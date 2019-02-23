More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lance King/Getty Images

R.J. Barrett, Alex O’Connell lead No. 1 Duke to win in Zion Williamson’s absence

By Rob DausterFeb 23, 2019, 8:18 PM EST
Zion Williamson did not play for No. 1 Duke on Saturday night in Syracuse.

He’s still battling the knee injury that he suffered on Wednesday when his shoe blew up, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that a team missing their best player is not going to be as good as they would be with him.

That goes for all teams, not just the ones that happen to be missing the National Player of the Year.

But in Zion’s absence, R.J. Barrett decided that this was the right time to remind everyone that Zion is not the only all-american and soon-to-be top three pick on the Duke roster.

Playing as close to his native Toronto as he will as year long, Barrett went for 30 pints, seven assists and five boards, shooting 14-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-5 from three as the Blue Devils went into the Carrier Dome and avenged a loss they suffered in Cameron Indoor Stadium a month ago, 75-65.

“It was really about our whole team stepping up, and we really did that today,” Barrett said.

Maybe we shouldn’t forget that Duke might just have the second best player in the country, too.

But as good as Barrett was on Saturday night, the hero of the night for Duke was probably sophomore wing Alex O’Connell. Starting in Zion’s absence, O’Connell scored 16 of his career-high 19 points in the second half. More importantly, O’Connell hit five threes, including four in the second half, as he played a major role in Duke’s ability to bust that Syracuse 2-3 zone.

Here are the important numbers that you need to know: Duke ranks outside the top 320 nationally in three-point shooting. The last time that Duke played Syracuse, when they lost in Durham, Duke shot 9-for-43 from three. In the loss to North Carolina, players not named Cam Reddish or R.J. Barrett shot 1-for-16 from three. Mike Krzyzewski burned Joey Baker’s redshirt on Saturday because he desperately needed shooting on the floor and Jack White has missed 25 straight threes, every three he’s taken since Jan. 12th.

On Saturday, Tre Jones was 1-for-7 from three and missed six in a row after hitting his first. Reddish finished with just five points, shooting 2-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-8 from three. With Zion healthy, a lack of perimeter shooting is likely going to be what does Duke in if they don’t win a national title in April. Without him, Duke has absolutely no chance to do anything of note if they can’t find a way to pull defenses out of the paint.

O’Connell was the guy that did that on Saturday night.

And while his playing time in this game had a lot to do with the matchup — against a zone — and the situation — no Zion left room in the starting five for him — if he can find a way to be anywhere near this kind of a threat moving forward, it changes the calculus for Duke.

I’ve said all along that the best lineup that Duke can put on the floor is when Zion plays the five.

And AOC might just be the key that unlocks Duke’s Death Lineup.

Eight Ole Miss basketball players kneel during anthem in response to confederacy rally

Nathanael Gabler/The Oxford Eagle via AP
By Rob DausterFeb 23, 2019, 7:28 PM EST
Eight Ole Miss players kneeled during the national anthem in response to a confederacy rally that took place near the team’s arena in Oxford on Saturday night.

The teams were lined up at the free throw lines during the anthem, and six members of the team knelt at the start of the song. Two other players later joined the demonstration:

The rally took place just a couple of hundred feet away from the arena, and after the way that similar rallies devolved into violence in recent years — like what happened in Charlottesville in 2017 — the campus was on high-alert. There were counter-protests on campus on Thursday and Friday night, and during the rally itself, there were counter-protesters marching on the opposite side of the street.

Prior to the start of the season, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis, who was hired this spring to replace Andy Kennedy, made it clear that he was not a fan of his players protesting in this manner.

“We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the National Anthem,” he said while listing the ways that he is going to run his program. “It’s who we’re going to be.”

After the game, Davis acknowledged that he did not know that the players on his team were going to stage a protest of their own on Saturday night.

“This was all about the hate groups that came to our community and tried to spread racism and bigotry,” he said. “It’s created a lot of tension. I think our players made an emotional decision to show these people they aren’t welcome on our campus. We respect our players’ freedom and ability to choose that.”

Davis is in a difficult position considering the job that he has.

On the one hand, he will be absolutely eviscerated in the media — and rightfully so — if he opts to punish his players for protesting a confederate rally happening outside the arena they are playing in. The majority of the players on the Ole Miss roster are black. The protest happening outside of the building where they were kneeling was in support of the confederacy, who tried to secede from the United States for the right to own black people as slaves.

He cannot punish them without columnists the country over calling for his job.

I, for the record, would be one of them.

That said, the heat that he is going to feel from his fan base will be just as strong for letting the players counter-protest during the playing of the anthem. Ole Miss’ nickname is “the Rebels,” as in confederate soldiers. It is safe to assume that a high percentage of the school’s fanbase leans one way politically. I think that if you asked Davis in private, he would tell you that one of the biggest reasons he said what he said in that introductory press conference was to curry favor with those very fans.

I know where I stand on this issue, and it is with the players brave enough to take a knee.

And I also know that it is much easier for me to say what I’m saying than it is for Kermit Davis.

Blackshear powers No. 20 Virginia Tech past Notre Dame 67-59

AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 67-59 on Saturday.

The Hokies (21-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), leading from the game’s first basket onward, grabbed to a 14-4 advantage over the initial eight minutes.

The Fighting Irish (13-14, 3-11), who got as close as six points on three occasions in the second half, lost their third straight game and their ninth in their last 11 outings.

T.J. Gibbs led Notre Dame with 18 points but was just 5 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers. John Mooney added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Blackshear, hot of late, is averaging 24.7 points and 12.0 rebounds over his last three games.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 12 points for Tech.

The Hokies swarmed for as many offensive rebounds — 18 — as Notre Dame had defensive rebounds on their way to winning the glass 49-27.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies improved to 4-3 without senior point guard Justin Robinson. The ACC’s active leader in career assists is out indefinitely with a left foot injury he suffered Jan. 30 at Miami. Tech — which is 17-3 with Robinson (14.4 points ppg, 5.5 assists) — encounters two ranked opponents in its final three regular-season games.

Notre Dame: The Irish fell below .500 for just the second time in coach Mike Brey’s 19 seasons. The only other occasion occurred in 2013-14, when they slipped to 15-16 on their way to a 15-17 finish, their only non-winning season under Brey.

No. 23 K-State dominates Oklahoma State 85-46

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 85-46 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent. Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei, who had 12 points as the Cowboys struggled the entire game to find the basket.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven as the team outrebounded the Cowboys 36-23.

The Cowboys were overmatched the entire way. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.

K-State made 10 of its first 13 shots as Stokes led the way with 11 points in the half; he came in averaging 10 points per game.

The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring Oklahoma State 43-28 in the final 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats will need to play at this level again Monday night when they take on Kansas with a chance to sweep the regular-season series. K-State is in control to win the Big 12 Title with four games to go.

This was the beginning of a stretch of playing the top three teams in the conference for Oklahoma State, which must perform better to have any chance at victory.

Johnson, Maye lead No. 8 UNC past No. 16 FSU, 77-59

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:48 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 8 North Carolina convincingly beat both of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s hottest teams over a four-day span.

In the process, the Tar Heels laid claim to that honor for themselves.

Cameron Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina routed No. 16 Florida State 77-59 on Saturday.

Luke Maye added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman Nassir Little scored 18 points and Coby White finished with 10. The Tar Heels (22-5, 12-2) have won 10 of 11 to remain in a first-place tie.

They beat No. 1 Duke by 16 points on Wednesday night to snap the Blue Devils’ nine-game winning streak. That was the longest such string in the ACC at the time, and Duke’s loss left Florida State and its eight-game streak as the best in the league.

That one’s over, too, thanks to the Tar Heels — who shot 48 percent in the second half while holding Florida State to 25 percent shooting after halftime.

“When we got back here Wednesday night, I talked to them. We did some good things. We got a win,” coach Roy Williams said. “You’ve got to keep playing or you’re going to give it back. We’ve had a couple of Ls in the Smith Center, so you’ve got to protect your home court.”

David Nichols scored 16 points and Terance Mann added 10 for the Seminoles (21-6, 9-5), who had won eight straight but were held to a season-worst 31 percent shooting in their first loss in more than a month.

“A lot of it is their defensive schemes that took us out of some of the stuff we normally get around the basket,” coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We’ve got to have a quick recovery.”

RaiQuan Gray pulled Florida State to 56-52 with a 3-pointer with 10 1/2 minutes remaining. Maye followed that by sandwiching a pair of 3s — including one he banked in from about 25 feet — around a contested jumper by Little to give the Tar Heels all the breathing room they needed.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles were trying for their first five-game winning streak in ACC road games since 2014, but the Smith Center wasn’t exactly the ideal venue for that pursuit. Florida State fell to 4-18 here, with only one victory since 2000.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels haven’t exactly ducked anyone during their surge, either. This was their 10th game of the season against an opponent ranked in the top 19 of the AP Top 25, and they improved to 7-3 against them, with wins in five of six and the loss coming to a third-ranked Virginia team with which they share the ACC lead.

TRENDING

So much for the idea of a Duke hangover. The Tar Heels improved to 30-3 under Williams in their games immediately following their matchups with the Blue Devils, who were without star Zion Williamson for virtually the entire game on Wednesday. All three losses have come in ACC Tournament openers over the years after facing Duke in regular-season finales.

STAR WATCH

Johnson reached double figures for the eighth straight game and is averaging 21.8 points during his last four games, with three Top 25 opponents — No. 3 Virginia, the Blue Devils and the Seminoles — in that stretch.

“Just as the season gets on, gaining more experience and kind of getting more comfortable with everything, it’s always big at this time of year,” Johnson said. “Just staying in the gym has been helpful.”

KEY STAT

The Tar Heels have spent the week simply dominating the lanes. North Carolina outscored Florida State 28-12 in the paint three nights after outscoring Duke 62-28 there. UNC also held a 47-32 rebounding advantage over the Seminoles. “That’s something that we emphasize all the time,” Williams said of the rebounding edge, “so you should do things better if it’s what you emphasize the most.”

KEY MATCHUP

Christ Koumadje, who’s 7-foot-4, entered averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds during his last three games and had two double-doubles in that stretch. He finished this one with six points and four rebounds in 14 minutes. After shooting 76 percent in his previous three games, he was 2 of 5.

HE SAID IT

“You haven’t heard the last of the Seminoles” — Hamilton, with a smile.

Bubble Banter: All of the weekend’s bubble action in one place

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 23, 2019, 5:38 PM EST
Now that conference play is just about done and the NCAA tournament is right around the corner, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Auburn, Wofford, Baylor, Minnesota, St. John’s, Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

TCU (NET: 41, SOS: 33): The Horned Frogs are the biggest winners of the day, as they avoided a second half collapse to land their second win of the season over Iowa State (14), 75-72. TCU is not 18-9 overall, and while they are 6-8 in the Big 12, they don’t have a bad loss to their name right now. Losing at Oklahoma State (87) is the only time they’ve lost to a team that isn’t at the very least in the bubble picture. The problem with their resume is that the only Q1 wins that they currently have are against the Cyclones; TCU is 2-6 against Q1 and 5-3 against Q2.

WOFFORD (NET: 24, SOS: 152): The Terriers continued to build on their at-large profile by going into Furman (45) and knocking off the Palladins, 72-62. That’s Wofford’s third Q1 win of the season, and they don’t have a single loss to their name that is “worse” that at Oklahoma. For my money, Wofford will be an at-large as long as they don’t lose at Chattanooga and at Samford.

CLEMSON (NET: 44, SOS: 31): Beating Boston College (123) at home isn’t going to change all that much for the Tigers, but for a team that is currently sitting at one of the First Four Out in the most recent NBC Sports bracket projection, that’s a loss that would have been tough to survive.

VCU (NET: 37, SOS: 32): The Rams blew out George Washington, which is exactly what they need to do. With the way their schedule has shaken out — a non-conference win at Texas (35) and over Temple (56) on a neutral — and the lack of quality wins available in the Atlantic 10, VCU is in a spot where they simply cannot afford a loss to any of the teams left on their schedule.

UTAH STATE (NET: 36, SOS: 123): I’m not quite sure how Utah State managed it, but the Aggies found a way to win in overtime after blowing a big lead and finding themselves down late. That’s their fourth straight win and their 11th win in the last 12 games. That’s really what the Aggies need to do until they get a shot at Nevada (22) at home on March 2nd.

FLORIDA (NET: 31, SOS: 29): After going into Baton Rouge and beating LSU (17) in overtime on Wednesday night, the Gators very nearly found a way to ruin all the positive momentum they had built by struggling with Missouri (92) at home. Florida does have 11 losses this season, but 10 of those 11 losses are against Q1 opponents. The problem? They have just three Q1 wins. The question for Florida is going to end up being simple: Does the committee value a resume like this over a resume like Furman’s? Both have one elite win and one Q3 loss. The difference is that the Gators got 13 chances for Q1 wins while Furman only got six.

OKLAHOMA (NET: 38, SOS: 13): Have the Sooners figured things out? After snapping a five-game losing streak last Saturday at TCU (41), they turned that into a winning streak by beating Texas (41) at home this Saturday. The Sooners are 17-10 on the season and 5-9 in the Big 12, but with a couple of good wins — Wofford (24) at home, Florida (31) on a neutral, at TCU (41) — they are in a good spot considering the state of the bubble this year.

TEMPLE (NET: 54, SOS: 63): Temple picked off a Tulsa team that has been playing better of late, but the issue the Owls are currently facing is that there isn’t really a way to drastically improve their profile until the American tournament starts. As it stands, we have them in a play-in game. Essentially every game they play is a must-win at this point.

LOSERS

GEORGETOWN (NET: 69, SOS: 75): The Hoyas had a chance to add another Q1 win on Saturday afternoon, and instead they went into Omaha and lost 82-69 to Creighton (57). The Hoyas are still in a decent spot thanks to last week’s win over Villanova (27) at home, but the Wildcats are barely a Q1 win and Georgetown has also lost to SMU (101) at home and to Loyola Marymount (153) on a neutral. Those are two Q3 losses. Georgetown’s schedule closes out like this: DePaul (111), Seton Hall (64), at DePaul (111), at Marquette (18). I think they need to win out to get an at-large bid.

FURMAN (NET: 45, SOS: 232): The Palladins are going to be a very interesting team come Selection Sunday. They are 19-6 on the season and 11-5 in the SoCon, but because of the strength of that league, four of those five leagues losses are actually Q1 losses. One of those is today’s loss to Wofford (24) at home. There are three other things here to note:

  • 1. Furman won at Villanova (27) back in November.
  • 2. They lost at home to Samford (156), which is a Q3 loss.
  • 3. Their non-conference SOS is 252nd nationally, a number that is not ideal. That’s why 14 of their wins are Q4 wins.

Frankly, I think that it is No. 3 that will end up costing the Palladins an at-large bid.

TEXAS (NET: 35, SOS: 9): Playing without Kerwin Roach, Texas went into Norman and lost to Oklahoma (38), 69-67. That’s the seventh Q1 loss for the Longhorns this season. On the season, they’re 15-12 overall with four Q1 wins and an 8-11 mark against the top two quadrants. Throw in a home loss to Radford (130) and Texas is nowhere near safe despite the fact that they have a neutral court win over North Carolina (9), home wins over Purdue (11) and Kansas (15) and a win at Kansas State (28). This team is the perfect example of why the bubble is so soft this season.

NEBRASKA (NET: 46, SOS: 92): Nebraska lost 75-72 at home against Purdue (11). They’re now 14-13 on the season. I have them here because if they end the season with wins at Michigan (7), at Michigan State (8) and over Iowa (30) in Lincoln, they’ll be in. But that’s a big ‘if’.

LEFT TO PLAY

Vanderbilt at ALABAMA (NET: 51, SOS: 27), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
SIU-Edwardsville at BELMONT (NET: 53, SOS: 217), 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
SETON HALL (NET: 64, SOS: 51) at St. John’s, 8:00 p.m. (FS1)
SMU at UCF (NET: 39, SOS: 72), Sun. 12:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
East Tennessee State at UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 60, SOS: 148), Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
Wake Forest at N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 208), Sun. 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Cal at ARIZONA STATE (NET: 66, SOS: 69), Sun. 6:00 p.m. (Pac-12)