Tuesday’s Things To Know: Duke’s incredible comeback; LSU stuns Kentucky; Penn State upsets Michigan

It was a wild night full of action in college hoops on Tuesday as the schedule had four matchups between ranked teams. The results didn’t disappoint as we saw a memorable comeback from a top-five team while another top-five team lost at home at the buzzer. And that doesn’t even include two more matchups and an additional top-ten team getting picked off by an unranked conference opponent.
No. 2 Duke earns incredible comeback win over No. 16 Louisville
In the largest second-half comeback win of Coach K’s storied career at Duke, the Blue Devils overcame a 23-point halftime deficit to beat Louisville for an ACC win. Left for dead, Duke started to ramp things up on the defensive end as full-court pressure led to Louisville turnovers and easy buckets.
Freshman Zion Williamson had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three steals while Cam Reddish made multiple huge shots late to step up with 22 points. This win will give Duke a lot of confidence in the national title journey as they were able to overcome a significant disadvantage to come back and win against a top-20 team on the road.
No. 19 LSU stuns No. 5 Kentucky with buzzer-beating win at Rupp
Earlier in the night, the SEC saw a great comeback road win of their own as the Tigers clawed back to take down Kentucky. Even though LSU’s stars struggled for much of this game, the Tigers put together a gritty performance to help them secure their biggest win of this season.
Although LSU isn’t getting a lot of love from national college hoops pundits, they’re only a game back of Tennessee in the SEC standings as the Tigers are unbeaten on the road in conference play. Also 6-2 against both Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is looking like one of the most intriguing teams in the country down the stretch thanks to a young and emerging lineup.
Penn State upsets No. 6 Michigan as John Beilein gets tossed
In the most shocking upset of the night, Penn State — 1-11 in the Big Ten entering this one — pulled off a win over the Wolverines. Building a double-digit first-half lead against a subpar Michigan team, the Nittany Lions were aided when Wolverines head coach John Beilein received a double technical right before halftime and was ejected.
The moment allowed for a 13-point lead to grow into a 16-point lead out of halftime for Penn State as Michigan could never overcome despite a late charge. The Nittany Lions had a double-double from Lamar Stevens (26 points, 12 rebounds) to earn their best win of the campaign. The loss puts Michigan tied with Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings as the Wolverines need to figure things out before their Big Ten schedule gets much tougher from here.
No. 11 Michigan State, No. 24 Maryland beat ranked Big Ten foes
It’s tough to match the excitement of the first three matchups on this list, but the Spartans and Terps both earned notable wins in the Big Ten over fellow top-25 opponents.
To start the night, Maryland clamped down on defense and received a balanced effort with five double-figure scorers to outlast No. 12 Purdue. While the Boilermakers had the edge with an eight-point halftime lead, that was quickly erased when Purdue was held to 18 second-half points as everybody outside of Carsen Edwards (24 points). Impressive comeback for Maryland in this one as freshmen like Jalen Smith (16 points) and Eric Ayala (15 points) were huge difference-makers down the stretch.
In the second Big Ten ranked matchup, the Spartans pulled even with in-state rival Michigan for the Big Ten lead with a good road win at No. 20 Wisconsin. In a matchup of Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, Spartans point guard Cassius Winston (23 points, six assists, five rebounds) got the best of Badgers forward Ethan Happ (20 points, 12 rebounds). Happ struggled with six turnovers and 0-for-6 free-throw shooting and he didn’t receive much help either as Wisconsin drops two games back in conference play.