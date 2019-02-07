Bracketology: Duke holds No. 1 position

It’s been a relatively even week, leaving us with the same Field of 68 that we had on Monday.
Minor Seed List adjustments have been made to reflect valuable road wins by teams such as Louisville and LSU. The same principle applies for teams in the middle of the bracket like St. John’s. The Red Storm certainly helped themselves by winning at Marquette.
As we enter the stretch run, bubble teams will solidify their standing, remove themselves from consideration, or put themselves into a stressful Championship Week scenario.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 7, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|TCU vs. VCU
|MIDWEST REGION
|Seton Hall vs. Temple
|EAST REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Robert Morris
|Rider vs. Prairie View
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) NORFOLK ST / R. MORRIS
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) Buffalo
|8) Baylor
|9) Ohio State
|9) St. John’s
|Tulsa
|Salt Lake City
|5) LSU
|5) Iowa
|12) BELMONT
|12) LIPSCOMB
|4) HOUSTON
|4) VILLANOVA
|13) VERMONT
|13) OLD DOMINION
|Des Moines
|Hartford
|6) Virginia Tech
|6) Florida State
|11) Oklahoma
|11) TCU / VCU
|3) Marquette
|3) Purdue
|14) BOWLING GREEN
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|Des Moines
|Jacksonville
|7) Auburn
|7) Mississippi State
|10) Syracuse
|10) Indiana
|2) Michigan State
|2) North Carolina
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) PRINCETON
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Salt Lake City
|Hartford
|1) GONZAGA
|1) Virginia
|16) SAM HOUSTON
|16) RIDER / PR. VIEW
|8) Minnesota
|8) Ole Miss
|9) Alabama
|9) Arizona State
|San Jose
|San Jose
|5) KANSAS STATE
|5) Iowa State
|12) HOFSTRA
|12) Seton Hall / Temple
|4) NEVADA
|4) Wisconsin
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|13) UC-IRVINE
|Jacksonville
|Tulsa
|6) Texas Tech
|6) Maryland
|11) DAVIDSON
|11) WOFFORD
|3) Louisville
|3) Kansas
|14) RADFORD
|14) TEXAS STATE
|Columbus
|Columbus
|7) WASHINGTON
|7) Cincinnati
|10) NC State
|10) Texas
|2) MICHIGAN
|2) Kentucky
|15) MONTANA
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Syracuse
|TCU
|UCF
|Utah State
|Indiana
|VCU
|Butler
|Florida
|NC State
|Seton Hall
|Arkansas
|Arizona
|Oklahoma
|Temple
|Clemson
|Creighton
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, NC State
BIG 12 (8): BAYLOR, Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (3): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU
Mid American (2): BOWLING GREEN, Buffalo
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)