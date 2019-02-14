No. 9 Houston beats UConn 71-63 for 9th straight victory

Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we’ll sweep the epic crumbles of futility – otherwise known as this year’s bubble – under the proverbial rug and try not to look.
Instead, we’ll send Happy Heart greetings to the Duke Blue Devils and LSU Tigers, both of whom celebrated huge road wins in the Commonwealth on Tuesday. For their efforts, Duke remains the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket. LSU rises to No. 12 on the seed list, good for the final No. 3 seed.
As for those crumbles, today’s cutline decisions included serious consideration for teams like Oklahoma, Indiana, Butler, and Florida, all of whom have significant resume issues. There are no clear answers, especially with regards to how the Selection Committee will use the NCAA’s new NET ratings. The good news for those four, and others, is we still have games to play.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 14, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|WEST REGION
|Clemson vs. Arizona State
|MIDWEST REGION
|UNC Greensboro vs. Utah State
|EAST REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Quinnipiac
|MIDWEST REGION
|Robert Morris vs. Prairie View
|EAST – Washington, DC
|
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) QUINNIPIAC / NORFOLK ST
|
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) BUFFALO
|
|8) Baylor
|9) Alabama
|
|9) Syracuse
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|Salt Lake City
|5) Wisconsin
|
|5) KANSAS STATE
|12) LIPSCOMB
|
|12) BELMONT
|4) Iowa State
|
|4) VILLANOVA
|13) VERMONT
|
|13) OLD DOMINION
|
|
|
|Des Moines
|
|Tulsa
|6) Florida State
|
|6) Maryland
|11) UCF
|
|11) Texas
|3) Marquette
|
|3) HOUSTON
|14) YALE
|
|14) UC-IRVINE
|
|
|
|Hartford
|
|Jacksonville
|7) Mississippi State
|
|7) Ohio State
|10) NC State
|
|10) Seton Hall
|2) Michigan
|
|2) North Carolina
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|
|15) RADFORD
|
|
|
|WEST – Anaheim
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Salt Lake City
|
|Hartford
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) Virginia
|16) SAM HOUSTON
|
|16) ROB MORRIS / PR VIEW
|8) St. John’s
|
|8) WASHINGTON
|9) Auburn
|
|9) TCU
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|Des Moines
|5) Louisville
|
|5) Texas Tech
|12) Clemson / Arizona State
|
|12) NC-Greensboro / Utah State
|4) NEVADA
|
|4) Purdue
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|13) HOFSTRA
|
|
|
|Jacksonville
|
|Tulsa
|6) Virginia Tech
|
|6) Iowa
|11) Temple
|
|11) VCU
|3) LSU
|
|3) Kansas
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|
|
|
|Columbus
|
|Columbus
|7) Ole Miss
|
|7) Cincinnati
|10) WOFFORD
|
|10) Minnesota
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|
|2) Kentucky
|15) MONTANA
|
|15) TEXAS STATE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Minnesota
|Clemson
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|Texas
|Arizona State
|Indiana
|Georgetown
|UCF
|UNC-Greensboro
|Butler
|Fresno State
|Temple
|Utah State
|Florida
|Davidson
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State, Clemson
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Minnesota
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS STATE, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Texas
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Quinnipiac (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)