More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Reid lifts No. 21 LSU over Mississippi St 92-88 in OT

Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Freshman forward Naz Reid tied a career high with 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, to lift No. 21 LSU over Mississippi State 92-88 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Tigers pulled ahead for good in overtime when Reid made a layup while being fouled. He added the free throw to give LSU an 89-87 lead with 59.5 seconds left. Reid’s biggest bucket came a little later when his 3 bounced high off the rim and straight through the net.

LSU (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed the entire second half until Tremont Waters made a high-arching layup with less than three minutes left for an 80-78 advantage. The Tigers and Bulldogs both missed shots during the final seconds of regulation, forcing overtime.

Waters had 26 points and five assists. Kavell Bigby-Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who tied a season high with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Reggie Perry added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State scored 17 unanswered points midway through the first half to turn a 16-8 deficit into a 25-16 advantage. LSU struggled with turnovers during that span, especially after Waters went to the bench with two fouls.

The Tigers recovered and briefly pulled even before Mississippi State hit back-to-back 3s in the final minute before halftime to take a 42-34 lead.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: It’s a huge bounce-back win for the Tigers, who lost for the first time in SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Reid and Waters were tremendous, producing big plays during the final minutes when LSU needed it most.

Mississippi State: It’s a brutal loss for the Bulldogs, who were just starting to gain some momentum. It doesn’t get any easier when Kentucky comes to town Saturday.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home to host Auburn on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Big 12 standings shakeup; Good night for bubble teams

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

College basketball didn’t have a lot of ranked teams playing on Wednesday night. But the action was still worth watching as the Big 12 race heated up while it was a good night for bubble teams.

Texas takes down Baylor as top of the Big 12 landscape changes again

The Big 12 stayed as crazy as ever on Wednesday night as Texas picked up a critical bubble win over Baylor at home. The Longhorns have been one of the most up-and-down teams in all of college hoops this season as this win continues a trend of Texas winning games against marquee opponents.

The loss also means Baylor has moved out of a tie in the loss column with Kansas State as the Wildcats have taken over sole possession of first place in the very crowded league. Baylor’s loss also means Iowa State is tied with the Bears while Texas Tech and Kansas remain only one game back from second place.

Texas still has more work to do to feel safe, and the Big 12 still has seven-to-eight conference games left for some teams. But, for now, Kansas State remains atop the league after another notable outcome.

Naz Reid leads No. 21 LSU past Mississippi State in OT

Top-25 teams didn’t have a lot of action on Wednesday night, which made LSU’s overtime road win at Mississippi State one of the night’s major results. Staying at 8-1 in the SEC with the win, the Tigers avenged a close loss to Arkansas over the weekend.

Perhaps most importantly though was the late-game emergence of freshman big man Naz Reid. While LSU has been able to rely on the brilliant playmaking ability of sophomore point guard Tremont Waters for most of the season, Reid’s emergence has given LSU another dimension.

On Wednesday, Reid took over in overtime, finishing a key three-point play and following that up with a three-pointer to give LSU the final shots they needed to secure the win. Finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds on 10-for-17 shooting, Reid had a monster outing.

With a one-two punch of Waters (26 points, five assists, five steals) and Reid, LSU has quietly emerged as one of the SEC’s more dangerous teams.

Bubble teams had a good night

After a weekend filled mostly with bad results for bubble teams, Wednesday saw a night of positivity for teams trying to make the Field of 68.

In a nutshell, Texas, Alabama, Clemson and teams from potential one-bid leagues like Davidson, Lipscomb and VCU all had important wins on the evening. On the other end of the spectrum, Creighton missed a golden opportunity to pick up a Q1 win on the road at Villanova while Baylor and freefalling Nebraska also lost.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has a full breakdown of the night’s bubble action here and what it all means for those teams going forward.

No. 19 Wisconsin holds off Minnesota 56-51; 6th win in a row

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 11:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS — Ethan Happ had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 19 Wisconsin avenge a loss to Minnesota with a 56-51 victory Wednesday night, the Badgers’ sixth straight win overall.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining and 3 seconds left on the shot clock to give Wisconsin (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten) a 52-46 lead and seal a fourth consecutive victory at rival Minnesota. Gophers coach Richard Pitino fell to 2-9 in his career against the Badgers, who were held to a season-low 34.5 field goal percentage (19 for 55).

Jordan Murphy (16 points, 19 rebounds) and Daniel Oturu (12 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double, but Minnesota (16-7, 6-6) missed 12 of 13 attempts from 3-point range, including three in the final 76 seconds.

Brad Davison had 10 points for the Badgers despite a 2-for-12 shooting performance, and his fellow Minnesota native Nate Reuvers pitched in nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocks as part of a vintage effort on defense by coach Greg Gard’s team.

Gabe Kalscheur’s 3-pointer was the first make for the Gophers, but they didn’t get any to fall over the entire rest of this physical game. The Badgers weren’t called for a foul until 1:10 into the second half, much to the consternation of the Williams Arena crowd.

The Gophers didn’t get to the free-throw line until Murphy’s three-point play with 9:11 remaining capped a 7-0 spurt and cut the lead to 37-34, but they were only within one possession three more times over the rest of the game. Trice made them pay when he made his big shot, stretching his arms out wide and pointing to his forearm as if to signal a dose of ice water in his veins.

The Badgers brought more than momentum to “The Barn” for this border-state matchup. They carried a bad memory, too, of the 59-52 loss at home to Minnesota made possible by three turnovers and two missed free throws by Wisconsin in the final two minutes of the game. The Gophers led 29-14 at halftime on Jan. 3, but the Badgers were within 49-47 until their stumble in the final stretch.

That was a low point in the season for Wisconsin, on the heels of an 83-76 loss at Western Kentucky , but a second-half surge in a four-point loss at Maryland on Jan. 14 helped restore some confidence right before the winning streak began.

The Gophers never led in the first half, with Coffey well-contained by the Badgers and fellow guard Dupree McBrayer struggling with his jumper, but they didn’t fall behind by any more than five points thanks to their stifling underneath defense led by the freshman Oturu and the senior Murphy. The Badgers missed a whopping 13 of 18 shots at the rim before halftime. Oturu stuffed Reuvers on back-to-back shots on the same possession early in the game, prompting a loud roar from the crowd.

The noise level was lifted high again when Kalscheur stole the ball from Reuvers on the wing and took it the other way for a layup to forge a 19-all tie, but the Gophers made only one basket over the final five minutes of the half and trailed 24-21 at the break. The ugly first 20 minutes fittingly ended with an air-balled 3-point attempt by Davison at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: With eight games remaining, the Badgers have climbed into position as a legitimate contender for the regular-season conference title with some recent slip-ups by Michigan and Michigan State. They’re tied with the Spartans for third place but just one game behind the Wolverines for first. The most valuable development from this performance was the ability to win a Big Ten game on a rival’s home court despite such a rough shooting night.

Minnesota: The Gophers are last in the league in 3-point shooting, and their trouble from long range surfaced again at the wrong time. McBrayer went 1 for 9 from the floor, and leading scorer Amir Coffey had just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Travels to face No. 7 Michigan, after winning the first matchup 64-54 on Jan. 19.

Minnesota: Plays at No. 9 Michigan State, which has lost three straight games.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

No. 14 Villanova tops Creighton in OT for 10-0 Big East mark

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 11:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Freshman forward Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 17 points, senior guard Phil Booth hit key baskets down the stretch and No. 14 Villanova remained perfect in Big East play by beating Creighton 66-59 in overtime Wednesday night.

Booth finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Eric Paschall scored 15 and Collin Gillespie had 13 for the Wildcats (19-4, 10-0), who have won their first 10 Big East games for the first time in program history. Their previous best start in league play came in 2009-10 when they opened 9-0.

The defending national champions also became the first Big East team to start 10-0 in conference games since UConn won its first 11 in 1998-99.

Davion Mintz led Creighton (13-10, 4-6) with 19 points and Martin Krampelj had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Bluejays were missing two starters after top scorer Ty-Shon Alexander was injured in practice Tuesday. He joined Marcus Zegarowski (broken hand) in street clothes on the bench.

Despite playing short-handed, Creighton stayed right with Villanova in a back-and-forth game that featured 10 ties and eight lead changes. But the Wildcats put the clamps down in overtime, all but sealing the win on Booth’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left.

The game was tied at 45 with 4:30 left in regulation before Mintz drilled a tough 3 to put Creighton ahead and surprise the sold-out Finneran Pavilion crowd. Booth made two straight buckets to put Villanova back ahead, before Creighton’s Kaleb Joseph was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 37 seconds remaining. He hit one of three foul shots to tie the game at 49.

Krampelj swatted a go-ahead attempt from Booth with 11 seconds left, giving Creighton a shot to win at the end of regulation. But Joseph’s jumper rimmed out at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays, who have played one of the nation’s toughest schedules, remain in the middle of the pack in the conference.

Villanova: Looking for their fifth Big East regular-season title in six years, the Wildcats are in essentially a two-horse race with Marquette. They have a two-game lead on the Golden Eagles with eight to play.

UP NEXT

Creighton faces Seton Hall on Saturday night in the second stop on a three-game road trip.

Villanova heads to Marquette on Saturday afternoon for a showdown between the league’s top two teams.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Bubble Banter: A lot of bubble teams helped themselves on Wednesday night

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2019, 10:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the night. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Tuesday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
  • On Monday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket. It is the only bracket you need to be up to date on. 

Onto Tuesday’s action.

WINNERS

TEMPLE (NET: 53, SOS: 39): The Owls blew out UConn on Wednesday, a good win because they couldn’t afford to take that loss. The win over Houston (7) is still really the only thing buoying Temple’s resume, but it is worth noting that road trips to South Florida, Memphis and UConn are all, as of today, Q1 games.

TEXAS (NET: 41, SOS: 4): The Longhorns snapped Baylor’s six-game winning streak, picking off the Bears by 12 in Austin on Wednesday night. I know that this team is 13-10 on the year and just 5-5 in league play with home losses to VCU, Providence and VCU and road losses to Oklahoma State and Georgia, but I still think Texas is actually fairly safe as of today. They beat North Carolina on a neutral, Purdue and Kansas in Austin and Kansas State on the road. There aren’t a lot of teams that can boast wins like that.

CLEMSON (NET: 50, SOS: 30): Clemson is one of those teams that is probably better than their resume says. They are 0-6 in Q1 games, but they do have four Q2 wins and their two Q2 losses — to Nebraska at home and Creighton on a neutral — came when those two teams were healthy. The Tigers have no bad losses, but they don’t have any good wins. They will have chances, however: Virginia Tech (11), at Louisville (15), Florida State (29), North Carolina (8) and Syracuse (47) are still on their schedule. They probably want to win three of those to really feel comfortable.

ALABAMA (NET: 45, SOS: 12): The Tide held serve at home against Georgia, which only matters in the sense that it was a Q3 games and Alabama already has two Q3 losses. They’re in good shape, however. The win over Kentucky is going to hold serious weight on Selection Sunday, and a 6-1 mark in Q2 games is a byproduct of playing a tough schedule.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 32, SOS: 216): If Lipscomb can win out and they lose to Liberty (54) in the Atlantic Sun title game, they’ll have a very real shot at getting an at-large bid. Their worst loss came home to archrival Belmont, and they have wins at TCU (37), at Liberty by 20 and at SMU(115). Things like Nebraska going in the tank and the Big East looking more and more like a three-bid league will only help.

DAVIDSON (NET: 61, SOS: 108): After a win over Rhode Island, the Wildcats will have an interesting case for an at-large bd should they not win the Atlantic 10 tournament. At it currently stands, they are 17-5 on the season with a 4-3 record against the top two quadrants but without a win in two tries against Q1 opponents. They also have a pair of Q3 losses to their name, but it’s important to note here that they lost three out of four games when the best player in the Atlantic 10 — Kellan Grady — was out injured. The biggest issue they are going to face is that they only play one top 100 NET team the rest of the year, and that’s Dayton (95) at home, a Q3 game. The Atlantic 10 might as well be the CAA this year.

VCU (NET: 49, SOS: 38): VCU won at George Washington on Wednesday. The Rams have a very similar resume to Davidson, the only difference is that they currently own a road win against Texas (41). And like Davidson, the Rams just don’t have anything worthwhile left on their schedule.

TCU (NET: 37, SOS: 22): The Horned Frogs kept themselves from falling further away from safety by holding serve against Oklahoma State at home. They head to Iowa State on Saturday and host Kansas next Monday.

LOSERS

NEBRASKA (NET: 34, SOS: 92): The slump continues. The Cornhuskers lost their sixth straight game on Wednesday night. They are now 12-10 overall and 3-9 in the Big Ten. They still get Purdue twice and have to play Michigan and Michigan State on the road, meaning that if they turn this around, there are plenty of chances there to get quality wins, but that is a monstrous ‘if’.

CREIGHTON (NET: 58, SOS: 9): The Bluejays missed on an absolutely golden opportunity to cash in on a marquee win on Wednesday night, as they lost at No. 14 Villanova in overtime. Creighton missed two free throws that would have given them the lead with 37 seconds left in regulation and followed that up by missing a shot at the buzzer that would have won the game. As of today, Creighton has just a 1-8 mark against Q1 opponents, and the one win is a neutral court win over Clemson, which will only remain Q1 if they stay in the top 50 of NET. They are currently No. 50. At this point, I think Creighton has to win at Seton Hall and at Marquette to have any chance of getting an at-large bid.

BAYLOR (NET: 31, SOS: 71): The Bears had their six-game losing streak snapped at Texas (41). That’s survivable, but it has to be noted that the Bears have a slimmer margin for error due to the fact that they have a pair of horrific losses to Texas Southern (226) and Stephen F. Austin (289) at home.

Smith, Fernando lead No. 24 Maryland past Nebraska 60-45

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jalen Smith’s second big offensive game of the season against Nebraska didn’t decide No. 24 Maryland’s win over the Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins’ 60-45 victory Wednesday night was all about defense. Maryland allowed its fewest points in a conference game under eighth-year coach Mark Turgeon.

“Our guys were locked in,” Turgeon said. “That’s the smartest we’ve played defensively this season, so it was good to see.”

Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and fueled Maryland’s surge in the first half. Bruno Fernando’s production was limited by double-teams, but he still had his sixth consecutive double-double, and 15th of the season, with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for the Terps (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten).

Nebraska (13-10, 3-9) set season lows for points and field goal percentage (21 percent) while losing its sixth straight and dropping to 13th place in the conference. The Huskers were playing their third game without forward Isaac Copeland, who sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 26.

“I hope and pray this is rock bottom,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “Until we get out of our way on offense and find some rhythm on offense, we have a real problem. I believe it’s mental.”

Isaiah Roby led the Cornhuskers with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and James Palmer Jr. added 11 points.

“Nobody is really having fun right now,” Roby said. “We all had big expectations for this season. Time keeps running out with every game we play.”

The Terps were lethargic at the outset, missing 11 of their first 14 shots as offensive leaders Fernando, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Smith went scoreless through the first nine minutes. Meanwhile, Roby scored 12 points as the Huskers jumped to a 15-10 lead.

But then Nebraska had one of its all-too-familiar scoring droughts, this one lasting longer than eight minutes. Smith, whose short runner with 3 seconds left gave the Terps a 74-72 win over the Huskers on Jan. 2, scored 11 straight points to put his team in front after Tanner Borchardt went to the bench with his second foul.

“I was finishing the shots I put up,” Smith said. “They had a little guard on me and a big on Bruno. Coach Turgeon just attacked, and I was scoring.”

Maryland outscored the Cornhuskers 20-5 to close the half, with Nebraska making just one field goal over the last 11:41. Nebraska drew to 31-29 early in the second half, but the Terps soon were up by double digits again and on their way to bouncing back from a 69-61 loss at Wisconsin last Friday.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: This wasn’t the Terps’ best night offensively, but avoiding a fourth loss in five games kept them safely in the upper half of the Big Ten. Cowan scored a season-low five points, Fernando had only two in the first half and Maryland shot 38 percent as a team.

Nebraska: The school’s four-game home losing streak is its longest since 2002-03. Glynn Watson Jr. continues to struggle, going 0 for 10 with no points, and Miles’ future at Nebraska is growing dimmer. “This hurts,” Miles said, his voice cracking.

DID HE OR DIDN’T HE?

One of the big no-calls came in the second half when Fernando moved into Borchardt under the basket, knocking him down, before jamming a one-handed dunk. The play brought howls from fans who wanted a foul and a technical on Miles, who wanted the same thing.

It appeared Fernando might have stepped on Borchardt when he came down. Miles said he didn’t know if that was the case, and video was inconclusive. Borchardt wasn’t made available to reporters after the game. The play was not reviewable.

Fernando said he didn’t step on Borchardt.

“I dunked the ball and I was trying to run back on defense and he was right there on the ground. I was trying to get out of his way,” Fernando said. “For me personally, I didn’t have any intentions of hurting anybody. That’s not who I am. That’s not part of my game.”

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.

Nebraska: Plays at Purdue on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top 25