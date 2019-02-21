More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Brian Dutcher, SDSU stir up MWC by beating Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack

Associated PressFeb 21, 2019, 8:15 PM EST
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A couple of coaches’ sons have a pretty good rivalry going on in the Mountain West Conference, and so far, Brian Dutcher’s San Diego State Aztecs have dominated Eric Musselman’s Nevada Wolf Pack.

San Diego State stunned the No. 6 Wolf Pack 65-57 Wednesday night , shutting down Jordan Caroline, snapping the Wolf Pack’s 10-game winning streak and prompting the reinvigorated student section to rush Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena, which was incredibly loud and sold out for the first time this season.

Nevada has lost only five games since late last season, including falling just a basket short of reaching the Elite Eight. Three of those defeats have been to the Aztecs. No other Division I team has beaten the same ranked opponent three times during the last year.

It was the highest-ranked opponent the Aztecs have ever beaten.

“That environment was incredible,” said Dutcher, who’s in his second season as head coach after serving as Fisher’s top assistant for 18 seasons at SDSU, and whose father, Jim, coached Minnesota for 11 seasons. “It reminded me of a few years back. It was good to have the building packed liked that. We treated the crowd to an old-fashioned Aztec win. Defense and rebounding keyed it.”

By handing Nevada just its second loss, the Aztecs tightened the MWC standings and set up what should be an exciting finish to the regular season. San Diego State has won seven of eight games, mostly behind redshirt sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels but also with help from the senior backcourt of Devon Watson and Jeremy Hemsley — who led the Aztecs with 15 points each Wednesday night — and some improving freshmen.

Nevada (24-2, 12-2) still leads the MWC, followed by Utah State (21-6, 11-3), Fresno State (19-7, 10-4) and SDSU (17-9, 9-4).

The schedule-makers gave fans a huge gift: The regular season ends with Nevada hosting SDSU on March 9. Then, there could be another enticing matchup in the conference tournament, which, like last year, the Aztecs will need to win to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Aztecs won nine straight games late last season to get into the NCAA tourney, including a 79-74 home win against then-No. 21 Nevada in San Diego in the regular-season finale and a 90-74 victory against the Wolf Pack six nights later in the conference tournament semifinal. That winning streak began after a blowout loss at Nevada.

The Wolf Pack’s only other loss this season was 85-58 at New Mexico on Jan. 5.

“We have to step up on a big stage and play,” said Musselman, whose late father, Bill, also coached at Minnesota as well as in the NBA. “We’ve played in front of two really great crowds at New Mexico and here and we didn’t play like we are capable of.”

Nevada, which starts five senior transfers, had won 10 straight games by an average of 22 points before running into the Aztecs’ man-to-man defense. Dutcher had Matt Mitchell, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore forward, guard the 6-7, 235-pound Caroline, who came in averaging 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. Caroline had only eight points and six rebounds.

“Mostly everyone we play plays zone defense,” Caroline said. “So I think their man defense affected our offense a little bit.”

The Aztecs played zone on only one baseline out-of-bounds possession.

“I just thought we had a body in front of a body,” Dutcher said. “They get downhill so well. I don’t think they got to the rim a whole lot. They were shooting a lot of shots that were 3s in front of us. I don’t know that they got a whole lot of layups and that’s what they’re good at.”

Dutcher said the Aztecs were prepared to play zone, “but the rhythm of the game was such and we were playing so well in man that we stayed with it. So maybe in Reno, maybe we’ll play 40 minutes of zone and then by the time we see them in the conference tournament, we’ll know what we want to do.”

The victory came a day after the rebuilding Padres invigorated the city by agreeing to a $300 million, 10-year contract with All-Star infielder Manny Machado. As Dutcher walked into his postgame news conference, he quipped, “Look at all this press. Is Manny Machado in here?”

Hemsley said it was the first time he’d been involved in a court-storming.

“We just want to mean something to this city and we play for the name on the front of our jerseys,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling seeing all of those people out there rocking with you and wanting to see you do good.”

Musselman was jaw-jacking with the referees all night. At one point, official David Hall had had enough and got practically nose-to-nose with the coach.

While giving SDSU “a ton of credit,” Musselman also said: “We have to clean up a lot of stuff from tonight.”

Texas reportedly suspends Kerwin Roach

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images`
By Travis HinesFeb 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
Kerwin Roach is reportedly serving yet another suspension.

The Texas guard will not play Saturday against Oklahoma due to a violation of team rules, according to Horns247.com, which cited two anonymous sources close to the situation.

Roach is averaging a team-best 15 points for the Longhorns, who have won three of their last four games to improve to 15-11 overall and 7-6 in the Big 12. While Roach is expected to miss the game against the Sooners, the length of his absence is unknown, Horns247 reported. It’s the third time during his career that Roach has been suspended, most recently to start this season and previously during his sophomore year of 2016-17.

The suspension comes at a critical time for the Longhorns as they look to secure an NCAA tournament bid. The game in Norman on Saturday is the first of back-to-back road games with the second coming next week at Baylor before the Longhorns host Iowa State and travel to Texas Tech. A significant stumble down the stretch could endanger what looks to be solid bid footing right now.

Roach’s absence takes significant experience off the floor for Texas as the Longhorns will now be relying on underclassmen guards and junior transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long in the backcourt.

 

DeMarcus Cousins says college basketball is ‘BS’

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 21, 2019, 6:42 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins isn’t known for keeping his thoughts to himself. He shared his Thursday regarding Zion Williamson, the Duke star’s knee injury and the amateurism structure of the NCAA.

“Knowing what I know now, college is bull—-,” Cousins said. “College basketball and the NCAA is bull—-. My advice for him is do what’ s best for him and his family.

“It does nothing for you at this point. You’ve proven you’re the No. 1 pick coming out. You’ve proven your talent. Get ready for the next level.”

Cousins spent just one year in college, starring alongside John Wall at Kentucky in 2009-10 before going on to being the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft. It was a year, apparently, that Cousins enjoyed – but not enough to sway his overall opinion on the disparity of power between the system and its athletes.

“I loved my experience in college,” Cousins said. “That was some of the best years of my life playing basketball. With that being said, just with how crooked the NCAA is.”

Cousins has a unique perspective on this as not only a former college star, a high draft pick and All-Star but as a player whose career was put in jeopardy with injury – an Achilles tear last year.

While Williamson has no doubt benefited from his time at Duke, from ascending to the top of draft boards to the increase in exposure and brand equity, few would argue that Duke and the entire college basketball ecosystem haven’t accrued benefits that far exceed those ancillary ones for Williamson.

“It’s bull—-,” Cousins said. “It’s been bull—-.”

The man makes a point.

 

Zion Williamson day-to-day with Grade 1 knee sprain

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Travis HinesFeb 21, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Zion Williamson isn’t going to be sidelined for long.

The Duke star and presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick this June is considered day-to-day with a Grade 1 knee sprain suffered yesterday, the school announced Thursday.

It eliminates the worst-case scenarios that so many were fretting after Williamson’s shoe blew out, resulting in the injury just seconds into the No.1 Blue Devils’ eventual loss to rival North Carolina on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

College basketball, it would seem, will not be robbed from seeing its most electrifying star in more than a decade.

“There hasn’t been anyone close to having the attention, and well-deserved attention, as a player than Zion [Williamson]. He’s been absolutely dynamic, mesmerizing,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said on ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM. “Everyone wants to see him play and not just because of the numbers he puts up, but the enthusiasm and just the personality that he’s showing, and how he’s handled all of this. And for him to go down 34 seconds into this amazing game, there was like a – it changed the whole mood of the whole place, you know, because, I mean we’re going to have a tough time beating North Carolina no matter what because they’re really good. And they were good against us.

“I think that everyone wants to know his status and it’s still – we don’t have a timetable, but the preliminary reports that we have on Zion’s injury are all optimistic – very, very good. And the fact that it’s a stable condition, a mild sprain, and we’re going to do what everyone would do, and that’s what’s in the best interest of the young man. And Zion will get proper care. He’s getting it today, as this moves along these next 24, 48 hours, we’ll have a better feel for things, but there’s no rush. You want to make sure he’s completely at 100 percent. We know we’re an NCAA [Tournament] team. We’ve won 23 games with great competition, and we’re going to keep moving on, but we want to be – want to make sure we’re at 100 percent when we enter that one-and-done period called March Madness.”

It likely won’t quiet the debate, however, about whether or not Williamson should suit up for Duke again, his health not withstanding. Given the fortune he stands to make in the NBA and the literal $0 Duke is paying him, it’s revitalized the discussion about what top-tier players should do – play or sit – if there is an injury concern.

Ultimately, Williamson’s shoe could have exploded, he could have stepped on someone’s foot or he could have taken off wrong on a dunk if he was practicing alone at the YMCA or under the bright lights of the game’s greatest rivalry. There’s only so much anyone can control, and if Williamson doesn’t think the risk of playing is overwhelming, there doesn’t seem much incentive to sit out the rest of the season. In reality, what type of injury could even derail him being the No. 1 overall pick come June, anyway? That list seems exceedingly small.

Given Duke’s announcement, though, it looks as though Williamson will be back in uniform before too long, making Duke the most entertaining team in the country when it matters most.

Nike ‘working to identify issue’ that caused Zion Williamson’s shoe to blow out

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 21, 2019, 12:53 PM EST
Nike released a statement on Thursday saying that they are “working to identify the issue” that caused the left shoe of Duke star Zion Williamson to burst open, leading to the 285 pound freshman to slip and injure his right knee.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

The injury was termed a “mild knee sprain” by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski after the game.

“The knee is stable,” he added. “We don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

Nike stock dropped 1% the morning after the incident.

No. 1 Duke lost 88-72 to No. 8 North Carolina at home on Wednesday evening after the injury, which occurred just 30 seconds into the game.

Dan Patrick Show: Should Zion Williamson end Duke career after knee injury?

By Rob DausterFeb 21, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
Duke’s Zion Williamson faces a tough decision following a scary knee injury against North Carolina: try and return for March Madness or rest up for the NBA.

