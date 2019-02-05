More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Brazdeikis scores 23 to lead No. 17 Michigan over Rutgers

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points and No. 7 Michigan hit nine of its first 11 shots in opening a big lead and beating Rutgers 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Zavier Simpson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a dreadful performance in a loss to Iowa to remain unbeaten in 11 all-games against the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8).

Jordan Poole added 15 points and Charles Matthews had 11 in giving coach John Beilein his 121st win in the conference for Michigan, a school record.

Eugene Omoruyi, who spent a year in high school with Brazdeikis in Ontario, Canada, had 21 to lead Rutgers. Montez Mathis added 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, who never got closer than seven points after falling behind by 17 early.

Brazdeikis scored Michigan’s first eight points and Matthews chipped in with nine in helping Michigan open its 27-10 lead.

Brazdeikis finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. His point total was one off his career-high of 24 against North Carolina.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines did not get caught looking past Rutgers to Wisconsin this weekend. The Badgers beat the Wolverines 64-54 on Jan. 19 to hand them their first loss after a 17-0 start.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are relentless. Despite being down early, they kept coming back and forced Beilein to play his starters until the final minute. Their four conference wins are two less than coach Steve Pikiell had combined in his first two seasons here.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Return home to face No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Rutgers: At Illinois on Saturday afternoon in their only meeting this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Kansas State stays atop Big 12 with win over No. 13 Kansas

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kansas State stayed in control of Big 12 on Tuesday night as the Wildcats knocked off in-state rival No. 13 Kansas with a 74-67 home win.

The first win for Kansas State over the Jayhawks since 2015, the victory means that the Wildcats stay on top of a crowded conference race that also includes Baylor at the top with only two losses. A defeat for Kansas drops them to 6-4 in league play as the road struggles continue for the Jayhawks.

Using stifling defense to force 23 Kansas turnovers, the Wildcats did a great job of taking the Jayhawks’ best effort and still earning a convincing win. Overcoming a deficit once Kansas switched things up on defense and went zone, Kansas State’s offense figured things out behind a balanced effort. Barry Brown Jr. (18 points), Xavier Sneed (14 points) and Dean Wade (12 points) all had solid games for the Wildcats while Cartier Diarra made some big plays down the stretch — including a key steal and windmill dunk with under a minute left that served as an exclamation point.

Kansas couldn’t get consistent offensive production from much of anyone on Tuesday as All-American candidate Dedric Lawson was limited to 18 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15 shooting. Without Lawson getting going, the rest of the Kansas offense struggled against such a strong Kansas State defense. The turnovers were killer, but Devon Dotson was only 5-for-12 from the floor (13 points, five assists) while Quentin Grimes and Lagerald Vick were mostly non-factors. This is yet another concerning road effort from Kansas in a league where they absolutely must win away from the Phog to maintain the conference title streak.

Kansas State is still atop the Big 12 standings after Tuesday, but they have an interesting road over these next several weeks. The Wildcats begin the journey with a road win against co-Big 12 leader Baylor this weekend — the first of two those teams still have to play. Of course, there’s also a return trip to Kansas, and three of the next four games for the Wildcats come on the road — with the home game coming against a hot team in Iowa State.

While’s it’s impossible to predict the winner of a wide-open conference with eight or so games left to play, it certainly doesn’t look like Kansas is any sort of favorite with the way they’re playing on the road. The Jayhawks look great when they can play at home like they did during Saturday’s blowout win over Texas Tech. But things are quite different once they head on the road and a young team has to get crucial buckets outside of Lawson.

Ponds lifts St. John’s past No. 10 Marquette 70-69

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILWAUKEE — Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John’s a 70-69 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Tuesday night.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.

Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette’s Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.

Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.

Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John’s 89-69 on Jan. 1.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5).

With the game tight late in the second half, Ponds scored five points from the free throw line to put St. John’s up 68-63, but Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 1:13 left.

After a missed drive by Ponds, Marquette pushed the ball and Howard found Amin for his go-ahead 3.

St. John’s led 40-30 at the half and extended it to 49-34 on a layin by Ponds with 15:42 remaining.

The Red Storm took their biggest lead of the half at 25-13 before Howard finally shook loose. Howard missed his first six shots, including three from beyond the arc, before scoring nine consecutive points for Marquette to cut the lead to 27-22.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Red Storm is 10-2 at home, 9-1 at Carnesecca Arena and 1-1 at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s next three games are at home against Providence at MSG, Butler at Carnesseca, and No. 14 Villanova at MSG.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have to regroup against No. 14 Villanova, then travel to DePaul.

UP NEXT

St. John’s hosts Providence on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette hosts Villanova on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Maye helps No. 8 Tar Heels roll past rival Wolfpack 113-96

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luke Maye scored a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 8 North Carolina beat North Carolina State 113-96 on Tuesday night.

Freshman Coby White added 21 points for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season set with their nearby rival for the 12th time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

UNC was in control all night, shooting 56 percent while dominating the glass and repeatedly getting to the line. The Tar Heels led 56-40 by halftime and pushed that margin to 27 points in the opening minutes of the second half.

Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), who were coming off a woeful 24-point showing in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech. N.C. State warmed back up to shoot 50 percent but was unable to keep up once the Tar Heels got rolling.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: There was a looming question of how the Wolfpack would regroup after sputtering to 24 points against the Hokies — the lowest scoring total for any ACC team in the shot-clock era. N.C. State also shot 16.7 percent in that game, the worst mark in league history. Things came much easier this time on the offensive end at least, with N.C. State surpassing Saturday’s total with 6:05 left in the first half — which drew sarcastic cheers from many of UNC’s home fans. Otherwise, N.C. State did little to slow down the Tar Heels and trailed big most of the night.

UNC: Maye just really likes playing against N.C. State. The preseason Associated Press All-American hasn’t shot the ball particularly well this year, but had 21 points in last month’s first meeting in Raleigh. He made 10 of 15 shots and all 10 of his free throws in this one, which came five days shy of a full year since he went for a career-high 33 points (27 after halftime) on the Wolfpack’s home court. Maye’s latest big game helped the Tar Heels win their sixth straight overall.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Pittsburgh hosts the Wolfpack on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Miami on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Reddish scores 24, No. 2 Duke pulls away to beat BC 80-55

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 9:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — No. 2 Duke has the highest-scoring duo in the country — and if Cameron Reddish can stay hot, yet another effective scoring option.

Reddish scored 24 points, helping the Blue Devils pull away to beat Boston College 80-55 on Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson had 16 points and a season-best 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Tre Jones added 11 points for Duke (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Williamson and Barrett average a combined 45.4 points — the most by two teammates in Division I.

Reddish averages 13 but is capable of putting up big numbers, too. This was his fifth 20-point game.

“Obviously, we’ve got a great team around me,” Reddish said. “Everybody can contribute. Tonight was just my night, and I was making shots. It happens.”

The Blue Devils overcame some shaky early shooting by shooting 63 percent after halftime to claim their sixth straight win, and they will be no worse than tied for first in the league standings when they visit No. 3 Virginia on Saturday night.

Jordan Chatman scored 16 points while North Carolina native Ky Bowman finished with 11 — he averages 20.8 — on 5-of-17 shooting while facing constant pressure from Jones. BC (11-10, 2-7) gave Duke fits for a half before fading down the stretch of its third straight loss.

“They ramped it up all over the floor,” coach Jim Christian said. “We knew that. We needed to meet their intensity, and I thought the first five minutes of the second half, all the things we did really, really well in the first half, we didn’t do well on the defensive end.”

Reddish finished one point shy of his previous high, set Nov. 11 against Army, and this was his best game since scoring 23 at Florida State on Jan. 12 and hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

He scored 10 points in less than four minutes, hitting two 3s three possessions apart while starting the 23-8 run that put the Blue Devils in control. The lead gradually grew from there, with Alex O’Connell making it a 20-point game with his jumper with about five minutes left.

Reddish’s best play might have been the one that started that decisive burst: He stripped Bowman in the backcourt and hit a layup in the final second of the half — one of his two steals.

“It reminded me of (NBA star Grant Hill), what he was doing, because he’s 6-foot-8 and he’s so long,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “And I think that helped him offensively. Because you’re moving strong, you’re playing strong, and it translates to other aspects of your game.”

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Bowman saves some of his best performances for the four ACC schools from his home state — he scored 33 points two years ago against North Carolina and 30 in last year’s victory over Duke, and helped them take a 30-28 halftime lead. But until now he never had to contend with Jones, one reason why the Eagles remained winless at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke: The Blue Devils were at both extremes with their enigmatic 3-point shooting. Duke, which entered shooting a program-worst 30.9 percent from long distance, missed 14 of 15 3s in the first half while trailing 30-28 at the break. And then the Blue Devils hit four of their first six in the second half while they pulled away.

ZIONLIGHT

Even Williamson’s missed dunks draw oohs and aahs. It looked like it was showtime when he stole a pass near midcourt with about nine minutes left and had a breakaway. But when the ball slipped off his wet hands, he sent his reverse dunk hard off the iron — his first miss on a breakaway all season.

“The ref would tell me, `Z, tuck your jersey in,’ and I’d be like, `Mr. Ref, my jersey’s wet. I sweat a lot,” Williamson said. “I wasn’t mad at the ref. I was mad at myself for trying to go too fast.”

TRE BIEN

Jones has locked down on two high-scoring guards in a four-day span. He held St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds — who averages 20.9 points — to 11 points before leading the defensive effort against Bowman.

HE SAID IT

“I say it would have been a 9 1/2. Not a 10 yet. . It would need another spin. He knows what I’m looking for.” — Sophomore guard Mike Buckmire, Williamson’s sidekick in the locker room, on how he would have rated that dunk if Williamson hadn’t missed it.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Visits Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke: Visits the Cavaliers on Saturday night in a rematch of the Blue Devils’ 72-70 victory three weeks ago.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Illinois drops No. 9 Michigan State as Spartans continue Big Ten freefall

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Illinois pulled off a major upset in the Big Ten on Tuesday night as they took down No. 9 Michigan State with a 79-74 home win.

Leading for nearly the entire game before the Spartans rallied with a furious second-half comeback, Illinois stabilized in the final minutes behind a strong effort from freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu’s clutch shooting down the stretch helped give him a game-high 24 points as the quickly-rising NBA Draft prospect showed why the Illini are such a dangerous team despite the 8-15 record. Big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili also chipped in 16 points for Illinois while guard Trent Frazier had 15 points and some solid late-game free-throw shooting.

But for as nice as this win is for Illinois, the loss for Michigan State is the biggest story from this game.

Now with a three-game Big Ten losing streak, the Spartans are in a mid-conference season funk as they’ve gone from leaders in the conference to now being in the second tier of teams. And Michigan State keeps losing in unique ways. Purdue is a solid team who outplayed the Spartans. But the loss to Indiana featured a horrible 8-for-22 performance from the free-throw line in a tight overtime home loss.

Against Illinois, Michigan State had 24 turnovers — including nine from point guard and Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Cassius Winston — as they looked like a team who hadn’t seen ball pressure and traps regularly this season. Winston made slow and sloppy decisions in the first half as he glided baseline into traps and threw less-than crisp passes that sailed to Illinois defenders.

Finishing with a team-high 21 points and nine assists, Winston was far from the only problem for Michigan State in this one. The Spartans had a difficult time getting stops at certain times and their transition defense also struggled once the onslaught of turnovers began to pile up.

Finding a second consistent option behind Winston now that Josh Langford is officially done for the year hasn’t proven to be easy as well. Shot-taking options outside of Winston aren’t readily available for the Spartans. Many have stepped up with double-figure scoring games. Xavier Tillman (16 points), Nick Ward (11 points) and Kyle Ahrens (11 points) all helped Winston chip in during Tuesday’s loss. But none one of them attempted more than seven shots as much of the scoring burden fell on Winston.

Since none of Michigan State’s other guys can really create their own shot, it falls on Winston to create shots for himself and everyone else. Ward and Tillman need classic back-to-the-basket post touches while Ahrens, Kyle Goins, Matt McQuaid and others need a pass from Winston to set them up.

Illinois snuffing Winston with doubles and traps is likely what the Michigan State offense is going to see until they figure out a way to make things easier on their point guard. And that doesn’t even include the Spartans lacking a true backup point guard option they can trust so Winston can take some minutes on the bench. With turnover issues, free-throw woes and inconsistent shooting nights, Michigan State suddenly doesn’t look like a Big Ten favorite as they need to make some adjustments to figure things out.

Tom Izzo-coached teams have a history of playing their best ball down the stretch before the postseason begins. However, it’s now February and Michigan State still has intriguing identity issues with the loss of Langford as they try to fix their inconsistent play.