Lagerald Vick to take a leave of absence from Kansas

By Travis HinesFeb 7, 2019, 8:23 PM EST
It has been a parade of bad news for Kansas this season. The Jayhawks were connected to the investigation into college basketball in sworn testimony in federal court. Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury. Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible both this year and next. Marcus Garrett has been hurt. There’s also that 6-4 Big 12 record that’s imperiling their 14-year streak of conference titles.

Add another to the list.

Lagerald Vick, a senior starting guard, will be taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Thursday.

“Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement released by Kansas. “During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”

Vick is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and his play early in the year helped the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks stave off a number of non-conference losses.

His tenure at Kansas, though, has been fraught.

He was investigated by the university for allegedly striking a female Kansas student and it was suggested he serve two years of university probation, but it’s unclear if he any served any sort of punishment. He was set to leave the Kansas program after last year when he declared for the NBA draft with the intention of signing with an agent, but was welcomed back to the Jayhawks after professional opportunities never materialized.

His impact this season on the court has been uneven as he undoubtedly was a major factor early in the season, but has been inconsistent in Big 12 play. If is absence extends into Saturday against Oklahoma State (which seems obvious) and beyond (which is unclear), Kansas will be hurting for 3-point shooting. Vick is Kansas’ best shooter from distance at 45.5 percent, and if he’s not on the floor it’s going to make it all the more easy for defenses to send help to All-American candidate Dedric Lawson inside, which has already been a problem for the Jayhawks.

There’s always a point in the season where it looks like Kansas’ Big 12 streak is in jeopardy and there’s always a point where Self and the Jayhawks solve their problems and win the league. The evidence that this year will be different, though, continues to pile up.

Bubble Banter: A rant about Wofford and paying attention to what the NET is telling us

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EST
February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the night. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Thursday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
  • This morning, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket. It is the only bracket you need to be up to date on. 

Onto Thursday’s action.

As of this very moment, Wofford is a top 30 team in the NET rankings, and that is before they play a road game at East Tennessee State (65) on Thursday night, a mid-major battle between two of the SoCon’s best that could play a major role in whether or not the Terriers get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

The issue with Wofford this year, the reason why they are not ever going to be viewed as a lock for the NCAA tournament, is because of the lack of high-end wins on their resume. They only have one Q1 win, they haven’t beaten any teams ranked in the top 50 in the NET and they are just 4-4 in Q1 and Q2 games. Even with a Q1 win over ETSU on Thursday, they will only have two Q1 wins to their name, and both of them came on the road against league opponents. They have beaten South Carolina on the road, but the Gamecocks are not currently a top 100 team.

Put another way, Wofford does not have a marquee win.

This brings me to a point that I think we haven’t discussed enough, but one that has to be considered in a year like this when evaluating the dregs of the bigger leagues vs. the powerhouse mid-majors.

When the Selection Committee is evaluating programs that don’t get a dozen chances at Q1 wins, they should feel an obligation to put more stock into where those teams are slotted in the NET, especially if they are ranked as high as Wofford (29) — or Buffalo (23), or Lipscomb (31), or Utah State (33) — is ranked. Those mid-major programs are not going to get anywhere near the same number of chances to pick off the big boys that teams in power conferences will. Their resume is not going to look anything like the resume of, say, Oklahoma, or Indiana, or N.C. State. High-majors are going to get chance after chance after chance to land Q1 and Q2 wins, and it is because of their conference affiliation.

Wofford won’t.

Which is why the selection committee has to heavily weigh the NET. I know that metric was meant as a sorting tool, but the point of that sorting is so that we can accurately determine just how good a win is, no? So if Wofford is considered a better win than Kansas State, Baylor, N.C. State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas, St. John’s, TCU (should I go on), then doesn’t that mean we should consider them a better team?

If that’s not what the NET is saying, then please, enlighten me.

As long as there is a committee of human beings in a room picking out who is the best team based on the quantity of quality wins on a resume, mid-major teams are never going to get a fair shake. That is the entire point of having metrics that are built efficiency-based and scheduled-adjusted. It is the great equalizer. It allows us to compare what Wofford is doing in the SoCon to what Florida is doing in the SEC in ways that our puny human brains can’t comprehend.

The NCAA invested all this money in coming up with a metric to determine, as accurately as possible, who the best teams in college basketball are.

They should probably pay attention to it when it’s telling them these mid-major teams are really damn good.

WINNERS

WOFFORD (NET: 29, SOS: 128): The Terriers kept their at-large hopes alive by knocking off ETSU on the road. That is now two Q1 wins, with their only losses coming to high-major tournament teams.

OHIO STATE (NET: 35, SOS: 42): The Buckeyes tried to give this one away. In the final minute, Penn State’s go-ahead basket with 33 seconds left was waived off for coming after the shot clock and the game-tying layup with 19 seconds left rolled off of the rim. The Buckeyes are in good shape right now. They have three Q1 wins — all of which came on the road — and while they had a bit of a losing streak to start Big Ten play, their worst loss is at Rutgers (124), which is just a Q2 loss.

LOSERS

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 61, SOS: 63): You have got to be kidding me. Not only did Arizona State lose the game they couldn’t afford to lose, they got run out of their own gym. By Washington State. Who ranks 230th in the NET, a Q4 loss as bad as any that you’ll see for a team on the bubble to couple with Q3 home losses to Utah (91) and Princeton (159). We had Arizona State as a No. 9 seed entering the day, and I’d probably still have them in without being in a play-in game now, but this is the kind of loss that can drop them multiple seed lines, it’s that bad.

Take it away Khaled:

UCF (NET: 42, SOS: 119): The Knights missed out on another chance to land a Q1 win, dropping a home game to Houston (7) in a game that wasn’t as close as the 77-68 final. It’s simple for UCF: they have the resume of a mid-major team. They are 0-2 against Q1 opponents, they are 3-4 in Q1 and Q2 games and their best win is Alabama (45) at home. Oh, and should I mention the Q4 home loss to FAU (166)?

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 50, SOS: 138) at No. 4 Gonzaga, 9:00 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa at INDIANA (NET: 44, SOS: 41), 9:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON (NET: 26, SOS: 56) at ARIZONA (NET: 64, SOS: 66), 9:00 p.m.

Bracketology: Duke holds No. 1 position

By Dave OmmenFeb 7, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
It’s been a relatively even week, leaving us with the same Field of 68 that we had on Monday.

Minor Seed List adjustments have been made to reflect valuable road wins by teams such as Louisville and LSU.  The same principle applies for teams in the middle of the bracket like St. John’s.  The Red Storm certainly helped themselves by winning at Marquette.

As we enter the stretch run, bubble teams will solidify their standing, remove themselves from consideration, or put themselves into a stressful Championship Week scenario.

BRACKET UPDATE: February 7, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION TCU vs. VCU
MIDWEST REGION Seton Hall vs. Temple
EAST REGION Norfolk State vs. Robert Morris
MIDWEST REGION Rider vs. Prairie View
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                       
Columbia Columbia
1) DUKE 1) TENNESSEE
16) NORFOLK ST / R. MORRIS  16) BUCKNELL
8) Buffalo 8) Baylor
9) Ohio State 9) St. John’s
Tulsa Salt Lake City
5) LSU 5) Iowa
12) BELMONT 12) LIPSCOMB
4) HOUSTON 4) VILLANOVA
13) VERMONT 13) OLD DOMINION
Des Moines Hartford
6) Virginia Tech 6) Florida State
11) Oklahoma 11) TCU / VCU
3) Marquette 3) Purdue
14) BOWLING GREEN 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Des Moines Jacksonville
7) Auburn 7) Mississippi State
10) Syracuse 10) Indiana
2) Michigan State 2) North Carolina
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 15) PRINCETON
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City Hartford
1) GONZAGA 1) Virginia
16) SAM HOUSTON 16) RIDER / PR. VIEW
8) Minnesota 8) Ole Miss
9) Alabama 9) Arizona State
San Jose San Jose
5) KANSAS STATE 5) Iowa State
12) HOFSTRA 12) Seton Hall / Temple
4) NEVADA 4) Wisconsin
13) NEW MEXICO ST 13) UC-IRVINE
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Texas Tech 6) Maryland
11) DAVIDSON 11) WOFFORD
3) Louisville 3) Kansas
14) RADFORD 14) TEXAS STATE
Columbus Columbus
7) WASHINGTON 7) Cincinnati
10) NC State 10) Texas
2) MICHIGAN 2) Kentucky
15) MONTANA 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Syracuse TCU UCF Utah State
Indiana VCU Butler Florida
NC State Seton Hall Arkansas Arizona
Oklahoma Temple Clemson Creighton

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana

ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, NC State

BIG 12 (8): BAYLOR, Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU

SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (3): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU

Mid American (2): BOWLING GREEN, Buffalo

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Big 12 standings shakeup; Good night for bubble teams

By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
College basketball didn’t have a lot of ranked teams playing on Wednesday night. But the action was still worth watching as the Big 12 race heated up while it was a good night for bubble teams.

Texas takes down Baylor as top of the Big 12 landscape changes again

The Big 12 stayed as crazy as ever on Wednesday night as Texas picked up a critical bubble win over Baylor at home. The Longhorns have been one of the most up-and-down teams in all of college hoops this season as this win continues a trend of Texas winning games against marquee opponents.

The loss also means Baylor has moved out of a tie in the loss column with Kansas State as the Wildcats have taken over sole possession of first place in the very crowded league. Baylor’s loss also means Iowa State is tied with the Bears while Texas Tech and Kansas remain only one game back from second place.

Texas still has more work to do to feel safe, and the Big 12 still has seven-to-eight conference games left for some teams. But, for now, Kansas State remains atop the league after another notable outcome.

Naz Reid leads No. 21 LSU past Mississippi State in OT

Top-25 teams didn’t have a lot of action on Wednesday night, which made LSU’s overtime road win at Mississippi State one of the night’s major results. Staying at 8-1 in the SEC with the win, the Tigers avenged a close loss to Arkansas over the weekend.

Perhaps most importantly though was the late-game emergence of freshman big man Naz Reid. While LSU has been able to rely on the brilliant playmaking ability of sophomore point guard Tremont Waters for most of the season, Reid’s emergence has given LSU another dimension.

On Wednesday, Reid took over in overtime, finishing a key three-point play and following that up with a three-pointer to give LSU the final shots they needed to secure the win. Finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds on 10-for-17 shooting, Reid had a monster outing.

With a one-two punch of Waters (26 points, five assists, five steals) and Reid, LSU has quietly emerged as one of the SEC’s more dangerous teams.

Bubble teams had a good night

After a weekend filled mostly with bad results for bubble teams, Wednesday saw a night of positivity for teams trying to make the Field of 68.

In a nutshell, Texas, Alabama, Clemson and teams from potential one-bid leagues like Davidson, Lipscomb and VCU all had important wins on the evening. On the other end of the spectrum, Creighton missed a golden opportunity to pick up a Q1 win on the road at Villanova while Baylor and freefalling Nebraska also lost.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has a full breakdown of the night’s bubble action here and what it all means for those teams going forward.

Reid lifts No. 21 LSU over Mississippi St 92-88 in OT

Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Freshman forward Naz Reid tied a career high with 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, to lift No. 21 LSU over Mississippi State 92-88 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Tigers pulled ahead for good in overtime when Reid made a layup while being fouled. He added the free throw to give LSU an 89-87 lead with 59.5 seconds left. Reid’s biggest bucket came a little later when his 3 bounced high off the rim and straight through the net.

LSU (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed the entire second half until Tremont Waters made a high-arching layup with less than three minutes left for an 80-78 advantage. The Tigers and Bulldogs both missed shots during the final seconds of regulation, forcing overtime.

Waters had 26 points and five assists. Kavell Bigby-Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who tied a season high with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Reggie Perry added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State scored 17 unanswered points midway through the first half to turn a 16-8 deficit into a 25-16 advantage. LSU struggled with turnovers during that span, especially after Waters went to the bench with two fouls.

The Tigers recovered and briefly pulled even before Mississippi State hit back-to-back 3s in the final minute before halftime to take a 42-34 lead.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: It’s a huge bounce-back win for the Tigers, who lost for the first time in SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Reid and Waters were tremendous, producing big plays during the final minutes when LSU needed it most.

Mississippi State: It’s a brutal loss for the Bulldogs, who were just starting to gain some momentum. It doesn’t get any easier when Kentucky comes to town Saturday.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home to host Auburn on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 19 Wisconsin holds off Minnesota 56-51; 6th win in a row

Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 11:53 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS — Ethan Happ had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 19 Wisconsin avenge a loss to Minnesota with a 56-51 victory Wednesday night, the Badgers’ sixth straight win overall.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining and 3 seconds left on the shot clock to give Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten) a 52-46 lead and seal a fourth consecutive victory at rival Minnesota. Gophers coach Richard Pitino fell to 2-9 in his career against the Badgers, who were held to a season-low 34.5 field goal percentage (19 for 55).

Jordan Murphy (16 points, 19 rebounds) and Daniel Oturu (12 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double, but Minnesota (16-7, 6-6) missed 12 of 13 attempts from 3-point range, including three in the final 76 seconds.

Brad Davison had 10 points for the Badgers despite a 2-for-12 shooting performance, and his fellow Minnesota native Nate Reuvers pitched in nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocks as part of a vintage effort on defense by coach Greg Gard’s team.

Gabe Kalscheur’s 3-pointer was the first make for the Gophers, but they didn’t get any to fall over the entire rest of this physical game. The Badgers weren’t called for a foul until 1:10 into the second half, much to the consternation of the Williams Arena crowd.

The Gophers didn’t get to the free-throw line until Murphy’s three-point play with 9:11 remaining capped a 7-0 spurt and cut the lead to 37-34, but they were only within one possession three more times over the rest of the game. Trice made them pay when he made his big shot, stretching his arms out wide and pointing to his forearm as if to signal a dose of ice water in his veins.

The Badgers brought more than momentum to “The Barn” for this border-state matchup. They carried a bad memory, too, of the 59-52 loss at home to Minnesota made possible by three turnovers and two missed free throws by Wisconsin in the final two minutes of the game. The Gophers led 29-14 at halftime on Jan. 3, but the Badgers were within 49-47 until their stumble in the final stretch.

That was a low point in the season for Wisconsin, on the heels of an 83-76 loss at Western Kentucky , but a second-half surge in a four-point loss at Maryland on Jan. 14 helped restore some confidence right before the winning streak began.

The Gophers never led in the first half, with Coffey well-contained by the Badgers and fellow guard Dupree McBrayer struggling with his jumper, but they didn’t fall behind by any more than five points thanks to their stifling underneath defense led by the freshman Oturu and the senior Murphy. The Badgers missed a whopping 13 of 18 shots at the rim before halftime. Oturu stuffed Reuvers on back-to-back shots on the same possession early in the game, prompting a loud roar from the crowd.

The noise level was lifted high again when Kalscheur stole the ball from Reuvers on the wing and took it the other way for a layup to forge a 19-all tie, but the Gophers made only one basket over the final five minutes of the half and trailed 24-21 at the break. The ugly first 20 minutes fittingly ended with an air-balled 3-point attempt by Davison at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: With eight games remaining, the Badgers have climbed into position as a legitimate contender for the regular-season conference title with some recent slip-ups by Michigan and Michigan State. They’re tied with the Spartans for third place but just one game behind the Wolverines for first. The most valuable development from this performance was the ability to win a Big Ten game on a rival’s home court despite such a rough shooting night.

Minnesota: The Gophers are last in the league in 3-point shooting, and their trouble from long range surfaced again at the wrong time. McBrayer went 1 for 9 from the floor, and leading scorer Amir Coffey had just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Travels to face No. 7 Michigan, after winning the first matchup 64-54 on Jan. 19.

Minnesota: Plays at No. 9 Michigan State, which has lost three straight games.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports