Kyle Guy’s 23 lift No. 3 Virginia past No. 20 Hokies, 64-58

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 23 points and No. 3 Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat No. 20 Virginia Tech 64-58 on Monday night.
Ty Jerome added 16 points and De’Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season series with their state rivals and won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot). Ahmed Hill added 16 points, but the Hokies made just 3 of 27 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
The game was tied at 32 after Hill’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second half, but the Cavaliers gradually built their lead to 48-38 with about 11 minutes to play. The Hokies scored the next five points, rousing a sold-out crowd, but Virginia turned up its defense and held the Hokies scoreless for six possessions over the next 4 ½ minutes and opened its largest lead at 56-43 with 5:51 to play.
Hill broke the drought for Virginia Tech with a steal and dunk, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker followed a Virginia miss with a basket in traffic, but Jerome answered with a driving bank shot for the Cavaliers and their lead was 58-47 with 4 minutes to play. Three-pointers by Guy, his sixth of the game, and Braxton Key rebuilt the Virginia lead to 64-54 with under a minute left.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers appeared extremely loose in pregame warmups, but again were hurt by turnovers (eight) and sloppy play in the first half. They also played the last 12-plus minutes of the half without Hunter because of foul trouble and appeared out of sorts at times without their scorer most capable of making his own shot. They finished with 13 turnovers.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have struggled mightily at times without Robinson, but Blackshear has emerged as more of a go-to offensive performer in his absence. That can only help if and when Robinson returns from his left foot injury. The Hokies finished with just nine assists on 23 field goals.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers play at No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies go on the road to play at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Former Arizona coach Lute Olson hospitalized after stroke
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who won a national title with Arizona in 1997, has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke, it was announced Monday.
“Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men’s basketball program and all of college basketball,” Arizona said in a statement released Monday, “but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community.
“Our thoughts are with coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time.”
Olson, 84, was admitted to the hospital Saturday.
“He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after discharge from the hospital,” David Labiner, MD, chairman of the UA department of neurology, said in a press release, per the Arizona Daily Star.
Olson went 781-280 during a head coaching career that spanned 35 years with stops at Long Beach State, Iowa and with the Wildcats. He retired in 2008.
Bracketology: Virginia marches South as Tennessee drops; Kentucky a 2-seed
With a coveted spot atop the South Region in play, Virginia benefited from Tennessee’s loss at Kentucky on Saturday night. By a narrow margin, UVA moved to No. 2 on the Seed List, dropping Tennessee to No. 3 overall. As a result, the Cavaliers march South as the No. 1 seed in the Louisville region, bumping the Volunteers to the Midwest.
Kentucky stays put as the top two-seed, which leaves an interesting question: Would the Committee place UK in the South Region opposite Virginia knowing the potential advantage it could give the Wildcats in an Elite Eight matchup in Louisville?
That type of scenario has worked out differently over the years. The other option, given bracketing guidelines, would be for the Committee to slot Kentucky in the West Region, opposite Gonzaga, pairing No. 4 and No. 5 on the seed list together. For now, UK stays South. Let’s see how things shake out the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, the ragged cutline continues to ebb and flow. Wait a couple of days; it’s likely to change.
UPDATED: February 18, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION
Utah State vs. UCF
MIDWEST REGION
Butler vs. Temple
EAST REGION
ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. CANISIUS
MIDWEST REGION
NORFOLK ST vs. PRAIRIE VIEW
EAST – Washington, DC
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbia
Columbia
1) DUKE
1) Virginia
16) ST. FRANCIS / CANISIUS
16) BUCKNELL
8)BUFFALO
8) Auburn
9) Seton Hall
9) Minnesota
San Jose
Salt Lake City
5) Wisconsin
5) Texas Tech
12) Utah State / UCF
12) LIPSCOMB
4) Iowa State
4) VILLANOVA
13) VERMONT
13) OLD DOMINION
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Virginia Tech
6) Maryland
11) VCU
11) Arizona State
3) Marquette
3) HOUSTON
14)YALE
14) UC-IRVINE
Des Moines
Columbus
7) Mississippi State
7) St. John’s
10) TCU
10) NC State
2) Michigan
2) Kentucky
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
15) RADFORD
WEST – Anaheim
MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City
Jacksonville
1) GONZAGA
1) TENNESSEE
16) SAM HOUSTON
16) NORFOLK ST / PR VIEW
8) WOFFORD
8) WASHINGTON
9) Baylor
9) Syracuse
San Jose
Hartford
5) Louisville
5) KANSAS STATE
12) BELMONT
12) Butler / Temple
4) NEVADA
4) Purdue
13) NEW MEXICO ST
13) HOFSTRA
Hartford
Tulsa
6) Florida State
6) Iowa
11) Oklahoma
11) Alabama
3) LSU
3) Kansas
14) TEXAS STATE
14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Columbus
Jacksonville
7) Cincinnati
7) Ole Miss
10) Texas
10) Ohio State
2) MICHIGAN STATE
2) North Carolina
15) MONTANA
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Texas
Temple
Clemson
Davidson
Alabama
UCF
Florida
Fresno State
Oklahoma
Butler
Furman
Georgetown
Arizona State
Utah State
Nebraska
UNC-Greensboro
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, Tennessee, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State
SEC (7):TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Butler
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES:Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Canisius (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
No. 10 Michigan State’s Nick Ward undergoes surgery on hand
NEW YORK — Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Duke climbed one spot to replace Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday’s loss at Kentucky.
Ranked fourth in the preseason, Duke (23-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 in November before losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game. The Blue Devils returned to No. 1 on Christmas Eve and spent four more weeks there, but dropped after an overtime home loss to Syracuse.
Now the Blue Devils are back on top, just in time for their first rivalry game against No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday.
Gonzaga earned the remaining six first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari’s Wildcats.
Nevada, Michigan, UNC, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.
LSU made the week’s biggest jump, climbing six spots to No. 13 after last week’s win at Kentucky. Iowa State also made a significant jump, rising four spots to No. 19 after beating Big 12-leading Kansas State.
That loss dropped the Wildcats five spots to No. 23 for the week’s biggest slide. And No. 17 Villanova matched Tennessee’s four-spot fall after the reigning national champions lost to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.
Here is the full poll:
1. Duke (58 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (6)
3. Virginia
4. Kentucky
5. Tennessee
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Houston
10. Michigan State
11. Marquette
12. Kansas
13. LSU
14. Texas Tech
15. Purdue
16. Florida State
17. Villanova
18. Louisville
19. Iowa State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Iowa
22. Wisconsin
23. Kansas State
24. Maryland
25. Buffalo
Monday Overreactions: Tennessee’s fine, P.J. Washington the GOAT, Texas Tech Big 12 champs?
It’s been a decade since someone in the college ranks has done what Cameron Young did on Sunday afternoon.
A senior guard from California, Young scored 55 points in a triple-overtime win on the road against Siena. He was 15-for-24 from the floor, shot 9-for-13 from three and made 16-of-20 free throws. It’s the first time since Dec. 12, 2008, that a Division I basketball player has gone for 55 points. The last time it was was when North Dakota State’s Ben Woodside had 60 against Stephen F. Austin, also in triple-overtime.
Young also added 10 rebounds in the game, making him the first player to do that in the last 20 seasons. In three games last week, Young averaged 36 points.
But that’s not the end of it.
Jalen Pickett, a freshman point guard for Siena, finished with 46 points and 13 assists in the loss. That’s the first time that a Division I player has posted at least 45 points and 10 assists since 2003, with LIU’s Antawn Dobie did it against St. Francis. The 101 combined points that they scored is the most by a pair of opposing players since 1996.
What a wild, wild basketball game.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: LSU Tigers
As wild as this sounds, the SEC regular season title is now LSU’s to lose.
On Saturday, the Tigers avoided a letdown by going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. It was their second road win of the week, as they went into Lexington and knocked off Kentucky on Tuesday evening. The Tigers are now 21-4 overall and 11-1 in the SEC. They’ve played five of their last seven games on the road and now head back to Baton Rouge for a three-game homestand.
And with six games left in the regular season, LSU’s SEC regular season title is in their control.
As things currently stand, the Tigers are tied for first in the conference with Tennessee, a game in front of Kentucky. LSU hosts the Vols next Saturday, meaning that if they find a way to win out, they will be the outright SEC regular season champions over a pair of top five teams and national title contenders.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. TENNESSEE IS JUST FINE AFTER GETTING EMBARRASSED BY KENTUCKY
It feels weird that I need to say this after Tennessee had their 19-game winning streak snapped on the road against a top five team, but here we are.
As bad as Saturday night went for Tennessee, I’m convinced that this had as much to do with the situation and the matchup as anything. Tennessee’s offense runs through the paint and it runs through Grant Williams. The problem is that Williams — whose talent is his ability to use his strength, leverage and understanding of angles — rans into the one player that can nullify the things that he does best in Reid Travis, who may be, pound for pound, the strongest player in the country.
Once that happened, Tennessee didn’t really have an answer, not after Kyle Alexander got into foul trouble and the Vols were forced to play against what has arguably been the best frontline in the country the last month of the season without a player taller than 6-foot-6 on the floor.
And don’t forget, this game was played on Kentucky’s home floor just 96 hours after they suffered a disappointing, controversial loss against LSU with their chances of an SEC regular season title on the line.
Tennessee is still a top five team, one that’s good enough to put together six straight wins in March.
Sometimes even good teams get their tails kicked.
2. P.J. WASHINGTON WILL BE THE SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR AS OF TODAY
There has been no one in college basketball that has been better than P.J. Washington over the course of the last month, and it is what has turned Kentucky from a good team to one of the nation’s very best. Over the course of the last eight games, Washington is averaging 21.0 poits, 8.1 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals. He was the best player on the court for the Wildcats in Saturday’s demolition of Tennessee, scoring at will in the post and leading Kentucky to an 86-69 win that they needed to get if they had any hope of winning an SEC regular season title.
Now, Grant Williams has been terrific all season for Tennessee, and it’s impossible to ignore what Tremont Waters means for LSU, but if Washington keeps up the pace that he has been playing at over the course of the final six regular season games on Kentucky’s schedule, I don’t know how you can come to any conclusion other than him being the best player in the conference.
3. KANSAS IS GOING TO WIN THE BIG 12 AGAIN
Despite the fact that the Jayhawks have been playing without Marcus Garrett and Lagerald Vick to go along with the absence of Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa, and despite the fact that they are currently starting four freshmen, one of whom was supposed to redshirt this season, the Jayhawks are currently sitting one game out of first place in the Big 12, trailing a Kansas State team that is looking at a future potentially without Dean Wade on the floor.
The standings, as of today, look like this:
Kansas State (9-3)
Texas Tech (9-4)
Kansas (9-4)
Iowa State (8-4)
Kansas still has to play at Texas Tech next Saturday in the game that appears to be the most likely to keep Kansas from calling themselves Big 12 champions one again. The Jayhawks also host Kansas State while Texas Tech pays a visit to Iowa State on the last day of the regular season.
Those are the games that will decide the Big 12 regular season title. For what it’s worth, KenPom is currently projecting that all four of those teams will finish the season at 12-6 in Big 12 play.
Is anyone really going to bet against Kansas finding a way to get it done and keep the streak alive?
4. BUT DON’T SLEEP ON TEXAS TECH
The Red Raiders are currently the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 on KenPom, and that’s because they’ve started steam-rolling Big 12 competition. They’ve won their last four games by an average of 24 points, and in their last three games, they are shooting 34-for-76 (44.7 percent), and in the process have gone from being ranked 106th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric to 65th.
This is a team that is starting to hit their stride, and with the nation’s best defense, they don’t really need to do much more.
But the reason that it’s important to keep an eye on this team is because of who they have left on their schedule. They play Kansas at home. They play at Iowa State. A win in both of those games puts them a game up on them in the standings, and with just three other games on their schedule — Oklahoma State, at TCU, Texas — seeing them win out would not be too unrealistic.
Then all it would take for the Red Raiders to win the outright regular season title is for Kansas State to lose one game other than at Kansas with a banged up Dean Wade.
It could happen …
5. MICHIGAN STATE CAN BE TAKEN OUT OF THE TITLE CONVERSATION WITHOUT NICK WARD
This probably isn’t even an overreaction.
This is mostly just the truth.
The Spartans entered the season as a team that didn’t have all that much high-end talent on the roster, and now they are down their second and third best players with Josh Langford done for the year and Nick Ward dealing with a hairline fracture in his left (shooting) hand. Without Ward finding a way to get healthy before the tournaments start, we can take Michigan State out of the discussion as a title contender.
Cassius Winston is really, really good, but what he does best is pass. Now, without those two, the players he’s going to be passing to are Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Aaron Henry? Goins is a former walk-on that wears six knee braces and four shoulder braces every game. Henry is a promising freshman that is a year or two away from being something more than a role player. McQuaid is one of the most improved players in the country and a vital cog to what Michigan State wants to do, but if he’s your second-best weapon offensively you are going to struggle to score.
There appears to be a chance that Ward is back before the season comes to an end.
Michigan State better hope that proves to be true.