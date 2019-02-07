More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Davis scores 26 points, No. 12 Houston beats UCF 77-68

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — Corey Davis Jr. and the No. 12 Houston Cougars dominated at both ends of the court — again.

Davis scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Houston had another strong defensive effort to beat UCF 77-68 on Thursday night.

“If you just take a white picket fence and put it around the paint, that’s how our defense is,” Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. “They made some difficult shots tonight, but we didn’t give up any easy shots.”

Armoni Brooks added 14 points for Houston (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic) and Galen Robinson Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

“Give them credit, they have a lot of talented offensive guys,” UCF’s B.J. Taylor said. “Pretty much everybody they put on the floor, even the guys off the bench, are good offensive players. So, you don’t make those guys uncomfortable, they’re going to make shots.”

Taylor scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for UCF (16-5, 6-3), and Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall each added 13. Taylor hit a stepback 3-pointer to pull the Knights within eight with 1:19 left.

UCF shot 42.6 percent from the field, going 8 of 24 from 3-point range. The Knights were 14 of 27 on free throws.

“I really believe it’s our senior leadership and me and Galen being two of the better defenders on the team,” Davis said. “We’ve just been playing hard and everybody else has been feeding off of it.”

Houston took a 12-4 lead, only to see UCF respond with a 13-5 run to tie it at 17. Following a timeout, the Cougars put together a 10-0 run, holding the Knights scoreless for six-plus minutes.

“The first half, we dug a hole for ourselves (and) the second half we responded and played the way we’re capable of,” coach Johnny Dawkins said. “When we’re playing against a team that’s that good, it’s a tough hill to climb.”

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars entered the game holding teams to 36 percent shooting and 60.5 points.

UCF: The Knights held the Cougars to 43.9 percent shooting.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts No. 25 Cincinnati on Sunday.

UCF: At SMU on Sunday.

Jordan Bohannon’s late run helps No. 20 Iowa hold off Indiana 77-72

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 12:30 AM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points, including scoring the last 11 for No. 20 Iowa as the Hawkeyes held on for a 77-72 victory at Indiana on Thursday night.

Tyler Cook added 21 points as Iowa won its second straight. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) also ended a three-game losing streak in the series and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since 2015.

The Hoosiers were led by Romeo Langford with 22 points. Juwan Morgan scored 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in nine games.

It sure wasn’t easy, though, as the Hawkeyes offense bogged down in the second half — even after Morgan went to the bench with his fourth foul with 16:42 to go.

The Hoosiers’ defense kept them close long enough to finally overcome the absence of Morgan and charge back from a 58-48 deficit with 11:16 remaining. The Hoosiers allowed just two baskets over the next 7 ½ minutes and eventually closed to 64-61 with 3:47 left.

But after Langford missed a 3 to tie it, Cook answered with a 12-foot turnaround jumper and Bohannon knocked down two 3s and five of six free throws to seal it.

Indiana got within three twice — when Langford made a 3 with 19.8 seconds left and again when Rob Phinisee made a 3 with 6.8 seconds to go — but never got another chance to tie the score.

Iowa opened the game on a 9-2 run then took control with a 15-3 spurt that gave it a 26-18 lead. Then the Hawkeyes’ 3-point shooters warmed up and helped the Hawkeyes pull out to a 46-36 lead at the half.

Cook had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for Iowa in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed just how good they are — by winning on the road without their best game. They struggled with foul trouble all night, shot just 40 percent from the field in the second half and failed to deliver the knockout punch when they had a chance. Yet somehow they still picked up a crucial victory.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard and even outplayed Iowa over the final 20 minutes. But the first half doomed them. They y committed eight turnovers in the first half and couldn’t come all the way back after allowing their second-highest first-half point total this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Heads home Sunday to face Northwestern.

Indiana: Hosts Ohio State in the second game of a three-game home stand.

Thursday’s Things To Know: AAC stays tied, Lagerald Vick steps aside and Pac-12 troubles magnify

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2019, 12:19 AM EST
There weren’t many surprising results from the top-25 teams in action across the country on Thursday night, but there was significant news from both Kansas and Gonzaga (Killian Tillie can’t catch a break) while the AAC gets a dream matchup Sunday and the Pac-12 continues to be a nightmare. Here’s what you need to know”:

HOUSTON AND CINCINNATI BOTH WIN ROAD TESTS

It could have been an interesting night in the American. No. 12 Houston and No. 25 Cincinnati, both sporting matching one-loss conference records, were on the road against potentially tricky opponents in UCF and Memphis, respectively. It would have been easy to envision one losing, adding some tension into the league race or having them both taking Ls, injecting chaos into a league that’s been pretty orderly.

Both, though, won and continued to separate themselves from the rest of the conference and setup a monster showdown Sunday.

The Cougars had no trouble with the Knights, claiming a 77-68 victory, while the Bearcats held off the Tigers, 69-64.

Corey Davis, Jr.  had a big game for Houston, going for 26 points, five assists and three rebounds It was Jarron Cumberland unsurprisingly starring for Cincy with 17 points, six assists and six rebounds in a game the Bearcats had to really compete down the stretch to finally finish off.

Now, let’s talk about this weekend.

The first matchup between the two AAC frontrunners comes Sunday, with the Bearcats visiting Houston in what should be one of the marquee games of the weekend and the first of two bouts between these two teams.

It’ll be an interesting matchup with neither team sporting elite offenses, but strong defenses and deliberates paces. Cincy’s best bet will likely be to try to turn defense into offense as it has been solid in creating turnovers while that’s one of the areas the Houston offense hasn’t excelled. The way for most teams to attack Mick Cronin’s defense is at the 3-point line, but that’s not the strength of the Cougars, who instead rely on their offensive rebounding and the fact they don’t really have to score that much with how good their defense has been.

KANSAS LOSES A STARTER

It was just last week I used this space to muse about the vulnerability of Kansas’ Big 12 title streak. Sure, things looked less than great for the Jayhawks, but we’d seen that plenty over the course of the last 14 years only to then see Bill Self’s team ultimately on top of the conference standings.

But now it feels like bad is getting increasingly worse for the Jayhawks.

The school announced Thursday that starting guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team to deal with personal issues while his mother told the Kansas City Star he was needed back home in Memphis “for a couple weeks.”

Vick has been wildly inconsistent this season – and his playing time has been lately as well – but he’s a player that the Jayhawks are going to sorely miss for however long his absence runs. The margin of error for Kansas was already shrinking with a 6-4 league record and Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor all looking like threats, and now losing a player like Vick, even with his flaws, only tightens that window. Dedric Lawson is now likely to see even more aggressive double teams with Kansas’ best 3-point threat off the floor and no clear player capable of replacing his 45.5 percent shooting from deep. It’s more than just losing a starter for Kansas, it’s losing a player that was providing a skill that Kansas has in short supply and allows its best player – Lawson – to be better.

Maybe Self figures this out or maybe Vick’s time away is short, but with the cascading bad news for Kansas, it feels like things are more likely to get worse than better.

THE PAC-12 IS REALLY TRYING TO BE A ONE-BID LEAGUE

Yes, it’s easy to pile on the Pac-12 for being awful this season. Sure, it’s probably been covered plenty this year that the league is down, even by its recent pedestrian standards.

But, I mean, c’mon. The conference just never seems to help itself.

Washington stayed perfect by beating Arizona in Tucson while Arizona State took a HORRIBLE loss at home to Washington State.

The Wildcats have now lost four-straight and five of their last six while Arizona State loss 91-70 to a Cougars team that was 8-14 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 in its home gym. I repeat, the Sun Devils lost by 21 POINTS to a team that previously had only managed to WIN A SINGLE GAME IN A HISTORICALLY TERRIBLE CONFERENCE. Bobby Hurley’s squad ain’t lookin’ so good right now.

Neither is the Pac-12, which continues to flirt with being a one-bid league.

Be sure to read Bubble Banter to get the in-depth look at what Thursday night meant, not only to the Pac-12, but the rest of the country trying to position itself heading into the regular season’s final month.

Killian Tillie suffers foot sprain in Gonzaga win over San Francisco

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2019, 12:16 AM EST
Gonzaga spent the first two months of the season waiting for Killian Tillie to recover from ankle surgery.

Now the ‘Zags will be anxiously awaiting the results of an MRI on Friday.

The Bulldog big man, who missed the season’s first 15 games, suffered what Mark Few said was a sprained foot in Gonzaga’s 92-62 win over San Francisco on Thursday.

Tillie, a potential NBA draft pick, only returned a month ago and still was playing limited minutes as Gonzaga continued to decimate the rest of the WCC. The Bulldogs have had the luxury of bringing Tillie along slowly as they worked to acclimate him as the final piece that potentially could take an obviously excellent Gonzaga team to another level come March, which is likely the next time the Bulldogs will be tested.

It’s going to be a tense few hours in Spokane waiting for the exact diagnosis and subsequent prognosis for Tillie. Sure, Gonzaga has proven it can be really good without him – they’ve still got some pretty decent players, yeah? –  but they also showed themselves vulnerable to the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina, two teams of the caliber they’ll need to beat to reach a Final Four and potentially win a national title, without him. A fully healthy Tillie very well could be the difference for Gonzaga when you’re operating at this upper echelon nationally.

Jarron Cumberland scores 17 to lead No. 25 Cincinnati past Memphis

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 12:03 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the end, Cincinnati’s toughness — and leading scorer Jarron Cumberland recovering from a poor shooting night — helped the No. 25 Bearcats extend their winning streak to eight games.

Cumberland scored 17 points and keyed a late rally as the Bearcats defeated Memphis 69-64 on Thursday night.

“We weren’t able to get it done,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said, adding: “They were down in the second half, and they kept fighting and scrapping like we knew they would and we didn’t meet the challenge.”

Justin Jenifer scored 14 and Tre Scott finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati (20-3, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), which moved into the Top 25 this week, used a second-half rally to overcome a double-digit deficit.

“We didn’t come in not locked in and not focused, but we needed to pick up the pace,” Jenifer said. “.That was the main piece to our win today, was our defense.”

The Bearcats struggled with poor shooting and the pace of the game early. The Memphis lead reached 11 early in the second half before Cincinnati found its rhythm and began chipping into the advantage.

“We’re still learning how hard you have to play to win a game like this,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. “We played harder as the game went on.”

That change in momentum came in the second half. Cincinnati struggled in the first, making only one of its last 15 shots in the half. That helped Memphis build a 35-29 lead at the break.

The lead would stretch to 11 early in the second half and Memphis still was up 44-34 with about 15 minutes to go. That was when Cincinnati began chipping away at the lead. A 12-2 run fueled by a defense that forced four Memphis turnovers, brought the Bearcats even at 46-all near the midway point of the second.

After the lead swayed back and forth, Cumberland, who struggled earlier, made the difference.

Memphis had pulled within 58-55 with 2 1/2 minutes left, when Cumberland scored the next nine Bearcat points to provide a buffer Memphis couldn’t overcome in the closing minute.

“It helps to have a great player to put the ball in the basket late in games,” Cronin said. “Jarron Cumberland is a great player.”

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis (13-10, 5-5) with 26 points, converting 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Kyvon Davenort added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Parks Jr. finished with 11 points.

Martin, who had 41 second-half points in the Tigers loss at South Florida last weekend, tried to keep pace with Cumberland, scoring eight points down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers to avoid their third-straight loss.

And Hardaway again, pointed to the difference in toughness at the end — Cincinnati had it; his team didn’t.

“It’s hard to do,” Hardaway said when asked how to develop tougher players. “You’ve kind of got to have it in you. That’s a product of what (the Bearcats) do. They recruit those guys.”

He added that Cronin is in his 13th season as Cincinnati coach. “He’s kind of found his system and his rhythm on players. As far as our players, there’s no way you can put toughness inside someone. You just have to go out there and battle.”

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats survived a poor shooting night (39.7 percent) to keep their winning streak alive and secure their national ranking. Cincinnati won the boards 38-32, including 14 from the offensive glass, leading to 12 second-chance points.

Memphis: The Tigers, who have played well at home this year, got off to a fast start and stayed close even during the second-half Cincinnati rally. They had controlled Cumberland until the game’s latter stages, but couldn’t stop him in the final minutes.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Visit Houston on Sunday afternoon

Memphis: Host UConn on Sunday afternoon.

Lagerald Vick to take a leave of absence from Kansas

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 7, 2019, 8:23 PM EST
It has been a parade of bad news for Kansas this season. The Jayhawks were connected to the investigation into college basketball in sworn testimony in federal court. Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury. Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible both this year and next. Marcus Garrett has been hurt. There’s also that 6-4 Big 12 record that’s imperiling their 14-year streak of conference titles.

Add another to the list.

Lagerald Vick, a senior starting guard, will be taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Thursday.

“Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement released by Kansas. “During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”

Vick is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and his play early in the year helped the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks stave off a number of non-conference losses.

His tenure at Kansas, though, has been fraught.

He was investigated by the university for allegedly striking a female Kansas student and it was suggested he serve two years of university probation, but it’s unclear if he any served any sort of punishment. He was set to leave the Kansas program after last year when he declared for the NBA draft with the intention of signing with an agent, but was welcomed back to the Jayhawks after professional opportunities never materialized.

His impact this season on the court has been uneven as he undoubtedly was a major factor early in the season, but has been inconsistent in Big 12 play. If is absence extends into Saturday against Oklahoma State (which seems obvious) and beyond (which is unclear), Kansas will be hurting for 3-point shooting. Vick is Kansas’ best shooter from distance at 45.5 percent, and if he’s not on the floor it’s going to make it all the more easy for defenses to send help to All-American candidate Dedric Lawson inside, which has already been a problem for the Jayhawks.

There’s always a point in the season where it looks like Kansas’ Big 12 streak is in jeopardy and there’s always a point where Self and the Jayhawks solve their problems and win the league. The evidence that this year will be different, though, continues to pile up.