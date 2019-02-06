More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If the NCAA had the NBA’s trade deadline, what deals would get made?

By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
College basketball needs a trade deadline.

I’m convinced of it. Imagine, for a second, the offers that would get thrown around as Duke looks for some shooting, or Michigan looks for another playmaker, or Kansas tries to find a way to avoid losing the Big 12 for the first time since Hoobastank was still a thing. 

It wouldn’t make the headlines that this Anthony Davis soap opera has, but it would be one of the biggest story in sports.

So with that in mind, let’s pretend this trade deadline exists. What would happen? We have the answers. 

One major caveat here: These trades have to benefit both teams, and they have to be trades that, in theory, would be accepted. So, for example, no matter how much I want to imagine someone like Cam Reddish with the freedom he’d have at Kansas. The same can be said for someone like Dylan Windler or Ja Morant or Chris Clemons. Those mid-majors superstars are on teams with the talent to win their league. They’re not making moves right now.

I know it’s kind of silly to require some sensibility for something that could never possibly happen, but it makes the exercise that much more fun.

Anyway, here are the trades. Drop a note in the comments or hit me on twitter with any I missed:

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WICHITA STATE’S MARKIS MCDUFFIE TO DUKE FOR ALEX O’CONNELL

McDuffie is everything that Duke is missing at this point in the season. He’s an athletic, 6-foot-8 wing that is a versatile defender and, most importantly, a senior that has already won a bunch of games in March. He’s have the best year of his career this season, averaging 18.9 points while shooting 38.1 percent from three. He’s a better version of Jack White, a piece that can spell any of Duke’s Big Three while also being able to hold his own if Duke went to their death lineup — with McDuffie on the floor with the four freshmen.

O’Connell would be a good get for Gregg Marshall. He’s going to have to be better defensively to fit in there, but you get better defensively when you spend time in that program. And frankly, playing for one of the better programs in the American is more O’Connell’s level than playing for arguably the best program in America. He hasn’t been great for Duke, but keep in mind, he’s an athletic, 6-foot-6 wing that can shoot it from three and was a top 75 prospect coming out of high school.

Wichita State is dead in the water this year, so it makes sense to give up McDuffie for the rest of a wasted season to get two more years of O’Connell in return.

STANFORD’S KZ OKPALA TO MICHIGAN FOR BRANDON JOHNS AND THE COMMITMENT OF JALEN WILSON

Stanford’s season is done. They’re 11-10 on the year, they’re 4-5 in the horrid Pac-12 and while Jerod Haase isn’t quite on the hot seat just yet, he’s getting closer and closer to that territory by the moment. He also has one of the best sophomores in the country on his roster in K.Z. Okpala, a 6-foot-9 wing that shoots 41 percent from three, can handle the ball and will likely end up being a top 20 pick in this year’s draft.

This season is currently going to waste for Okpala, who is the perfect fit on a Michigan team that can go through stretches were they really struggle to score. Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and, to a point, Charles Matthews are sensational defenders that can be liabilities on the offensive end of the floor, and when all of them are playing roughly 20 minutes together, Michigan can get bogged down on that end of the floor.

Enter Okpala, who has the length and athleticism to be a plus-defender and whose shooting and playmaking ability will fit in perfectly with a John Beilein offense. He’ll create depth on a roster that doesn’t have a ton of it, and suddenly give Beilein the option of playing a lineup that includes Iggy Brazdeikis, Isaiah Livers, Matthews and Okpala.

Johns is going to end up being pretty good, and Wilson is a top 50 prospect, so that’s a lot to give up, but Johns will play at least one more year behind Teske and Livers, and Wilson can be replaced on the recruiting trail still. Okpala gives Michigan a real chance to win a title this season, and Stanford will be getting good foundational pieces to add to a young core in return.

(David Purdy/Getty Images)

NORTHWESTERN’S VIC LAW TO KANSAS FOR CHARLIE MOORE

SOUTH CAROLINA’S CHRIS SILVA TO KANSAS FOR MARCUS GARRETT

Charlie Moore has not had anywhere near the impact we thought he would have this season for Kansas. Devon Dotson has taken over starting point guard duties, and Moore — who was good for a bad Cal team as a freshman — has been forced into essentially being a back-up point guard that shoots a bunch of threes. Northwestern is closer to his level, and Law is a perfect piece to add to the Kansas roster. He’s a versatile and talented 6-foot-7 wing defender — he’s averaging better than 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this season — that is averaging 15.0 points and 2.9 assists this season. He’s not shooting it all that well this year, but the last two seasons, he was a 39 percent three-point shooter.

But it is the second trade here that really gets the juice flowing. Marcus Garrett has become surplus to requirements for the Jayhawks with the emergence of Ochai Agbaji and the struggles of Quentin Grimes, which has made it seem more and more likely he’ll end up in Lawrence for a second season. Garrett is one of the nation’s best defenders, but he is not the offensive weapon that Self needs him to be.

He is, however, the perfect fit longterm for a South Carolina program that is more or less dead in the water right now. They aren’t going to get an at-large bid and currently sit three games behind the No. 1 team in the country and two games behind the No. 5 team in the country in the SEC title race. Chris Silva is a hoss in the paint and maybe the most underrated big man in the sport. He’s precisely what Kansas needs for the rest of the year with Udoka Azubuike out and the rest of their frontcourt not ready.

These two deals would make Kansas the best team in the Big 12 and would not totally mortgage the program’s future.

USC’S BENNIE BOATWRIGHT TO SYRACUSE FOR JALEN CAREY

Bennie Boatwright is perfect for Syracuse. He’s 6-foot-10 and he’s not all that interested in playing defense, which makes him a perfect fit to be hidden in that zone. He also can shooting the cover off the ball, and what the Orange need more than anything else is someone that can create some space offensively. He’ll pull defenses out of the lane and allow Tyus Battle and Oshae Brissett to do what they do best.

Jalen Carey has had some flashes for the Orange, but he’s on the smaller side and he can’t really shoot it, which has limited his effectiveness as the season has gone on.

TULSA’S DAQUAN JEFFRIES TO TEXAS TECH FOR KYLER EDWARDS

Finding the right fit for Texas Tech was tough. I toyed with Justin James of Wyoming, a number of the other wings you currently see on this list as well as Robert Franks from Washington State. I finally settled on Jeffries.

A lot of people won’t be familiar with Jeffries, but he would be a perfect fit for the Red Raiders. He’s tough as hell, he’s a really good defender and, most importantly, he can shoot it from three. That is the big thing that this team needs — floor-spacing. Someone that can ease the burden that is on Jarrett Culver’s shoulders. Jeffries can be that guy.

Giving up Kyler Edwards would not be ideal, but Texas Tech does have some depth on their perimeter and some pieces coming in in their backcourt. He’ll be a star for Tulsa in the American, and would give Frank Haith a nice building block moving forward.

ST. JOSEPH’S CHARLIE BROWN TO KENTUCKY FOR JEMARL BAKER

Charlie Brown is a talented, 6-foot-7 sophomore with an NBA future that has struggled to find his way within the St. Joe’s program. He needs a fresh start, and his length and athleticism on the perimeter would be a really nice fit on Kentucky’s roster. He can shoot it as well, meaning that the Wildcats won’t lose much with Baker leaving.

St. Joe’s, on the other hand, will be getting a former four-star recruit that needs a place where he can get more minutes to prove how good he can be.

UTAH’S SEDRICK BAREFIELD TO INDIANA FOR TWO FRESHMEN TO BE NAMED LATER

There are two things that this Indiana program needs: Veteran leadership at the point guard spot, and someone that can consistently hit jumpers to create space for Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan and De’Ron Davis to operate. Barefield is a senior that is averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 assists for Utah while shooting 40.6 percent from three. He’s the perfect fit for the Hoosiers, who, in exchange, would send back some of their young pieces. Who do you like? Clifton Moore? Damezi Anderson? Jake Forrester? Jerome Hunter? If I’m Archie Miller, the only guy that I’m not giving up is Robert Phinisee.

NEW MEXICO’S ANTHONY MATHIS TO VCU FOR P.J. BYRD

I really think that this VCU team has a chance to be dangerous this year … if they can find a way to start consistently making threes. Anthony Mathis is a guy that will consistently take, and make, threes. He plays in a system at UNM that is not all that different from what VCU does, and while Byrd has looked promising in his limited minute with the Rams, VCU will be getting Marcus Evans back next season. There won’t be many minutes for him available, and it shouldn’t be that hard for Mike Rhoades to find another point guard to fit what he wants to do.

No. 1 Tennessee beats Missouri 72-60 for 17th straight win

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams scored 13 points each as No. 1 Tennessee defeated Missouri 72-60 on Tuesday night to extend its school-record winning streak to 17 games.

Tennessee (21-1, 9-0 SEC) has the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This latest victory also enabled Rick Barnes to match the longest winning streak of his 32-year head coaching career.

Barnes’ 2009-10 Texas team won its first 17 games before stumbling down the stretch to finish 24-10 with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss.

Jordan Bowden had 12 points and Jordan Bone added 11 for the Volunteers. Bone also had seven assists.

Javon Pickett scored 12 points, Jordan Geist had 11 and Xavier Pinson added 10 for Missouri, which lost for the fourth time in the last five games.

Missouri (11-10, 2-7) made five straight shots to take an early 17-13 lead and then missed 16 of its next 17 shots as Tennessee went on an 18-2 spurt.

After trailing by as many as 12 in the first half, Missouri chipped away and got Tennessee’s lead down to 39-35 after Jeremiah Tilmon’s tip-in with 18:29 left. Tennessee responded by scoring 11 straight points and stayed in front by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Tuesday’s game marked the return of Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin to Thompson-Boling Arena. Martin coached Tennessee to a 63-41 record from 2011-14 but never completely won over the fan base.

Martin left for California after leading the Vols to an NCAA regional semifinal appearance, turning down an offer of a raise and an extension. Although Martin had split two meetings with Tennessee since taking over Missouri’s program in 2017, neither of those games was in Knoxville.

Before the opening tip, a “Thank You Cuonzo: Welcome Back to Rocky Top” message appeared on the video board.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Tilmon’s ability to stay on the floor and avoid foul trouble offers encouragement for the rest of the season. Tilmon played just nine minutes before fouling out of an 87-63 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-10 forward had eight points, five rebounds and only two fouls in 27 minutes Tuesday. After struggling with foul trouble much of the season, Tilmon is averaging 14.3 points over his last four games.

Tennessee: The Vols’ bench got a boost from Yves Pons, who scored six points and had back-to-back baskets during Tennessee’s 18-2 run in the first half. Pons, who made 13 starts before moving to the bench on Jan. 26, had gone scoreless in the previous four games.

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Florida on Saturday.

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Illinois, Kansas State beat top-15 teams; St. John’s gets big bubble win

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
Things picked up during Tuesday night in college basketball as many ranked teams were in action. Two top-15 teams fell on the road to unranked opponents as the dynamics in the Big Ten and Big 12 shifted dramatically. The Big East also saw a gigantic road win from a bubble team who picked off a top-10 opponent.

Illinois upsets No. 9 Michigan State as Spartans continue losing streak

The biggest upset of Tuesday night saw Illinois take down No. 9 Michigan State with a solid 79-74 Big Ten home win. Although the Illini are only 8-15 on the season, they showed how dangerous they can be by leading for most of this game. Freshman Ayo Dosunmu paced the Illini with 24 points as he continues to look really good in big games this season. The loss gives Michigan State three straight defeats as they’re now right in the thick of the Big Ten race they were leading a week ago.

Feeling the heat from the Illinois defense on Tuesday, Michigan State had 24 turnovers as the Illini did a good job of containing point guard Cassius Winston. I have more on this game here, as Michigan State is still trying to figure things out after the loss of guard Josh Langford.

St. John’s earns road win at No. 10 Marquette, sweeps season series

Bubble wins were tough to come by on Tuesday night and none were bigger than struggling St. John’s going on the road and winning at Marquette. Following a blowout road loss to Duke on Saturday, St. John’s looked far more confident playing against a team they had already beaten earlier this season.

Shamorie Ponds outdueled Markus Howard for the second time this season as the Red Storm earned a massive season sweep over a top-20 team in NET. With St. John’s playing such a mediocre non-conference schedule, they didn’t compile a lot of quality wins so far this season.

But by sweeping a team like Marquette, the Red Storm might have just given themselves some breathing room as long as they don’t compile more terrible losses. CBT’s Rob Dauster examined this game for St. John’s NCAA tournament implications with a look here.

Kansas State topples No. 13 Kansas to maintain control of the Big 12

The Big 12 had an intriguing in-state rivalry game on Tuesday as co-leader Kansas State hosted Kansas. The Wildcats used stifling defense to force 23 Jayhawk turnovers while four players finished in double-figures as Kansas State pulled off the crucial home win.

The first win for Kansas State over Kansas since 2015, the win gives the Wildcats a half-game lead over Baylor in the crowded Big 12 race as the Jayhawks once again struggled on the road.

There is obviously a long way to go in the Big 12 race. But Kansas State appears to be regaining last season’s Elite Eight form while the Jayhawks look very vulnerable after dominating this conference over the last 15 years. Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech all remain in the picture. This could be the best conference race in college basketball over the final month of the regular season.

Kansas State stays atop Big 12 with win over No. 13 Kansas

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
1 Comment

Kansas State stayed in control of Big 12 on Tuesday night as the Wildcats knocked off in-state rival No. 13 Kansas with a 74-67 home win.

The first win for Kansas State over the Jayhawks since 2015, the victory means that the Wildcats stay on top of a crowded conference race that also includes Baylor at the top with only two losses. A defeat for Kansas drops them to 6-4 in league play as the road struggles continue for the Jayhawks.

Using stifling defense to force 23 Kansas turnovers, the Wildcats did a great job of taking the Jayhawks’ best effort and still earning a convincing win. Overcoming a deficit once Kansas switched things up on defense and went zone, Kansas State’s offense figured things out behind a balanced effort. Barry Brown Jr. (18 points), Xavier Sneed (14 points) and Dean Wade (12 points) all had solid games for the Wildcats while Cartier Diarra made some big plays down the stretch — including a key steal and windmill dunk with under a minute left that served as an exclamation point.

Kansas couldn’t get consistent offensive production from much of anyone on Tuesday as All-American candidate Dedric Lawson was limited to 18 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15 shooting. Without Lawson getting going, the rest of the Kansas offense struggled against such a strong Kansas State defense. The turnovers were killer, but Devon Dotson was only 5-for-12 from the floor (13 points, five assists) while Quentin Grimes and Lagerald Vick were mostly non-factors. This is yet another concerning road effort from Kansas in a league where they absolutely must win away from the Phog to maintain the conference title streak.

Kansas State is still atop the Big 12 standings after Tuesday, but they have an interesting road over these next several weeks. The Wildcats begin the journey with a road win against co-Big 12 leader Baylor this weekend — the first of two those teams still have to play. Of course, there’s also a return trip to Kansas, and three of the next four games for the Wildcats come on the road — with the home game coming against a hot team in Iowa State.

While’s it’s impossible to predict the winner of a wide-open conference with eight or so games left to play, it certainly doesn’t look like Kansas is any sort of favorite with the way they’re playing on the road. The Jayhawks look great when they can play at home like they did during Saturday’s blowout win over Texas Tech. But things are quite different once they head on the road and a young team has to get crucial buckets outside of Lawson.

Ponds lifts St. John’s past No. 10 Marquette 70-69

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:37 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — After No. 10 Marquette erased a 15-point deficit, St. John’s had the ball in the right spot in the closing seconds — Shamorie Ponds’ hands.

Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John’s a 70-69 victory over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday night.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories. Both of their conference losses have come against St. John’s.

“I was just trying to stay composed and not get sped up,” said Ponds, who had 13 of St. John’s final 14 points. “It was getting loud in there when they were making their run. I was just trying to slow the game down. We pretty much had a 15-point lead, they cut it and took the lead. You just try to stay composed and try to keep their crowd out of it.”

Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette’s Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.

“I was just in attack mode and I got by him and I finished at the rim,” Ponds said. “I just didn’t feel him behind me, and I just tried to hurry and put it up because the shot-blocker was coming.”

Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.

Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John’s 89-69 on Jan. 1.

“We’ve got some length and some guys who can move their feet, so I think the switching helps,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said. “But you’ve still got to guard them. Howard can get free; he can get 40 in a half. And the Hauser brothers, if you give them an inch, they’ll make shots. Overall, we did a really, really good job again. They got hot toward the end and started getting free a little bit.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5), which was coming off 91-61 loss to second-ranked Duke.

With the game tight late in the second half, Ponds scored five points from the free throw line to put St. John’s up 68-63, but Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 1:13 left.

After a missed drive by Ponds, Marquette pushed the ball and Howard found Amin for his go-ahead 3.

“I didn’t think we had the spirit and connectivity and fight this team has shown,” said Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski. “When we have those things, we’re good. We’re beatable, but we’re good. When we don’t have those things, we’re really beatable. And, St. John’s had all those things at a much higher level.”

St. John’s led 40-30 at the half and extended it to 49-34 on a layin by Ponds with 15:42 remaining.

The Red Storm took their biggest lead of the half at 25-13 before Howard finally shook loose. Howard missed his first six shots, including three from beyond the arc, before scoring nine consecutive points for Marquette to cut the lead to 27-22.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Red Storm is 10-2 at home, 9-1 at Carnesecca Arena and 1-1 at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s next three games are at home against Providence at MSG, Butler at Carnesseca, and No. 14 Villanova at MSG.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have to regroup against No. 14 Villanova, then travel to DePaul. Although Marquette had won eight straight, four had been by five points or less.

STOPPING HOWARD

Howard, who entered as the Big East’s leading scorer, had 17 points, but was just 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 9 inside the arc. He also was held to just three free-throw attempts. In the earlier loss at St. John’s, he managed just 8 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

UP NEXT

St. John’s hosts Providence on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette hosts Villanova on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Maye helps No. 8 Tar Heels roll past rival Wolfpack 113-96

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s Luke Maye just loves playing against rival North Carolina State.

Maye had a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds, helping the eighth-ranked Tar Heels beat the Wolfpack 113-96 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Maye finished 10 of 15 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He had managed 21 points in last month’s first meeting in Raleigh, and this one came five days shy of a full year since he went for a career-high 33 points (27 after halftime) on the Wolfpack’s home court.

“I think just from being in-state, I think I just try to play as hard as I can,” Maye said, “and have a little bit more fire playing against an in-state team.”

Maye is averaging 29 points and 13 rebounds in his last four meetings against the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), and three of his four career 30-point games have come against N.C. State. He’s the first UNC player ever to have three 30-point games against N.C. State.

Asked why Maye keeps having such big nights against the Wolfpack, coach Roy Williams had a simple response: “If I knew that, I’d get him to do that against everybody.”

Yet it was merely the latest strong performance in North Carolina’s surge since a 21-point loss to Louisville on Jan. 12 that stood as Williams’ worst at home since taking over in Chapel Hill. UNC shot 56 percent, dominated the glass (41-27) and repeatedly got to the line (31 of 37). And the Tar Heels turned a 56-40 halftime lead to a 27-point margin early in the second half before posting the second-most points ever allowed by the Wolfpack in any game.

Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for N.C. State, which was coming off a woeful 24-point showing in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech. N.C. State warmed back up to shoot 50 percent but was unable to keep up once the Tar Heels got rolling.

“I think everybody knows that my teams are going to compete and play hard,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “We’re not going to always do everything right. Now our biggest challenge is playing smarter. We have to start comprehending more things and taking away people’s strengths as opposed to letting guys get to their strengths.”

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: There was a looming question of how the Wolfpack would regroup after sputtering to 24 points against the Hokies — the lowest scoring total for any ACC team in the shot-clock era. N.C. State also shot 16.7 percent in that game, the worst mark in league history. Things came much easier this time on the offensive end at least, with N.C. State surpassing Saturday’s total with 6:05 left in the first half — which drew sarcastic cheers from many of UNC’s home fans. Otherwise, N.C. State trailed big most of the night.

“We were letting them get out in transition a little more than we wanted,” Beverly said. “They out-rebounded us pretty bad. That’s something we’ve got to fix. But like I said, it’s not the end of the world. We can bounce back from it.”

UNC: The Tar Heels have plenty of scoring options. They had five players in double figures, including freshman Coby White (21 points), Cameron Johnson (17 points) and Kenny Williams (17 points).

“We kind of go in waves,” Johnson said. “Some guys have big nights, and then next guy has a big night the next game … and that’s pretty special to our team and bodes well going forward.”

LOT OF POINTS

The Tar Heels had their highest scoring total in an ACC game since scoring 114 in a triple-overtime loss to Wake Forest in December 2003 — Williams’ first ACC game since leaving Kansas to take over at UNC. The Tar Heels also had their highest point total in regulation of an ACC game since scoring 115 points against Clemson in January 1968.

It was UNC’s best point total in the rivalry’s 236-game history.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Pittsburgh hosts the Wolfpack on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Miami on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25