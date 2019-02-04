Indiana’s Juwan Morgan returns to practice following shoulder injury

Indiana pulled off one of this season’s most impressive victories on Saturday night when the Hoosiers went on the road and got a top-ten win at Michigan State. Ending a seven-game losing streak, the win is even more impressive considering that senior forward Juwan Morgan only played part of the first half before exiting with a shoulder injury.
According to a report from Andy Katz on Monday night, Morgan practiced with the team on Monday as the Indiana coaching staff seems optimistic about his recovery. Indiana has a busy week with two home games on Thursday against Iowa and on Saturday against Ohio State as the Hoosiers need all of the wins they can get right now after the losing streak put them squarely on the bubble.
Averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, Morgan is also shooting 58 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range. He’s a huge part of Indiana’s offense and forms a great one-two punch with freshman guard Romeo Langford. While Indiana was able to pull off Saturday’s critical Big Ten win without Morgan, they need him to return to the lineup to make the NCAA tournament and get off the bubble.
McMahon shoots No. 16 Cardinals past No. 11 Hokies, 72-64
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ryan McMahon knows No. 16 Louisville’s offense is likely to change, and quickly, when he makes a 3-pointer.
How quickly?
“The next possession,” he said Monday night after scoring 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech 72-64 on Monday night. “(Christen Cunningham) and (Dwayne Sutton), they do a great job just when I hit one they keep going back to me until the well is dry.”
McMahon had scored just three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added three 3-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a 3 by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It is Louisville’s 15th consecutive victory in the series.
“He does it in practice all the time, so it’s not really a surprise when he makes one or two. You know the next one is going to go in and the next one,” said Jordan Nwora, who along with Sutton added 15 points.
McMahon finished with 17 points, his second-highest total of the season.
“For Ryan to do what he did there in the middle of the second half just took some wind out of their sails,” coach Chris Mack said
Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.
The Hokies were coming off a record-setting game in which they allowed just nine field goals and 24 points in a 47-24 victory against then-No. 23 North Carolina State, but McMahon accounted for half that total with his blistering second-half display.
The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon’s 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.
Virginia Tech played without second-leading scorer Justin Robinson (14.4 ppg, left foot) and reserve forward P.J. Horne (undisclosed).
“I thought we hung in there pretty good tonight. We just had too many turnovers in the second half relative to what gives us out best chance to win,” Williams said.
Ten of Virginia Tech’s 13 giveaways came after halftime .
DIFFERENT LOOK
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: With both teams playing their second game in three days, and the Hokies down to just six regulars, the Cardinals seemed to pay special attention to attacking to the offensive glass, but grabbed only four of those to three for Virginia Tech in the first half. Each team scored two points off those chances. Louisville grabbed 10 offensive boards to five for the Hokies overall and had 6 second-chance points to the Hokies 2.
Virginia Tech: Williams used backup point guard Wabissa Bede and fellow guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill for 40 minutes each in Saturday afternoon’s victory in Raleigh, North Carolina, and while Williams refused to blame their subpar shooting on tired legs and their fatigue showed, especially after halftime. Besides McMahon, the Cardinals finished allowed McMahon to get loose for three long 3s in a span of one minute as a 44-38 Louisville expanded quickly to 55-41 with 9:03 left. The Hokies committed 10 of their 13 turnovers after halftime.
UP NEXT
Louisville: The Cardinals plays their third consecutive ranked team as they visit No. 22 Florida State on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies head south to face Clemson on Saturday.
Virginia point guard Ty Jerome is continuing to recover from a back injury that held him out of Saturday’s Cavaliers’ win over Miami.
Getting an update from Tony Bennett on Monday, Virginia’s coach said he texted with Jerome on Sunday night after the Super Bowl to see how Jerome was feeling. While Jerome told his head coach that he’s feeling better, his status remains uncertain for the week ahead.
Virginia has no games during the week as they get a full week of practice before another ACC showdown with Duke on Saturday. That game might be a key decider for the ACC regular-season title as Jerome’s health, and ability to even play, could be a key storyline leading up to that game.
Listed as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, the junior is averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Robinson injured his toe on his left foot last Wednesday in a win over Miami as head coach Buzz Williams said after that game that Robinson is out indefinitely. After Monday’s top-25 ACC showdown with Louisville, Virginia Tech gets a winnable three-game conference stretch before a rematch with top-five Virginia.
Putting up 14.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting and 41 percent three-point shooting, Robinson has been one of the nation’s best floor generals this season. A depleted Virginia Tech team is already facing a limited roster of scholarship players thanks to injuries and suspensions as they’ll need Robinson back as soon as possible so they aren’t running multiple players 40 minutes per game.
While Virginia Tech’s defense proved to be unbelivable during Saturday’s win over N.C. State, Ahmed Hill, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Wabissa Bede all played 40 minutes each in the victory.
Robinson’s injury uncertainty also caused him to be removed as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award — released on Monday afternoon. Boston College’s Ky Bowman replaced Robinson as a finalist for the award.
AP Poll Top 25: Tennessee Remains At No. 1, Top 4 Unchanged
Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.
The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.
Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.
No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.
No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
Here is the full poll:
1. Tennessee (48 first-place votes)
2. Duke (12)
3. Virginia (4)
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Marquette
11. Virginia Tech
12. Houston
13. Kansas
14. Villanova
15. Purdue
16. Louisville
17. Iowa State
18. Texas Tech
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. LSU
22. Florida State
23. Buffalo
24. Maryland
25. Cincinnati
What You’ve Missed: Now that football is over, get caught up on college hoops
It took two weeks for the Super Bowl to get here, and after a defensive snooze-fest that made UConn’s 53-41 title game win over Butler in 2011 seem like a thriller, it’s time for basketball to take centerstage.
In between the massive trade, petty squabbles and reality television drama that is the NBA these days, we have a college basketball season to play out and the Madness of March to look forward to.
Here is everything you need to know about college basketball if today is the day that you are getting caught up on everything.
1. DUKE IS LIVING UP TO THE HYPE
Prior to the season, all anyone could talk about was just how good Duke had a chance to be. They were bringing in three of the top five prospects in the class and, potentially, had the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft on their roster.
Of course we were going to go overboard with the hype train.
And you know what?
It’s worth it. Zion Williamson has proven to be an absolute revelation, becoming a lock to the the National Player of the Year and a near-lock as the first pick in June. R.J. Barrett has had his ups-and-downs, but at the end of the day he is a lethal scoring that leads the nation’s No. 2 team in scoring. Tre Jones has emerged as a star as a floor leader and a potential lottery pick himself, and all of this is happening as Cam Reddish is still fluctuating between a slump and trying to figure out how to thrive in his role.
Love them or hate them, the incessant hype that Duke is getting this year is, unlike years past, earned.
2. ZION IS NOT THE ONLY MUST-SEE ATHLETE
Zion is the headliner when it comes to highlights, and that’s because the things that he does on a nightly basis are just absurd.
But he’s not the only must-see athlete in college basketball this season.
Let’s start with Murray State’s point guard Ja Morant, a 6-foot-3 lead guard averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 assists and 5.6 boards. He could end up being the No. 2 pick in the draft, and not just because he can do this:
Here is the scary thing about the Zags: We learned how good they can be in November, when they beat Duke in the title game of the Maui Invitational. They’ve lost to North Carolina and Tennessee since then, but no one that watched that performance against the Blue Devils will forget it.
The reason that’s scary is because the Zags played the entirety of their non-conference schedule without Killian Tillie, who is such an important piece for them given his ability to pass the ball and the fact that he’s a 6-foot-10 shot-blocker than can make threes. He’ll bring a different dimension to this team, and while there will be tape of him playing available, only Mark Few is going to know how Tillie will be used against elite competition. Can you say x-factor?
SPEAKING OF JA MORANT, HE’S NOT THE ONLY SUPERSTAR MID-MAJOR PLAYER
There are always fun player in the mid-major ranks, but I think this year there is a particularly high number of stars at smaller schools. Campbell’s Chris Clemons is going to end up as one of college basketball’s all-time great scorers and is coming off a week where he went for 39 points twice. Detroit’s Antoine Davis is a freshman and averaging 27.1 points for Detroit. Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman is the nation’s third-leading scorer and has led the Pride to a two-month winning streak. Wofford’s Fletcher Magee. Buffalo’s C.J. Massinburg. South Dakota State’s Mike Daum.
We need these guys in the NCAA tournament.
SPEAKING OF SUPERSTARS, MARQUETTE’S MARKUS HOWARD
Howard leads all of the high-major programs in the country in scoring, and it’s his ability to take over a game that has turned the Golden Eagles into a top ten basketball team. He had 53 points in a game earlier this year. He has gone for 45 points twice. The only player on the planet that is more dangerous as a step-back three-point shooter is James Harden. He’s lethal — and absolutely enthralling to watch — when he gets into a rhythm. It’s why the Golden Eagles have a very real shot to win the Big East.
SPEAKING OF THE BIG EAST, VILLANOVA’S BACK
If all you know about Villanova is that they were embarrassed by Michigan (and Furman, and Penn) early on this season, you haven’t been paying attention of late. As veterans Phil Booth and Eric Paschall have started playing like all-americans in recent weeks, the Wildcats have turned back into the favorite to win the league. They are undefeated in conference play through the first half of the season, and once against look like a threat to get to the Final Four.
3. THE BIG 12 TITLE IS TOTALLY UP FOR GRABS
Kansas has some real problems that they are working through that stem from the fact that seven-foot center Udoka Azubuike is injured and his backup, Silvio De Sousa, was ruled ineligible to play this season by the NCAA.
That’s created a situation where the Big 12 is the weirdest conference in college basketball. The two teams currently in first place in the league are Baylor and Kansas State, the former who lost to Texas Southern and Stephen F. Austin in November and the latter who spent the first two months of the season totally incapable of scoring. Kansas and Iowa State who might be the two best teams in the league, are both a game out of first place in the loss column. Texas Tech, who might be the third-best team in the league, is two games back in fifth place.
I have no idea.
But seeing this thing play out is going to be fun.
4. TENNESSEE IS THE SEC’S BEST
The Vols are the best team in the SEC. They might be the best team in college basketball — they are, after all, ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Grant Williams is a legit superstar at the college level, while Admiral Scholfield is one of a handful of Tennessee players that could end up having an NBA future.
Tennessee is one of college basketball’s elite offensive teams, and with the way that this group of tough, physical veterans can defend when they want to, the idea that this could be a national title-winning team is very real.
BUT KENTUCKY IS BACK AFTER BEING EMBARRASSED
The first time we saw Kentucky play this season, they lost by 34 points to Duke on a night where they gave up 118 points.
Since then, things have changed. Quade Green transferred out of the program, Ashton Hagans took over as the starting point guard, P.J. Washington has turned into a legitimate all-american candidate and Reid Travis seems to finally have a feel for what his job is on this team. They’ve turned into one of college basketball’s elite defensive teams, and with the way their bigs can overpower opposing frontlines, I feel very comfortable saying the Wildcats are back as one of the five-best teams in college basketball.
5. THE PAC-12 SUCKS
The Pac-12 sucks.
6. VIRGINIA IS BETTER THAN THEY WERE LAST YEAR
As it stands, the Cavaliers are sitting in sole possession of first place in the ACC and are proud owners of the No. 1 ranking in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, the NET and Torvik’s efficiency rankings.
But more importantly, I think the difference with the Wahoos this season is their versatility. They can play big. They can play small. They can play with three guards. They can play with two combo-forwards and a five-man that can switch onto anyone. They are as good defensively as they’ve always been, and this year they are shooting the cover off the ball.
They are better than they were last season, and this is going to be the year they finally get to the Final Four. Can you think of a better story than that?
BUT THE ACC IS LOADED
Duke is awesome.
We all know that.
But North Carolina, while having their moments of insanity, has turned out to be really, really good, especially on the nights when Coby White gets it going and despite the fact Roy Williams is still trying to find the best way to work in Nassir Little. Virginia Tech has been arguably the nation’s most dangerous three-point shooting team, and as long as Justin Robinson’s health isn’t a major concern, the Hokies have one of the best backcourts in the country. Syracuse is figuring out how to score. Louisville has been drastically better than anyone expected.
There are legitimately six Final Four contenders in the ACC.
That is tough.
7. THE BIG TEN MAKES NO SENSE, BUT IT SURE IS A ROLLER COASTER RIDE
The two favorites in the league are the Michigan schools, which is not exactly unexpected.
What we didn’t necessarily expect was Purdue developing into a team that, entering February, who be keeping pace with Michigan and Michigan State atop the league. We didn’t expect Iowa to be 17-5 and coming off of a 15 point beatdown of the Wolverines. And we certainly did not see Indiana taking a nosedive, losing seven straight games and then going into East Lansing without one of their best players and beating Michigan State.
And I haven’t even gotten to Wisconsin and Maryland playing well or Ohio State and Nebraska falling off cliffs.
What a wild league.
8. KEEP AN EYE ON HOUSTON
We all know about Nevada and how good they can be this year, but Houston is in the same boat. They were the first team to 20 wins this season, they have super-talented guards and a coach in Kelvin Sampson that has proven over and over again to be one of the best in college basketball. They are legit.