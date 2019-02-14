Bubble Banter: Mid-Majors with at-large hopes in action on Thursday night

Here is our latest bracket projection, from Thursday morning.
GAMES LEFT TO PLAY
VMI at WOFFORD (NET: 28, SOS: 167), 7:00 p.m.
UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 46, SOS: 191) at Furman, 7:30 p.m.
BELMONT (NET: 60, SOS: 166) at Tennessee State, 8:00 p.m.
Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we’ll sweep the epic crumbles of futility – otherwise known as this year’s bubble – under the proverbial rug and try not to look.
Instead, we’ll send Happy Heart greetings to the Duke Blue Devils and LSU Tigers, both of whom celebrated huge road wins in the Commonwealth on Tuesday. For their efforts, Duke remains the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket. LSU rises to No. 12 on the seed list, good for the final No. 3 seed.
As for those crumbles, today’s cutline decisions included serious consideration for teams like Oklahoma, Indiana, Butler, and Florida, all of whom have significant resume issues. There are no clear answers, especially with regards to how the Selection Committee will use the NCAA’s new NET ratings. The good news for those four, and others, is we still have games to play.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 14, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|WEST REGION
|Clemson vs. Arizona State
|MIDWEST REGION
|UNC Greensboro vs. Utah State
|EAST REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Quinnipiac
|MIDWEST REGION
|Robert Morris vs. Prairie View
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) QUINNIPIAC / NORFOLK ST
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) BUFFALO
|8) Baylor
|9) Alabama
|9) Syracuse
|San Jose
|Salt Lake City
|5) Wisconsin
|5) KANSAS STATE
|12) LIPSCOMB
|12) BELMONT
|4) Iowa State
|4) VILLANOVA
|13) VERMONT
|13) OLD DOMINION
|Des Moines
|Tulsa
|6) Florida State
|6) Maryland
|11) UCF
|11) Texas
|3) Marquette
|3) HOUSTON
|14) YALE
|14) UC-IRVINE
|Hartford
|Jacksonville
|7) Mississippi State
|7) Ohio State
|10) NC State
|10) Seton Hall
|2) Michigan
|2) North Carolina
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) RADFORD
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Salt Lake City
|Hartford
|1) GONZAGA
|1) Virginia
|16) SAM HOUSTON
|16) ROB MORRIS / PR VIEW
|8) St. John’s
|8) WASHINGTON
|9) Auburn
|9) TCU
|San Jose
|Des Moines
|5) Louisville
|5) Texas Tech
|12) Clemson / Arizona State
|12) NC-Greensboro / Utah State
|4) NEVADA
|4) Purdue
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|13) HOFSTRA
|Jacksonville
|Tulsa
|6) Virginia Tech
|6) Iowa
|11) Temple
|11) VCU
|3) LSU
|3) Kansas
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Columbus
|Columbus
|7) Ole Miss
|7) Cincinnati
|10) WOFFORD
|10) Minnesota
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|2) Kentucky
|15) MONTANA
|15) TEXAS STATE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Minnesota
|Clemson
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|Texas
|Arizona State
|Indiana
|Georgetown
|UCF
|UNC-Greensboro
|Butler
|Fresno State
|Temple
|Utah State
|Florida
|Davidson
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State, Clemson
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Minnesota
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS STATE, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Texas
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Quinnipiac (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
After chaos broke out across college basketball on Tuesday, Wednesday night was much more subdued. Only a few ranked teams were in action against mediocre opponents while the bubble had a handful of teams to keep track of. Here are the things to stay up with as we get closer to the weekend.
Although action was slow on Wednesday, No. 1 Tennessee continued its dominance with an easy SEC home win over South Carolina. Finishing with five players in double-figures — and Player of the Year candidate Grant Williams (eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks) wasn’t even one them — the Vols continued to stay atop the SEC. Admiral Schofield ended up with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Bowden continued a recent solid stretch with 16 points.
The rest of the SEC schedule gets significantly tougher for Tennessee as they have two against Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Ole Miss among the final seven games.
With top-25 teams not getting tested very much on Wednesday, Virginia Tech’s ACC home game against Georgia Tech became the one to watch. Since the Hokies were on a two-game losing streak, while struggling to adapt without starting point guard Justin Robinson, they desperately needed a win to get back on track.
The Hokies earned the win they needed to stop the bleeding by knocking out Georgia Tech with a 76-68 win. Scoring at point guard is still an issue for Virginia Tech without Robinson, but a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring got the job done. Ty Outlaw led the Hokies with 20 points while Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 16 points.
Since Virginia Tech has an ACC schedule that still features ranked opponents like Duke, Florida State and Virginia, this is a win they needed to get with Robinson’s health not being disclosed. The Hokies aren’t in danger of being placed on the bubble, but losing games like this would have potentially put them in the discussion.
Senior guard Chris Clemons passed some more legends on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday as he went for 48 points in a Campbell win over Hampton. Now at No. 9 all time with 2,978 career points, Clemons passed Kansas legend Danny Manning and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati) in the same night.
With five regular season games, the Big South Conference tournament and a potential spot in the postseason thanks to a winning record, Clemons has an outside shot to finish as college basketball’s No. 2 all-time scorer if he continues his prolific pace. Averaging close to 30 points per game, Clemons is 30 points away from Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins for the No. 8 all-time spot.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.
Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.
Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.
Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.
Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This game won’t affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday’s game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.
BIG PICTURE
The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren’t. It’s the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.
Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the manpower.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.
—
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
—
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
N.C. State earned itself a solid ACC home win over Syracuse on Wednesday night as the Wolfpack gave themselves another solid NCAA tournament booster.
But more importantly, they were without three players on the bench on Wednesday for various reasons. Guards Eric Lockett and Blake Harris, members of the N.C. State rotation, both were absent while transfer big man Sacha Killeya-Jones was also not at the game.
On Thursday morning, WRAL reported that Lockett had been arrested for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face on Tuesday night. Details about the incident that led to the arrest are still unclear. Lockett’s ex-girlfriend told police that he threatened to kill her, but that she did not police the threat to be serious and that it was made after she punched and kicked Lockett.
Following the win on Wednesday night, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts gave some answers on Killeya-Jones and Harris, although it provided minimal clarity on what is actually happening.
Killeya-Jones, sitting out this season after transferring from Kentucky due to NCAA transfer policy, was mentioned by Keatts as “currently not a member of our program” as that’s all he would say on the subject. Keatts also didn’t elaborate on the absences of Lockett and Harris, as Lockett missed due to personal reasons while Harris had an illness.
The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here.
For my money, the three toughest resumes to figure out — at least when discussing teams in, on and around the bubble — are N.C. State (NET: 37, SOS: 262), UCF (NET: 45, SOS: 101) and AUBURN (NET: 20, SOS: 30).
All three played on Wednesday night.
Only one of the three lost, so we’ll start with Auburn, who have great computer numbers — they’re not only top 20 in the NET, they’re 17th in KenPom — and just one loss to a team outside the top 40, but there is a total and complete lack of quality wins to their name. They are 0-6 against Q1 opponents this season. Their best win came against Washington (31) at home on the fourth day of the season. Since then, the only two teams they’ve beaten with a puncher’s chance at getting an at-large are 13-11 Florida and 15-9 Alabama. They are just 1-5 on the road, and the one win came against a bad Texas A&M (82) team.
They’re not on the bubble right now because their computer numbers are too good to ignore, but how high can you seed a team without a Q1 win?
It’s the same question that we have to ask about UCF, who, as of Valentine’s Day, has played just two Q1 games and lost them both. One of those two losses was by 20 points to a thoroughly mediocre Memphis team. The Knights have actually won a few road games — UConn (79), SMU (110), Tulane (293) — but they do have an ugly home loss to FAU (164) on their resume as well. Their win over South Florida on Wednesday night is their fifth Q2 win of the year.
Our Dave Ommen is the best in the business when it comes to bracketing, and he has UCF in the tournament as of today. If he says it, then I’ll believe it, but more than anything, it’s evidence of just how bad the bubble is this year.
Which brings us to N.C. State.
The Wolfpack’s profile isn’t all that different from UCF or Auburn, with the one exception being that they have one Q1 win … which came at home against Auburn. They are 18-7 on the season, and just one of those seven losses — at Wake Forest (194), without Markell Johnson — is not a Q1 loss, but the issue for N.C. State is that they, quite literally, have the worst non-conference SOS in the country, according to the NET.
The committee has proven, over and over again, that is something they will punish you for.
We just don’t know how much.
N.C. STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 262): See above.
UCF (NET: 45, SOS: 101): See above.
SETON HALL (NET: 69, SOS: 47): The Pirates picked up their seventh Q2 win of the season when they beat Georgetown at home on Wednesday. With a neutral court win over Kentucky and a win at Maryland, the Pirates do have two really good wins, which are off-set by a pair of Q3 home losses. Their bid is going to come down to whether or not they get wins against Marquette and Villanova at home in the last week of the regular season.
UTAH STATE (NET: 38, SOS: 114): The Aggies bounced back from their loss at San Diego State by knocking off Wyoming at home on Wednesday. I think they need to win out — including Nevada at home — to have a real chance at an at-large.
FLORIDA (NET: 42, SOS: 39): Florida won! They beat Vanderbilt, snapping a three-game losing streak and getting them to within a game of .500 in league play. They have good computer numbers, just one bad loss — South Carolina (100) at home — and four more Q1 games left on the schedule, which should help offset their current 1-9 mark against Q1 opponents.
VCU (NET: 43, SOS: 34): VCU smoked city rival Richmond on Wednesday night, continuing to do what they need to do to keep themselves on the right side of the bubble — don’t lose to bad teams. And based on the way their schedule shakes out, VCU probably would not be able to sleep comfortably if they lose to anyone other than Dayton on the road before the A-10 tournament starts.
TEMPLE (NET: 55, SOS: 58): Temple is right there with UCF when it comes to their profile, but I think they’re in slightly better shape right now for two reasons — 1. They have a win over Houston (5), and 2. their bad loss is a Q3 loss to Penn (92). That said, Temple’s only chances to land Q1 wins come at South Florida, at Memphis and at UConn. None of those teams are in the top 65 of the NET.
AUBURN (NET: 20, SOS: 30): See above.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 72, SOS: 69): The Sun Devils picked the wrong time to make the toughest road trip in the Pac-12. Firmly on the cutline, they had lost two of their last four games — including a 21 point loss to Washington State (176) last Thursday — before going into Colorado (80) and losing to the Buffaloes. All in all, it’s not a terrible loss, but with a Q3 loss and two Q4 losses to their name, they need all the help they can get.
CLEMSON (NET: 39, SOS: 25): Clemson went down to Coral Gables and took a loss to a Miami team that is now 11-13 overall and just 3-9 in the ACC. This loss does not look as bad on a resume as it does in real life — the Hurricanes are 90th in the NET, so it’s just a Q2 loss — but the Tigers are not in a great spot as of today. They need to keep building on a profile that doesn’t include a bad loss but that only has one Q1 win on it — Virginia Tech (13) — and features a 4-9 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents. This isn’t a killer, but this is another step in the wrong direction.
MINNESOTA (NET: 58, SOS: 62): The Gophers are in a good spot because of the strength of the league that they play in. There are no bad losses in the Big Ten right now, but it’s time for Minnesota to turn this thing around. They lost their fourth straight on Wednesday at Nebraska, but as bad as the Huskers have been, that is comfortably a Q1 loss. As it stands, Minnesota is 3-7 against Q1 and 4-2 against Q2, and their worst loss is at Boston College (128). They’ve won at Wisconsin and beat Washington on a neutral.
LIPSCOMB (NET: 30, SOS: 226): The Bisons lost at home on Wednesday night, which typically would be a killer to their at-large profile except that this loss came to Liberty, who is now 20-5 on the year, tied for first in the Atlantic Sun with Lipscomb and — most importantly — 61st in the NET. This hurts because this was the last time Lipscomb had a chance to land a Q2 win during the regular season.
GEORGETOWN (NET: 78, SOS: 79): The Hoyas lost at Seton Hall by 15 points on Wednesday, dropping them to 3-4 against Q1 opponents. They’re also 4-4 against Q2 and they have a pair of Q3 losses. They’re firmly in the bubble conversation, but they need to start winning. They have a week off until they get Villanova at home. That’s as close to a must-win as it can get in mid-February.
CREIGHTON (NET: 57, SOS: 10): Creighton lost their third straight on Wednesday, falling in overtime at Xavier. They are now 12-12 on the year and 4-8 in the Big East. They probably need to win out to get an at-large at this point.
PROVIDENCE (NET: 74, SOS: 65): The Friars lost at Villanova (21) on Saturday in a game that was brutal for their at-large chances. It’s not because losing at Villanova is a bad loss, it’s because Providence is on the bubble of being on the bubble. They have quite a bit of ground to make up, and this was their best chance to do that. They whiffed.