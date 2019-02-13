More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Paschall, Booth lead No. 13 Villanova past Providence, 85-67

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 9:17 PM EST
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Eric Paschall scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and No. 13 Villanova rebounded from its first Big East loss by running away from Providence 85-67 on Wednesday night.

Fellow senior Phil Booth added 22 for the Wildcats (20-5, 11-1), who were fresh off a one-point loss to No. 10 Marquette after getting off to a program best 10-0 start in league play.

Nate Watson led Providence (14-11, 4-8) with 18 points. The Friars have lost four of their last five but were coming off an impressive 14-point road win at St. John’s on Saturday.

After two straight 3-pointers from Paschall put Villanova ahead 53-45 early in the second half, Providence scored the next 10 points, culminating with a steal and acrobatic reverse layup from Maliek White, to take a 55-53 lead with 10:29 remaining.

But Paschall delivered two more big threes — right in front of the ‘Nova bench — to help the Wildcats close the game on a 23-6 run. Underclassmen Saddiq Bey and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree helped seal the win with a 3-pointer and three-point play during the decisive spurt.

Pashcall shot 10 for 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from 3-point range. Cosby-Roundtree finished with 12 points and didn’t miss a shot from the field (4 for 4) or the foul line (4 for 4).

Providence junior Alpha Diallo, the eighth leading scorer and top rebounder in the Big East, was held scoreless until an emphatic dunk and three-point play with 1:38 left in the first half followed by a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left.

But fueled by perfect 14-for-14 free throw shooting in the first half, the Wildcats led 39-34 at halftime.

Diallo finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while committing five turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars, who have made the NCAA Tournament and won at least 20 games in each of the last five seasons, continue to struggle to gain traction in the crowded conference. They rank last in the league in scoring offense.

Villanova: The Wildcats have a one-game lead on Marquette for first place in the Big East while no other team in the league even has a winning record. Villanova won the first four regular-season championships of the revamped Big East before Xavier took the title last season.

UP NEXT

Providence begins a three-game home stretch vs. Xavier on Saturday afternoon.

Villanova plays the first of three straight games on the road at St. John’s on Sunday evening.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball

Koumadje has double-double as No. 17 Florida St. routs Wake

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senior Christ Koumadje recorded his first career double-double, with 20 points and 12 rebounds, to help No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 88-66 on Wednesday night.

Koumadje, a 7-foot-4 center who is playing in his 109th career game, made 10 of 12 shots from the floor and set a career high in rebounds as the Seminoles won their sixth straight game.

Phil Cofer scored 13 points and Mfiondu Kabengele had nine points and seven rebounds for Florida State (19-5, 7-4 ACC), which enjoyed its most lopsided win against an ACC team in 11 games.

Cofer and P.J. Savoy each made three 3-pointers as the Seminoles shot 38.5 percent (10 for 26) from beyond the arc.

Chaundee Brown scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and Brandon Childress had 11 points for Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9). The Demon Deacons are just 1-6 against ranked teams this season.

Florida State outrebounded Wake 43-27.

The Seminoles had 13 players score in the game. shot 56.5 percent (35 of 62) from the floor.

Wake Forest shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the floor.

FSU has won six straight ACC games for the first time since the 2011-12 season in which the Seminoles made a postseason run and won the league tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons battled for a half but lost for a sixth straight time in Tallahassee, where they haven’t won since 2008.

Florida State: The Seminoles shot 64.5 percent (20 of 31) in the second half and only committed four turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

No. 1 Vols beat South Carolina 85-73 for 19th straight win

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 Tennessee defeated South Carolina 85-73 on Wednesday for its school-record 19th consecutive victory.

Tennessee owns the longest active winning streak of any active Division I team and is 11-0 in Southeastern Conference competition for the first time in school history.

The Volunteers (23-1, 11-0 SEC) also earned their 23rd straight home win. Tennessee’s last home loss was a 94-84 setback against Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

South Carolina (12-12, 7-4) made a season-high 14 3-point baskets and shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc but couldn’t slow Tennessee’s high-powered offense. Tennessee was 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

Tennessee’s superior accuracy from shorter range made the difference. Tennessee was 25 of 49, while South Carolina was just 12 of 40 on 2-pointers.

Jordan Bowden scored 16 points for Tennessee. Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone and Lamonte’ Turner added 10 points each. Grant Williams had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists with only one turnover.

Tre Campbell had 19 points for South Carolina. Carlos Silva provided 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Hassani Gravett added 15 points.

Tennessee took command by going on a 26-6 run that turned a 15-12 deficit into a 38-21 advantage. The score was tied 15-all when Jalen Johnson hit a 3-poiner while getting fouled to start a four-point play that put Tennessee ahead for good.

Tennessee reeled off 14 straight points later in that 26-6 stretch. The 14-0 spurt featured two dunks by Alexander and a 3-pointer from Bowden and Schofield.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks haven’t figured out a way to slow down Tennessee’s high-powered offense. Tennessee shot 56.3 percent in a 92-70 victory at South Carolina on Jan. 29. In Wednesday’s rematch, Tennessee shot 49.3 percent and dipped below the 50-percent mark only by missing eight of its last nine attempts.

Tennessee: The Vols are about to enter the toughest stretch of their schedule. Three of their next four games are away from home, including road dates with No. 5 Kentucky and No. 19 LSU each of the next two Saturdays. Tennessee hasn’t faced a ranked team since a Dec. 9 victory over No. 3 Gonzaga, which was ranked No. 1 at the time.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee: At No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Bubble Banter: 15 bubble teams in action on Wednesday

By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here

WINNERS

VCU (NET: 43, SOS: 34): VCU smoked city rival Richmond on Wednesday night, continuing to do what they need to do to keep themselves on the right side of the bubble — don’t lose to bad teams. And based on the way their schedule shakes out, VCU probably would not be able to sleep comfortably if they lose to anyone other than Dayton on the road before the A-10 tournament starts.

UCF (NET: 45, SOS: 101): It is now February 13th and UCF has more Q4 losses (1) than they do Q1 wins (0). Beating South Florida (73) at home isn’t going to help that, but it is their fifth Q2 win. With an 18-5 overall record and just the one bad loss — FAU (164) at home — they’re very much in the mix, and they still have five potential Q1 wins on their schedule.

TEMPLE (NET: 55, SOS: 58): Temple is right there with UCF when it comes to their profile, but I think they’re in slightly better shape right now for two reasons — 1. They have a win over Houston (5), and 2. their bad loss is a Q3 loss to Penn (92). That said, Temple’s only chances to land Q1 wins come at South Florida, at Memphis and at UConn. None of those teams are in the top 65 of the NET.

LOSERS

CLEMSON (NET: 39, SOS: 25): Clemson went down to Coral Gables and took a loss to a Miami team that is now 11-13 overall and just 3-9 in the ACC. This loss does not look as bad on a resume as it does in real life — the Hurricanes are 90th in the NET, so it’s just a Q2 loss — but the Tigers are not in a great spot as of today. They need to keep building on a profile that doesn’t include a bad loss but that only has one Q1 win on it — Virginia Tech (13) — and features a 4-9 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents. This isn’t a killer, but this is another step in the wrong direction.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 74, SOS: 65): The Friars lost at Villanova (21) on Saturday in a game that was brutal for their at-large chances. It’s not because losing at Villanova is a bad loss, it’s because Providence is on the bubble of being on the bubble. They have quite a bit of ground to make up, and this was their best chance to do that. They whiffed.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

Liberty at LIPSCOMB (NET: 30, SOS: 226), 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at N.C. STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 262), 8:00 p.m.
GEORGETOWN (NET: 78, SOS: 79) at SETON HALL (NET: 69, SOS: 47), 8:30 p.m.
CREIGHTON (NET: 57, SOS: 10) at Xavier , 8:30 p.m.
Wyoming at UTAH STATE (NET: 38, SOS: 114), 9:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt at FLORIDA (NET: 42, SOS: 39), 9:00 p.m.
MINNESOTA (NET: 58, SOS: 62) at NEBRASKA (NET: 40, SOS: 78), 9:00 p.m.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 72, SOS: 69) at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

CBT Podcast: Why Your Team Sucks

By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2019, 5:05 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Brian Snow from 247 Sports for the annual Why Your Team Sucks podcast. If you haven’t figured it out yet, we walk through all of the good teams in college basketball and tell you why each one of them sucks.

Here is the rundown:

OPEN: What a wild night of finishes in college hoops

10:40: Duke

15:50: Virginia

20:45: Kentucky

25:25: Tennessee

28:30: Gonzaga

33:40: Michigan

38:25: Michigan State

43:10: Purdue and Wisconsin

46:00: Marquette

49:35: Villanova

52:10: Nevada

55:40: Houston

58:10: Is there anyone in the Big 12 worth discussing?

1:05:06: The Pac-12 sucks

Tuesday’s replay fiascos must result in changes in how we use the monitor

By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2019, 10:26 AM EST
2 Comments

The insanity that was Tuesday night in the state of Kentucky was a perfect encapsulation of why the NCAA rulebook can be ridiculous at times.

It started with No. 5 Kentucky losing at home to No. 19 LSU in a game that ended in controversy. With the score tied on the final possession of the game, LSU took the ball the length of the court, Skylar Mays missed a runner that would have won the game, but Kavell Bigby-Williams was there for a tip-in at the buzzer.

The only problem?

That tip in clearly was basket interference. It wasn’t even close:

The officials went to the monitor to review whether or not the tip came before the buzzer, and while reviewing the play, they no doubt saw that the call was objectively wrong:

As you can see, the ball is still clearly in the cylinder when Bigby-Williams touched it, but since the rules state that basket interference is not a reviewable play, the bucket counted.

Instead of going into overtime, LSU wins and Kentucky loses, all because a call that can definitively be determined on review is not allowed to be reviewed.

Just two hours later, No. 2 Duke found a way to win on a similar technicality. With less than 20 seconds left on the clock, Cam Reddish drives the lane, is out of control and goes barreling into Ryan McMahon. It’s the easiest charge call that official has ever had to make, proof being that Mike Krzyzewski didn’t even bother to argue whether or not the official made the right call:

What Coach K argued, and correctly so, is that McMahon’s left heel was in the charge circle.

The officials went to the monitor, reviewed the call, saw this picture and overturned the ruling:

Reddish made both of his free throws, Louisville couldn’t find a way to get a good look at the rim at the other end and the result was the biggest second half comeback in Coach K’s career.

That’s just a brutal way for Louisville to lose a game, but the right call was made. McMahon is very clearly in the restricted area. The officials went to the monitor and made the correct call. But at the same time, this is a ridiculous way for Kentucky to lose.

What is the difference between what we can see on replay in the Kentucky-LSU game and the Duke-Louisville game?

Truth be told, there is no difference, and the way that these events played out last night should change the way that the end of college basketball games work. There’s absolutely no reason to have the ability to go back, look at the monitor, see that the call that was made was clearly incorrect and then not be allowed to change the call.

I would be hesitant to say that referees should be able to review any call in the final minute because it becomes a slippery slope. Are we going to review every foul call in the final minute, too? If everything is reviewable, as some people have suggested, are we going to go to the monitor because a coach is trying to get a basket waived off by arguing that a screen that was set earlier in the possession was, by the letter of the law, an illegal screen?

But basket interference?

Yeah, we need to get this one right.

And it wouldn’t be the first time that a bad call going against Kentucky has resulted in a rule change. We can now review whether or not a shot beat the shot block in large part due to this basket that was scored by Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes in the 2015 Final Four, a call that helped cost Coach Cal an undefeated season.

“We’re like Wilt Chamberlain,” Cal said last night after the game. “We change rules.”