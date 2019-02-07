Bubble Banter: A rant about Wofford and paying attention to what the NET is telling us

February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

Onto Thursday’s action.

As of this very moment, Wofford is a top 30 team in the NET rankings, and that is before they play a road game at East Tennessee State (65) on Thursday night, a mid-major battle between two of the SoCon’s best that could play a major role in whether or not the Terriers get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

The issue with Wofford this year, the reason why they are not ever going to be viewed as a lock for the NCAA tournament, is because of the lack of high-end wins on their resume. They only have one Q1 win, they haven’t beaten any teams ranked in the top 50 in the NET and they are just 4-4 in Q1 and Q2 games. Even with a Q1 win over ETSU on Thursday, they will only have two Q1 wins to their name, and both of them came on the road against league opponents. They have beaten South Carolina on the road, but the Gamecocks are not currently a top 100 team.

Put another way, Wofford does not have a marquee win.

This brings me to a point that I think we haven’t discussed enough, but one that has to be considered in a year like this when evaluating the dregs of the bigger leagues vs. the powerhouse mid-majors.

When the Selection Committee is evaluating programs that don’t get a dozen chances at Q1 wins, they should feel an obligation to put more stock into where those teams are slotted in the NET, especially if they are ranked as high as Wofford (29) — or Buffalo (23), or Lipscomb (31), or Utah State (33) — is ranked. Those mid-major programs are not going to get anywhere near the same number of chances to pick off the big boys that teams in power conferences will. Their resume is not going to look anything like the resume of, say, Oklahoma, or Indiana, or N.C. State. High-majors are going to get chance after chance after chance to land Q1 and Q2 wins, and it is because of their conference affiliation.

Wofford won’t.

Which is why the selection committee has to heavily weigh the NET. I know that metric was meant as a sorting tool, but the point of that sorting is so that we can accurately determine just how good a win is, no? So if Wofford is considered a better win than Kansas State, Baylor, N.C. State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas, St. John’s, TCU (should I go on), then doesn’t that mean we should consider them a better team?

If that’s not what the NET is saying, then please, enlighten me.

As long as there is a committee of human beings in a room picking out who is the best team based on the quantity of quality wins on a resume, mid-major teams are never going to get a fair shake. That is the entire point of having metrics that are built efficiency-based and scheduled-adjusted. It is the great equalizer. It allows us to compare what Wofford is doing in the SoCon to what Florida is doing in the SEC in ways that our puny human brains can’t comprehend.

The NCAA invested all this money in coming up with a metric to determine, as accurately as possible, who the best teams in college basketball are.

They should probably pay attention to it when it’s telling them these mid-major teams are really damn good.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

No. 12 Houston at UCF (NET: 42, SOS: 119), 7:00 p.m.

Penn State at OHIO STATE (NET: 35, SOS: 42), 7:00 p.m.

WOFFORD (NET: 29, SOS: 128) at East Tennessee State, 7:00 p.m.

Washington State at ARIZONA STATE (NET: 61, SOS: 63), 8:00 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 50, SOS: 138) at No. 4 Gonzaga, 9:00 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa at INDIANA (NET: 44, SOS: 41), 9:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON (NET: 26, SOS: 56) at ARIZONA (NET: 64, SOS: 66), 9:00 p.m.