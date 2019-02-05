Arizona’s Sean Miller not discussing latest reports about program or future

Arizona head coach Sean Miller is declining to comment on recent reports about the program or his future. On Monday, Yahoo Sports reported that Arizona and Miller could be heavily featured in the latest Christian Dawkins trial in April.
That same Yahoo report states Arizona is one of the schools where a formal NCAA inquiry has begun and Miller could also be subpoenaed to appear at the trial — potentially within the next month. There’s potential that Miller, and/or former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson are captured in wiretap discussions with Dawkins that could be played at trial.
“I’m not going to comment on that,” Miller said Tuesday when asked about the Yahoo report.
Miller was also asked about daily distractions earlier in the day during a Pac-12 media conference call where he elaborated a little bit about some of the reports without directly commenting.
“You do the best that you can,” Miller said on the call. “Your priority is the day’s practice. Your priority is certainly the players that you have on your team. You get your guys revved up to be the best they can be every day.”
With Richardson recently taking a felony plea in federal court, there is already some major question marks with how the NCAA might handle Arizona. Since so much potential information might still come out in court, it might even be too early to tell everything that is to come.
But, regardless of Miller’s future, he continues to get into tons of headlines and media reports regarding his involvement in this case. Nothing has been directly tied to Miller that would make him sweat his job, but things are starting to pile up, and now there is the looming threat of this Dawkins trial and the NCAA’s involvement.
Arizona currently sits in the middle of a mediocre Pac-12 at 14-8 and 5-4 in the conference. Although the Wildcats are doing everything they can just to make the 2019 NCAA tournament, they do have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in for next season — which is also something to monitor if anything changes with this situation.