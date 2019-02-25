Bracketology: Kentucky returns to top line

Kentucky began its bracket journey last October as the projected No. 1 seed in the South Region. As March nears, the Wildcats return to the top line, holding the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. For context, UK has lost just twice since the start of 2019, by a combined four points.
Duke continues as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia and Gonzaga. Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan State and Michigan remain in the top-seed discussion. All eight have a lot at stake these next three weeks.
The cutline is equally compelling. Will some early contenders make late runs to regain a look? Will teams like Texas, Minnesota, and Ohio State hold on? Will this be the year we see an at-large bid or two granted to deserving mid-majors? The Madness is about to begin.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 25, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Temple vs. Alabama
|MIDWEST REGION
|UCF vs. Utah State
|EAST REGION
|ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
|WEST REGION
|PRAIRIE VIEW vs. RIDER
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|Columbus
|1) DUKE
|1) Virginia
|16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST
|16) SAM HOUSTON ST
|8) Ole Miss
|8) St. John’s
|9) Oklahoma
|9) TCU
|Salt Lake City
|San Jose
|5) Iowa
|5) Maryland
|12) Temple / Alabama
|12) BELMONT
|4) Kansas
|4) KANSAS STATE
|13) OLD DOMINION
|13) VERMONT
|Jacksonville
|Hartford
|6) Louisville
|6) Virginia Tech
|11) Arizona State
|11) Texas
|3) LSU
|3) Purdue
|14) YALE
|14) TEXAS STATE
|Des Moines
|Columbia
|7) BUFFALO
|7) Villanova
|10) VCU
|10) Ohio State
|2) Michigan
|2) Tennessee
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) WRIGHT STATE
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|WEST – Anaheim
|Columbus
|Salt Lake City
|1) KENTUCKY
|1) GONZAGA
|16) BUCKNELL
|16) PR VIEW / RIDER
|8) Baylor
|8) WOFFORD
|9) Syracuse
|9) Auburn
|San Jose
|Tulsa
|5) Florida State
|5) NEVADA
|12) UCF / Utah State
|12) LIPSCOMB
|4) Wisconsin
|4) Texas Tech
|13) UC-IRVINE
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|Hartford
|Tulsa
|6) Iowa State
|6) Mississippi State
|11) Minnesota
|11) Seton Hall
|3) MARQUETTE
|3) HOUSTON
|14) HOFSTRA
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Jacksonville
|Des Moines
|7) Cincinnati
|7) WASHINGTON
|10) Florida
|10) NC State
|2) North Carolina
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|15) RADFORD
|15) MONTANA
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Texas
|Temple
|Butler
|Dayton
|Minnesota
|Alabama
|Clemson
|UNC-Greensboro
|Arizona State
|UCF
|Georgetown
|Davidson
|Seton Hall
|Utah State
|Furman
|Murray State
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota
BIG 12 (8): KANSAS STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas
SEC (8): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Alabama
Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
