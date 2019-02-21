Bracketology: The Zion Williamson factor for Duke

The pertinent question this morning is the health of Zion Williamson. Foremost, because he’s an exceptional talent and life is bigger than basketball.
The secondary component is how his injury impacts Duke – both on the court and, subsequently, the Blue Devils’ standing on the Seed List.
If last night were the eve of Selection Sunday, the Committee would be forced to make a tough decision: evaluating Duke while Zion’s future availability is unknown.
Since a decision related to today’s bracket had to be made quickly in the wee hours of the morning with little information, Duke stays put, largely because the Blue Devils own a season sweep of Virginia, and two of its losses occurred with less than a full roster.
Once we know more about Zion’s status, further review will ensue.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 21, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Temple vs. Alabama
|MIDWEST REGION
|UCF vs. Utah State
|EAST REGION
|ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. CANISIUS
|WEST REGION
|NORFOLK ST vs. PRAIRIE VIEW
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|Columbus
|1) DUKE
|1) Virginia
|16) ST. FRANCIS / CANISIUS
|16) LEHIGH
|8) Ole Miss
|8) Auburn
|9) Ohio State
|9) WOFFORD
|Jacksonville
|Salt Lake City
|5) Iowa State
|5) Maryland
|12) BELMONT
|12) Temple / Alabama
|4) LSU
|4) Texas Tech
|13) OLD DOMINION
|13) LIBERTY
|Hartford
|Hartford
|6) Louisville
|6) Villanova
|11) Florida
|11) VCU
|3) MARQUETTE
|3) Purdue
|14) YALE
|14) TEXAS STATE
|Des Moines
|Columbus
|7) BUFFALO
|7) Cincinnati
|10) Texas
|10) TCU
|2) Michigan
|2) Kentucky
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Salt Lake City
|Columbia
|1) GONZAGA
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) PR VIEW / NORFOLK ST
|16) SAM HOUSTON ST
|8) Baylor
|8) St. John’s
|9) Minnesota
|9) Syracuse
|San Jose
|San Jose
|5) Florida State
|5) KANSAS STATE
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) UCF / Utah State
|4) NEVADA
|4) Wisconsin
|13) HOFSTRA
|13) VERMONT
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|6) Virginia Tech
|6) Iowa
|11) Seton Hall
|11) Arizona State
|3) Kansas
|3) HOUSTON
|14) UC-IRVINE
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Des Moines
|Jacksonville
|7) WASHINGTON
|7) Mississippi State
|10) NC State
|10) Oklahoma
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|2) North Carolina
|15) MONTANA
|15) RADFORD
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|TCU
|Temple
|Clemson
|Nebraska
|Seton Hall
|UCF
|Georgetown
|UNC-Greensboro
|Arizona State
|Utah State
|Butler
|Lipscomb
|Florida
|Alabama
|Furman
|Dayton
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Tennessee, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota
BIG 12 (8): KANSAS STATE, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU
SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Alabama
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple, UCF
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Canisius (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Liberty (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)