More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona’s Sean Miller not discussing latest reports about program or future

By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2019, 6:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arizona head coach Sean Miller is declining to comment on recent reports about the program or his future. On Monday, Yahoo Sports reported that Arizona and Miller could be heavily featured in the latest Christian Dawkins trial in April.

That same Yahoo report states Arizona is one of the schools where a formal NCAA inquiry has begun and Miller could also be subpoenaed to appear at the trial — potentially within the next month. There’s potential that Miller, and/or former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson are captured in wiretap discussions with Dawkins that could be played at trial.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Miller said Tuesday when asked about the Yahoo report.

Miller was also asked about daily distractions earlier in the day during a Pac-12 media conference call where he elaborated a little bit about some of the reports without directly commenting.

“You do the best that you can,” Miller said on the call. “Your priority is the day’s practice. Your priority is certainly the players that you have on your team. You get your guys revved up to be the best they can be every day.”

With Richardson recently taking a felony plea in federal court, there is already some major question marks with how the NCAA might handle Arizona. Since so much potential information might still come out in court, it might even be too early to tell everything that is to come.

But, regardless of Miller’s future, he continues to get into tons of headlines and media reports regarding his involvement in this case. Nothing has been directly tied to Miller that would make him sweat his job, but things are starting to pile up, and now there is the looming threat of this Dawkins trial and the NCAA’s involvement.

Arizona currently sits in the middle of a mediocre Pac-12 at 14-8 and 5-4 in the conference. Although the Wildcats are doing everything they can just to make the 2019 NCAA tournament, they do have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in for next season — which is also something to monitor if anything changes with this situation.

(H/t: Jason Scheer: Wildcat Authority)

Bubble Banter: Three bubble teams play critical road games

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the night. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Tuesday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster.
  • On Monday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket. It is the only bracket you need to be up to date on. 

Onto Tuesday’s action.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 45, SOS: 65) at No. 10 Marquette, 8:00 p.m.
N.C. STATE (NET: 34, SOS: 261) at No. 8 North Carolina, 8:00 p.m.
No. 22 Florida State at SYRACUSE (NET: 42, SOS: 33), 8:00 p.m.
FLORIDA (NET: 40, SOS: 57) at AUBURN (NET: 21, SOS: 34), 9:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt at ARKANSAS (NET: 57, SOS: 36), 9:00 p.m.

Judge dismisses ex-UConn coach Kevin Ollie’s request amid arbitration

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie has lost a bid to stop the school from unilaterally ending arbitration proceedings related to his firing if he files a racial discrimination complaint against UConn.

Federal Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport on Monday approved a motion by UConn to reject Ollie’s request, deciding it was filed prematurely. Dooley did not rule on the merits of the request.

Ollie and UConn officials are in arbitration related to his internal grievance over his firing last March. Collective bargaining rules say UConn can end the arbitration if Ollie files a discrimination complaint with either the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities or the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Ollie is concerned that deadlines to file a discrimination complaint will pass before the arbitration is complete, and he asked the judge to allow him to move forward with the complaint during the arbitration. UConn has said it won’t waive the collective bargaining rules if Ollie files a complaint.

The university fired Ollie in March after a 14-18 season, citing NCAA recruiting violations. The school said that because the firing was “for cause,” it did not have to pay Ollie about $10 million left on his contract.

Ollie, who is black, plans to file a racial discrimination complaint against UConn, saying the school treated him differently from former coach Jim Calhoun, who is white and wasn’t fired after being penalized for recruiting violations.

Ollie’s lawyers said Dooley’s ruling will allow Ollie to raise the same issues at a later date and that they are confident Ollie will be able to file his discrimination claims after the arbitration.

“We are obviously disappointed by the court’s decision,” Ollie lawyer Jacques Parenteau said in a statement. “We believe that the University of Connecticut’s efforts to deter Coach Ollie from pursuing and preserving his discrimination claims are sufficient to trigger the jurisdiction of the federal court. We are reviewing the decision for purposes of appeal.

“Kevin Ollie understands that fighting for his rights against the University of Connecticut is a difficult undertaking, but make no mistake about it; Kevin Ollie is playing a long game,” the statement said.

Messages seeking comment were left with UConn’s lawyers.

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson is the runaway leader

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 12:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke

Zion is the runaway favorite at this point. There is not legitimate argument for anyone else at this point in time. As of today, this is what he is averaging: 22.3 points, 9.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks while shooting 68.7 percent from the floor. According to sources, that’s pretty good.

2. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee

Williams is the best player on the No. 1 team in the country and averaging 20.4 points, 7.5 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals. He’s a monster, and he’s doing it for the No. 1 team in the country. Did I mention Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country?

3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

The Golden Eagles played two road games since the last time we checked in with them. Howard averaged 31.5 points in those two games, shooting 24-for-45 from the floor and 6-for-14 from three as they won two games.

4. JA MORANT, Murray State

Morant has continued to put up astronomical numbers, but unfortunately, with a home loss to Belmont and a loss at Jacksonville State in recent weeks, it looks like the Racers are going to have to be auto-bid or bust to get the nation’s leader in assists into the NCAA tournament.

5. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin

Wisconsin bounced back from a stretch where they lost four out of five to win five in a row During that stretch, Happ put up 26 points, 10 boards and seven assists against Michigan, had one game where he went for a triple-double with two blocks and two steals and another where he finished with 18 points, 11 boards, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He’s a machine, and no one is giving him enough credit.

6. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

Michigan State played their two worst games in Big Ten play in their last two games, losing at Purdue and then dropping a home game to Indiana on Saturday. In those two losses, Winston averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 assists, 7.5 boards and 2.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 8-for-16 from three.

7. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas

One of the changes that Kansas made on Saturday in their blowout win over Texas Tech was that they let Lawson operate more on the perimeter and took him away from the post. This made it more difficult for the Red Raiders to double him and take the ball out of his hands, and he responded with 25 points and ten boards while hitting all three of his threes and shooting 9-for-14 from the floor in a 16 point win.

8. R.J. BARRETT, Duke

As the season progresses, it’s nice to see that Zion Williamson is carrying more of the load for Duke offensively. He’s much more efficient, and while Barrett is more advanced as a go-to guy that Zion is, we’ve seen what happens when Barrett is forced to be the guy that takes 25 or 30 shots in a game.

9. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech

Jarrett Culver has forgotten how to shoot. Through nine games in Big 12 play, the Texas Tech star guard is shooting 4-for-36 from three. That’s a cool 11.1 percent, which is actually up from 9.1 percent after he went 1-for-3 from the three-point line on Monday night. It is worth noting that he shot 4-for-5 from three against Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a game played in the middle of league play, and that he shot 38.2 percent from three last season while taking more threes per game. I don’t think his shot is broken, but this is certainly something to track.

10. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia

I think I’ve settled on Hunter being the best all-american candidate from Virginia, and I think that he is a better all-american candidate than either Rui Hachimura or Brandon Clarke from Gonzaga, but it’s so close. There are arguments to make either way.

IN THE MIX: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Charles Matthews (Michigan), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)

WATCH: Bad beat alert as Oklahoma covers against Iowa State on shot after buzzer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
1 Comment

Iowa State’s 75-74 win over Oklahoma provided us with one of the worst bad beats in recent memory on Monday night.

After two Marial Shayok free throws with 3.5 seconds left on the clock clinched the win for the Cyclones, Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy hit a running three-pointer as time expired that had no impact on the game and meant the world to anyone that had money on this game:

The line closed at Iowa State (-2.5) or (-3), depending on where you got it. That shot covered the spread for Oklahoma. The total also closed at 146.5, so that three-ball going in meant the over hit and the under was a loss. The shot also impacted the second half line (Iowa State (-3) when they were down 36-35) and total.

What sets this apart from your typical bad beat is this:

Screengrab via Sportscenter

Bieniemy did not get the shot off in time.

It should not have counted.

So not only did Iowa State backers and people that bet the under walk away with a bad beat, it was a bad beat that that wasn’t actually a beat.

Now, this shot was never going to be reviewed. It had no impact on the outcome of the game, and the impact that those three points would have on efficiency margins, NET ratings or any computer generated statistical model is marginal at best. For everyone involved in the actual game — the players, the coaches, the officials, the scoreboard operator — the shot did not matter at all.

But it did for the bettors.

And with everyone — from the television networks to the media companies to the leagues themselves — looking to mine ways to get a piece of the gambling gold rush that is going to hit in the coming years, a decision is going to have to be made about results like this.

To be clear, I did not have any action on this game — which was lucky, because I would have been on Iowa State — but plenty of people did, and they are justified in feeling as if they were wronged. As we enter a new world where sports gambling is legal in more and more places in our country, the leagues that profit off of bettors are going to have to make a decision on how to handle a situation like this as soon as possible.

In the future, how are they going to handle an easily identifiable mistake that can legally be reviewed and changed but does not impact the outcome of the game, only the outcome of a bet?

WATCH: West Virginia player ejected for tripping player from bench

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
2 Comments

At least Grayson Allen was actually playing when he tripped people.

Early in the second half of No. 17 Texas Tech’s 81-50 win over West Virginia, West Virginia forward Logan Routt was ejected after he tripped Tech guard Matt Mooney while sitting on the bench.

Mooney tried to block a three-pointer that was shot from the corner and ended up in the West Virginia bench. As he tried to get back on the floor to continue playing, Routt used his legs to hold one of Mooney’s legs, tripping him and, after a review, getting hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.

“I didn’t see it personally. Two of our coaches did. The refs did a good job of finding the play,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.