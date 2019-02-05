More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson is the runaway leader

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 12:18 PM EST
1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke

Zion is the runaway favorite at this point. There is not legitimate argument for anyone else at this point in time. As of today, this is what he is averaging: 22.3 points, 9.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks while shooting 68.7 percent from the floor. According to sources, that’s pretty good.

2. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee

Williams is the best player on the No. 1 team in the country and averaging 20.4 points, 7.5 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals. He’s a monster, and he’s doing it for the No. 1 team in the country. Did I mention Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country?

3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

The Golden Eagles played two road games since the last time we checked in with them. Howard averaged 31.5 points in those two games, shooting 24-for-45 from the floor and 6-for-14 from three as they won two games.

4. JA MORANT, Murray State

Morant has continued to put up astronomical numbers, but unfortunately, with a home loss to Belmont and a loss at Jacksonville State in recent weeks, it looks like the Racers are going to have to be auto-bid or bust to get the nation’s leader in assists into the NCAA tournament.

5. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin

Wisconsin bounced back from a stretch where they lost four out of five to win five in a row During that stretch, Happ put up 26 points, 10 boards and seven assists against Michigan, had one game where he went for a triple-double with two blocks and two steals and another where he finished with 18 points, 11 boards, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He’s a machine, and no one is giving him enough credit.

6. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

Michigan State played their two worst games in Big Ten play in their last two games, losing at Purdue and then dropping a home game to Indiana on Saturday. In those two losses, Winston averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 assists, 7.5 boards and 2.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 8-for-16 from three.

7. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas

One of the changes that Kansas made on Saturday in their blowout win over Texas Tech was that they let Lawson operate more on the perimeter and took him away from the post. This made it more difficult for the Red Raiders to double him and take the ball out of his hands, and he responded with 25 points and ten boards while hitting all three of his threes and shooting 9-for-14 from the floor in a 16 point win.

8. R.J. BARRETT, Duke

As the season progresses, it’s nice to see that Zion Williamson is carrying more of the load for Duke offensively. He’s much more efficient, and while Barrett is more advanced as a go-to guy that Zion is, we’ve seen what happens when Barrett is forced to be the guy that takes 25 or 30 shots in a game.

9. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech

Jarrett Culver has forgotten how to shoot. Through nine games in Big 12 play, the Texas Tech star guard is shooting 4-for-36 from three. That’s a cool 11.1 percent, which is actually up from 9.1 percent after he went 1-for-3 from the three-point line on Monday night. It is worth noting that he shot 4-for-5 from three against Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a game played in the middle of league play, and that he shot 38.2 percent from three last season while taking more threes per game. I don’t think his shot is broken, but this is certainly something to track.

10. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia

I think I’ve settled on Hunter being the best all-american candidate from Virginia, and I think that he is a better all-american candidate than either Rui Hachimura or Brandon Clarke from Gonzaga, but it’s so close. There are arguments to make either way.

IN THE MIX: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Charles Matthews (Michigan), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)

WATCH: Bad beat alert as Oklahoma covers against Iowa State on shot after buzzer

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
Iowa State’s 75-74 win over Oklahoma provided us with one of the worst bad beats in recent memory on Monday night.

After two Marial Shayok free throws with 3.5 seconds left on the clock clinched the win for the Cyclones, Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy hit a running three-pointer as time expired that had no impact on the game and meant the world to anyone that had money on this game:

The line closed at Iowa State (-2.5) or (-3), depending on where you got it. That shot covered the spread for Oklahoma. The total also closed at 146.5, so that three-ball going in meant the over hit and the under was a loss. The shot also impacted the second half line (Iowa State (-3) when they were down 36-35) and total.

What sets this apart from your typical bad beat is this:

Bieniemy did not get the shot off in time.

It should not have counted.

So not only did Iowa State backers and people that bet the under walk away with a bad beat, it was a bad beat that that wasn’t actually a beat.

Now, this shot was never going to be reviewed. It had no impact on the outcome of the game, and the impact that those three points would have on efficiency margins, NET ratings or any computer generated statistical model is marginal at best. For everyone involved in the actual game — the players, the coaches, the officials, the scoreboard operator — the shot did not matter at all.

But it did for the bettors.

And with everyone — from the television networks to the media companies to the leagues themselves — looking to mine ways to get a piece of the gambling gold rush that is going to hit in the coming years, a decision is going to have to be made about results like this.

To be clear, I did not have any action on this game — which was lucky, because I would have been on Iowa State — but plenty of people did, and they are justified in feeling as if they were wronged. As we enter a new world where sports gambling is legal in more and more places in our country, the leagues that profit off of bettors are going to have to make a decision on how to handle a situation like this as soon as possible.

In the future, how are they going to handle an easily identifiable mistake that can legally be reviewed and changed but does not impact the outcome of the game, only the outcome of a bet?

WATCH: West Virginia player ejected for tripping player from bench

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
At least Grayson Allen was actually playing when he tripped people.

Early in the second half of No. 17 Texas Tech’s 81-50 win over West Virginia, West Virginia forward Logan Routt was ejected after he tripped Tech guard Matt Mooney while sitting on the bench.

Mooney tried to block a three-pointer that was shot from the corner and ended up in the West Virginia bench. As he tried to get back on the floor to continue playing, Routt used his legs to hold one of Mooney’s legs, tripping him and, after a review, getting hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.

“I didn’t see it personally. Two of our coaches did. The refs did a good job of finding the play,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

No. 18 Texas Tech routs cold-shooting West Virginia 81-50

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 12:12 AM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Brandone Francis scored a season-high 16 points and No. 18 Texas Tech overwhelmed cold-shooting West Virginia 81-50 on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (18-5, 6-4 Big 12), who lost four of their previous five Big 12 games, took control with a 13-0 run midway through the first half. That was part of a longer stretch during which the Mountaineers missed 11 consecutive shots during a span of more than 15 minutes.

West Virginia (10-13, 2-8) finished with only nine made field goals, the fewest ever for a Big 12 team and matching North Carolina State’s total in a 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday for the fewest by any team in a game this season. The Mountaineers were 9-of-39 (23 percent) shooting overall, and made 29 free throws.

Freshman Derek Culver had 15 free throws among his 23 points for WVU.

That early scoring spurt put the Red Raiders ahead for the first time — and to stay. After Matt Mooney’s two free throws tied the game at 14-all, Norense Odiase had a putback slam. Odiase first grabbed an offensive rebound between three defenders, passed outside and was still underneath for another rebound on a miss by Francis.

Texas Tech had a double-digit lead for good after Francis had a backcourt steal, drove and cut between two leaping defenders while switching the ball to his right hand and making a layup while falling away from the basket. Jarrett Culver got the next points when he swished a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to make it 32-18.

Culver finished with 12 points, while Davide Moretti had 11 and Deshawn Corprew 10. Odiase had nine points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were coming off a home win over Oklahoma, but lost their third road game in 10 days. This matched their worst Big 12 loss since joining the league seven years ago. They also had a 31-point loss (98-67) at TCU last month.

Texas Tech: After dropping two more spots in the new AP poll earlier Monday — they had been No. 8 in the poll three weeks ago — the Red Raiders got a big Monday win for the second week in a row, with a loss at No. 13 Kansas in between. Tech shot 53 percent from the field (30 of 57), even while missing its last eight shots and not scoring in the final 5 minutes.

TRIPPED OUT

West Virginia junior forward Logan Routt was ejected from the game early in the second half while sitting on the bench. Officials looked at replay to determine that Routt intentionally tripped Mooney when he was trying to get back on the court after trying to block a shot near the WVU sideline. Routt never got in the game.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns home to play Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers then have a week off before going to Kansas, which lost at West Virginia on Jan. 19.

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Monday’s Things to Know: No. 16 Louisville topples No. 11 Virginia Tech; Iowa State, Texas Tech earn wins

By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
College hoops didn’t have too much going on the Monday after football ended as the ACC and Big 12 had some games to watch. A pair of top-25 teams did battle early in the night in the ACC and two ranked teams in the Big 12 faced unranked opponents in the later games.

No. 16 Louisville earns quality ACC road win at No. 11 Virginia Tech

Monday’s only matchup between ranked teams saw an ACC matchup between Virginia Tech and Louisville. The weekend saw differing results for both programs as the Cardinals fell at home to North Carolina while the Hokies used stifling defense to earn a road win at N.C. State.

On a short turnaround, it was Louisville knocking down perimeter shots and coming through with a quality 72-64 road win at Blacksburg. The Cardinals used 13-for-27 three-point shooting (48 percent) to fuel its offense as Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon each had 17 points. Jordan Nwora (15 points) and Steven Enoch (10 points) also had solid outings for Louisville as the Cardinals picked up an important win during a difficult stretch of ACC schedule.

Although Virginia Tech continued to miss senior point guard Justin Robinson to a left foot injury, they were still competitive for most of this one thanks to good games from Kerry Blackshear Jr. (21 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17 points). Basically only playing six players, the Hokies are very thin right now and their offense is desperately missing the spacing and shooting that Robinson provides. While backup floor general Wabissa Bede is a plus defender who can set up others on offense with the pass, he was held scoreless as Virginia Tech could never make a run to get over the hump.

The main takeaway from this one is that Virginia Tech really needs Robinson to return to the lineup at nearly full strength for them to be able to hang with the ACC’s best teams. Winning one road game when N.C. State was ice cold was only one game. Sustaining through a rigorous ACC schedule is going to require the Cousy Award finalist returning to the floor.

No. 17 Iowa State holds off Oklahoma for Big 12 road win

The only other interesting game on Monday night saw Iowa State hold off Oklahoma for 75-74 Big 12 road win. Senior Marial Shayok knocked in the critical game-winning three-pointer with the game tied with a little over a minute left as he finished with 16 points.

Lindell Wigginton (18 points) paced five double-figure scorers for the Cyclones, as Iowa State stayed right in the thick of the Big 12 race with the win.

Things get interesting coming up on the Iowa State schedule as they play TCU before getting rematches against current conference leaders Baylor and Kansas State. The Cyclones lost to both of those teams by single digits in the first matchups, so they’ll be looking to get some revenge while making a move up the Big 12 leaderboard.

No. 18 Texas Tech gets blowout win over West Virginia

Ranked teams didn’t have very many games on Monday night as Texas Tech was the only other team besides the aforementioned outcomes. The No. 18 Red Raiders made easy work of West Virginia in an ugly 81-50 Big 12 home win that saw an unbearable amount of fouls get called.

This game saw 51 fouls to 39 field goals between the two teams as Texas Tech used a balanced offensive effort that saw six players score at least nine points each. Brandone Francis led the charge for the Red Raiders with 16 points as Texas Tech shot 52 percent (30-for-57) from the floor.

The most notable thing to come from this game was probably West Virginia’s Logan Routt getting ejected for tripping Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney while Routt was sitting on the bench.

With a road swing through Oklahoma coming up, this was a nice win for the Red Raiders where they got a lot of the roster involved and won with ease.

Wigginton, Shayok lead No. 17 Iowa State over Oklahoma

Associated PressFeb 4, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. — Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points to help lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 75-74 victory over Oklahoma on Monday night.

Marial Shayok added 16 points, 10 in the final eight minutes, including a crucial off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining, for Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12). Shayok, who shot just 2-of-7 for six points through the first 32-plus minutes, also had eight rebounds and five assists as the Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Brady Manek scored 16 for Oklahoma (15-8, 3-7), which had a very short turnaround after a game at West Virginia on Saturday. The Sooners have lost three in a row.

Iowa State led for most of the second half, going up 64-57 with 5:49 remaining when Wigginton hit two free throws. But Oklahoma battled back, going on a 12-5 run over the next four minutes to tie it 69-69 on Christian James’ layup with 1:51 to go.

The Cyclones pushed the lead to four on Talen Horton-Tucker’s free throw with 13.5 seconds left, and after Doolittle’s basket pulled OU to within two again with 4.2 to go, Shayok sank two more free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining before Jala Bieniemy hit a meaningless 3-pointer as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Big 12’s leading offense, averaging 79.0 points and 48.4 percent shooting per game coming in, did not disappoint. The Cyclones shot 44.4 percent (28 of 63) from the floor, while connecting on 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) 3-pointers. They also led the conference in free-throw shooting at 73.3 percent but shot just 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) in this one.

Oklahoma: The Sooners led 36-35 at halftime despite receiving seemingly minor contributions from two key performers, leading scorer Christian James and freshman point guard Jamal Bieniemy. James, who entered the day averaging 16.0 points per game and had hit double digits in points in 13 of the previous 15 contests, had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, in the first half. Bieniemy had zero points (on just one shot attempt), one rebound and two assists, while committing one turnover in the opening half (after totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds, 19 assists and one turnover in the previous four games combined). James wound up with 10 points and Bieniemy had five, with one rebound and two assists.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones return home to face TCU on Saturday, the first of two meetings against the Horned Frogs in a span of two weeks.

Oklahoma: The Sooners remain at home to take on No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, for the second time this season, after losing a 66-59 decision on the road back on Jan. 8.