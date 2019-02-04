Bracketology: Gonzaga regains West Region

With the Super Bowl behind us, the march to Selection Sunday is officially here.
Today’s bracket finds a new, but familiar face reigning over the West Region: Gonzaga. Can the Zags hold on? That’s the million dollar question in Spokane.
The race is far from over.
We have several heavy hitters in play for all four No. 1 seed positions. Teams such as Duke, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and North Carolina. All have opportunities for resume building wins over the next month. That’s not a knock on Gonzaga, who sits at No. 2 on the NCAA’s NET Ratings this morning.
February is moving month in college basketball. The next three weeks will set the stage for March and Championship Week. Results will define whose in play for this year’s final at-large spots.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 4, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|TCU vs. VCU
|MIDWEST REGION
|Seton Hall vs. Temple
|EAST REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Robert Morris
|MIDWEST REGION
|Rider vs. Prairie View
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) NORFOLK ST / R. MORRIS
|16) LEHIGH
|8) Minnesota
|8) Buffalo
|9) Arizona State
|9) NC State
|Jacksonville
|San Jose
|5) Texas Tech
|5) Virginia Tech
|12) BELMONT
|12) LIPSCOMB
|4) VILLANOVA
|4) Wisconsin
|13) OLD DOMINION
|13) VERMONT
|Tulsa
|Des Moines
|6) LSU
|6) Maryland
|11) St. John’s
|11) TCU / VCU
|3) Kansas
|3) Marquette
|14) BOWLING GREEN
|14) RADFORD
|Des Moines
|Jacksonville
|7) Cincinnati
|7) Mississippi State
|10) Alabama
|10) Oklahoma
|2) Michigan State
|2) North Carolina
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) PRINCETON
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Salt Lake City
|Hartford
|1) GONZAGA
|1) Virginia
|16) SAM HOUSTON
|16) RIDER / PR. VIEW
|8) Ole Miss
|8) Auburn
|9) Syracuse
|9) Ohio State
|Salt Lake City
|San Jose
|5) Iowa
|5) Iowa State
|12) HOFSTRA
|12) Seton Hall / Temple
|4) Louisville
|4) NEVADA
|13) UC-IRVINE
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|Tulsa
|Hartford
|6) Kansas State
|6) Florida State
|11) DAVIDSON
|11) WOFFORD
|3) HOUSTON
|3) Purdue
|14) GEORGIA STATE
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|Columbus
|Columbus
|7) WASHINGTON
|7) BAYLOR
|10) Texas
|10) Indiana
|2) MICHIGAN
|2) Kentucky
|15) MONTANA
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|Florida
|Arizona
|Indiana
|VCU
|UCF
|Arkansas
|Texas
|Seton Hall
|Nebraska
|Creighton
|St. John’s
|Temple
|Butler
|Clemson
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse
BIG 12 (8): BAYLOR, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (3): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU
Mid American (2): BOWLING GREEN, Buffalo
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)