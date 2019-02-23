More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Jarreau, Davis lead No. 9 Houston to 71-59 win over USF

Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
HOUSTON — DeJon Jarreau scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 15 and No. 9 Houston won its 11th straight with a 71-59 victory over South Florida on Saturday night.

Houston (26-1, 13-1 American Athletic Conference) shot 48 percent and never trailed in its 33rd straight home victory. Davis was 4 of 9 on 3-pointers as the Cougars shot 8 of 21 from behind the arc.

David Collins had 12 points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds, and Alexis Yetna added nine points for USF (18-9, 7-7). The Bulls shot 31 percent from the field.

Houston jumped out to an 11-0 lead, hitting its first four field goals, including two 3-pointers from Davis. Trailing 23-13 with 8:44 left in the first half, USF went on a 10-1 run to cut the lead to one on Yetna’s layup with 5 minutes remaining.

Houston finished the half on a 10-3 run to take a 34-26 halftime advantage behind seven points from Jarreau and Fabian White Jr.

The Cougars scored the first seven points out of the break to push the lead to 41-26 on Davis’ 3-pointer 1 1/2 minutes in the second half. USF got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls started 0 for 7 from the field and finished the half 7 for 25. USF struggled from behind the arc, shooting 8 for 27, but also committed 15 turnovers. The Bulls outscored Houston in second-chance points 13-4.

Houston: The Cougars had great ball movement throughout, finishing with 13 assists on 25 field goals. Houston also controlled the paint, outscoring the Bulls 30-14. Houston committed 12 turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the win in their lone game of the week, the Cougars could rise in the rankings.

FACES IN THE CROWD

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser sat courtside next to Houston’s radio, while Saints running back Alvin Kamara sat next to the USF bench.

No. 14 Texas Tech hits 16 3s in 91-62 win over No. 14 Kansas

AP Photo/Brad Tollefson
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 10:42 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver scored 26 points and was one of six Texas Tech players to make multiple 3-pointers as the No. 14 Red Raiders overwhelmed No. 12 Kansas 91-62 on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) never trailed, scoring the game’s first five points. They made a season-high 16 3s while winning their fifth game in a row.

When Davide Moretti made their eighth 3-pointer with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half, it was already 37-17, the largest deficit to that point for Kansas this season. The margin grew to as large as 33.

Texas Tech took over sole possession of second place in the Big 12, one game behind Kansas State (21-6, 11-3) with four regular-season games remaining.

Kansas (20-7, 9-5), which has won the last 14 Big 12 titles, plays its Sunflower State rival Monday night. The Jayhawks have to win then to avoid falling three games behind with only three games to play.

It was most lopsided Big 12 loss for the Jayhawks since an 86-53 loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 7, 2000. That was more than three seasons before Bill Self became their coach.

There was a raucous crowd of 15,098, the first home sellout for Texas Tech since an 84-65 win over Kansas on March 4, 2009. That was the last time the Jayhawks had lost in Lubbock.

Matt Mooney had 13 points for Tech. Moretti scored 11 points, Tariq Owens had 10, and Norense Odiase added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Culver, Mooney and Moretti each made three 3-pointers.

Dedric Lawson was the only Kansas player in double figures with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks’ stranglehold on the Big 12 regular-season trophy absorbed a serious blow. It was their fifth consecutive road loss.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders exacted some revenge from a 79-63 loss at Lawrence three weeks earlier. They shot 61 percent overall (34 of 56) and 62 percent on 3-pointers (16 of 26). In its five-game winning streak, Texas Tech has won those games by an average margin of 25 points.

R.J. Barrett, Alex O’Connell lead No. 1 Duke to win in Zion Williamson’s absence

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 23, 2019, 8:18 PM EST
1 Comment

Zion Williamson did not play for No. 1 Duke on Saturday night in Syracuse.

He’s still battling the knee injury that he suffered on Wednesday when his shoe blew up, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that a team missing their best player is not going to be as good as they would be with him.

That goes for all teams, not just the ones that happen to be missing the National Player of the Year.

But in Zion’s absence, R.J. Barrett decided that this was the right time to remind everyone that Zion is not the only all-american and soon-to-be top three pick on the Duke roster.

Playing as close to his native Toronto as he will as year long, Barrett went for 30 points, seven assists and five boards, shooting 14-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-5 from three as the Blue Devils went into the Carrier Dome and avenged a loss they suffered in Cameron Indoor Stadium a month ago, 75-65.

“It was really about our whole team stepping up, and we really did that today,” Barrett said.

Maybe we shouldn’t forget that Duke might just have the second best player in the country, too.

But as good as Barrett was on Saturday night, the hero of the night for Duke was probably sophomore wing Alex O’Connell. Starting in Zion’s absence, O’Connell scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half. More importantly, O’Connell hit five threes, including four in the second half, as he played a major role in Duke’s ability to bust that Syracuse 2-3 zone.

Here are the important numbers that you need to know: Duke ranks outside the top 320 nationally in three-point shooting. The last time that Duke played Syracuse, when they lost in Durham, Duke shot 9-for-43 from three. In the loss to North Carolina, players not named Cam Reddish or R.J. Barrett shot 1-for-16 from three. Mike Krzyzewski burned Joey Baker’s redshirt on Saturday because he desperately needed shooting on the floor and Jack White has missed 25 straight threes, every three he’s taken since Jan. 12th.

On Saturday, Tre Jones was 1-for-7 from three and missed six in a row after hitting his first. Reddish finished with just five points, shooting 2-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-8 from three. With Zion healthy, a lack of perimeter shooting is likely going to be what does Duke in if they don’t win a national title in April. Without him, Duke has absolutely no chance to do anything of note if they can’t find a way to pull defenses out of the paint.

O’Connell was the guy that did that on Saturday night.

And while his playing time in this game had a lot to do with the matchup — against a zone — and the situation — no Zion left room in the starting five for him — if he can find a way to be anywhere near this kind of a threat moving forward, it changes the calculus for Duke.

I’ve said all along that the best lineup that Duke can put on the floor is when Zion plays the five.

And AOC might just be the key that unlocks Duke’s Death Lineup.

Eight Ole Miss basketball players kneel during anthem in response to confederacy rally

Nathanael Gabler/The Oxford Eagle via AP
By Rob DausterFeb 23, 2019, 7:28 PM EST
4 Comments

Eight Ole Miss players kneeled during the national anthem in response to a confederacy rally that took place near the team’s arena in Oxford on Saturday night.

The teams were lined up at the free throw lines during the anthem, and six members of the team — K.J. Buffen, D.C. Davis, Brian Halums, Luis Rodriguez, Devontae Shuler and Bruce Stevens — knelt at the start of the song. Two other players — Breein Tyree and Franco Miller Jr. — later joined the demonstration during the final lines:

The rally took place just a couple of hundred feet away from the arena, and after the way that similar rallies devolved into violence in recent years — like what happened in Charlottesville in 2017 — the campus was on high-alert. There were counter-protests on campus on Thursday and Friday night, and during the rally itself, there were counter-protesters marching on the opposite side of the street.

Prior to the start of the season, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis, who was hired this spring to replace Andy Kennedy, made it clear that he was not a fan of his players protesting in this manner.

“We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the National Anthem,” he said while listing the ways that he is going to run his program. “It’s who we’re going to be.”

After the game, Davis acknowledged that he did not know that the players on his team were going to stage a protest of their own on Saturday night.

“This was all about the hate groups that came to our community and tried to spread racism and bigotry,” he said. “It’s created a lot of tension. I think our players made an emotional decision to show these people they aren’t welcome on our campus. We respect our players’ freedom and ability to choose that.”

“They’re human. They’re students,” Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork said, according to Rivals. “They see what’s happening on our campus and these people that come here and spill hate and bigotry and racism, we don’t want them on our campus. Our players stood up for that. It had nothing to do with the anthem. It had nothing to do with anything beyond, ‘You know what, we don’t want those people here. They’re protesting during our game and that’s not right because that’s not the Ole Miss that I know.'”

“We talked to them about that in the locker room and that’s their expression. We support them.”

Davis is in a difficult position considering the job that he has.

On the one hand, he will be absolutely eviscerated in the media — and rightfully so — if he opts to punish his players for protesting a confederate rally happening outside the arena they are playing in. The majority of the players on the Ole Miss roster are black. The protest happening outside of the building where they were kneeling was in support of the confederacy, who tried to secede from the United States for the right to own black people as slaves.

He cannot punish them without columnists the country over calling for his job.

I, for the record, would be one of them.

That said, the heat that he is going to feel from his fan base will be just as strong for letting the players counter-protest during the playing of the anthem. Ole Miss’ nickname is “the Rebels,” as in confederate soldiers. It is safe to assume that a high percentage of the school’s fanbase leans one way politically. I think that if you asked Davis in private, he would tell you that one of the biggest reasons he said what he said in that introductory press conference was to curry favor with those very fans.

I know where I stand on this issue, and it is with the players brave enough to take a knee.

And I also know that it is much easier for me to say what I’m saying than it is for Kermit Davis.

Blackshear powers No. 20 Virginia Tech past Notre Dame 67-59

AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 67-59 on Saturday.

The Hokies (21-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), leading from the game’s first basket onward, grabbed to a 14-4 advantage over the initial eight minutes.

The Fighting Irish (13-14, 3-11), who got as close as six points on three occasions in the second half, lost their third straight game and their ninth in their last 11 outings.

T.J. Gibbs led Notre Dame with 18 points but was just 5 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers. John Mooney added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Blackshear, hot of late, is averaging 24.7 points and 12.0 rebounds over his last three games.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 12 points for Tech.

The Hokies swarmed for as many offensive rebounds — 18 — as Notre Dame had defensive rebounds on their way to winning the glass 49-27.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies improved to 4-3 without senior point guard Justin Robinson. The ACC’s active leader in career assists is out indefinitely with a left foot injury he suffered Jan. 30 at Miami. Tech — which is 17-3 with Robinson (14.4 points ppg, 5.5 assists) — encounters two ranked opponents in its final three regular-season games.

Notre Dame: The Irish fell below .500 for just the second time in coach Mike Brey’s 19 seasons. The only other occasion occurred in 2013-14, when they slipped to 15-16 on their way to a 15-17 finish, their only non-winning season under Brey.

No. 23 K-State dominates Oklahoma State 85-46

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 85-46 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent. Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei, who had 12 points as the Cowboys struggled the entire game to find the basket.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven as the team outrebounded the Cowboys 36-23.

The Cowboys were overmatched the entire way. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.

K-State made 10 of its first 13 shots as Stokes led the way with 11 points in the half; he came in averaging 10 points per game.

The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring Oklahoma State 43-28 in the final 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats will need to play at this level again Monday night when they take on Kansas with a chance to sweep the regular-season series. K-State is in control to win the Big 12 Title with four games to go.

This was the beginning of a stretch of playing the top three teams in the conference for Oklahoma State, which must perform better to have any chance at victory.