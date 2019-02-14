More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

No. 9 Houston beats UConn 71-63 for 9th straight victory

Associated PressFeb 14, 2019, 10:37 PM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. — DeJon Jarreau had 18 points and seven assists to help No. 9 Houston beat UConn 71-63 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory.

Armoni Brooks added 12 points for the Cougars (24-1, 11-1 American Athletic Conference). They opened the second half with a 17-4 run to take control.

Christian Vital had 15 points for UConn (13-12, 4-8). The Huskies have lost three straight since a knee injury took out scoring leader Jalen Adams.

Jarreau’s driving layup gave Houston a 17-point lead with just over 7 1/2 minutes to go. UConn cut it to 61-55 after a 3-pointer by Sidney Wilson and a free throw from Christian Vital.

Another driving layup by Jarreau, followed by a steal and two foul shots from Cedrick Alley Jr. brought the lead back to double digits.

The Huskies failed to capitalize on 21 Houston fouls, going 14 of 25 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies played without two stars. Junior point guard Alterique Gilbert missed his fifth straight game since suffering the latest in a series of injuries to his left shoulder. Adams has what may turn out to be a season-ending knee injury. The Huskies are 1-4 since Gilbert’s injury.

Houston: The Cougars’ bench, led by Jarreau, outscored UConn’s 42-9. Chris Harris Jr., Cedrick Alley Jr. and Brison Gresham were a combined 9 for 9 from the floor.

Bubble Banter: This is how a two-bid OVC and a three-bid SoCon would be possible

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Here is our latest bracket projection, from Thursday morning. 

There were three mid-major teams in action on Thursday night with a real chance of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Two were from the SoCon — WOFFORD (NET: 28, SOS: 167) and UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 46, SOS: 191) — and one was a member of the Ohio Valley — BELMONT (NET: 60, SOS: 166).

I think that it is possible for all three of these teams to not only get into the NCAA tournament, but for all three to get in as at-large teams. That would mean that a three-bid SoCon is possible, as well as a two-bid OVC.

The how is, honestly, pretty simple.

It starts with UNCG and Wofford, who play each other on Saturday. For this to really be a possibility, UNCG has to win that game on the road because the Spartans, after losing at Furman on Thursday night, have just a single Q1 win — at East Tennessee State (71) and the only two wins they have against teams ranked in the top 120 of the NET are conference foes; they also beat Furman (57) at home.

Wofford has some wiggle room here. They Terriers beat UNCG and East Tennessee State on the road. They won at South Carolina. Their worst loss came at Oklahoma (42) and they have won eight road games this season. They have a really, really strong profile, one that would be able to survive a Q2 loss to UNCG with the way the bubble is shaking out this season.

If UNCG wins and both Wofford and UNCG win out after Saturday, I think that both of those teams would be in position to earn an at-large bid to the dance assuming they they both get knocked out of the SoCon tournament by either Furman or ETSU.

Which is where this interesting nugget comes into play: The Pac-12 has one top 60 team and three top 75 teams in the NET as of today. The SoCon has three top 60 teams and four top 75 teams. The difference between the SoCon and other mid-major leagues is that the at-large candidates can lose in the semifinals without torpedoing their resume.

I also think that Furman has a case to be an at-large team as well, and while they have the best win in the league — they took down Villanova (19) on the road — they also lost to Samford (149) and have non-conference SOS of 287. Put another way, they have just five wins that aren’t against Q4 opponents. That’s not ideal.

As far as Belmont is concerned, they simply need to win out and ensure that they lose to Murray State and only Murray State in the OVC tournament. The Bruins actually have the best wins of any of this mid-major teams. They swept Lipscomb (38) in a home-and-home. They beat Murray State (68) on the road in their only meeting. They won at UCLA (102), which doesn’t look nearly as good now as it should in theory. The problem here is that there are three losses to teams outside the top 125 on their profile. Belmont was swept by Jacksonville State (133) and lost at Green Bay (221).

So it will be close.

But with the way the bubble looks today, if Belmont loses to Murray State in the OVC tournament — and, frankly, the likes of Buffalo, VCU, Nevada, Gonzaga and Washington all win their automatic bids — then we could be looking at a two-bid OVC to go along with the three-bid SoCon.

I can get down with that.

Bracketology: Happy Valentine’s Day for Duke, LSU

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson
By Dave OmmenFeb 14, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we’ll sweep the epic crumbles of futility – otherwise known as this year’s bubble – under the proverbial rug and try not to look.

Instead, we’ll send Happy Heart greetings to the Duke Blue Devils and LSU Tigers, both of whom celebrated huge road wins in the Commonwealth on Tuesday.  For their efforts, Duke remains the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket.  LSU rises to No. 12 on the seed list, good for the final No. 3 seed.

As for those crumbles, today’s cutline decisions included serious consideration for teams like Oklahoma, Indiana, Butler, and Florida, all of whom have significant resume issues. There are no clear answers, especially with regards to how the Selection Committee will use the NCAA’s new NET ratings.  The good news for those four, and others, is we still have games to play.

BRACKET UPDATE: February 14, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
WEST REGION Clemson vs. Arizona State
MIDWEST REGION UNC Greensboro vs. Utah State
EAST REGION Norfolk State vs. Quinnipiac
MIDWEST REGION Robert Morris vs. Prairie View
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                       
Columbia Columbia
1) DUKE 1) TENNESSEE
16) QUINNIPIAC / NORFOLK ST 16) BUCKNELL
8) BUFFALO 8) Baylor
9) Alabama 9) Syracuse
San Jose Salt Lake City
5) Wisconsin 5) KANSAS STATE
12) LIPSCOMB 12) BELMONT
4) Iowa State 4) VILLANOVA
13) VERMONT 13) OLD DOMINION
Des Moines Tulsa
6) Florida State 6) Maryland
11) UCF 11) Texas
3) Marquette 3) HOUSTON
14) YALE 14) UC-IRVINE
Hartford Jacksonville
7) Mississippi State 7) Ohio State
10) NC State 10) Seton Hall
2) Michigan 2) North Carolina
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 15) RADFORD
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City Hartford
1) GONZAGA 1) Virginia
16) SAM HOUSTON 16) ROB MORRIS / PR VIEW
8) St. John’s 8) WASHINGTON
9) Auburn 9) TCU
San Jose Des Moines
5) Louisville 5) Texas Tech
12) Clemson / Arizona State 12) NC-Greensboro / Utah State
4) NEVADA 4) Purdue
13) NEW MEXICO ST 13) HOFSTRA
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Virginia Tech 6) Iowa
11) Temple 11) VCU
3) LSU 3) Kansas
14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Columbus Columbus
7) Ole Miss 7) Cincinnati
10) WOFFORD 10) Minnesota
2) MICHIGAN STATE 2) Kentucky
15) MONTANA 15) TEXAS STATE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Minnesota Clemson Oklahoma Arkansas
Texas Arizona State Indiana Georgetown
UCF UNC-Greensboro Butler Fresno State
Temple Utah State Florida Davidson

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State, Clemson

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS STATE, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Texas

SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Quinnipiac (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Tennessee cruises; Virginia Tech stops losing streak; Chris Clemons goes for 48

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
After chaos broke out across college basketball on Tuesday, Wednesday night was much more subdued. Only a few ranked teams were in action against mediocre opponents while the bubble had a handful of teams to keep track of. Here are the things to stay up with as we get closer to the weekend.

Top-ranked Tennessee extends winning streak to 19 

Although action was slow on Wednesday, No. 1 Tennessee continued its dominance with an easy SEC home win over South Carolina. Finishing with five players in double-figures — and Player of the Year candidate Grant Williams (eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks) wasn’t even one them — the Vols continued to stay atop the SEC. Admiral Schofield ended up with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Bowden continued a recent solid stretch with 16 points.

The rest of the SEC schedule gets significantly tougher for Tennessee as they have two against Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Ole Miss among the final seven games.

No. 22 Virginia Tech stops losing streak with win over Georgia Tech

With top-25 teams not getting tested very much on Wednesday, Virginia Tech’s ACC home game against Georgia Tech became the one to watch. Since the Hokies were on a two-game losing streak, while struggling to adapt without starting point guard Justin Robinson, they desperately needed a win to get back on track.

The Hokies earned the win they needed to stop the bleeding by knocking out Georgia Tech with a 76-68 win. Scoring at point guard is still an issue for Virginia Tech without Robinson, but a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring got the job done. Ty Outlaw led the Hokies with 20 points while Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 16 points.

Since Virginia Tech has an ACC schedule that still features ranked opponents like Duke, Florida State and Virginia, this is a win they needed to get with Robinson’s health not being disclosed. The Hokies aren’t in danger of being placed on the bubble, but losing games like this would have potentially put them in the discussion.

Campbell’s Chris Clemons continues to climb scoring list with 48 points

Senior guard Chris Clemons passed some more legends on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday as he went for 48 points in a Campbell win over Hampton. Now at No. 9 all time with 2,978 career points, Clemons passed Kansas legend Danny Manning and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati) in the same night.

With five regular season games, the Big South Conference tournament and a potential spot in the postseason thanks to a winning record, Clemons has an outside shot to finish as college basketball’s No. 2 all-time scorer if he continues his prolific pace. Averaging close to 30 points per game, Clemons is 30 points away from Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins for the No. 8 all-time spot.

Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This game won’t affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday’s game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

BIG PICTURE

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren’t. It’s the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the manpower.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Report: N.C. State’s Lockett arrested; Killeya-Jones off team

Raleigh PD
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
N.C. State earned itself a solid ACC home win over Syracuse on Wednesday night as the Wolfpack gave themselves another solid NCAA tournament booster.

But more importantly, they were without three players on the bench on Wednesday for various reasons. Guards Eric Lockett and Blake Harris, members of the N.C. State rotation, both were absent while transfer big man Sacha Killeya-Jones was also not at the game.

On Thursday morning, WRAL reported that Lockett had been arrested for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face on Tuesday night. Details about the incident that led to the arrest are still unclear. Lockett’s ex-girlfriend told police that he threatened to kill her, but that she did not police the threat to be serious and that it was made after she punched and kicked Lockett.

Following the win on Wednesday night, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts gave some answers on Killeya-Jones and Harris, although it provided minimal clarity on what is actually happening.

Killeya-Jones, sitting out this season after transferring from Kentucky due to NCAA transfer policy, was mentioned by Keatts as “currently not a member of our program” as that’s all he would say on the subject. Keatts also didn’t elaborate on the absences of Lockett and Harris, as Lockett missed due to personal reasons while Harris had an illness.