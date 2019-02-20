More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Syracuse beats No. 18 Louisville 69-49

Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 9:59 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse desperately needed a game like this and slumping Louisville obliged.

Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as the Orange beat the 18th-ranked Cardinals 69-49 on Wednesday night.

The Orange, who had lost two of three, got back on track after being off for a week, and their third win this season over a ranked team was paced by their 2/3 zone defense.

“Louisville has been a really good road team… they’ve been very, very good on the road, so a good win,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “I thought the week off helped us. I thought we were able to do some things practice-wise that helped us.”

Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had suffered a 73-58 loss at North Carolina State in their last game, shooting just 35 percent, a weakness the Orange had displayed in all four of their conference losses. They weren’t much better in this one (22 of 57 for 38.6 percent) but hit 11 3-pointers and held the Cardinals in check throughout.

“Give Syracuse credit. Their length really bothered our guys,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Early on, when we got the ball into the logo and a few areas we were trying to get to, we just didn’t convert. Even our offensive rebounds we had trouble converting.”

Louisville entered the game shooting 36.3 percent from 3 and finished 6 of 28 (21.4 percent) and 14 of 54 (25.9 percent) overall, both season lows.

And all the misses had an uncharacteristic effect at the other end — a lack of defensive effort.

“We try to pride ourself on defense,” said guard Khwan Fore, who had eight points. “We miss our first couple of shots and ended up letting them get in the lane and drive the ball. I think that’s where it all started.”

The Cardinals (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off two tough games. They blew a 23-point second-half lead and lost to top-ranked Duke just over a week ago, and on Saturday barely eked out a 56-55 win over Clemson. Louisville led the Tigers by seven points with 17 seconds remaining and Clemson had two chances in the final seconds to walk off the court with a win.

The slump continued against the Orange.

Jordan Nwora had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead Louisville, Dwayne Sutton was 1 of 10 for five points and Christen Cunningham missed all six shots he attempted, finishing with four points on free throws and with three assists and three turnovers.

Buddy Boeheim had 14 points and Tyus Battle 11 for Syracuse.

Syracuse led 35-23 at the break and the sluggish Cardinals couldn’t get untracked. After Cunningham missed a 3 from the top of the key and Nwora followed with an air ball, Battle converted a steal and dunk, then fed Hughes for an open 3 on the wing. Less than two minutes later, Hughes hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to boost the Orange lead to 47-28 with 12:05 left.

“It’s gonna give me a lot of confidence going to the next one and I’m just gonna try to keep it going,” said Hughes, who scored just 13 points combined in the previous two games.

Syracuse’s 2/3 zone was purring in the first half, too, and the Orange led by as many as 16 after both teams struggled at the start. The Cardinals averted falling further behind by hitting 10 of 12 free throws.

AWFUL START

In the opening nine minutes, the teams combined to shoot 4 of 18 from the floor, 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, and each had four turnovers. The Orange held the Cardinals without a basket for 7:20 and put together a 15-3 run to gain a double-digit lead. Boeheim hit a 3 and a runner, Hughes converted a pull-up 3 in transition, and Brissett’s left-handed layup gave Syracuse a 26-13 lead with 4:03 left in the first half. A dunk by Steven Enoch with 3:48 left broke the drought for the Cardinals, who trailed 35-23 at halftime after shooting just 1 of 13 from long range and 6 of 26 (23.1 percent) overall. They entered the game shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range in league play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cardinals will drop again in the next Top 25.

HE SAID IT

“I think it’s just a slump. All teams have that,” Fore said. “We’ve just got to keep working, put it behind us.”

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: After losing three of their previous four — all the losses to ranked teams — the Cardinals were reeling and have to figure out something fast with No. 3 Virginia up next.

“We’ve got to be able to be big boys and get over it,” Mack said. “No other way to put it. I thought tonight our energy level once we started missing shots became flat. That’s certainly not the answer.”

Syracuse: The Orange still have to play No. 1 Duke and No. 3 Virginia at home and No. 8 North Carolina, Wake Forest and Clemson on the road. That’s a daunting schedule before the postseason begins, and point guard Frank Howard is still not performing even close to his level of play. He took one shot and didn’t score against Louisville.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts No. 3 Virginia on Saturday at noon.

Syracuse hosts top-ranked Duke on Saturday night.

Howard and John lead Marquette to 79-69 win over Butler

Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 11:52 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 28 points and Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 11 Marquette pulled away in the second half for a 79-69 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.

Marquette (22-4, 11-2 Big East) erased a eight-point deficit early in the second half with a 25-7 run.

Sean McDermott had 27 points and Kamar Baldwin 12 for Butler (15-12, 6-8).

With No. 17 Villanova’s 85-73 loss at Georgetown on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles moved into the Big East lead a half-game ahead of the Wildcats.

Howard, the Big East’s leading scorer, made 9 of 20 shots, including 6 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Baldwin hit two free throws to put Butler in front 44-43 with 12:45 remaining, but the Golden Eagles ran off 11 consecutive points, pushing the lead to 54-44 on John’s rebound dunk.

Jordan Tucker ended Butler’s scoring drought of almost 5 1/2 minutes with a 3-pointer. On the ensuing possession, Howard was fouled on a 3 and converted the four-point play to make it 58-47 with 6:48 remaining

Butler scored the first seven points of the second half to go up 37-29, but Marquette answered with eight consecutive points, pulling even at 37 on John’s layin.

Marquette trailed 26-18, but closed the half with an 11-4 run.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs entered Wednesday in a six-team logjam in the middle of the conference, one game behind St. John’s and Seton Hall in the win column, and a game ahead of Georgetown, DePaul and Xavier.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have five regular-season games against teams they already have beaten. But, except for a 79-68 home victory over Providence, each of the other four games were decided by four points or less.

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Providence on Tuesday.

Marquette is at Providence on Saturday

No. 8 North Carolina steamrolls No. 1 Duke after injury to Zion Williamson

By Rob DausterFeb 20, 2019, 11:10 PM EST
Luke Make finished with 30 points and 15 boards and Cam Johnson chipped in with 26 points of his own as No. 8 North Carolina strolled into Cameron Indoor Stadium and dropped a hammer on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, winning 88-72 and moving into a three-way tie for first place in the ACC with No. 3 Virginia at 11-2.

The Tar Heels were dominant from the jump, and credit to them for pouncing on Duke when they had the chance, but that is hardly the story of the game.

Zion Williamson, the surefire No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and the overwhelming favorite to sweep the 2019 National Player of the Year awards, went down with an injury to his right knee just 30 seconds into the game.

And now we wait.

Because as of this very moment, the single biggest story line of this college basketball season has become the status of Zion’s right knee.

What we saw on Wednesday night in Durham was the terrifying reality of what Duke is without their star attraction: Not all that good.

It starts on the defensive end of the floor, where Duke’s ability to defend the interior — which is quietly the best part of Zion Williamson’s game — was exposed.

WATCH: Georgia loses when fan throws stuffed animal on floor with .5 seconds left

By Rob DausterFeb 20, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Controversy abounds in Athens!

With their season essentially over and their head coach trashing the players that are currently on the roster, Georgia still found a way to make an enormous comeback at home against Mississippi State, tying the game at 67 with less than 10 seconds left in the game.

That’s when the controversy hit.

It started with a controversial foul call, as Jordan Harris did not appear to hit Quinndary Weatherspoon on a jumper with 0.5 seconds left on the clock, but a foul was called anyway. That sent Weatherspoon to the line where, with the entire arena still booing the officials, a fan threw a stuffed animal at Weatherspoon as he missed the first of two free throws.

A technical foul was called, giving Weatherspoon an extra free throw attempt. He made it, then intentionally missed the second. Georgia was unable to even get a shot off, and that was it.

Mississippi State won.

All thanks to a stuffed animal.

Allen scores 21, Florida downs No. 13 LSU, 82-77

Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Florida’s Kevaughn Allen pulled up for an open 3 early in the second half at LSU, he’d been limited to just three shots and had not scored a point.

Allen’s fourth shot went down — a moment LSU coach Will Wade called “the biggest play of the game.”

“He saw the first one go in and it was over from there,” Wade said.

Allen scored 12 of his 21 points in overtime, highlighted by a pair of 3s late in the extra period, and Florida beat No. 13 LSU 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Florida coach Michael White called Allen “terrific” and “a great example” of mental toughness.

“We all struggle with it at times,” White said. “He had a couple plays that he didn’t make. And then he gets to the overtime period and he moves on to the next play, and he stays in the moment, keeps fighting. He made huge shots.”

Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC), which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee.

The victory over LSU was Florida’s first over a ranked team after losses in its previous six such match-ups this season.

“This has got to be probably our biggest win,” Florida coach Michael White said. “Great environment, a bunch of adversity and found a way.”

Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU (21-5, 11-2), which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Both of LSU’s past two losses have come at home, and a number of fans could be seen leaving during a stoppage with 47 seconds left and LSU trailing by seven.

Although LSU wound up with a chance to tie the game in the final 20 seconds, Wade said he “would have left, too.”

“It’s embarrassing we’ve lost two home games,” Wade said. “We’re 7-0 in the SEC on the road and we’ve lost two (at home). I feel terrible for our fans. It’s hard on people to work and put their money to come watch us play. It’s sickening. Sickening. Absolutely sickening.”

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers, who saw the game begin to slip away when Allen’s consecutive 3s gave Florida a 76-70 lead with 1:12 to go.

“I continued to stay aggressive, continued to stay the course, just try to play hard on defense and hopefully it’ll spark some of my offense,” Allen said. “It was a big win, especially it being on the road. I feel like we needed it to get us going and I feel like we should just build off this game.”

DRYING UP

Tremont Waters, who has been LSU’s leading scorer this season, struggled.

With the score tied in the final seconds of regulation, he badly missed a pull-up 3.

“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Wade said. “We didn’t execute there.”

And when a late steal gave LSU a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Waters again missed from 3 to finish 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

“They did a great job taking him away,” Wade said. “Their point guard, (Andrew) Nembhard, played very, very well.”

Waters finished with 10 points, as did LSU’s Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators arrived in Baton Rouge still holding realistic hopes of securing enough big victories to make the NCAA Tournament. A road victory against one of the hottest teams in the country should help. The Gators again demonstrated their defensive prowess and ability to compete with the SEC’s best. During regulation, Florida held LSU to nearly 19 fewer points than its average per game.

LSU: After winning each of their previous four games by five for fewer points, the Tigers were unable to pull out yet another nail-biter and moved to 3-2 in overtime this season. LSU also fell out of a tie with Tennessee for first place in the SEC and are now tied with Kentucky — a team they beat last week -for second.

“There’s a certain type team that gives us a lot of problems and whenever our season ends, wherever that is, it’s going to end just like this,” Wade said. “It’s going to be the same way because we just don’t have some of that stuff to beat some of these teams and we’re either going to develop that over the next couple weeks or that’s how it’s going to end. It’s really that simple.”

UP NEXT

Florida: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

LSU: Hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

Georgetown knocks off No. 17 Villanova 85-73

Associated PressFeb 20, 2019, 9:16 PM EST
WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas and Villanova added another bit of history to the teams’ rivalry.

Ewing, whose collegiate career ended in a stunning loss to the Wildcats in the 1985 national championship game, earned his biggest coaching victory to date against Villanova.

Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova 85-73 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.

“My son brought that to my attention by the way,” Ewing said of the fact that he had yet to take out a ranked team, something he accomplished with regularity as a player.

James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.

“We have to build on this, it can’t be just a one game thing,” Ewing said. “We have five more games to go and our dreams and our goals are to make the NCAA Tournament.”

Georgetown has missed the last three postseasons.

Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 — a span of 104 games.

Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams’ first meeting.

The Hoyas took a 42-32 lead into halftime after shooting 7 of 18 from 3-point distance. McClung scored 17 of his 21 points in the first period and it was his hot start that carried Georgetown early. In the teams’ first meeting, he had a poor performance, going 2 for 11 from the field and finishing with four points, well below his average of 13.

“We knew he was much better than how he played against us the first time,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

“That allowed him to get it going, and you know, a guy like that, he’s a born scorer once he gets it going. It’s hard to stop.”

Villanova cut the Hoyas’ lead to 50-43 after Booth hit a 3-pointer, but Georgetown responded with an 8-0 run as a 3 by Govan pushed the lead to 58-43 with 13:13 left. The Wildcats never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Georgetown shot 51 percent from the field and held Villanova to just 38 percent. The Hoyas’ bench outscored the Wildcats’ subs 22-9. Kaleb Johnson led the way for Georgetown with eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After winning the first four regular-season championships in the reconfigured Big East, the Wildcats are now in danger of finishing second for a second straight season after moving one game behind Marquette in the loss column.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have already surpassed last season’s win total of 15 games with five games remaining before the conference tournament. Georgetown finished 5-13 in league play in each of the last two seasons.

STEPPING UP

Govan, Georgetown’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first meeting back on Feb. 3, but responded with his league-leading eighth double-double of the season in earning his first win over Villanova.

“Last time we played they held me scoreless, so I definitely came in with a little chip on my shoulder,” Govan said. “I wanted to bounce back from that game.”

UP NEXT

Villanova: Completes a three-game trip at Xavier on Sunday.

Georgetown: At Creighton on Saturday.

