Monday’s Things To Know: Ethan Happ gets benched, Kansas State stays in first and Virginia keeps winning

By Travis HinesFeb 18, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
There weren’t any wildly surprising results Monday across the country, but there was no shortage of interesting happenings. From an All-American on the bench to the Big 12 race continuing to take shape and beyond, here’s what you need to know from Monday: 

ETHAN HAPPS GETS BENCHED IN WISCONSIN VICTORY

Ethan Happ has been awesome this season. He’s been a national player of the year candidate, and is a likely All-American selection. The Wisconsin senior is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. That’s rarified statistical air for the 6-foot-10 star.

He’s also often a liability late in close games, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard implicitly acknowledged that fact by sitting his All-American center for the final 4 minutes, 6 seconds of the Badgers’ 64-58 win over Illinois on Monday.

Gard said it was because Happ was turning the ball over, and Happ did have a tough offensive night with just six points and three giveaways. So when Gard removed him from the game right before the under-4 timeout, it probably was out of frustration of his poor night. That fact that he never came back in, though, points to hole in Happ’s game.

Happ, for all his success, talent and skill, can’t shoot free throws. It’s inexplicable how bad he is at the line, and it’s incredible what a potentially fatal flaw it might be in his game.

As a freshman, he attempted nearly five free throws per game and converted at a not-great-but-not-embarrassing 64.3 percent. That fell to 50 percent as a sophomore, ticked up slightly to 55 percent last year and has now plummeted to a highly-problematic low of 44.5 percent.

That’s led to Hack-A-Happ, and that led to Happ’s benching when the game was tied with Wisconsin desperately needing a win after back-to-back losses before welcoming a surging-but-not-special Illini team to Madison on Monday.

One of the best players in the country watched from the bench as his team closed out a close game at home in a critical spot in the season. Sure, he was having an otherwise rough night, but it’s hard to believe Gard wouldn’t have been more tempted to go back to him if there wasn’t the issue of free throws lingering in the rafters of the Kohl Center.

The question now will be if Gard will resort to this completely-defensible strategy for the rest of the season, including the NCAA tournament. It’s wild that a coach’s best move could be to bench not only his best player, but one of the country’s best players. Happ’s free-throw shooting has sort of forced his hand, though.

KANSAS STATE STAYS OUT FRONT IN BIG 12

Losing to Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum over the weekend put a major obstacle in Kansas State’s path to winning an outright Big 12 title, but a loss at West Virginia would have totally taken things off the track.

The Wildcats flirted with disaster, but ultimately prevailed in Morgantown, downing Bob Huggins’ undermanned Mountaineers, 65-51, in a game that was tied with under 12 minutes to play.

Ultimately, it was a win for Kansas State, as was having Dean Wade on the floor after an injury scare kept him out of the game for the final 9 minutes against the Cyclones. Wade played 32 minutes and seemed fine, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Bruce Weber’s team is now 10-3 in the Big 12, a game up in the loss column on Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. They have what should be a gimme at home Saturday against Oklahoma State, but then play in just a monster game at Allen Fieldhouse against the Jayhawks. Steal that one and then it’s two home wins and a road win at suddenly-stumbling TCU to claim the first outright Big 12 title for a team that doesn’t reside in Lawrence for the first time since 2004.

VIRGINIA KEEPS ROLLING

If you’re not Duke, you’re not beating Virginia, apparently.

Kyle Guy scored 23, Virginia Tech shot 39.7 percent from the floor and Virginia topped the Hokies, 64-58, in Blacksburg.

It was the 23rd-straight win against non-Blue Devils teams for Virginia, which has lost to Coach K’s team twice this season.

The next to take a crack at Tony Bennett’s machine is Chris Mack’s Louisville, which hosts Virginia on Saturday and will play them again in Charlottesville in the regular-season finale.

Virginia keeps winning this season. It’s basically passe at this point, but it is pretty remarkable how Bennett and Co. keep racking up wins.

Davison, Iverson Lead No. 22 Wisconsin Over Illinois, 64-58

Associated PressFeb 18, 2019, 11:49 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 18 points, Khalil Iverson added 16 and No. 22 Wisconsin held off Illinois 64-58 on Monday night.

The Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten) ground out a win over Illinois (10-16, 6-9) with leading scorer Ethan Happ on the bench down the stretch.

Happ, who averages 18 points, scored just six points on 3-of-7 shooting, was 0 for 3 from the foul line and had three turnovers, including one just before he sat out the final minutes. He also has proven a liability from the line in crunch time in past games, shooting less than 45 percent from the line.

But Davison led the Badgers down the stretch. His short jumper put the Badgers up 54-52 with 3:21 left, giving them the lead for good. After Iverson blocked Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Davison collected the loose ball to take it in for a layup and a 56-52 lead with 2:45 to go.

From there the teams traded blows until Nate Reuvers’ putback dunk on a missed 3 gave Wisconsin a 62-58 lead. Iverson then stole the ball on the next Illinois possession, helping put away the game.

Aaron Jordan finished with 12 points for the Illini, while Ayo Dosunmu added 11 and Bezhanishvili 10.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini had won four straight and were looking for their first five-game conference winning streak since 2013. Instead, they lost their 15th in a row to the Badgers, the longest streak to any Illinois opponent.

Wisconsin: The Badgers snapped a two-game losing streak and proved they could win in a grind-it-out game with Happ on the bench.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Northwestern on Saturday.

No. 23 Kansas State Beats West Virginia To Keep Big 12 Lead

Associated PressFeb 18, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 21 points and No. 23 Kansas State beat West Virginia 65-51 on Monday night to remain atop the Big 12 standings.

A 14-0 run midway through the second half, led by a couple of 3-pointers by Xavier Sneed, gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their fifth straight conference road win.

After shooting poorly in the first half and only holding a two-point lead, Kansas State kept the Mountaineers (10-16, 2-10) at bay with 50 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Sneed added 19 points for Kansas State, including five 3-pointers. Dean Wade, who was questionable going into the game, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 16 points. Derek Culver picked up his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Knapper scored 10 points.

The Mountaineers outrebounded the Wildcats 35-31.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats remain on top of the Big 12 by bouncing back after their 78-64 loss to then-No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday. No. 12 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech remain one game back at 9-4. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders play each other on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

West Virginia: Considering the recent depletion of their roster, the Mountaineers put up a pretty good fight against the stout Wildcats, not caving until midway through the second half. With Oklahoma State’s win over TCU on Monday, WVU sits alone at the bottom of the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Kansas State returns home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

West Virginia heads to Waco to play Baylor on Saturday.

Bubble Banter: What is going on with TCU?

By Rob DausterFeb 18, 2019, 11:24 PM EST
The last NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here.

It looked like TCU (NET: 41, SOS: 31) had played themselves off the bubble.

The Horned Frogs had just gone into Iowa State and smacked around a really good Cyclones team, a performance that vaulted them up into the 8-9 games in most projections, if not higher.

But here’s the problem: Not only was that win the only Q1 win that TCU has on their resume, it is also the last win that they landed. On Monday night, TCU — playing without Kouat Noi for the second straight game and for the third time in league play, three losses — went into Oklahoma State (91) and lost. It’s TCU’s worst loss of the year, and while it’s only a Q2 loss, it is their only loss of the season to a team outside of the top 40 in the NET.

That’s relevant because TCU’s resume is more or less built on the the idea that they have a few good wins without losing to a team that isn’t headed for the NCAA tournament.

Things are going to get dicey now. As of today, the Horned Frogs are 17-9 on the season and 5-8 in Big 12 play. They are 1-6 in Q1 games and 6-3 against Q2 opponents, but this is the kicker: They have a rough schedule over the final three weeks of the season: Iowa State (13), at West Virginia (118), Texas Tech (10), Kansas State (29), at Texas (35). I’d say they have to win at least two of those games, but a 2-3 finish to the regular season would leave them sitting at 7-11 in conference play. That’s not something the committee is supposed to factors in, but it would be a fact that is very hard to ignore.

Missing Noi is the x-factor. He’s their second-leading scorer and rebounder, and TCU is 14-6 in games that he plays. How much will that be taken into consideration when the committee looks at TCU’s profile?

The truth, regardless of who is in the lineup, is that Jamie Dixon needs to turn things around and do it quickly.

Kyle Guy’s 23 lift No. 3 Virginia past No. 20 Hokies, 64-58

Associated PressFeb 18, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 23 points and No. 3 Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat No. 20 Virginia Tech 64-58 on Monday night.

Ty Jerome added 16 points and De’Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season series with their state rivals and won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot). Ahmed Hill added 16 points, but the Hokies made just 3 of 27 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

The game was tied at 32 after Hill’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second half, but the Cavaliers gradually built their lead to 48-38 with about 11 minutes to play. The Hokies scored the next five points, rousing a sold-out crowd, but Virginia turned up its defense and held the Hokies scoreless for six possessions over the next 4 ½ minutes and opened its largest lead at 56-43 with 5:51 to play.

Hill broke the drought for Virginia Tech with a steal and dunk, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker followed a Virginia miss with a basket in traffic, but Jerome answered with a driving bank shot for the Cavaliers and their lead was 58-47 with 4 minutes to play. Three-pointers by Guy, his sixth of the game, and Braxton Key rebuilt the Virginia lead to 64-54 with under a minute left.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers appeared extremely loose in pregame warmups, but again were hurt by turnovers (eight) and sloppy play in the first half. They also played the last 12-plus minutes of the half without Hunter because of foul trouble and appeared out of sorts at times without their scorer most capable of making his own shot. They finished with 13 turnovers.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have struggled mightily at times without Robinson, but Blackshear has emerged as more of a go-to offensive performer in his absence. That can only help if and when Robinson returns from his left foot injury. The Hokies finished with just nine assists on 23 field goals.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies go on the road to play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Former Arizona coach Lute Olson hospitalized after stroke

By Travis HinesFeb 18, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
1 Comment

Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who won a national title with Arizona in 1997, has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke, it was announced Monday.

“Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men’s basketball program and all of college basketball,” Arizona said in a statement released Monday, “but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community.

“Our thoughts are with coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time.”

Olson, 84, was admitted to the hospital Saturday.

“He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after discharge from the hospital,” David Labiner, MD, chairman of the UA department of neurology, said in a press release, per the Arizona Daily Star.

Olson went 781-280 during a head coaching career that spanned 35 years with stops at Long Beach State, Iowa and with the Wildcats. He retired in 2008.

 