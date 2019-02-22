Report: Zion Williamson will not play on Saturday

Williamson was injured 30 seconds into the game when his shoe burst apart as he tried to make a cut. He did not return to the game, but the injury was not serious and he has been listed as “day-to-day” by Duke.
The Blue Devils will be looking to get revenge for a loss they suffered in Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season, as the Orange beat them 95-91 in overtime in January. That game was played without Cam Reddish and with Tre Jones leaving just six minutes in with a shoulder injury.
The biggest game of the day will be taking place in Lubbock as the Red Raiders and the Jayhawks face off in a battle of top 15 teams looking to remain one game behind Kansas State for first place in the Big 12 regular season standings.
The last time these two teams got together, the Jayhawks had Lagerald Vick (he’ll be gone Saturday) and did not have Marcus Garret (it looks like he’ll be back). They made six of their first eight threes, shot 13-for-30 from beyond the arc as a team and won 79-63 after jumping out to a 23 point lead early in the second half. Texas Tech shot 6-for-28 from beyond the arc in that game, but in their four-game winning streak since that loss, they are a combined 30-for-69 from beyond the arc, a very nice 43.5 percent.
With Garrett back in the fold, it is going to be very interesting to see how Self decides to play. The first time he played Tech, the Jayhawks went with four guards around Lawson, caught fire from deep and showcased Lawson’s newfound confidence on the perimeter. In the last three games, with Vick out of the picture and Garrett still dealing with his ankle injury, Kansas has gone back to playing big, using Lawson at the four with David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot averaging a combined 40 minutes per game.
Here’s the catch-22 — Texas Tech usually plays small. They’ll use Jarrett Culver, their all-american and de-facto point guard in the half court, at the four with three guards and one of Tariq Owens or Norense Odiase at the five. If Kansas plays big, that will force Dedric Lawson into guarding Culver, and that would not end well for the Jayhawks. But the flip side is that if they opt to play small — Garrett alongside Devin Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and Quentin Grimes — they’ll be using a lineup that simply did not work well early in the season. The problem with the lineup that had Garrett at the four, which I detailed here, is a lack of spacing created by the inability of Garrett to makes defenses pay for not guarding him.
Texas Tech is the nation’s best defense, and they have already shown a willingness to completely fade guarding someone that isn’t an offensive weapon — see: Jones, Tre. Kansas needs to be willing to shoot and capable of making threes to beat Texas Tech, and without their best shooter on the roster anymore, do you think they’ll be able to do that?
PICKS: So there are competing narratives here that we need to discuss.
For starters, it’s a given that Kansas is going to find a way to win the Big 12 regular season title somehow. It just is. We all know it, and if they are going to get that done this year, winning at Texas Tech will be a massive step in the right direction. The problem is that the Jayhawks have been dreadful on the road this year. All six of their losses have come in true road games — including at West Virginia, who stinks — and their only wins are at Baylor in their first game without Tristan Clark and at TCU.
I don’t think they get it done. I’ll be on Texas Tech, especially if the line creeps below (-5).
No. 10 MICHIGAN STATE at No. 7 MICHIGAN, Sun. 3:45 (CBS)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan 67, Michigan State 65
TORVIK PROJECTION: Michigan 68, Michigan State 64
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan State 66, Michigan 65
It is going to be really, really interesting to see where this line opens up. The metrics are saying that it should be close, but those metrics factor in Nick Ward’s presence on the Michigan State roster.
Those metrics also fail to factor in that Zavier Simpson, arguably the nation’s best and most annoying on-ball defender, owns beachfront real estate in Cassius Winston’s head.
In two games against Simpson last season, Winston averaged 11.0 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 6-for-17 from the floor and 1-for-6 from three with five turnovers. Michigan State lost both games despite being favored to win both. In his career, Winston is 1-3 against Michigan, and while he had his best game — 16 points in 21 minutes — when the Spartans won his freshman season, Simpson played just four minutes in that game.
And here’s the kicker: With no Josh Langford and no Nick Ward, Winston will be the sole source of offensive creation for the Spartans.
PICKS: Wherever it opens, take Michigan.
No. 3 VIRGINIA at No. 18 LOUISVILLE, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ACCNET)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia 64, Louisville 59
TORVIK PROJECTION: Virginia 63, Louisville 59
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Virginia 64, Louisville 58
Pack-Line vs. Pack-Line.
On the one hand, Louisville head coach Chris Mack should be very well-versed in how to breakdown Tony Bennett’s vaunted defensive scheme; Louisville runs the exact same defense. On the other hand, Louisville is a team that seems to be completely devoid of confidence right now. They’ve lost four of their last six games. They blew a ten point second half lead at Florida State and lost in overtime. They blew a 23 point lead with nine minutes left and lost to Duke at home. They very nearly blew an eight point lead in the final minute at home against Clemson and got bailed out by a spectacular Jordan Nwora block in the final seconds. On Wednesday, they went into the Carrier Dome and lost by 20 points.
The last thing you want to see you want to see when you are struggling is a team that is as unforgiving, ruthless and efficient as Virginia. To make matters worse, Louisville won’t even have the benefit of advantageous matchups on Saturday. Part of what makes Louisville effective is that Dwayne Sutton and Nwora play the forward spots, and their ability on the perimeter is not something a lot of teams can match. On Saturday, they will be going up against De’Andre Hunter and Braxton Key for much of the game, and that has the potential to be an absolute nightmare.
PICKS: I fully expect this game to be low-scoring and while I have the utmost respect for that Louisville coaching staff, I just don’t see how they are going to be able to score against that defense. The metrics are projecting Virginia to be favored by five points, and I’ll take them to cover on the road.
No. 16 FLORIDA STATE at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA, Sat. 3:45 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM PROJECTION: North Carolina 83, Florida State 75
TORVIK PROJECTION: North Carolina 87, Florida State 77
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: North Carolina 87, Florida State 75
Is this a letdown spot for North Carolina? The Tar Heels are coming off of an absolutely monstrous win over Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium, vaulting them into the race for an ACC regular season title — as things stand, there is a three-way tie for first place between the Tar Heels, Virginia and Duke.
I ask that because the Seminoles are rolling. They are the least-discussed 21-5 team in college basketball. They have won eight straight games since a 1-4 start to conference play. Four of those eight wins came on the road, and while the best team that they have beaten in this run is either Syracuse or Louisville, it is worth nothing that FSU matches up pretty well with the Tar Heels. They want to play fast. They also want to play small, and while Phil Cofer hasn’t been great this year, I think that he is good enough to earn a draw in a matchup with Luke Maye.
PICKS: I do not think that Florida State will win this game, but the average of the metrics is projecting Florida State to be getting 10 points. I’ll take the Seminoles (+10), and if the total ends up being in the low 150s, I’ll also take a long look at the over.
No. 1 DUKE at SYRACUSE, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Duke 77, Syracuse 67
TORVIK PROJECTION: Duke 76, Syracuse 69
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Duke 81, Syracuse 68
It’s too early to make any kind of picks or predictions for this game. As of this publication, we are still 36 hours out from tip-off and we have no idea yet if Jim Boeheim will coach, and with Zion Williamson already ruled out, it is tough to know exactly what the line is going to open at.
What I will say is this: I don’t expect this game to be anywhere near as high-scoring as the first time these two teams got together, when Duke lost to the Orange 95-91 in overtime. Cam Reddish did not play in that game and Jones got hurt, but Zion did. Reddish and Jones will be back for this one. If the total opens up in the high-140s, I’ll be on the under, regardless of whether or not Zion is on the floor. If he doesn’t play, I’ll feel even better about it.
I also think that it is important to note that Duke will have time to prepare for playing without Zion. In the first loss to Syracuse, they learned 15 minutes before tip-off that Reddish would not be playing and lost Jones six minutes into the game to a shoulder injury. In the loss to North Carolina, Zion was injured in the first 30 seconds. They’ll have two days to figure out what they want to do to beat the Syracuse zone without Zion this time around. That matters.
PICKS: It’s hard to make a prediction without having any idea what the line is going to be, but I will say this: Any bet on the over or on the Duke side is a bet that the Blue Devils are going to be able to make perimeter shots. They were 9-for-43 from three in the first game. Jack White was 0-for-10. Barrett was 4-for-17. On Wednesday against North Carolina, Duke players not named Cam or R.J. were 1-for-16 from three. If the Blue Devils don’t make perimeter shots, I can’t see them winning.
The way to slow down this Tennessee team is to take away the offense they want to get in the paint. They are a weird team in the sense that they are the nation’s No. 2 offense based on KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but they score less than 25 percent of their points from beyond the three-point line. We normally equate efficiency with teams that play like Villanova did last year, not throwback offenses that run things through the post.
And frankly, I just do not think that the Tigers have enough defensive mettle to be able to handle that frontline. Naz Reid is uber-talented for LSU. Naz Reid is also a mess on the defensive end. I’m not sold on Kavell Bigby-Williams or Emmitt Williams being able to slow down that Tennessee frontcourt, either.
If there is something that concerns me, it’s that LSU’s frontline is going to be so much bigger and more athletic than Tennessee, and where that will come into play is on the offensive glass. LSU gets a ton of second chances and Tennessee gives up a ton of offensive rebounds.
PICKS: I’m not buying LSU the way other people are right now. They have a lot of weird wins during this run through the SEC. They came back from 14 points down at Missouri in the final two minutes. They won at Kentucky on a tip-in that shouldn’t have counted. They needed OT to win at Mississippi State and at Arkansas. They lost at home to Florida in OT. They lost at home to Arkansas by one. They lost to Florida State in overtime.
That said, this is a talented LSU team that seems to get up for big games and will be playing at home for first-place in the SEC after a weird loss on Wednesday night. If they are getting points, I’m taking the money line.
AUBURN at No. 4 KENTUCKY, Sat. 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Kentucky 75, Auburn 68
TORVIK PROJECTION: Kentucky 76, Auburn 69
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kentucky 74, Auburn 68
The first time these two teams played was one of the most entertaining games of the season. Kentucky jumped out to a big lead on the Tigers before Bryce Brown caught fire in the second half and led Auburn all the way back. Auburn had a couple chances to tie and win the game in the final seconds, but Kentucky held on.
And as weird as this is going to sound to the Kentucky fans that absolutely despite Reid Travis, I think this is the kind of game where they are really going to miss his mass inside. He had 17 points and seven boards at Auburn, grabbing three offensive boards and shooting 6-for-7 from the floor in 29 minutes. Auburn’s frontline is athletic and skilled, but both Chuma Okeke and Anfernee McLemore and around 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. Travis buried them.
I don’t think Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery are going to be able to do that, and it plays into Auburn’s hands. The Tigers are one of the nation’s worst defensive rebounding teams while Kentucky is the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the sport. Richards and Montgomery actually are better offensive rebounders based on per minute stats, but I think it will be difficult for them against Auburn defenders that will be as athletic and mobile as they are.
And that’s really what it comes down to for me. Can Kentucky get to the offensive glass and beat Auburn in the paint, and can they control tempo and keep Auburn from forcing turnovers and turning this into a run-and-gun game. Those two things go hand-in-hand.
PICKS: Auburn is coming off of one of their best performances of the season against Arkansas this week, and they could really, really use the win to bolster a resume that doesn’t have all that much at the top. Kentucky, on the other hand, must win this game to keep pace with LSU and Tennessee at the top of the SEC.
I don’t think this is the letdown spot for the Wildcats. That comes Tuesday, when they host Arkansas. So I’ll take UK here, up to about (-7).
Thursday’s Things To Know: Gonzaga continues dominance, Cincinnati keeps pace and Mike Daum goes wild
There’s usually not much reason to talk about Gonzaga from January until Selection Sunday. We know Mark Few’s team is going to steamroll the WCC and then show up as one of the country’s best teams in the NCAA tournament. We know this is a national title contender, and we know the WCC can’t stand up to such a force.
Let’s take a moment, though, to appreciate what the Bulldogs are doing after their 92-64 win over Pepperdine on Thursday.
The ‘Zags have won every WCC game by double-digits, with last week’s 12-point win at Loyola Marymount the most closely contested result. They beat Santa Clara by 59, St. Mary’s by 49. Pacific, BYU and San Francisco are all 30-point victims.
The strength of schedule isn’t good, but the dominance of it is pretty dang good. Gonzaga can only beat who is on its schedule, and the ‘Zags are absolutely laying that slate to waste.
Sure, we don’t need to spend a lot of time on Gonzaga given how weak the WCC, but it’s worth noting just how well they’re taking care of business with no one watching.
BEARCATS STAY A GAME BEHIND HOUSTON
Not unlike how Gonzaga isn’t particularly relevant until it is again, so too has the AAC race gone dormant. The only way that changes is if Cincinnati stays perfect or Houston gives a game back ahead of the two conference frontrunners’ regular-season finale meeting in Cincy.
The Bearcats held up their end of the bargain against one of the AAC’s top teams with a 60-55 win over UCF at home.
Mick Cronin’s team did it with a balanced attack as no player had more than 12 points and every starter had at least seven. There were no bench points for the Bearcats. UCF made nine 3s, but shot a pedestrian 48 percent from inside the arc against the Bearcats’ rugged defense.
The Bearcats still have to go to Orlando to face UCF again while Houston has the Knights at home. If both can conquer Johnny Dawkins’ team, it sets up a March 10th meeting for first place in the AAC. Houston is a game up on Cincy at the moment.
DAUMINATION
Maybe it’s because Murray State’s Ja Morant takes up all the mid-major oxygen as a dynamic, likely top-five pick, but South Dakota State’s Mike Daum isn’t getting the recognition deserved of a player who just went into the NCAA’s top-10 career scoring list and is about to hit 3,000 points.
Going for 38 points and 20 rebounds in a win against Fort Wayne should help remind people how, ahem, dominant Daum is.
The Jackrabbit senior was 13 of 24 from the floor and 4 of 8 from distance. He’s averaging 25.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Summit League frontrunners.
Nebraska coach Tim Miles apologizes for ‘millionaire’ comments
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Tim Miles apologized Thursday for saying he will still be a millionaire if he gets fired.
Miles and college basketball writer Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com on Sunday discussed how Miles and his family have dealt with speculation about his future next season. The Cornhuskers (15-12, 5-11) are tied for 10th in the Big Ten after returning four starters from the team that finished fourth, and the program has made the NCAA tournament only once in Miles’ seven seasons.
Miles, under contract through March 2021, would be paid a $2.52 million buyout if he is fired next month.
“If they fire me, they’re still going to pay me. I’m still a millionaire, so I’ve got that going for me,” Miles told Goodman.
Miles was criticized for the comment by a Lincoln newspaper columnist and fans posting on social media platforms.
Miles tweeted Thursday, “Earlier this week, my (sarcastic) attempt at humor during a podcast failed. Anyone who knows me understands that I got into coaching and remain a basketball coach for reasons beyond money. I apologize to anyone offended or taken aback by my flippant remark.”
Jordan Poole tallies 22 as No. 7 Michigan tops Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Poole scored 22 points to lead a long-range shooting spree by seventh-ranked Michigan and the Wolverines beat Minnesota 69-60 on Thursday to set up a weekend matchup against rival Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten.
Jon Teske had 17 points and seven rebounds and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3). They are tied with the Spartans at the top of the conference, with Purdue a half-game behind.
Michigan went 13 for 28 from behind the 3-point line, matching a season best for makes in Big Ten play, with Poole going 5 for 10 and Teske 3 of 6.
Jordan Murphy (18 points, 15 rebounds) and Daniel Oturu (18 points, 12 rebounds) gave the Gophers (17-10, 7-9) plenty of production in the paint, but they missed nine of 10 attempts from 3-point range. The Wolverines have won 13 of the last 14 games in the series, including nine of 10 since Richard Pitino took over as coach of the Gophers.
These well-balanced Wolverines, who had nine points and nine rebounds from Charles Matthews and 12 assists from Zavier Simpson, needed a buzzer-beating jumper by Matthews to stave off a late surge by the Gophers for a 59-57 victory at home on Jan. 22. Michigan made only 3 of 22 from behind the arc in that game.
This time, the Wolverines trailed for only 31 seconds. They used an 11-0 run over a 5:17 stretch early in the first half to take charge, and the Gophers were no match for their stifling half-court defense. Amir Coffey missed his first 10 shots from the floor for Minnesota and finished 2 for 15 for six points.
Some of Coffey’s attempts to get the Gophers going were forced off-balance heaves, but his first open look was an air-balled 3-pointer. In a sign of how poorly the night was going for the Gophers on offense and how much the Wolverines were in sync, Dupree McBrayer made a slick pass from the perimeter to the baseline for Eric Curry on a late-first-half possession. As soon as Curry brought the ball down to waist level in his advance to the basket, Isaiah Livers stuffed his layup attempt cold to preserve a 24-14 lead.
Oturu had a double-double by halftime, beating the buzzer with his putback to bring the Gophers to 28-18, but that was their lowest score of any half all season. The Wolverines built a lead as large as 21 points in the second half, sinking 3-pointer after 3-pointer whenever the Gophers were on the verge of a run.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: For all the Wolverines have done right this season, they had lost three of their previous five conference road games including at last-place Penn State on Feb. 12. So this went down as by far their best Big Ten win on the road, against eighth-place Minnesota. The moxie they exhibited in taking immediate control and not letting up in what can be one of the conference’s loudest arenas will serve them well as they head into March.
Minnesota: The Gophers followed their most complete performance of Big Ten play, a 21-point victory over Indiana on Saturday, with one of their biggest flops of the season. They’re running out of games to try to add to their list of quality wins for the NCAA Tournament committee to consider, with this perpetual perimeter-shooting problem threatening to send them to the NIT instead.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday, with the intrastate rematch and regular-season finale set for March 9.
Minnesota: Plays at Rutgers on Sunday night, the first of three road games remaining for the Gophers.
Bubble Banter: Minnesota, UCF miss on big chances for Quadrant 1 wins
UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 59, SOS: 121): Losing at Furman (44) and at Wofford (24) last week was a real buzzkill, but the Spartans kept their prayers alive by winning at home against Western Carolina in overtime. A loss there would have been the end of their at-large dreams.
BELMONT (NET: 62, SOS: 219): The Bruins are still sitting with just four losses on the season after sandblasting Eastern Illinois. They have to win out during the regular season to have a shot. They have a 2-1 mark against Q1 opponents and a 3-1 record against Q2, which includes a sweep of Lipscomb (46), a win at Murray State (60) and a win at UCLA (116). If they do end up missing the NCAA tournament, it will be because they were swept by Jacksonville State during league play (127) and lost at Green Bay (213) in December.
LOSERS
UCF (NET: 39, SOS: 91): The Knights remain in a difficult spot after blowing a lead at Cincinnati (25) on Thursday. This was just the third Q1 opponent that UCF has faced, and they are now 0-3 in those games. The Knights have not beaten a top 50 team in the NET this season, and they lost at home to FAU (147), who has climbed enough in the NET that they are now a Q3 loss. UCF’s last three games this year run like this: at Houston (9), Cincinnati (25), at Temple (53). They need to win two of those to avoid the sweat of a Selection Sunday on the cut line.
MINNESOTA (NET: 51, SOS: 62): The Golden Gophers are not in a great spot when it comes to the NCAA tournament, but it could be worse. On Thursday night, Minnesota lost at home to Michigan (7), which isn’t a bad loss but is their fifth loss in the last six games. Three of their last four are on the road, with sneaky-tough road trips to Rutgers (112) and Northwestern (85) coming before a home game against Purdue (11) and a trip to Maryland (23). I think they need to win three more games — including the regular season and the Big Ten tournament — to really feel comfortable.