Nevada
13. LSU
14. Purdue
15. Kansas
16. Kansas State
17. Maryland
18. Florida State
19. Wisconsin
20. Virginia Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Wofford
25. Washington

Duke’s Zion Williamson to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Virginia Tech

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Rob DausterFeb 25, 2019, 1:26 PM EST
Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss his second straight game on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils face Virginia Tech, Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Monday.

Williamson continues to recover from a sprain in his right knee that he suffered on Wednesday night against North Carolina when he blew out his left shot. He did not return to that game and he did not play in Duke’s win at Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

“He wants to play,” Krzyzewski said Saturday after the win. “He loves being at Duke.”

There is no update on what Williamson’s timeline for a return is. His official status is day-to-day.

Redshirt mistakes still happen in big-time college hoops

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 10:53 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji is not supposed to happen in the modern era of college basketball.

Not at Kansas. Not really anywhere.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s explosive athleticism was supposed to have been uncovered on the AAU circuit by one of the hundreds of scouts and recruiting services. His energetic defense was supposed to have been courted by every blue blood coach. His versatile ability to get to the basket, knock down 3s and distribute the ball was supposed to have made him a coveted freshman phenom.

He certainly wasn’t supposed to arrive as the least-heralded member of the Jayhawks’ recruiting class, and he certainly wasn’t supposed to have been so overlooked that he was redshirting.

But that was the plan at Kansas. With a stacked roster that was rewarded with the preseason No. 1 ranking, the Jayhawks figured they could stash Agbaji on the bench. Let him develop. Have him ready to go when a couple of potential one-and-dones headed to the NBA after this season.

But in an age of 24-hour news services, recruiting-specific websites, AAU all-stars and social media phenomenon, Agbaji is proof that surprises still exist in college basketball.

That mistakes still happen.

You see, the Jayhawks ran into injury trouble earlier this season, losing star big man Udoka Azubuike to season-ending wrist surgery. Defensive stopper Marcus Garrett hurt his ankle, and senior guard Lagerald Vick took a leave of absence, leaving the roster relatively depleted.

And long before any of that took place, Agbaji had proven himself in practice, and a pleasantly horrible realization hit Bill Self that there was no way the kid should be on the bench.

So when January rolled around, the Hall of Fame coach decided to yank Agbaji’s redshirt, and he has been arguably the Jayhawks’ best player as they tried to pursue another Big 12 title.

He poured in 25 points in a road game against Texas. He scored 23 against Oklahoma State. He had his first double-double in a crucial win over Texas Tech, and his second with 20 points and 11 rebounds while playing 41 minutes in an overtime victory at TCU.

“It was such a poor decision on my part,” Self admitted last week. “He went along with it, with his family, thinking he probably wouldn’t have very many opportunities to impact us on a gamely basis — not waste age 23 when you could waste age 18.

“It wasn’t that he wasn’t good enough to play,” Self added. “It was a crowded house and there were no other candidates to not redshirt because the other ones already had. That was it. It didn’t have anything to do with him. It was the situation of it being a crowded house.”

A similar situation occurred over the weekend at Duke.

Joey Baker was a four-star recruit whose scholarship offers ranged from Tennessee and Texas to North Carolina State and Kansas. Baker reclassified from the class of 2019 to enroll at Duke a year early, and he was expected to redshirt this season before playing this fall.

But with Zion Williamson hurt and Jack White struggling, coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled the 6-foot-7 forward’s redshirt during the first half of Saturday’s win at Syracuse.

“He’s played well in practice,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t have to activate him, send anything in. He did a good job. Obviously we haven’t shot the ball very well except that Virginia game. Alex (O’Connell) and Joey are two of our better shooters. He’ll continue to get stuff.”

Still, the idea of redshirting a high-profile recruit is rare these days.

Most kids arriving on campus at Duke or Kansas have been courted throughout high school, and they’ve heard so much hyperbole from covetous coaches that they believe stardom is assured.

The idea of sitting out an entire season? Downright preposterous.

Plus, the bluest of the blue bloods rarely have scholarships available or the time to spend developing a potentially late bloomer. It’s hard enough to juggle the roster as players leave early for the NBA, and offering a scholarship with no immediate return on the investment is hard.

“The only player I talked to about redshirting after I got him here was Will Graves,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “I know even in Will’s situation, I said, ‘I want to talk to you about something,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, my dad and I have been talking.’”

Otherwise, prospects heading to North Carolina either know well in advance that they will be sitting out a year, or they arrive with the expectation they will contribute right away.

These discussions — and mistakes — aren’t relegated to power programs, either.

Buffalo coach Nate Oats, whose team has spent most of the season ranked, nearly redshirted CJ Massinburg when they arrived together in 2015. The athletic guard didn’t have many other offers, and Oats acknowledged he didn’t really know what he had in Massinburg.

“Going into the fall it was still a real possibility for me,” Oats explained last week, “but once we started a real practice I realized that wasn’t happening.”

Now, Massinburg is poised to leave Buffalo as one of its career scoring leaders.

“I’ve never actually had one where I started out the year redshirting a kid and then you know, five, 10 games and decided, ‘You know? I screwed up. We’ve got to play this kid,’” Oats said. “It was a legitimate possibility that we that we would redshirt CJ when he turned up. And then he ends up scoring 17 at Duke and 36 against Ohio as a freshman. He was pretty good.”

Agbaji is proving to be pretty good for Kansas, too.

The Jayhawks headed into Monday night’s showdown with Big 12-leading Kansas State still in the mix for a 15th consecutive conference title. And while Kansas may ultimately come up short, the mere fact that it remained possible in late February was due in part to Agbaji’s excellent play.

“He was playing every bit as good as everybody else in practice,” Self said, “but we already made that decision to tag him. I actually think he wanted that. He was happy with that. His family was happy with that, because they understood his best ball was well down the road.

“When things started to occur, we had to do something to jump start our team. That was really one thing we had left in the bag, and fortunately for us and him, it has worked out really well.”