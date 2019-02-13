More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Outlaw leads No. 22 Hokies to 76-68 win over Georgia Tech

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 10:42 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ty Outlaw scored 20 points and No. 22 Virginia Tech defeated Georgia Tech 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Outlaw hit six 3-pointers for the Hokies (19-5, 8-4 ACC), who rallied from a three-point halftime deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 16 points for the Hokies, who swept the season series and notched their sixth straight win over Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-9).

Michael Devoe paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points.

After hitting just five 3-pointers in winning an ugly game in Atlanta on Jan. 9, Virginia Tech hit 13 in the victory. The Hokies shot just 34.6 percent in the first half (9 of 26), but heated up behind Outlaw and Blackshear in the second half, shooting 59.3 percent (16 of 27).

The Hokies trailed 35-30 early in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Outlaw with 18:04 remaining started a 17-2 run in which Virginia Tech scored on six of seven possessions to take the lead for good. Georgia Tech missed three shots and turned the ball over twice in that span.

The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 49-48 on a 3-pointer by Devoe with 8:56 left, but the Hokies answered, with Blackshear converting a three-point play on the ensuing possession. Blackshear later added a free throw and Outlaw connected on a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run, and the Hokies never looked back.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had been struggling without star point guard Justin Robinson, who missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury. In three previous games without him, they had averaged 54 points and shot 35.6 percent from the floor (32.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc), but they got well against the Yellow Jackets, who came into the game ranked third in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense (38.9 percent).

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had failed to score 50 points in two of their previous three games, so 68 points and 11 3-pointers certainly were a step in the right direction. But their zone defense let them down in this one, as Virginia Tech’s 13 3-pointers were the most against the Yellow Jackets this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech: After sliding in the polls following Saturday’s loss at Clemson, the Hokies have a chance to move back up with a win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Panthers were in last place with a 2-10 conference record heading into Wednesday night play.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets aren’t going to be in the national poll any time soon, but can play the role of spoiler, with games against ranked foes Florida State and Virginia remaining on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play host to No. 17 Florida State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Tennessee cruises; Virginia Tech stops losing streak; Chris Clemons goes for 48

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
After chaos broke out across college basketball on Tuesday, Wednesday night was much more subdued. Only a few ranked teams were in action against mediocre opponents while the bubble had a handful of teams to keep track of. Here are the things to stay up with as we get closer to the weekend.

Top-ranked Tennessee extends winning streak to 19 

Although action was slow on Wednesday, No. 1 Tennessee continued its dominance with an easy SEC home win over South Carolina. Finishing with five players in double-figures — and Player of the Year candidate Grant Williams (eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks) wasn’t even one them — the Vols continued to stay atop the SEC. Admiral Schofield ended up with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Bowden continued a recent solid stretch with 16 points.

The rest of the SEC schedule gets significantly tougher for Tennessee as they have two against Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Ole Miss among the final seven games.

No. 22 Virginia Tech stops losing streak with win over Georgia Tech

With top-25 teams not getting tested very much on Wednesday, Virginia Tech’s ACC home game against Georgia Tech became the one to watch. Since the Hokies were on a two-game losing streak, while struggling to adapt without starting point guard Justin Robinson, they desperately needed a win to get back on track.

The Hokies earned the win they needed to stop the bleeding by knocking out Georgia Tech with a 76-68 win. Scoring at point guard is still an issue for Virginia Tech without Robinson, but a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring got the job done. Ty Outlaw led the Hokies with 20 points while Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 16 points.

Since Virginia Tech has an ACC schedule that still features ranked opponents like Duke, Florida State and Virginia, this is a win they needed to get with Robinson’s health not being disclosed. The Hokies aren’t in danger of being placed on the bubble, but losing games like this would have potentially put them in the discussion.

Campbell’s Chris Clemons continues to climb scoring list with 48 points

Senior guard Chris Clemons passed some more legends on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday as he went for 48 points in a Campbell win over Hampton. Now at No. 9 all time with 2,978 career points, Clemons passed Kansas legend Danny Manning and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati) in the same night.

With five regular season games, the Big South Conference tournament and a potential spot in the postseason thanks to a winning record, Clemons has an outside shot to finish as college basketball’s No. 2 all-time scorer if he continues his prolific pace. Averaging close to 30 points per game, Clemons is 30 points away from Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins for the No. 8 all-time spot.

Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This game won’t affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday’s game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

BIG PICTURE

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren’t. It’s the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the manpower.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Status of three members of N.C. State’s bench remains uncertain

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
N.C. State earned itself a solid ACC home win over Syracuse on Wednesday night as the Wolfpack gave themselves another solid NCAA tournament booster.

But more importantly for the program, they were without three players on the bench on Wednesday for various reasons. Guards Eric Lockett and Blake Harris, members of the N.C. State rotation, both were absent while transfer big man Sacha Killeya-Jones was also not at the game.

Following the win, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts gave some answers on the situations — although it provided minimal clarity on what is actually happening.

Killeya-Jones, sitting out this season after transferring from Kentucky due to NCAA transfer policy, was mentioned by Keatts as “currently not a member of our program” as that’s all he would say on the subject. Keatts also didn’t elaborate on the absences of Lockett and Harris, as Lockett missed due to personal reasons while Harris had an illness.

While three missing players is something to keep an eye on, it appears that Lockett’s absence is the only one that would alter N.C. State for the current moment. A graduate transfer guard who is playing nearly 17 minutes per contest, Lockett is a 44 percent three-point shooter who can give some reliable minutes in the Wolfpack rotation. Harris has also appeared in 20 games, and can help in some spots. But Lockett’s absence is the one to monitor closely.

As for Killeya-Jones, it’s hard to say what’s going on with that situation and how it potentially changes his basketball career at N.C. State. Transfers sitting out for the season don’t get a lot of spotlight, so it’s hard to tell what’s going on there. But as a former highly-rated prospect with three years of college, Killeya-Jones is a potentially big contributor for the Wolfpack next season if he’s able to return to the program.

Bubble Banter: We need to talk about N.C. State, Auburn and UCF

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2019, 11:15 PM EST
The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here

For my money, the three toughest resumes to figure out — at least when discussing teams in, on and around the bubble — are N.C. State (NET: 37, SOS: 262)UCF (NET: 45, SOS: 101) and AUBURN (NET: 20, SOS: 30).

All three played on Wednesday night.

Only one of the three lost, so we’ll start with Auburn, who have great computer numbers — they’re not only top 20 in the NET, they’re 17th in KenPom — and just one loss to a team outside the top 40, but there is a total and complete lack of quality wins to their name. They are 0-6 against Q1 opponents this season. Their best win came against Washington (31) at home on the fourth day of the season. Since then, the only two teams they’ve beaten with a puncher’s chance at getting an at-large are 13-11 Florida and 15-9 Alabama. They are just 1-5 on the road, and the one win came against a bad Texas A&M (82) team.

They’re not on the bubble right now because their computer numbers are too good to ignore, but how high can you seed a team without a Q1 win?

It’s the same question that we have to ask about UCF, who, as of Valentine’s Day, has played just two Q1 games and lost them both. One of those two losses was by 20 points to a thoroughly mediocre Memphis team. The Knights have actually won a few road games — UConn (79), SMU (110), Tulane (293) — but they do have an ugly home loss to FAU (164) on their resume as well. Their win over South Florida on Wednesday night is their fifth Q2 win of the year.

Our Dave Ommen is the best in the business when it comes to bracketing, and he has UCF in the tournament as of today. If he says it, then I’ll believe it, but more than anything, it’s evidence of just how bad the bubble is this year.

Which brings us to N.C. State.

The Wolfpack’s profile isn’t all that different from UCF or Auburn, with the one exception being that they have one Q1 win … which came at home against Auburn. They are 18-7 on the season, and just one of those seven losses — at Wake Forest (194), without Markell Johnson — is not a Q1 loss, but the issue for N.C. State is that they, quite literally, have the worst non-conference SOS in the country, according to the NET.

The committee has proven, over and over again, that is something they will punish you for.

We just don’t know how much.

WINNERS

N.C. STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 262): See above.

UCF (NET: 45, SOS: 101): See above.

SETON HALL (NET: 69, SOS: 47): The Pirates picked up their seventh Q2 win of the season when they beat Georgetown at home on Wednesday. With a neutral court win over Kentucky and a win at Maryland, the Pirates do have two really good wins, which are off-set by a pair of Q3 home losses. Their bid is going to come down to whether or not they get wins against Marquette and Villanova at home in the last week of the regular season.

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, SOS: 114): The Aggies bounced back from their loss at San Diego State by knocking off Wyoming at home on Wednesday. I think they need to win out — including Nevada at home — to have a real chance at an at-large.

FLORIDA (NET: 42, SOS: 39): Florida won! They beat Vanderbilt, snapping a three-game losing streak and getting them to within a game of .500 in league play. They have good computer numbers, just one bad loss — South Carolina (100) at home — and four more Q1 games left on the schedule, which should help offset their current 1-9 mark against Q1 opponents.

VCU (NET: 43, SOS: 34): VCU smoked city rival Richmond on Wednesday night, continuing to do what they need to do to keep themselves on the right side of the bubble — don’t lose to bad teams. And based on the way their schedule shakes out, VCU probably would not be able to sleep comfortably if they lose to anyone other than Dayton on the road before the A-10 tournament starts.

TEMPLE (NET: 55, SOS: 58): Temple is right there with UCF when it comes to their profile, but I think they’re in slightly better shape right now for two reasons — 1. They have a win over Houston (5), and 2. their bad loss is a Q3 loss to Penn (92). That said, Temple’s only chances to land Q1 wins come at South Florida, at Memphis and at UConn. None of those teams are in the top 65 of the NET.

LOSERS

AUBURN (NET: 20, SOS: 30): See above.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 72, SOS: 69): The Sun Devils picked the wrong time to make the toughest road trip in the Pac-12. Firmly on the cutline, they had lost two of their last four games — including a 21 point loss to Washington State (176) last Thursday — before going into Colorado (80) and losing to the Buffaloes. All in all, it’s not a terrible loss, but with a Q3 loss and two Q4 losses to their name, they need all the help they can get.

CLEMSON (NET: 39, SOS: 25): Clemson went down to Coral Gables and took a loss to a Miami team that is now 11-13 overall and just 3-9 in the ACC. This loss does not look as bad on a resume as it does in real life — the Hurricanes are 90th in the NET, so it’s just a Q2 loss — but the Tigers are not in a great spot as of today. They need to keep building on a profile that doesn’t include a bad loss but that only has one Q1 win on it — Virginia Tech (13) — and features a 4-9 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents. This isn’t a killer, but this is another step in the wrong direction.

MINNESOTA (NET: 58, SOS: 62): The Gophers are in a good spot because of the strength of the league that they play in. There are no bad losses in the Big Ten right now, but it’s time for Minnesota to turn this thing around. They lost their fourth straight on Wednesday at Nebraska, but as bad as the Huskers have been, that is comfortably a Q1 loss. As it stands, Minnesota is 3-7 against Q1 and 4-2 against Q2, and their worst loss is at Boston College (128). They’ve won at Wisconsin and beat Washington on a neutral.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 30, SOS: 226): The Bisons lost at home on Wednesday night, which typically would be a killer to their at-large profile except that this loss came to Liberty, who is now 20-5 on the year, tied for first in the Atlantic Sun with Lipscomb and — most importantly — 61st in the NET. This hurts because this was the last time Lipscomb had a chance to land a Q2 win during the regular season.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 78, SOS: 79): The Hoyas lost at Seton Hall by 15 points on Wednesday, dropping them to 3-4 against Q1 opponents. They’re also 4-4 against Q2 and they have a pair of Q3 losses. They’re firmly in the bubble conversation, but they need to start winning. They have a week off until they get Villanova at home. That’s as close to a must-win as it can get in mid-February.

CREIGHTON (NET: 57, SOS: 10): Creighton lost their third straight on Wednesday, falling in overtime at Xavier. They are now 12-12 on the year and 4-8 in the Big East. They probably need to win out to get an at-large at this point.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 74, SOS: 65): The Friars lost at Villanova (21) on Saturday in a game that was brutal for their at-large chances. It’s not because losing at Villanova is a bad loss, it’s because Providence is on the bubble of being on the bubble. They have quite a bit of ground to make up, and this was their best chance to do that. They whiffed.

Koumadje has double-double as No. 17 Florida St. routs Wake

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christ Koumadje hasn’t had many chances to make an impact on games this season. But he used his long, 7-foot-4 frame to dominate Wake Forest for the best night of his college career.

Koumadje recorded his first career double-double, with a season-high 20 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, to help No. 17 Florida State rout Wake Forest 88-66 on Wednesday night.

“He did a really good job of going to the offensive glass early on, especially in our zone,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. “We didn’t turn and go hit him, he brought the contact to us. When he gets within four feet of the basket, when he jumps, he’s right there at the rim.”

Koumadje, who is playing in his 109th career game, played just 24 minutes but was efficient from start to finish. He made 10 of 12 shots from the floor as the Seminoles won their sixth straight game.

While he has been an effective rebounder this season, Koumadje didn’t score in Florida State’s last game and hadn’t produced more than nine points in his previous 10 ACC games this season. But he was a significant part of the game plan from the start on Wednesday, scoring 12 points and pulling down eight rebounds as the Seminoles took a 38-31 halftime lead.

“The coaches demand energy from me,” Koumadje said. “Coming out, I was just trying to be aggressive. My teammates found me. I was crashing the glass.”

Phil Cofer scored 13 points and Mfiondu Kabengele had nine points and seven rebounds for Florida State (19-5, 7-4 ACC), which enjoyed its most lopsided win against an ACC team this season. The Seminoles’ previous best performance was an 80-62 win at Syracuse on Feb. 5.

Florida State outrebounded Wake Forest 43-27. Koumadje had five of the Seminoles’ 12 offensive rebounds.

“We didn’t rebound the ball the way we had typically rebounded in league play,” Manning said. “We have to do a better job on the backboard.”

Chaundee Brown scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and Brandon Childress had 11 points for Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9). The Demon Deacons are just 1-6 against ranked teams this season.

Wake Forest shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the floor.

Cofer and P.J. Savoy each made three 3-pointers as the Seminoles shot 38.5 percent (10 for 26) from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles shot 56.5 percent (35 of 62) from the floor. They had 13 players score in the game as Florida State’s bench produced 41 points.

“We intended to get them in regardless,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said of using the reserves. “They were very effective when they went in.”

Florida State has won six straight ACC games for the first time since the 2011-12 season in which the Seminoles also won the league tournament.

STRENGTH IS DEPTH

Koumadje is the eighth Florida State player to lead the team in scoring in a game this season. Others who have led the way for the Seminoles are Cofer, Kabengele, P.J. Savoy, Terance Mann, M.J. Walker, Trent Forrest and David Nichols.

SOME IMPROVEMENT

Wake Forest came in shooting 29.8 percent from 3-point range. But Childress and Brown each made 3-pointers on Wednesday as the Demon Deacons shot 44 percent (11 of 25) from beyond the arc.

“They hit some 3s that we contested very well,” Hamilton said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Few ACC teams have been as impressive as Florida State the past three weeks. The Seminoles could move up into the top 15.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons battled for a half but lost for a sixth straight time in Tallahassee, where they haven’t won since 2008.

Florida State: The Seminoles shot 64.5 percent (20 of 31) in the second half and only committed four turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.