Nike ‘working to identify issue’ that caused Zion Williamson’s shoe to blow out

Nike released a statement on Thursday saying that they are “working to identify the issue” that caused the left shoe of Duke star Zion Williamson to burst open, leading to the 285 pound freshman to slip and injure his right knee.
“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”
The injury was termed a “mild knee sprain” by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski after the game.
“The knee is stable,” he added. “We don’t know how long he’ll be out.”
The pertinent question this morning is the health of Zion Williamson. Foremost, because he’s an exceptional talent and life is bigger than basketball.
The secondary component is how his injury impacts Duke – both on the court and, subsequently, the Blue Devils’ standing on the Seed List.
If last night were the eve of Selection Sunday, the Committee would be forced to make a tough decision: evaluating Duke while Zion’s future availability is unknown.
Since a decision related to today’s bracket had to be made quickly in the wee hours of the morning with little information, Duke stays put, largely because the Blue Devils own a season sweep of Virginia, and two of its losses occurred with less than a full roster.
Once we know more about Zion’s status, further review will ensue.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 21, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION
Temple vs. Alabama
MIDWEST REGION
UCF vs. Utah State
EAST REGION
ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. CANISIUS
WEST REGION
NORFOLK ST vs. PRAIRIE VIEW
EAST – Washington, DC
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbia
Columbus
1) DUKE
1) Virginia
16) ST. FRANCIS / CANISIUS
16) LEHIGH
8)Ole Miss
8) Auburn
9) Ohio State
9) WOFFORD
Jacksonville
Salt Lake City
5) Iowa State
5) Maryland
12) BELMONT
12) Temple / Alabama
4) LSU
4) Texas Tech
13) OLD DOMINION
13) LIBERTY
Hartford
Hartford
6) Louisville
6) Villanova
11) Florida
11) VCU
3) MARQUETTE
3) Purdue
14)YALE
14) TEXAS STATE
Des Moines
Columbus
7) BUFFALO
7) Cincinnati
10) Texas
10) TCU
2) Michigan
2) Kentucky
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
WEST – Anaheim
MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City
Columbia
1) GONZAGA
1) TENNESSEE
16) PR VIEW / NORFOLK ST
16) SAM HOUSTON ST
8) Baylor
8) St. John’s
9) Minnesota
9) Syracuse
San Jose
San Jose
5) Florida State
5) KANSAS STATE
12) NEW MEXICO ST
12) UCF / Utah State
4) NEVADA
4) Wisconsin
13) HOFSTRA
13) VERMONT
Tulsa
Tulsa
6) Virginia Tech
6) Iowa
11) Seton Hall
11) Arizona State
3) Kansas
3) HOUSTON
14) UC-IRVINE
14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Des Moines
Jacksonville
7) WASHINGTON
7) Mississippi State
10) NC State
10) Oklahoma
2) MICHIGAN STATE
2) North Carolina
15) MONTANA
15) RADFORD
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
TCU
Temple
Clemson
Nebraska
Seton Hall
UCF
Georgetown
UNC-Greensboro
Arizona State
Utah State
Butler
Lipscomb
Florida
Alabama
Furman
Dayton
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Tennessee, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES:Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Canisius (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Liberty (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
Report: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hits, kills pedestrian on highway
Jim Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian walking outside of his car on I-690 on Wednesday night, just hours after his Syracuse Orange beat No. 18 Louisville at the Carrier Dome.
The man — identified as 51-year old Jorge Jimenez of Syracuse — was in a car with four other people that lost control on the highway, struck a guard rail and came to rest in the middle of the road, according to police. At some point, he got out of the car and was walking along the highway, which is when Boeheim hit him as he tried to avoid the disabled vehicle, which was in the road.
“I am heartbroked that a member of our community died as a result of last night’s accident,” Boeheim said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon. “Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”
The incident occurred at 11:22 p.m. ET.
Boeheim remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was given a field sobriety test at the scene and police determined that he was not impaired at the time. Speeds could not be determined, according to police, but Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR that Boeheim was driving at the proper speed for a highway.
“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community,” Syracuse AD Jim Wildhack said. “On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.”
Zion Williamson was helped by one-and-done year at Duke, regardless of current injury status
The biggest story in American sports, the argument that every daytime sports talk show that embraces debate will have on Thursday morning, will center around Zion Williamson and the right knee injury that he suffered when the Nike PG 2.5 on his left foot blew out on Wednesday night.
Zion’s injury is going to be a tipping point, but not the one we want. This isn’t going to change the rules of amateurism or put an end to the one-and-done rule, but that rumbling you hear in the distance is a slew of television producers foaming at the mouth as they brainstorm ways they can frame the discussion about whether or not Zion made the correct decision to keep playing once his status as the No. 1 pick and the biggest brand to ever enter the NBA was already cemented.
It’s going to be everywhere.
And 99 percent of the opinions that you hear are going to end up missing the point.
Because it’s simple, really: Zion Williamson is not the example you want to use when discussing the ills of the NCAA and amateurism, and the only person with a right to an opinion on whether or not he made the correct decision is Zion Williamson himself.
Let’s start with the latter: The reasoning behind Zion shutting his season down now is sound. The kid is the biggest sensation college basketball has seen in years. He’s not even 19 years old and he has already reached a point where you mention his first name and everyone knows who you are talking about. He could leave college today and sign endorsement deals worth more than a winning Powerball ticket. He’s a lock to join the pantheon of players that get their biggest paychecks from someone other than the team they play for.
Like LeBron, like Kevin Durant, like Stephen Curry, basketball is going to be Zion’s side gig at the next level.
Duke is calling the injury Zion suffered a mild knee sprain. He’s lucky. It could have been worse, and for a kid whose career hinges on being more explosive than just about any other human being on the planet, all it takes is for one unlucky slip or one popped achilles to see some of those dollars signs start to dry up.
“Why would he risk all that when he’s not getting paid anything to play?”
It’s a good question, one with a really, really simple answer: Because playing for Duke, playing with these teammates, makes the kid happy.
“I can’t just stop playing,” Zion said last month when he was asked about comments Scottie Pippen made saying he should shut it down. “I’d be letting my teammates down, I’d be letting Coach K down, I’d be letting a lot of people down. If I wanted to sit out, I wouldn’t have went to college. I came to Duke to play.”
Anyone that has seen the schoolboy enthusiasm and unbridled emotion that Zion plays with every second he is on the floor for Duke would know that isn’t just lip service.
He meant it.
He may not be getting paid, but he is having a blast.
Which brings me to the next point: I am as anti-amateurism as anyone on the planet this side of Jay Bilas, but Zion is not the kid to use as an example of all that is wrong with the NCAA and their arcane rules.
Because he did not enter college as the surefire No. 1 pick in the draft. R.J. Barrett did. There was talk that Cam Reddish could end up being the No. 1 pick if things played out a certain way this year. Zion was looked at as a potential top five pick. He was the No. 5 player in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. No one really knew how his athleticism was going to translate to the college level. No one knew if he actually had the skill set to be more than a big-bodied dunker.
Turns out he does.
Turns out that he is probably the best prospect that we have seen come through college basketball since Anthony Davis was cutting down the nets for Kentucky in 2012.
Turns out that Zion is must-see TV and the most in-demand ticket this side of LeBron and Steph Curry. When the Lakers come to your city, you get tickets to go see LeBron. When the Warriors come through, fans pour out to see Steph and to see KD. When Duke hits the road, fans are clamoring for tickets on the secondary market to see Zion.
It wasn’t this way before he got to college, not on this level. He had the Instagram followers and he was a YouTube sensation, but so was Mac McClung. How many of you know who he is, or would be willing to shell out a mortgage payment to see him play for Georgetown?
Put another way, we wouldn’t be talking about Zion becoming a billion-dollar athlete if he had gone straight to the G League or spent a year tucked away in some smoky gym in Europe, or China, or Australia.
Do I think that is borders on criminal that Zion is not allowed to tap into the revenue streams that he has helped create right now?
Of course.
He might be the only person that is not finding a way to capitalize on his name. Think about the ticket prices. Think about the money made at the bars and restaurants around every venue he plays in. DraftKings Sports Book ran a special tonight on Zion Williamson prop bets, and they won every single one of them when he went out in the first minute. Hell, I can’t even claim innocence. This will be the third thing that I publish on Zion tonight and the sixth thing in the last two days centered around his role in this rivalry game.
He should be allowed to get his cut right now.
He shouldn’t have to wait until he’s done with his collegiate eligibility to go get that money.
But he will get it eventually, and in the long run, the brand notoriety and status that he has earned as a household name having spent just one season playing in college will end up meaning he makes millions and millions and millions more in his career.
All of that will happen after he goes No. 1 in the 2019 draft.
And as long as Zion walks up to that podium and shakes Adam Silver’s hand content with the decisions that he made, then none of the noise matters.