AP photo/Wade Payne

No. 1 Tennessee beats Florida 73-61 for 18th straight win

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams scored 16 points as No. 1 Tennessee defeated Florida 73-61 on Saturday to complete a season sweep of the Gators and extend its school-record winning streak to 18 games.

Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) owns the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This also marks the biggest winning streak of Rick Barnes’ 32-year head coaching career, surpassing the 17-game string that started Texas’ 2009-10 season.

Florida (12-11, 4-6) has lost three straight and four of its last five.

Tennessee’s winning streak includes a 78-67 victory at Florida on Jan. 12. Immediately after that game ended, all five Tennessee players on the floor performed a “Gator chomp” in a mock version of the cheer favored by Florida fans.

Although Tennessee’s players refrained from a similar celebration Saturday, much of the sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena crowd started doing the Gator chomp in the final minute and continued it as the final horn sounded.

Tennessee entered the day leading the SEC in scoring (86.0) while Florida had the SEC’s top scoring defense (63.4). Tennessee ended up below its scoring average but still won that matchup by shooting 52.8 percent (28 of 53), including 59.3 percent (16 of 27) in the second half.

Admiral Schofield scored 14 points, Jordan Bowden had 13 and Jordan Bone added 10 for Tennessee. Noah Locke scored 17, Jalen Hudson had 15 and KeVaughn Allen added 11 for Florida.

Tennessee held Florida to a total of three points for a stretch of over nine minutes, enabling the Vols to turn an 8-5 deficit into a 22-11 advantage. Tennessee led by as many as 16 later in the first half before Florida rallied to get within 36-30 at the intermission.

Florida cut Tennessee’s lead to 40-36 with 17:37 left, but Tennessee answered with a 12-2 run that included consecutive 3-pointers from Lamonte’ Turner. After Florida scored seven straight points to get the margin down to seven, Tennessee responded with a 9-0 run that featured another Turner 3-pointer plus two dunks from Schofield.

Tennessee was playing without reserve swingman Yves Pons, who had suffered a facial injury while colliding with a teammate during Thursday’s practice.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators are barely above .500 but entered this game 42nd in the NET rankings, indicating their postseason chances weren’t over yet. But three straight losses to Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee have dealt a big blow to their hopes for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. The Gators still have two games with No. 21 LSU plus road trips to Alabama and No. 5 Kentucky.

Tennessee: After struggling a bit Tuesday in a 72-60 victory over Missouri, the Vols’ offense was back in form. Tennessee has shot over 50 percent in three of its last four games.

WATCH: UCLA loses at the buzzer despite fouling when up three

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
UCLA found a new and inventive way to blow one of the biggest leads of the season.

The Bruins led Utah at home by 17 points at the half. They led by as many as 22 points in the second half. They were up 17 points with 6:19 to play. With 2:50 left in the game, the Bruins were up 83-70.

And they still found a way to lose despite fouling when up three.

Here’s what happened: The Utes were able to chip away at the lead until a Both Gach three with eight seconds left cut the lead to 89-88. After two David Singleton free throws made the lead three, UCLA fouled Sedrick Barefield before he had a chance to get a shot off. After Barefield made both of his threes, Singleton was again fouled, but he only hit one of the two free throws.

That left the door open for this to happen:

This isn’t even the wildest finish to a game that UCLA has been a part of.

Last month, they trailed Oregon 72-59 with less than 2:30 on the clock and found a way to win. The end of that game was even crazier, as Oregon fouled UCLA up 80-77 with three seconds left, but UCLA hit the first free throws, missed the second and then got an and-one layup off of an offensive rebound with one second left. They missed the free throws, but ended up winning in overtime.

What a time to be alive.

No. 2 Duke hits 13 threes en route to win at No. 3 Virginia

AP Photo/Zack Wajsgras
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
R.J. Barrett hit his first five threes of the night and Cam Reddish hit five of his own as the No. 2 Blue Devils shot 13-for-21 from beyond the arc on Saturday night in Charlottesville en route to a 81-71 win over No. 3 Virginia.

Barrett led the way for the Blue Devils with 26 points, seven boards and three assists while Cam Reddish added 17 points of his own. Zion Williamson struggled offensively, turning the ball over five times, but he had the kind of line that we have come to expect from him: 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting five boards, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

Virginia was led by 16 points from Kyle Guy and 14 points from Ty Jerome, but there really was nothing that the Cavaliers could do. Every time it looked like they were ready to make a run, the Blue Devils hit a big three or made a big defensive play.

Here are three things we can take away from this result:

1. IF DUKE IS GOING TO MAKE 13 THREES, THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN DO

Duke is one of the nation’s best teams on the defensive end of the floor, and if they didn’t struggle as much as they do on the defensive glass, they might actually be the nation’s best.

Duke is absolutely lethal in transition.

Duke is always going to have the two best players on the floor in Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett that you simply will not be able to defend, and that doesn’t include Cam Reddish, who could end up being drafted as high as No. 2 in June.

When it comes to beating Duke, the one chance that you have is to pack in your defense, allow them to try and shoot over the top and rely on the fact that their roster is not one that is made up of great three-point shooters. The Blue Devils entered Saturday night as the nation’s 318th-best from beyond the arc, making 30.8% of their triples. This is how Syracuse beat them. This is how teams like Boston College and Georgia Tech were able to hang with the Blue Devils for more than a half. This is how Virginia, who entered Saturday leading the nation in three-point percentage defense, played them

And Duke went out and made their first five threes and 13 of their first 18 threes.

What can you do when they do that?

The answer is nothing.

If this Duke team is going to make 13 three-pointers, they are never going to lose.

And while I’d love to sit here and talk about what Virginia was doing offensively or how Tre Jones impacted the game, none of that really matters in this discussion.

2. VIRGINIA PLAYED WELL ENOUGH TO WIN

That is the other side of this.

Zion Williamson stuffed the stat sheet, but the Wahoos did about as good of a job of keeping him in check as you can. R.J. Barrett didn’t do much of anything on the offensive end of the floor after he made those five threes to open the game. Cam Reddish did score 17 points, but his damage was done as a spot-up shooter. Those are the shots that you have to live with as a coach.

Virginia, as a team, shot 46.7 percent from the floor. They were 10-for-24 from three. They forced 15 Duke turnovers and limited the Blue Devils to just eight offensive rebounds. They more or less kept Duke from getting out in transition and beating their defense down the floor. I think Tony Bennett will be able to go to sleep tonight knowing that there wasn’t much else he could have done. It was just one of those nights.

2a. BUT IT WASN’T JUST THREES FOR DUKE

If there is something that we can be critical of with Virginia, it’s that they were never able to make a play as the momentum was getting ready to change. What I mean by that is that every time they started chipping away at Duke’s lead, the Blue Devils had the answer.

One example: After a Jay Huff three and a Braxton Key layup trimmed the deficit to five points, Duke answered with a Tre Jones three from the corner before Jones picked Ty Jerome’s pocket on an offensive rebound and took the ball the other way before getting fouled on a layup attempt. Five minutes later, Virginia again cut the lead to five on a De’Andre Hunter three, but Duke answered with a Marques Bolden post bucket that was followed by Zion doing Zion things:  blocking a seemingly wide-open Hunter three into the crowd and, on the ensuing possession, grabbing an offensive rebound and laying the ball in.

Those are small moments in the game, but when Virginia is scrapping and clawing with everything they have to erase a deficit, plays like that are just momentum sappers.

Credit to Duke to keeping the Hoos at bay.

3. MARQUES BOLDEN’S IMPROVEMENT DEFENSIVELY HAS BEEN IMPRESSIVE

The most under-discussed story line for this Duke season has been the fact that, over the course of the last month or so, Bolden has developed into a capable defensive presence. The adjustment that Duke has made has been to switch most exchanges and all ball-screens — essentially, do exactly what most of the best NBA teams do — and the reason that has worked is because Bolden can hold his own on the perimeter.

Now, I’m not saying that he has turned into Tre Jones, but he doesn’t have to be. As long as he is capable of making it difficult for an opposing guard to get around him while using his length to challenge on the shot, then he is doing his job.

WATCH: Zion Williamson with the block of the year

AP Photo
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
No. 3 Virginia is doing their best to try and come back against No. 2 Duke, but that is not an easy thing to do when seemingly open threes are swatted into the stands by Zion Williamson.

Seriously, look at this block:

When Jay Huff makes the pass to De’Andre Hunter in the corner, Zion Williamson is on the other side of the opposite elbow.

And he still got there to block the three.

Maybe Hunter should quicken up that release?

Kabengele, Mann help Florida State edge Louisville in OT

AP Photo/Steve Cannon
Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 7:42 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mfiondu Kabengele scored 22 points and No. 22 Florida State erased a 10-point second-half deficit to force overtime, then knocked off No. 16 Louisville 80-75 on Saturday.

Terance Mann added 20 points for the Seminoles (18-5, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 11 of 12 free throws in overtime to wrap up their fifth straight win. Mann hit 9 of 11 free throws to secure his second straight 20-point game and fifth of the season.

Kabengele shot 7 of 12 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds. It was the 16th time he has come off the bench to score in double figures.

Christen Cunningham scored 20 points, including 13 in the first half, for Louisville (17-7, 8-3). Ryan McMahon made three 3-pointers in a span of 90 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals pulled ahead 52-42 in the second half.

Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton scored 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers.

Trent Forrest had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Seminoles, who have won 11 of 13 games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

M.J. Walker had 11 points after halftime for Florida State, which has won five straight ACC games for the first time since 2011-12.

Louisville lost a pair of starters, Steven Enoch and Khwan Fore, to foul trouble. Enoch had six points and four rebounds in 14 minutes while Fore had six points.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals led 52-42 with 10:07 to go, but couldn’t close out an eighth victory in the last nine games.

Florida State: The Seminoles needed extra time to escape without a second home loss of the season. Their first came against Duke, 80-78, on Jan. 12.

Moretti leads No. 18 Texas Tech past Oklahoma 66-54

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. — Davide Moretti scored 14 points to help No. 18 Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma 66-54 on Saturday.

Jarrett Culver had 13 points and Matt Mooney and Brandone Francis each added 11 for the Red Raiders (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), who stayed within striking range of conference leader Kansas State. Texas Tech held Oklahoma to 36 percent shooting to claim its fourth victory in five games. The Red Raiders beat the Sooners 66-59 earlier in the season.

Rashard Odomes scored 14 points and Brady Manek had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (15-9, 3-8), which lost its fourth straight. Christian James, Oklahoma’s leader with just under 16 points per game for the season, finished with 11 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Oklahoma made a surge late in the first half to cut Tech’s lead to nine, but Norense Odiase’s putback at the halftime buzzer put the Red Raiders up 35-24 at the break. Tech made 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.

The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 9-2 run, but the Sooners fought back with an 11-0 surge to cut their deficit to 49-37. Texas Tech re-established control for good with a 15-4 run.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas Tech had a solid week, with this victory following a 31-point home win over West Virginia on Monday. The Red Raiders have a chance to move up in the rankings.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got a valuable road win against a Sooners team that has had good moments. If they can beat Oklahoma State on Wednesday, they’ll take even more momentum into next Saturday’s game against a Baylor squad that is hovering near the top of the conference standings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners collapsed late last season, and it looks like the same is happening this year. Last season, the defense fell apart. This year, it’s the offense.