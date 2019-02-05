More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

No. 18 Texas Tech routs cold-shooting West Virginia 81-50

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 12:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brandone Francis scored a season-high 16 points and No. 18 Texas Tech overwhelmed cold-shooting West Virginia 81-50 on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (18-5, 6-4 Big 12), who lost four of their previous five Big 12 games, took control with a 13-0 run midway through the first half. That was part of a longer stretch during which the Mountaineers missed 11 consecutive shots during a span of more than 15 minutes.

West Virginia (10-13, 2-8) finished with only nine made field goals, the fewest ever for a Big 12 team and matching North Carolina State’s total in a 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday for the fewest by any team in a game this season. The Mountaineers were 9-of-39 (23 percent) shooting overall, and made 29 free throws.

Freshman Derek Culver had 15 free throws among his 23 points for WVU.

That early scoring spurt put the Red Raiders ahead for the first time — and to stay. After Matt Mooney’s two free throws tied the game at 14-all, Norense Odiase had a putback slam. Odiase first grabbed an offensive rebound between three defenders, passed outside and was still underneath for another rebound on a miss by Francis.

Texas Tech had a double-digit lead for good after Francis had a backcourt steal, drove and cut between two leaping defenders while switching the ball to his right hand and making a layup while falling away from the basket. Jarrett Culver got the next points when he swished a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to make it 32-18.

Culver finished with 12 points, while Davide Moretti had 11 and Deshawn Corprew 10. Odiase had nine points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were coming off a home win over Oklahoma, but lost their third road game in 10 days. This matched their worst Big 12 loss since joining the league seven years ago. They also had a 31-point loss (98-67) at TCU last month.

Texas Tech: After dropping two more spots in the new AP poll earlier Monday — they had been No. 8 in the poll three weeks ago — the Red Raiders got a big Monday win for the second week in a row, with a loss at No. 13 Kansas in between. Tech shot 53 percent from the field (30 of 57), even while missing its last eight shots and not scoring in the final 5 minutes.

TRIPPED OUT

West Virginia junior forward Logan Routt was ejected from the game early in the second half while sitting on the bench. Officials looked at replay to determine that Routt intentionally tripped Mooney when he was trying to get back on the court after trying to block a shot near the WVU sideline. Routt never got in the game.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns home to play Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers then have a week off before going to Kansas, which lost at West Virginia on Jan. 19.

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Monday’s Things to Know: No. 16 Louisville topples No. 11 Virginia Tech; Iowa State, Texas Tech earn wins

Lauren Rakes/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

College hoops didn’t have too much going on the Monday after football ended as the ACC and Big 12 had some games to watch. A pair of top-25 teams did battle early in the night in the ACC and two ranked teams in the Big 12 faced unranked opponents in the later games.

No. 16 Louisville earns quality ACC road win at No. 11 Virginia Tech

Monday’s only matchup between ranked teams saw an ACC matchup between Virginia Tech and Louisville. The weekend saw differing results for both programs as the Cardinals fell at home to North Carolina while the Hokies used stifling defense to earn a road win at N.C. State.

On a short turnaround, it was Louisville knocking down perimeter shots and coming through with a quality 72-64 road win at Blacksburg. The Cardinals used 13-for-27 three-point shooting (48 percent) to fuel its offense as Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon each had 17 points. Jordan Nwora (15 points) and Steven Enoch (10 points) also had solid outings for Louisville as the Cardinals picked up an important win during a difficult stretch of ACC schedule.

Although Virginia Tech continued to miss senior point guard Justin Robinson to a left foot injury, they were still competitive for most of this one thanks to good games from Kerry Blackshear Jr. (21 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17 points). Basically only playing six players, the Hokies are very thin right now and their offense is desperately missing the spacing and shooting that Robinson provides. While backup floor general Wabissa Bede is a plus defender who can set up others on offense with the pass, he was held scoreless as Virginia Tech could never make a run to get over the hump.

The main takeaway from this one is that Virginia Tech really needs Robinson to return to the lineup at nearly full strength for them to be able to hang with the ACC’s best teams. Winning one road game when N.C. State was ice cold was only one game. Sustaining through a rigorous ACC schedule is going to require the Cousy Award finalist returning to the floor.

No. 17 Iowa State holds off Oklahoma for Big 12 road win

The only other interesting game on Monday night saw Iowa State hold off Oklahoma for 75-74 Big 12 road win. Senior Marial Shayok knocked in the critical game-winning three-pointer with the game tied with a little over a minute left as he finished with 16 points.

Lindell Wigginton (18 points) paced five double-figure scorers for the Cyclones, as Iowa State stayed right in the thick of the Big 12 race with the win.

Things get interesting coming up on the Iowa State schedule as they play TCU before getting rematches against current conference leaders Baylor and Kansas State. The Cyclones lost to both of those teams by single digits in the first matchups, so they’ll be looking to get some revenge while making a move up the Big 12 leaderboard.

No. 18 Texas Tech gets blowout win over West Virginia

Ranked teams didn’t have very many games on Monday night as Texas Tech was the only other team besides the aforementioned outcomes. The No. 18 Red Raiders made easy work of West Virginia in an ugly 81-50 Big 12 home win that saw an unbearable amount of fouls get called.

This game saw 51 fouls to 39 field goals between the two teams as Texas Tech used a balanced offensive effort that saw six players score at least nine points each. Brandone Francis led the charge for the Red Raiders with 16 points as Texas Tech shot 52 percent (30-for-57) from the floor.

The most notable thing to come from this game was probably West Virginia’s Logan Routt getting ejected for tripping Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney while Routt was sitting on the bench.

With a road swing through Oklahoma coming up, this was a nice win for the Red Raiders where they got a lot of the roster involved and won with ease.

Wigginton, Shayok lead No. 17 Iowa State over Oklahoma

David Purdy/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NORMAN, Okla. — Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points to help lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 75-74 victory over Oklahoma on Monday night.

Marial Shayok added 16 points, 10 in the final eight minutes, including a crucial off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining, for Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12). Shayok, who shot just 2-of-7 for six points through the first 32-plus minutes, also had eight rebounds and five assists as the Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Brady Manek scored 16 for Oklahoma (15-8, 3-7), which had a very short turnaround after a game at West Virginia on Saturday. The Sooners have lost three in a row.

Iowa State led for most of the second half, going up 64-57 with 5:49 remaining when Wigginton hit two free throws. But Oklahoma battled back, going on a 12-5 run over the next four minutes to tie it 69-69 on Christian James’ layup with 1:51 to go.

The Cyclones pushed the lead to four on Talen Horton-Tucker’s free throw with 13.5 seconds left, and after Doolittle’s basket pulled OU to within two again with 4.2 to go, Shayok sank two more free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining before Jala Bieniemy hit a meaningless 3-pointer as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Big 12’s leading offense, averaging 79.0 points and 48.4 percent shooting per game coming in, did not disappoint. The Cyclones shot 44.4 percent (28 of 63) from the floor, while connecting on 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) 3-pointers. They also led the conference in free-throw shooting at 73.3 percent but shot just 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) in this one.

Oklahoma: The Sooners led 36-35 at halftime despite receiving seemingly minor contributions from two key performers, leading scorer Christian James and freshman point guard Jamal Bieniemy. James, who entered the day averaging 16.0 points per game and had hit double digits in points in 13 of the previous 15 contests, had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, in the first half. Bieniemy had zero points (on just one shot attempt), one rebound and two assists, while committing one turnover in the opening half (after totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds, 19 assists and one turnover in the previous four games combined). James wound up with 10 points and Bieniemy had five, with one rebound and two assists.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones return home to face TCU on Saturday, the first of two meetings against the Horned Frogs in a span of two weeks.

Oklahoma: The Sooners remain at home to take on No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, for the second time this season, after losing a 66-59 decision on the road back on Jan. 8.

McMahon shoots No. 16 Cardinals past No. 11 Hokies, 72-64

Lauren Rakes/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2019, 9:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ryan McMahon knows No. 16 Louisville’s offense is likely to change, and quickly, when he makes a 3-pointer.

How quickly?

“The next possession,” he said Monday night after scoring 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech 72-64 on Monday night. “(Christen Cunningham) and (Dwayne Sutton), they do a great job just when I hit one they keep going back to me until the well is dry.”

McMahon had scored just three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added three 3-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a 3 by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It is Louisville’s 15th consecutive victory in the series.

“He does it in practice all the time, so it’s not really a surprise when he makes one or two. You know the next one is going to go in and the next one,” said Jordan Nwora, who along with Sutton added 15 points.

McMahon finished with 17 points, his second-highest total of the season.

“For Ryan to do what he did there in the middle of the second half just took some wind out of their sails,” coach Chris Mack said

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.

The Hokies were coming off a record-setting game in which they allowed just nine field goals and 24 points in a 47-24 victory against then-No. 23 North Carolina State, but McMahon accounted for half that total with his blistering second-half display.

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon’s 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

Virginia Tech played without second-leading scorer Justin Robinson (14.4 ppg, left foot) and reserve forward P.J. Horne (undisclosed).

“I thought we hung in there pretty good tonight. We just had too many turnovers in the second half relative to what gives us out best chance to win,” Williams said.

Ten of Virginia Tech’s 13 giveaways came after halftime .

DIFFERENT LOOK

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon’s 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: With both teams playing their second game in three days, and the Hokies down to just six regulars, the Cardinals seemed to pay special attention to attacking to the offensive glass, but grabbed only four of those to three for Virginia Tech in the first half. Each team scored two points off those chances. Louisville grabbed 10 offensive boards to five for the Hokies overall and had 6 second-chance points to the Hokies 2.

Virginia Tech: Williams used backup point guard Wabissa Bede and fellow guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill for 40 minutes each in Saturday afternoon’s victory in Raleigh, North Carolina, and while Williams refused to blame their subpar shooting on tired legs and their fatigue showed, especially after halftime. Besides McMahon, the Cardinals finished allowed McMahon to get loose for three long 3s in a span of one minute as a 44-38 Louisville expanded quickly to 55-41 with 9:03 left. The Hokies committed 10 of their 13 turnovers after halftime.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals plays their third consecutive ranked team as they visit No. 22 Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies head south to face Clemson on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Indiana’s Juwan Morgan returns to practice following shoulder injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Indiana pulled off one of this season’s most impressive victories on Saturday night when the Hoosiers went on the road and got a top-ten win at Michigan State. Ending a seven-game losing streak, the win is even more impressive considering that senior forward Juwan Morgan only played part of the first half before exiting with a shoulder injury.

According to a report from Andy Katz on Monday night, Morgan practiced with the team on Monday as the Indiana coaching staff seems optimistic about his recovery. Indiana has a busy week with two home games on Thursday against Iowa and on Saturday against Ohio State as the Hoosiers need all of the wins they can get right now after the losing streak put them squarely on the bubble.

Averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, Morgan is also shooting 58 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range. He’s a huge part of Indiana’s offense and forms a great one-two punch with freshman guard Romeo Langford. While Indiana was able to pull off Saturday’s critical Big Ten win without Morgan, they need him to return to the lineup to make the NCAA tournament and get off the bubble.

Virginia’s Ty Jerome remains hobbled with back injury

Lance King/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Virginia point guard Ty Jerome is continuing to recover from a back injury that held him out of Saturday’s Cavaliers’ win over Miami.

Getting an update from Tony Bennett on Monday, Virginia’s coach said he texted with Jerome on Sunday night after the Super Bowl to see how Jerome was feeling. While Jerome told his head coach that he’s feeling better, his status remains uncertain for the week ahead.

Virginia has no games during the week as they get a full week of practice before another ACC showdown with Duke on Saturday. That game might be a key decider for the ACC regular-season title as Jerome’s health, and ability to even play, could be a key storyline leading up to that game.

Listed as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, the junior is averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.