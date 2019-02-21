More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Nebraska coach Tim Miles apologizes for ‘millionaire’ comments

Associated PressFeb 21, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
2 Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Tim Miles apologized Thursday for saying he will still be a millionaire if he gets fired.

Miles and college basketball writer Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com on Sunday discussed how Miles and his family have dealt with speculation about his future next season. The Cornhuskers (15-12, 5-11) are tied for 10th in the Big Ten after returning four starters from the team that finished fourth, and the program has made the NCAA tournament only once in Miles’ seven seasons.

Miles, under contract through March 2021, would be paid a $2.52 million buyout if he is fired next month.

“If they fire me, they’re still going to pay me. I’m still a millionaire, so I’ve got that going for me,” Miles told Goodman.

Miles was criticized for the comment by a Lincoln newspaper columnist and fans posting on social media platforms.

Miles tweeted Thursday, “Earlier this week, my (sarcastic) attempt at humor during a podcast failed. Anyone who knows me understands that I got into coaching and remain a basketball coach for reasons beyond money. I apologize to anyone offended or taken aback by my flippant remark.”

Thursday’s Things To Know: Gonzaga continues dominance, Cincinnati keeps pace and Mike Daum goes wild

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
By Travis HinesFeb 21, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thursday was all about Wednesday, as everyone waited to hear the severity of the injury to Zion Williamson, which turned out to not be so bad. Which is good for college basketball. Still, there were actual games – some that made a bubble difference – and here’s what you need to know:

GONZAGA CAN’T BE STOPPED

There’s usually not much reason to talk about Gonzaga from January until Selection Sunday. We know Mark Few’s team is going to steamroll the WCC and then show up as one of the country’s best teams in the NCAA tournament. We know this is a national title contender, and we know the WCC can’t stand up to such a force.

Let’s take a moment, though, to appreciate what the Bulldogs are doing after their 92-64 win over Pepperdine on Thursday.

The ‘Zags have won every WCC game by double-digits, with last week’s 12-point win at Loyola Marymount the most closely contested result. They beat Santa Clara by 59, St. Mary’s by 49. Pacific, BYU and San Francisco are all 30-point victims.

The strength of schedule isn’t good, but the dominance of it is pretty dang good. Gonzaga can only beat who is on its schedule, and the ‘Zags are absolutely laying that slate to waste.

Sure, we don’t need to spend a lot of time on Gonzaga given how weak the WCC, but it’s worth noting just how well they’re taking care of business with no one watching.

BEARCATS STAY A GAME BEHIND HOUSTON

Not unlike how Gonzaga isn’t particularly relevant until it is again, so too has the AAC race gone dormant. The only way that changes is if Cincinnati stays perfect or Houston gives a game back ahead of the two conference frontrunners’ regular-season finale meeting in Cincy.

The Bearcats held up their end of the bargain against one of the AAC’s top teams with a 60-55 win over UCF at home.

Mick Cronin’s team did it with a balanced attack as no player had more than 12 points and every starter had at least seven. There were no bench points for the Bearcats. UCF made nine 3s, but shot a pedestrian 48 percent from inside the arc against the Bearcats’ rugged defense.

The Bearcats still have to go to Orlando to face UCF again while Houston has the Knights at home. If both can conquer Johnny Dawkins’ team, it sets up a March 10th meeting for first place in the AAC. Houston is a game up on Cincy at the moment.

DAUMINATION

Maybe it’s because Murray State’s Ja Morant takes up all the mid-major oxygen as a dynamic, likely top-five pick, but South Dakota State’s Mike Daum isn’t getting the recognition deserved of a player who just went into the NCAA’s top-10 career scoring list and is about to hit 3,000 points.

Going for 38 points and 20 rebounds in a win against Fort Wayne should help remind people how, ahem, dominant Daum is.

The Jackrabbit senior was 13 of 24 from the floor and 4 of 8 from distance. He’s averaging 25.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Summit League frontrunners.

 

Jordan Poole tallies 22 as No. 7 Michigan tops Minnesota

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Associated PressFeb 21, 2019, 10:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Poole scored 22 points to lead a long-range shooting spree by seventh-ranked Michigan and the Wolverines beat Minnesota 69-60 on Thursday to set up a weekend matchup against rival Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten.

Jon Teske had 17 points and seven rebounds and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3). They are tied with the Spartans at the top of the conference, with Purdue a half-game behind.

Michigan went 13 for 28 from behind the 3-point line, matching a season best for makes in Big Ten play, with Poole going 5 for 10 and Teske 3 of 6.

Jordan Murphy (18 points, 15 rebounds) and Daniel Oturu (18 points, 12 rebounds) gave the Gophers (17-10, 7-9) plenty of production in the paint, but they missed nine of 10 attempts from 3-point range. The Wolverines have won 13 of the last 14 games in the series, including nine of 10 since Richard Pitino took over as coach of the Gophers.

These well-balanced Wolverines, who had nine points and nine rebounds from Charles Matthews and 12 assists from Zavier Simpson, needed a buzzer-beating jumper by Matthews to stave off a late surge by the Gophers for a 59-57 victory at home on Jan. 22. Michigan made only 3 of 22 from behind the arc in that game.

This time, the Wolverines trailed for only 31 seconds. They used an 11-0 run over a 5:17 stretch early in the first half to take charge, and the Gophers were no match for their stifling half-court defense. Amir Coffey missed his first 10 shots from the floor for Minnesota and finished 2 for 15 for six points.

Some of Coffey’s attempts to get the Gophers going were forced off-balance heaves, but his first open look was an air-balled 3-pointer. In a sign of how poorly the night was going for the Gophers on offense and how much the Wolverines were in sync, Dupree McBrayer made a slick pass from the perimeter to the baseline for Eric Curry on a late-first-half possession. As soon as Curry brought the ball down to waist level in his advance to the basket, Isaiah Livers stuffed his layup attempt cold to preserve a 24-14 lead.

Oturu had a double-double by halftime, beating the buzzer with his putback to bring the Gophers to 28-18, but that was their lowest score of any half all season. The Wolverines built a lead as large as 21 points in the second half, sinking 3-pointer after 3-pointer whenever the Gophers were on the verge of a run.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: For all the Wolverines have done right this season, they had lost three of their previous five conference road games including at last-place Penn State on Feb. 12. So this went down as by far their best Big Ten win on the road, against eighth-place Minnesota. The moxie they exhibited in taking immediate control and not letting up in what can be one of the conference’s loudest arenas will serve them well as they head into March.

Minnesota: The Gophers followed their most complete performance of Big Ten play, a 21-point victory over Indiana on Saturday, with one of their biggest flops of the season. They’re running out of games to try to add to their list of quality wins for the NCAA Tournament committee to consider, with this perpetual perimeter-shooting problem threatening to send them to the NIT instead.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday, with the intrastate rematch and regular-season finale set for March 9.

Minnesota: Plays at Rutgers on Sunday night, the first of three road games remaining for the Gophers.

Bubble Banter: Minnesota, UCF miss on big chances for Quadrant 1 wins

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 21, 2019, 9:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the latest NBC Sports bracket projection.

WINNERS

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 59, SOS: 121): Losing at Furman (44) and at Wofford (24) last week was a real buzzkill, but the Spartans kept their prayers alive by winning at home against Western Carolina in overtime. A loss there would have been the end of their at-large dreams.

BELMONT (NET: 62, SOS: 219): The Bruins are still sitting with just four losses on the season after sandblasting Eastern Illinois. They have to win out during the regular season to have a shot. They have a 2-1 mark against Q1 opponents and a 3-1 record against Q2, which includes a sweep of Lipscomb (46), a win at Murray State (60) and a win at UCLA (116). If they do end up missing the NCAA tournament, it will be because they were swept by Jacksonville State during league play (127) and lost at Green Bay (213) in December.

LOSERS

UCF (NET: 39, SOS: 91): The Knights remain in a difficult spot after blowing a lead at Cincinnati (25) on Thursday. This was just the third Q1 opponent that UCF has faced, and they are now 0-3 in those games. The Knights have not beaten a top 50 team in the NET this season, and they lost at home to FAU (147), who has climbed enough in the NET that they are now a Q3 loss. UCF’s last three games this year run like this: at Houston (9), Cincinnati (25), at Temple (53). They need to win two of those to avoid the sweat of a Selection Sunday on the cut line.

MINNESOTA (NET: 51, SOS: 62): The Golden Gophers are not in a great spot when it comes to the NCAA tournament, but it could be worse. On Thursday night, Minnesota lost at home to Michigan (7), which isn’t a bad loss but is their fifth loss in the last six games. Three of their last four are on the road, with sneaky-tough road trips to Rutgers (112) and Northwestern (85) coming before a home game against Purdue (11) and a trip to Maryland (23). I think they need to win three more games — including the regular season and the Big Ten tournament — to really feel comfortable.

Texas reportedly suspends Kerwin Roach

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kerwin Roach is reportedly serving yet another suspension.

The Texas guard will not play Saturday against Oklahoma due to a violation of team rules, according to Horns247.com, which cited two anonymous sources close to the situation.

Roach is averaging a team-best 15 points for the Longhorns, who have won three of their last four games to improve to 15-11 overall and 7-6 in the Big 12. While Roach is expected to miss the game against the Sooners, the length of his absence is unknown, Horns247 reported. It’s the third time during his career that Roach has been suspended, most recently to start this season and previously during his sophomore year of 2016-17.

Texas would not confirm the report, per Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman.

The suspension comes at a critical time for the Longhorns as they look to secure an NCAA tournament bid. The game in Norman on Saturday is the first of back-to-back road games with the second coming next week at Baylor before the Longhorns host Iowa State and travel to Texas Tech. A significant stumble down the stretch could endanger what looks to be solid bid footing right now.

Roach’s absence takes significant experience off the floor for Texas as the Longhorns will now be relying on underclassmen guards and junior transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long in the backcourt.

 

Brian Dutcher, SDSU stir up MWC by beating Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 21, 2019, 8:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A couple of coaches’ sons have a pretty good rivalry going on in the Mountain West Conference, and so far, Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs have dominated Eric Musselman’s Nevada Wolf Pack.

San Diego State stunned the No. 6 Wolf Pack 65-57 Wednesday night , shutting down Jordan Caroline, snapping the Wolf Pack’s 10-game winning streak and prompting the reinvigorated student section to rush Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena, which was incredibly loud and sold out for the first time this season.

Nevada has lost only five games since late last season, including falling just a basket short of reaching the Elite Eight. Three of those defeats have been to the Aztecs. No other Division I team has beaten the same ranked opponent three times during the last year.

It was the highest-ranked opponent the Aztecs have ever beaten.

“That environment was incredible,” said Dutcher, who’s in his second season as head coach after serving as Fisher’s top assistant for 18 seasons at SDSU, and whose father, Jim, coached Minnesota for 11 seasons. “It reminded me of a few years back. It was good to have the building packed liked that. We treated the crowd to an old-fashioned Aztec win. Defense and rebounding keyed it.”

By handing Nevada just its second loss, the Aztecs tightened the MWC standings and set up what should be an exciting finish to the regular season. San Diego State has won seven of eight games, mostly behind redshirt sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels but also with help from the senior backcourt of Devon Watson and Jeremy Hemsley — who led the Aztecs with 15 points each Wednesday night — and some improving freshmen.

Nevada (24-2, 12-2) still leads the MWC, followed by Utah State (21-6, 11-3), Fresno State (19-7, 10-4) and SDSU (17-9, 9-4).

The schedule-makers gave fans a huge gift: The regular season ends with Nevada hosting SDSU on March 9. Then, there could be another enticing matchup in the conference tournament, which, like last year, the Aztecs will need to win to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Aztecs won nine straight games late last season to get into the NCAA tourney, including a 79-74 home win against then-No. 21 Nevada in San Diego in the regular-season finale and a 90-74 victory against the Wolf Pack six nights later in the conference tournament semifinal. That winning streak began after a blowout loss at Nevada.

The Wolf Pack’s only other loss this season was 85-58 at New Mexico on Jan. 5.

“We have to step up on a big stage and play,” said Musselman, whose late father, Bill, also coached at Minnesota as well as in the NBA. “We’ve played in front of two really great crowds at New Mexico and here and we didn’t play like we are capable of.”

Nevada, which starts five senior transfers, had won 10 straight games by an average of 22 points before running into the Aztecs’ man-to-man defense. Dutcher had Matt Mitchell, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore forward, guard the 6-7, 235-pound Caroline, who came in averaging 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. Caroline had only eight points and six rebounds.

“Mostly everyone we play plays zone defense,” Caroline said. “So I think their man defense affected our offense a little bit.”

The Aztecs played zone on only one baseline out-of-bounds possession.

“I just thought we had a body in front of a body,” Dutcher said. “They get downhill so well. I don’t think they got to the rim a whole lot. They were shooting a lot of shots that were 3s in front of us. I don’t know that they got a whole lot of layups and that’s what they’re good at.”

Dutcher said the Aztecs were prepared to play zone, “but the rhythm of the game was such and we were playing so well in man that we stayed with it. So maybe in Reno, maybe we’ll play 40 minutes of zone and then by the time we see them in the conference tournament, we’ll know what we want to do.”

The victory came a day after the rebuilding Padres invigorated the city by agreeing to a $300 million, 10-year contract with All-Star infielder Manny Machado. As Dutcher walked into his postgame news conference, he quipped, “Look at all this press. Is Manny Machado in here?”

Hemsley said it was the first time he’d been involved in a court-storming.

“We just want to mean something to this city and we play for the name on the front of our jerseys,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling seeing all of those people out there rocking with you and wanting to see you do good.”

Musselman was jaw-jacking with the referees all night. At one point, official David Hall had had enough and got practically nose-to-nose with the coach.

While giving SDSU “a ton of credit,” Musselman also said: “We have to clean up a lot of stuff from tonight.”