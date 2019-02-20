Indiana AD upset with students for profane chants against Purdue players

The Indiana/Purdue rivalry is known for its intensity as Tuesday night’s Boilermaker victory was another memorable game between the two programs.
Purdue came away with the 48-46 win thanks to a late tip-in from center Matt Haarms. The game-winning play was sweet revenge for Haarms, as he was the subject of verbal abuse from the Indiana student section throughout the evening.
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass released a statement condemning the obscene chants on Wednesday afternoon that was obtained by TMZ Sports. At one point during Tuesday’s game, Indiana’s student fans chanted, “F*** you, Haarms,” loud enough for the TV audience to hear it.
“The profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions. They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and the Indiana University. Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you do the same. You and Indiana University are better than that,” Glass said in the statement.
Glass also took time to praise the passion of the Indiana student fanbase for helping to provide such a raucous atmosphere, but clearly, he believed that Hoosier students crossed the line.
Regardless of what Glass (or any other athletic administrator) says, these types of chants can develop pretty quickly — especially in the heat of a rivalry game as intense as this one.
WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova 85-73 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year coach Patrick Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.
James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.
Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 — a span of 104 games.
Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams’ first meeting.
The Hoyas took a 42-32 lead into halftime after shooting 7 of 18 from 3-point distance. McClung scored 17 of his 21 points in the first period.
Villanova cut the Hoyas’ lead to 50-43 after Booth hit a 3-pointer, but Georgetown responded with an 8-0 run as a 3 by Govan pushed the lead to 58-43 with 13:13 left. The Wildcats never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Georgetown shot 51 percent from the field and held Villanova to just 38 percent. The Hoyas’ bench outscored the Wildcats’ subs 22-9. Kaleb Johnson led the way for Georgetown with eight points.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: After winning the first four regular-season championships in the reconfigured Big East, the Wildcats are now in danger of finishing second for a second straight season after moving one game behind Marquette in the loss column.
Georgetown: The Hoyas have already surpassed last season’s win total of 15 games with five games remaining before the conference tournament. Georgetown finished 5-13 in league play in each of the last two seasons.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Completes a three-game trip at Xavier on Sunday.
We made it exactly one possession into the most anticipated game of the week before things went haywire.
With just 30 seconds gone in the first half of Cameron Indoor Stadium, Zion Williamson tried to drive on Luke Maye, completely blew out his left shoe and did a split, which left him grabbing his left knee and limping off the floor:
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 10 Michigan State beat Rutgers 71-60 Wednesday night.
The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.
The Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-11) have lost five of their past six games.
Michigan State missed Nick Ward and Joshua Langford on offense against defensive-minded Rutgers. Ward had hand surgery Sunday and Langford had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, taking more than 30 points of scoring out of Tom Izzo’s lineup.
The Spartans started 0 of 6 and trailed 32-35 at halftime after making just 30 percent of their shots. The Scarlet Knights led by 11 points early in the second half before Tillman had six straight points and Michigan State’s best chance to score was off offensive rebounds.
Matt McQuaid made a game-tying 3-pointer with 12:39 left after Michigan State’s fourth offensive rebound of the possession. Winston made a go-ahead layup the next time the Spartans had the ball and they ended up coasting to a double-digit victory.
Geo Baker scored 17 points and Ron Harper had 11 points for Rutgers.
McQuaid, the only player on the team who shot well early in the game, scored 11 points and Kenny Goins had five points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Ahrens, who has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, limped off the court after appearing to aggravate a back injury in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights compete hard in the Big Ten, but they don’t have enough scorers to win consistently in the highly competitive conference. They connected on fewer than 40 percent of their shots against the Spartans.
Michigan State: After a slow start, Tillman took advantage of his opportunity to start in place of Ward. The sophomore forward didn’t score until 5:39 left in the first half, but he scored the last basket of the first half and had six straight points early in the second half to cut the Spartans’ deficit to five.
GEORGETOWN (NET: 81, SOS: 80): During most seasons, Georgetown’s profile wouldn’t merit inclusion in any sort of bubble discussion. The Hoyas played an incredibly weak non-conference schedule. They were 5-7 in the Big East entering Wednesday night. But after knocking off Villanova at home for a Q1 win, somehow, the Hoyas continue to hold an outside shot at an at-large bid. Standing at 3-4 in Q1 contests and 4-4 in Q2 games, Georgetown has been respectable against the limited quality competition they’ve played. The 2-2 Q3 mark and the non-conference schedule will be a lot to overcome during the next few weeks.
GAMES LEFT TO PLAY
FLORIDA (NET: 33, SOS: 43) at No. 13 LSU, 7:00 p.m.
No. 18 Louisville at SYRACUSE (NET: 48, SOS: 30), 7:00 p.m.
Xavier at SETON HALL (NET: 60, SOS: 41), 7:00 p.m.
Boston College at N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 212), 7:00 p.m. LIPSCOMB (NET: 37, SOS: 223) at FGCU, 7:00 p.m.
Northwestern at OHIO STATE (NET: 45, SOS: 53), 8:30 p.m. ARKANSAS (NET: 71, SOS: 46) at Auburn, 8:30 p.m. BUTLER (NET: 49, SOS: 26) at No. 11 Marquette, 9:00 p.m.
Stanford at ARIZONA STATE (NET: 68, SOS: 68), 9:00 p.m.
New Mexico at UTAH STATE (NET: 34, SOS: 120), 11:00 p.m.
No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA at No. 1 DUKE, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)
VEGAS LINES: Duke (-9), 166
VEGAS IMPLIED SCORE: Duke 87.5, North Carolina: 78.5
KENPOM PROJECTION: Duke 90, UNC 79
TORVIK PROJECTION: Duke 93, UNC 82
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Duke 94, UNC 82
The first battle between the two biggest brands in the ACC will take place on Wednesday night, and it promises to be one of the most entertaining games of the season even if it’s hard to imagine the Tar Heels walking into Cameron Indoor Stadium and picking up a win.
Before we even think about getting into the matchups, let’s dive into the projections. KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics all project Duke to win by double digits with totals somewhere between 169 and 176. The line opened at Duke (-9) with a total of 166, and while that may seem like a massive number to get to, what we have to keep in mind here is that both of these teams want to run, run, run.
North Carolina plays at the fifth-fastest tempo in the country, according to KenPom. Duke ranks 18th in pace. North Carolina plays with the third-shortest offensive possessions in college basketball. Duke ranks 11th in that category. North Carolina’s offense is entirely built around their primary break which leads into a secondary break, where the Tar Heels look for quick actions out of an offense that are dictated by what Coby White decides to do with the ball when he gets it over halfcourt. Duke’s pace numbers are so high because of how many live-ball turnovers they force and how often those turnovers lead to easy layups at the other end of the floor.
Long story short, I think the over here is the best bet, although I will be curious to see if and where the line moves. Part of me hopes that people will see that number, assume that there is no possible way that number can hit and bet it down.
In terms of what to do with the line, I still tend to lean Duke.
For starters, so much of the success North Carolina has had this season has come from Coby White being awesome. There really isn’t much analysis that needs to be done when a potential top 20 pick finds a rhythm and pops off for 25 points. That’s what he did in the win over Virginia Tech. It’s what he did to save UNC against Miami. He’s going to be asked to deal with the defense of Tre Jones, and while the legend Jones’ defensive ability has reached a level that I’m not sure even he can attain — ask Jay Bilas, and he’ll tell you Tre is the best on-ball defender since humans began walking upright — he is an absolute menace that has the ability to completely take an opposing point guard out of the game.
And White has been taken out of games before. He was dreadful in the 21 point loss to Louisville in January. In December, Ashton Hagans turned Coby White into Cobie Smulders (NOBODY ASKED YOU PATRICE!) as Kentucky beat UNC in Chicago.
Who wins that matchup will be pivotal.
What will be more interesting, however, is going to be how Roy Williams decides to line up.
It’s no secret that Williams wants to play two bigs as often as possible. That’s his bread and butter, it’s a style that has won him three national championships — including one just two years ago. What he does have worked over the course of a three decade Hall of Fame career, why wouldn’t he try to find a way to make it work with the roster that he has now.
The problem with that is that his most talented lineup this season does not feature two bigs. It features Luke Maye at the five with Nassir Little and Cam Johnson playing alongside him, and I bring that up because that is the lineup that I think UNC is going to have to play if they want any chance of hanging with this Duke team in Cameron.
Think about it this way: If Luke Maye is playing the four alongside Sterling Manley or Brandon Huffman or whoever, then Maye is going to be guarding one of Zion Williams, Cam Reddish or R.J. Barrett, and that would not be a good thing for Mr. Maye.
But if Maye is at the five, it means that Marques Bolden is going to have to chase him around the perimeter while Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams and Nassir Little get matched up with Duke’s Big Three.
Little is an interesting case because there are multiple reasons he hasn’t been playing as much as you might expect. Part of it is that the skillset that makes him so attractive in the NBA — the versatility, the switchability, the fact that he can play the three or the four — just doesn’t work in a system that defines players as bigs or as wings. He’s not Justin Jackson and he’s not Kennedy Meeks, but he’s also not as well-rounded offensively as someone like Theo Pinson, so he’s like forcing a square peg in a round hole right now.
He also gets lost on the offensive end of the floor way too often for a kid that’s near the end of his freshman season, and he would be asked to slot into a position that he isn’t necessarily used to playing. But I don’t think that is what’s important here. What is going to matter is having someone that can get as close to matching Zion’s athleticism as possible, and that is Little. He may not have a clue, but his motor isn’t going to stop, and in a game like this, the athleticism and the effort are going to be two things that are really, really valuable.
PICKS: To me, the over is the clear bet. The way to beat Duke is to control tempo, to play a gapping defense that forces jumpers over the top and to keep them out of transition by fading the offensive glass. UNC wants to run more than Duke does, they pound the offensive glass harder than just about anyone — which means easy second chances when it works and easy runouts for Duke when it doesn’t — and they don’t have the horses to defend the way that a Louisville or a Virginia does.
But all signs here are also pointing me towards Duke (-9).