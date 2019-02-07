Lagerald Vick to take leave of absence from Kansas

It has been a parade of bad news for Kansas this season. The Jayhawks were connected to the investigation into college basketball in sworn testimony in federal court. Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury. Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible both this year and next. Marcus Garrett has been hurt. There’s also that 6-4 Big 12 record that’s imperiling their 14-year streak of conference titles.
Add another to the list.
Lagerald Vick, a senior starting guard, will be taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Thursday.
“Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement released by Kansas. “During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”
Vick is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and his play early in the year helped the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks stave off a number of non-conference losses.
His impact this season on the court has been uneven as he undoubtedly was a major factor early in the season, but has been inconsistent in Big 12 play. If is absence extends into Saturday against Oklahoma State (which seems obvious) and beyond (which is unclear), Kansas will be hurting for 3-point shooting. Vick is Kansas’ best shooter from distance at 45.5 percent, and if he’s not on the floor it’s going to make it all the more easy for defenses to send help to All-American candidate Dedric Lawson inside, which has already been a problem for the Jayhawks.
There’s always a point in the season where it looks like Kansas’ Big 12 streak is in jeopardy and there’s always a point where Self and the Jayhawks solve their problems and win the league. The evidence that this year will be different, though, continues to pile up.
Best Bets: Breaking down the Duke-Virginia rematch, Marquette-Villanova and Wisconsin-Michigan
Here is everything you need to know when betting the biggest games this weekend.
As always, this is coming out before the Vegas lines for Saturday’s games, so we are using projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics to walk through how the game will play out.
No. 2 DUKE at No. 3 VIRGINIA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia 70, Duke 65
TORVIK PROJECTION: Virginia 69, Duke 63
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Virginia 70, Duke 67
(For clarity, I’m writing this as if Ty Jerome is going to be healthy for this game. If Jerome is unavailable, it really changes things. Kihei Clark going up against Tre Jones isn’t going to end well for Virginia.)
Duke switched every exchange to take Virginia out of their blocker-mover offense, and Virginia responded by using ball-screens to create the switch they wanted and then attacking that switch off the bounce with the likes of De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy.
I’ve written plenty of words about how Virginia is the worst possible matchup for this Duke team, and that is certainly still true. Playing in John Paul Jones Arena, where Virginia likely won’t have another 3-for-17 shooting night, will certainly help make a difference, one that may or may not be negated by the return of Tre Jones.
And it is his presence on the floor that has me wondering if Duke is going to switch as much as they did in the first game. Without Jones available, Duke did not play a single player under 6-foot-6 in the first matchup. That size meant that regardless of matchup, no one was going to be overpowered in the post by anyone on the Virginia roster, and that they would at the very least be athletic enough to stay in front of Virginia’s stars, who are not known for being great in isolation.
This is where the rematch gets interesting.
Since Jones returned, Duke has done a couple of different things defensively. Against Notre Dame, they played exactly like they did against Virginia – switching all exchanges, including every ball-screen. Against St. John’s, the Blue Devils did plenty of switching off the ball, but whenever Shamorie Ponds was involved in a ball-screen, they hedged and allowed Jones to recover or trapped the ball out of his hands. And against Boston College, they switched every ball-screen that Ky Bowman was involved in.
I bring this up because Virginia, which has been known for running the blocker-mover offense that Tony Bennett’s dad created in the 80s, has been running much more continuity ball-screen offense this season. It makes sense, given just how good Jerome can be in ball-screens and how often they have four perimeter players and one true big man on the floor this year:
This is the perfect offense to run against what Duke is likely going to do defensively. Virginia is one of college basketball’s best three-point shooting teams with a number of talented perimeter players that are capable of beating Marques Bolden or Javin DeLaurier on a switch. The ball-screen continuity offense will ensure that there is plenty of space for them to do so, and frankly, I’m not expecting Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett to be able to dominate with penetration like they did at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
PICKS: I think Virginia wins, but what scares me here is where the projections currently sit. Based on the averages above, we’re looking at Virginia (-5), which is a lot of points to be giving against a team as good as Duke. If that number is (-1) or (-1.5), I’d feel a lot more comfortable betting Virginia. If it gets to the higher end of that range — Torvik has Virginia winning by six — I personally will be betting smaller and taking the value on Duke’s money line.
The battle between the two titans in the Big East lost a bit of luster when, on Tuesday night, Marquette lost at home to St. John’s. They are now two games off the pace in the league standings, but a win here will ensure that the Golden Eagles can earn at least a share of the league title if they win out.
And I think they have a really good shot to win on Saturday, because I’m not sure how Villanova matches up with them. My guess is that Phil Booth starts out guarding Markus Howard, but Villanova does like to switch a lot and Booth is not exactly the kind of defender that has given Howard trouble. He’s smoked everyone in the Big East except for St. John’s this season because no one else in the Big East has Justin Simon, whose length and athleticism really, really bothered Howard.
That said, I would not be surprised to see Wright run Saddiq Bey or Jermaine Samuels on Howard and let Booth matchup Sam Hauser, which might be more favorable for the Wildcats, but the Hausers are another major reason why I think Marquette gets this win. I can’t see Villanova slowing both of them and Howard down. This is the conundrum that every team faces. The Hausers (especially Joey) are tough as nails and can hold their own banging against bigger defenders, but they are absolutely lethal shooters that cannot be left open on the perimeter. It’s a nightmare matchup, especially when you consider that someone has to help on Howard at some point.
PICKS: Look, Villanova is Villanova. With the way that Booth, Paschall and Collin Gillispie have been playing of late, and with the way that they can shoot the rock, Villanova can beat anyone, anywhere on any night. But I think the fact that they are playing at home combined with how improved the Golden Eagles are defensively will be the difference here, and if the line ends up around Marquette (-2), I think that’s the play.
I would also bet the over if the total ends up in the low 140s, mostly because when two teams that love to shoot threes and don’t love to defend play, I typically lean over.
Another rematch, and this time around, the narrative surrounding the two teams involved has been flipped.
The last time we saw these two teams face-off, Wisconsin had just lost four of their last five games and Michigan was undefeated, which, of course, led to Ethan Happ putting up one of the most impressive individual performances of the season in a Wisconsin win. The Badgers have not lost since that game, which Michigan struggled to put away Minnesota at home, lost by 15 at Iowa and is now coming off of an unconvincing win at Rutgers.
Beyond the simple fact that Happ reminded Jon Teske that he is still just Jon Teske, what the Badgers did to win that game was completely take away Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews for the game and Jordan Poole for the second half. Wisconsin has developed into a top ten defense in college hoops, and I don’t really expect anything to change in regards to that in this game.
And for my money, I think Michigan gets it done. In the first game, Happ had his ceiling games while Brazdeikis, Matthews and Poole — for a half — had their floor games. Brazdeikis has scored double-figures in every game since Dec. 22nd except for when he went scoreless against the Badgers in the first meeting.
PICKS: I do think that Michigan is going to win. I also think that this is going to be a close, low-scoring dogfight that plays out the same way as the first game. Think about it like this: Michigan is the nation’s second-best defense and Wisconsin is the nation’s seventh-best. Neither team ranks in the top 25 of adjusted offensive efficiency, neither of them draw a lot of fouls and both of them fade offensive rebounding while doing everything they can to prevent fast breaks.
This is going to be a prototypical Big Ten slugfest. Assuming the total opens in the mid-120s, I will be all over the under. I’d lean the Michigan side if forced to make a pick, but at Michigan (-5.5), which is what the metrics are suggesting, I’ll likely stay away. That’s a lot of points in a low-scoring game.
No. 5 KENTUCKY at MISSISSIPPI STATE, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Kentucky 72, Mississippi State 70
TORVIK PROJECTION: Kentucky 72, Mississippi State 70
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kentucky 72, Mississippi State 70
There has not been a hotter team in college basketball in the last month than Kentucky, and including in that run was a game against Mississippi State in Lexington on January 22nd that saw the Wildcats knock off Ben Howland’s club, 76-55.
In total, Kentucky has won nine straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They are 8-1 in the SEC, a run that includes wins at Auburn and Florida as well as a home win over Kansas. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have lost three of their last five and five of their last nine, including a pair of home games against Ole Miss and LSU.
The first matchup was won by P.J. Washington — Mississippi State’s less mobile bigs did not have an answer for the way he could wreak havoc on the perimeter — and he is going to have his work cut out for him dealing with Reggie Perry. The 6-foot-10 freshman has had the three best games of his season in the last three games, averaging 19.3 points and 9.3 boards during that stretch. He and Aric Holman both fouled out in the first game against Kentucky.
I’m not too concerned with Quinndary Weatherspoon in this game. I know that he is going to get his, and I think that Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson will be able to make him work for his buckets. That’s all you can really ask. I also think that Ashton Hagans will, once again, assert his alpha status against whoever Howland has handling the ball on a given possession. For me, what this game comes down to is Washington. His value here is that he’s the guy that is tough enough to be able to bang in the paint while being the guy that Mississippi State’s bigger fours cannot guard at the other end of the floor.
He creates the mismatches, and he has arguably been the best frontcourt player in the country over the court of the last three weeks.
PICKS: I’ll take him to Washington to win his matchup, and if the line ends up at Kentucky (-2), as all the metrics are projecting, then I will be heavy on the Wildcats Saturday. Go Big Blue.
KENPOM PROJECTION: Florida State 72, Louisville 71
TORVIK PROJECTION: Florida State 73, Louisville 72
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Louisville 73, Florida State 72
Both Louisville and Florida State enter this game having played very well of late. The Cardinals lost to North Carolina at home last Saturday, but they bounced back with a win at Virginia Tech on Monday night, their seventh win in the last eight games.
Florida State, on the other hand, has won four straight to get back over .500 in ACC play, but the best win in that bunch in a win at Syracuse, where Old Dominion and Georgia Tech have also won.
The Seminoles actually matchup really well with Louisville from a personnel perspective. They’ll have the length, athleticism and versatility to throw bodies at Jordan Nwora, and the things that Dwayne Sutton does well are the things that Florida State’s team is built on. But the other side of it is that Louisville’s scheme is not ideal for Florida State. The Cards are a Pack-Line team, meaning that they force teams to shoot jumpers, really protect the offensive glass and prevent dribble penetration and post touches. For context, Florida State was down 65-36 at Virginia with two minutes left when they played.
PICKS: I don’t love either side here, so I’ll bet on the locale. If this game ends up as a pick-em or with Florida State as a small favorite, I’ll take the Seminoles. The only team to beat them at home this season is Duke, who won on a buzzer-beater. It’s also probably worth noting that Louisville hosts Duke on Tuesday. It will be easy for them to look ahead here.
Sean Miller declines comment after assistant dismissed
Sean Miller has now seen his entire assistant coaching staff empty from his bench, but he doesn’t have anything to say about it – publicly at least.
The Arizona coach declined to comment Thursday after a loss to Washington regarding the situation he finds himself in after the school moved to terminate assistant Mark Phelps on Wednesday due to his reported involvement with an NCAA issue.
Sean Miller: "I'm not going to comment on it." Repeated that after questions about assistant Mark Phelps, who Arizona has suspended with the intent to terminate. pic.twitter.com/lMuqfXN2rv
“I’m not going to comment on it,” was all Miller would say when asked repeatedly about the situation.
Arizona has been among those most impacted in the fallout of the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball (though the school said Phelps’ situation is unrelated) as former assistant Emmanuel ‘Book’ Richardson was arrested and ultimately agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case while former assistant and current UC-Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack has been connected to Christian Dawkins, who has been at the center of the case.
It’s clear the pressure is mounting on Miller in Tucson and the walls very well could be closing in on his tenure there, though the top-ranked 2019 recruiting class he has slated to come to campus this summer isn’t something Arizona is likely looking to part with. It’s probably not helping Miller that Arizona has now lost four in a row and five of six with its NCAA tournament hopes fading fast.
Who knows how this ends, but it’s definitely trending in the wrong direction quickly for Miller.
Jordan Bohannon’s late run helps No. 20 Iowa hold off Indiana 77-72
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points, including scoring the last 11 for No. 20 Iowa as the Hawkeyes held on for a 77-72 victory at Indiana on Thursday night.
Tyler Cook added 21 points as Iowa won its second straight. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) also ended a three-game losing streak in the series and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since 2015.
The Hoosiers were led by Romeo Langford with 22 points. Juwan Morgan scored 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in nine games.
It sure wasn’t easy, though, as the Hawkeyes offense bogged down in the second half — even after Morgan went to the bench with his fourth foul with 16:42 to go.
The Hoosiers’ defense kept them close long enough to finally overcome the absence of Morgan and charge back from a 58-48 deficit with 11:16 remaining. The Hoosiers allowed just two baskets over the next 7 ½ minutes and eventually closed to 64-61 with 3:47 left.
But after Langford missed a 3 to tie it, Cook answered with a 12-foot turnaround jumper and Bohannon knocked down two 3s and five of six free throws to seal it.
Indiana got within three twice — when Langford made a 3 with 19.8 seconds left and again when Rob Phinisee made a 3 with 6.8 seconds to go — but never got another chance to tie the score.
Iowa opened the game on a 9-2 run then took control with a 15-3 spurt that gave it a 26-18 lead. Then the Hawkeyes’ 3-point shooters warmed up and helped the Hawkeyes pull out to a 46-36 lead at the half.
Cook had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for Iowa in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed just how good they are — by winning on the road without their best game. They struggled with foul trouble all night, shot just 40 percent from the field in the second half and failed to deliver the knockout punch when they had a chance. Yet somehow they still picked up a crucial victory.
Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard and even outplayed Iowa over the final 20 minutes. But the first half doomed them. They y committed eight turnovers in the first half and couldn’t come all the way back after allowing their second-highest first-half point total this season.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Heads home Sunday to face Northwestern.
Indiana: Hosts Ohio State in the second game of a three-game home stand.
Thursday’s Things To Know: AAC stays tied, Lagerald Vick steps aside and Pac-12 troubles magnify
There weren’t many surprising results from the top-25 teams in action across the country on Thursday night, but there was significant news from both Kansas and Gonzaga (Killian Tillie can’t catch a break) while the AAC gets a dream matchup Sunday and the Pac-12 continues to be a nightmare. Here’s what you need to know”:
HOUSTON AND CINCINNATI BOTH WIN ROAD TESTS
It could have been an interesting night in the American. No. 12 Houston and No. 25 Cincinnati, both sporting matching one-loss conference records, were on the road against potentially tricky opponents in UCF and Memphis, respectively. It would have been easy to envision one losing, adding some tension into the league race or having them both taking Ls, injecting chaos into a league that’s been pretty orderly.
Both, though, won and continued to separate themselves from the rest of the conference and setup a monster showdown Sunday.
The Cougars had no trouble with the Knights, claiming a 77-68 victory, while the Bearcats held off the Tigers, 69-64.
Corey Davis, Jr. had a big game for Houston, going for 26 points, five assists and three rebounds It was Jarron Cumberland unsurprisingly starring for Cincy with 17 points, six assists and six rebounds in a game the Bearcats had to really compete down the stretch to finally finish off.
Now, let’s talk about this weekend.
The first matchup between the two AAC frontrunners comes Sunday, with the Bearcats visiting Houston in what should be one of the marquee games of the weekend and the first of two bouts between these two teams.
It’ll be an interesting matchup with neither team sporting elite offenses, but strong defenses and deliberates paces. Cincy’s best bet will likely be to try to turn defense into offense as it has been solid in creating turnovers while that’s one of the areas the Houston offense hasn’t excelled. The way for most teams to attack Mick Cronin’s defense is at the 3-point line, but that’s not the strength of the Cougars, who instead rely on their offensive rebounding and the fact they don’t really have to score that much with how good their defense has been.
KANSAS LOSES A STARTER
It was just last week I used this space to muse about the vulnerability of Kansas’ Big 12 title streak. Sure, things looked less than great for the Jayhawks, but we’d seen that plenty over the course of the last 14 years only to then see Bill Self’s team ultimately on top of the conference standings.
But now it feels like bad is getting increasingly worse for the Jayhawks.
Vick has been wildly inconsistent this season – and his playing time has been lately as well – but he’s a player that the Jayhawks are going to sorely miss for however long his absence runs. The margin of error for Kansas was already shrinking with a 6-4 league record and Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor all looking like threats, and now losing a player like Vick, even with his flaws, only tightens that window. Dedric Lawson is now likely to see even more aggressive double teams with Kansas’ best 3-point threat off the floor and no clear player capable of replacing his 45.5 percent shooting from deep. It’s more than just losing a starter for Kansas, it’s losing a player that was providing a skill that Kansas has in short supply and allows its best player – Lawson – to be better.
Maybe Self figures this out or maybe Vick’s time away is short, but with the cascading bad news for Kansas, it feels like things are more likely to get worse than better.
THE PAC-12 IS REALLY TRYING TO BE A ONE-BID LEAGUE
Yes, it’s easy to pile on the Pac-12 for being awful this season. Sure, it’s probably been covered plenty this year that the league is down, even by its recent pedestrian standards.
But, I mean, c’mon. The conference just never seems to help itself.
Washington stayed perfect by beating Arizona in Tucson while Arizona State took a HORRIBLE loss at home to Washington State.
The Wildcats have now lost four-straight and five of their last six while Arizona State loss 91-70 to a Cougars team that was 8-14 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 in its home gym. I repeat, the Sun Devils lost by 21 POINTS to a team that previously had only managed to WIN A SINGLE GAME IN A HISTORICALLY TERRIBLE CONFERENCE. Bobby Hurley’s squad ain’t lookin’ so good right now.
Neither is the Pac-12, which continues to flirt with being a one-bid league.
Be sure to read Bubble Banter to get the in-depth look at what Thursday night meant, not only to the Pac-12, but the rest of the country trying to position itself heading into the regular season’s final month.
Killian Tillie suffers foot sprain in Gonzaga win over San Francisco
Tillie, a potential NBA draft pick, only returned a month ago and still was playing limited minutes as Gonzaga continued to decimate the rest of the WCC. The Bulldogs have had the luxury of bringing Tillie along slowly as they worked to acclimate him as the final piece that potentially could take an obviously excellent Gonzaga team to another level come March, which is likely the next time the Bulldogs will be tested.
It’s going to be a tense few hours in Spokane waiting for the exact diagnosis and subsequent prognosis for Tillie. Sure, Gonzaga has proven it can be really good without him – they’ve still got some pretty decent players, yeah? – but they also showed themselves vulnerable to the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina, two teams of the caliber they’ll need to beat to reach a Final Four and potentially win a national title, without him. A fully healthy Tillie very well could be the difference for Gonzaga when you’re operating at this upper echelon nationally.