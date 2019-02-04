AP Poll Top 25: Tennessee Remains At No. 1, Top 4 Unchanged

Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.
The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.
Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.
No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.
No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
Here is the full poll:
1. Tennessee (48 first-place votes)
2. Duke (12)
3. Virginia (4)
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Marquette
11. Virginia Tech
12. Houston
13. Kansas
14. Villanova
15. Purdue
16. Louisville
17. Iowa State
18. Texas Tech
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. LSU
22. Florida State
23. Buffalo
24. Maryland
25. Cincinnati
What You’ve Missed: Now that football is over, get caught up on college hoops
It took two weeks for the Super Bowl to get here, and after a defensive snooze-fest that made UConn’s 53-41 title game win over Butler in 2011 seem like a thriller, it’s time for basketball to take centerstage.
In between the massive trade, petty squabbles and reality television drama that is the NBA these days, we have a college basketball season to play out and the Madness of March to look forward to.
Here is everything you need to know about college basketball if today is the day that you are getting caught up on everything.
1. DUKE IS LIVING UP TO THE HYPE
Prior to the season, all anyone could talk about was just how good Duke had a chance to be. They were bringing in three of the top five prospects in the class and, potentially, had the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft on their roster.
Of course we were going to go overboard with the hype train.
And you know what?
It’s worth it. Zion Williamson has proven to be an absolute revelation, becoming a lock to the the National Player of the Year and a near-lock as the first pick in June. R.J. Barrett has had his ups-and-downs, but at the end of the day he is a lethal scoring that leads the nation’s No. 2 team in scoring. Tre Jones has emerged as a star as a floor leader and a potential lottery pick himself, and all of this is happening as Cam Reddish is still fluctuating between a slump and trying to figure out how to thrive in his role.
Love them or hate them, the incessant hype that Duke is getting this year is, unlike years past, earned.
2. ZION IS NOT THE ONLY MUST-SEE ATHLETE
Zion is the headliner when it comes to highlights, and that’s because the things that he does on a nightly basis are just absurd.
But he’s not the only must-see athlete in college basketball this season.
Let’s start with Murray State’s point guard Ja Morant, a 6-foot-3 lead guard averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 assists and 5.6 boards. He could end up being the No. 2 pick in the draft, and not just because he can do this:
Here is the scary thing about the Zags: We learned how good they can be in November, when they beat Duke in the title game of the Maui Invitational. They’ve lost to North Carolina and Tennessee since then, but no one that watched that performance against the Blue Devils will forget it.
The reason that’s scary is because the Zags played the entirety of their non-conference schedule without Killian Tillie, who is such an important piece for them given his ability to pass the ball and the fact that he’s a 6-foot-10 shot-blocker than can make threes. He’ll bring a different dimension to this team, and while there will be tape of him playing available, only Mark Few is going to know how Tillie will be used against elite competition. Can you say x-factor?
SPEAKING OF JA MORANT, HE’S NOT THE ONLY SUPERSTAR MID-MAJOR PLAYER
There are always fun player in the mid-major ranks, but I think this year there is a particularly high number of stars at smaller schools. Campbell’s Chris Clemons is going to end up as one of college basketball’s all-time great scorers and is coming off a week where he went for 39 points twice. Detroit’s Antoine Davis is a freshman and averaging 27.1 points for Detroit. Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman is the nation’s third-leading scorer and has led the Pride to a two-month winning streak. Wofford’s Fletcher Magee. Buffalo’s C.J. Massinburg. South Dakota State’s Mike Daum.
We need these guys in the NCAA tournament.
SPEAKING OF SUPERSTARS, MARQUETTE’S MARKUS HOWARD
Howard leads all of the high-major programs in the country in scoring, and it’s his ability to take over a game that has turned the Golden Eagles into a top ten basketball team. He had 53 points in a game earlier this year. He has gone for 45 points twice. The only player on the planet that is more dangerous as a step-back three-point shooter is James Harden. He’s lethal — and absolutely enthralling to watch — when he gets into a rhythm. It’s why the Golden Eagles have a very real shot to win the Big East.
SPEAKING OF THE BIG EAST, VILLANOVA’S BACK
If all you know about Villanova is that they were embarrassed by Michigan (and Furman, and Penn) early on this season, you haven’t been paying attention of late. As veterans Phil Booth and Eric Paschall have started playing like all-americans in recent weeks, the Wildcats have turned back into the favorite to win the league. They are undefeated in conference play through the first half of the season, and once against look like a threat to get to the Final Four.
3. THE BIG 12 TITLE IS TOTALLY UP FOR GRABS
Kansas has some real problems that they are working through that stem from the fact that seven-foot center Udoka Azubuike is injured and his backup, Silvio De Sousa, was ruled ineligible to play this season by the NCAA.
That’s created a situation where the Big 12 is the weirdest conference in college basketball. The two teams currently in first place in the league are Baylor and Kansas State, the former who lost to Texas Southern and Stephen F. Austin in November and the latter who spent the first two months of the season totally incapable of scoring. Kansas and Iowa State who might be the two best teams in the league, are both a game out of first place in the loss column. Texas Tech, who might be the third-best team in the league, is two games back in fifth place.
I have no idea.
But seeing this thing play out is going to be fun.
4. TENNESSEE IS THE SEC’S BEST
The Vols are the best team in the SEC. They might be the best team in college basketball — they are, after all, ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Grant Williams is a legit superstar at the college level, while Admiral Scholfield is one of a handful of Tennessee players that could end up having an NBA future.
Tennessee is one of college basketball’s elite offensive teams, and with the way that this group of tough, physical veterans can defend when they want to, the idea that this could be a national title-winning team is very real.
BUT KENTUCKY IS BACK AFTER BEING EMBARRASSED
The first time we saw Kentucky play this season, they lost by 34 points to Duke on a night where they gave up 118 points.
Since then, things have changed. Quade Green transferred out of the program, Ashton Hagans took over as the starting point guard, P.J. Washington has turned into a legitimate all-american candidate and Reid Travis seems to finally have a feel for what his job is on this team. They’ve turned into one of college basketball’s elite defensive teams, and with the way their bigs can overpower opposing frontlines, I feel very comfortable saying the Wildcats are back as one of the five-best teams in college basketball.
5. THE PAC-12 SUCKS
The Pac-12 sucks.
6. VIRGINIA IS BETTER THAN THEY WERE LAST YEAR
As it stands, the Cavaliers are sitting in sole possession of first place in the ACC and are proud owners of the No. 1 ranking in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, the NET and Torvik’s efficiency rankings.
But more importantly, I think the difference with the Wahoos this season is their versatility. They can play big. They can play small. They can play with three guards. They can play with two combo-forwards and a five-man that can switch onto anyone. They are as good defensively as they’ve always been, and this year they are shooting the cover off the ball.
They are better than they were last season, and this is going to be the year they finally get to the Final Four. Can you think of a better story than that?
BUT THE ACC IS LOADED
Duke is awesome.
We all know that.
But North Carolina, while having their moments of insanity, has turned out to be really, really good, especially on the nights when Coby White gets it going and despite the fact Roy Williams is still trying to find the best way to work in Nassir Little. Virginia Tech has been arguably the nation’s most dangerous three-point shooting team, and as long as Justin Robinson’s health isn’t a major concern, the Hokies have one of the best backcourts in the country. Syracuse is figuring out how to score. Louisville has been drastically better than anyone expected.
There are legitimately six Final Four contenders in the ACC.
That is tough.
7. THE BIG TEN MAKES NO SENSE, BUT IT SURE IS A ROLLER COASTER RIDE
The two favorites in the league are the Michigan schools, which is not exactly unexpected.
What we didn’t necessarily expect was Purdue developing into a team that, entering February, who be keeping pace with Michigan and Michigan State atop the league. We didn’t expect Iowa to be 17-5 and coming off of a 15 point beatdown of the Wolverines. And we certainly did not see Indiana taking a nosedive, losing seven straight games and then going into East Lansing without one of their best players and beating Michigan State.
And I haven’t even gotten to Wisconsin and Maryland playing well or Ohio State and Nebraska falling off cliffs.
What a wild league.
8. KEEP AN EYE ON HOUSTON
We all know about Nevada and how good they can be this year, but Houston is in the same boat. They were the first team to 20 wins this season, they have super-talented guards and a coach in Kelvin Sampson that has proven over and over again to be one of the best in college basketball. They are legit.
Monday Overreactions: Indiana, Kansas prove basketball is a ‘make or miss’ sport
It started on Wednesday, when the Campbell Fighting Camels went into Radford to take on the Highlanders, who sat all alone in first place in the Big South with an undefeated league record and a win at Texas to their name this season. What did Clemson do? He scored a cool 39 points, shooting 11-for-22 from the floor and 8-for-15 from three en route to a 68-67 win.
On Saturday, Clemons followed up his first 39 point performance of the week with … another 39 point performance, one that took him past college basketball legends like Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on the career scoring list. All told, Clemons finished the week with 78 points in two games, shooting 23-for-43 from the floor and 18-for-33 from three with just four turnovers.
Unreal.
For the sake of humanity, we need to find a way to get Clemons into the NCAA tournament. There isn’t a person on the planet that would not enjoy seeing Clemons go out and try to put a 50-burger on whatever No. 2 seed the Camels would draw in the first round.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor Bears
Can someone please explain to me what in the hell is going on down in Waco?
Let me lay this one out for you. Playing without Jake Lindsey this season, Baylor started out the year with losses to Texas Southern, Stephen F. Austin and a bad Wichita State team before kicking off Big 12 play with two losses in three games that coincided with Scott Drew finding out that he will be without Tristan Clark, who was developing into one of the best big men in the conference, for the rest of the season.
And what has happened?
The Bears have turned around and become the hottest team in the conference. They’ve won six straight games. They are sitting in first place in the league, tied with Kansas State and a half-game in front of both Iowa State and Kansas, as a week that saw them beat Oklahoma by 30 points in Norman and then smoke TCU by 26 points at home.
So what’s the secret?
It might be as simple as this: Makai Mason, who scored 40 in the win over TCU, missed nearly two full seasons with foot injuries at Yale and then sat out the first three games of the season this year. He’s grown into his role and seems to have figured things out, as has Mario Kegler, who missed the first six games of the season and is now being asked to carry more of the load with Clark gone. Throw in freshman Jared Butler, who was supposed to be at Alabama this year, and what you get is a team that featured nine newcomers finally figuring each other out.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. INDIANA FINALLY DECIDED THEY WANTED TO PLAY HARD
It’s hard to believe that the same team that we all watched lose seven straight games, capped by digging a 17-0 hole at home against Michigan and losing at Rutgers, could waltz into East Lansing on College Gameday and beat Michigan State, but that is now a reality that we live in.
The Hoosiers knocked off the Spartans, 79-75, in overtime despite the fact that they played without Juwan Morgan for more than two-thirds of the game; he injured his shoulder diving for a loose ball early on. He was replaced by the bigger, more physical De’Ron Davis, who has 12 points, six boards and four assists in 25 minutes, more than he played in all of January combined. Devonte Green was back from his three-game suspension as well, but that does not tell the whole story of what happened here.
Indiana played like they actually gave a damn. That’s the truth. They worked defensively. They were unselfish on the offensive end of the floor. They got back in transition and slowed down Sparty’s high-powered fast break. They pounded the offensive glass and created second-chances. They were tough, they were competitive and they played like a team with something to prove, which is what we have been waiting to see out of this group for weeks.
The truth is that the Hoosiers are not as talented as many seem to believe. Romeo Langford is a top ten pick and Juwan Morgan is a really good college player, but the rest of the roster is really young and many of them are in over their heads playing at this level, at least right now, anyway. This is not a roster full of blue-chippers that can show up and win games with their talent. They are blue-collar grinders that have to embrace playing that way.
And they did on Saturday.
2. INDIANA’S WIN ALSO PROVES BASKETBALL’S OLD AXIOM: ‘IT’S A MAKE OR MISS SPORT’
Indiana had been the worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten entering Saturday. They had made just 25 percent of their threes in league play, a major problem for a team that often plays with four primarily perimeter pieces.
On Saturday, the Hoosiers shot 10-for-20 from three. Five players made at least one three, and three hit multiple triples. During one stretch of the second half, the Hoosiers knocked down six straight three-balls. Including overtime, they were 7-for-10 from beyond after halftime. All of that was happening while Michigan State, who entered Saturday shooting 74 percent from the charity stripe, made just 8-of-22 free throws. Nick Ward shot 1-for-9 from the free throw line.
All of these things are connected. Individually, shooting is about confidence. Collectively, shooting can be contagious. And I firmly believe that the toughness and confidence that Indiana played with defensively impacted the way they were making shots no the other end of the floor. None of this happened in a vacuum, and none of it should take away from what the Hoosiers were able to accomplish.
They went into East Lansing and beat a top ten team on national television.
But pretending that their atypical three-point shooting and Michigan State’s lemon booty performance from the foul line didn’t happen would be like putting air in a flat tire while ignoring that there is still a nail in the treads.
3. WHICH IS WHY I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE, OR MICHIGAN
I know that this is supposed to be a column where I overreact to things that happened during a college basketball weekend, but I just can’t do it with these two teams.
Indiana is better than what they were in January, and they decided to play that way for the first time in a month when they visited East Lansing as one team shot the lights out and the other might as well have let the front row of the student section shoot free throws for them.
It happens.
And the same can be said about Michigan’s loss at Iowa. The Wolverines got in early foul trouble, their backups got whooped by Iowa’s big men (shoutout to Luka Garza and Ryan Kreiner, they had themselves a day) and Michigan as a team just did not play well. Iowa did, and they got a 15 point win out of it.
If anything, this is a sign to me of why it is so difficult to make it through a Big Ten regular season without a loss regardless of how good a basketball team is. Michigan had a couple early whistles go against them, they were not playing well to begin with and Iowa — a top 25-30 team in their own right — capitalized by pounding them into submission.
That happens, too.
4. MY OPINION WON’T CHANGE ON KANSAS UNLESS THEY PROVE THIS SHOOTING WASN’T A ONE-DAY THING
Kansas is another team that found themselves on the right side of a make or miss sport.
In a 79-63 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, the Jayhawks shot 13-for-30 from three. Lagerald Vick, Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes all made multiple three-pointers. The only perimeter starter that didn’t hit multiple threes for the Jayhawks was Ochai Agbaji, who was the best shooter of the group entering the day. The Red Raiders are as good as anyone in college hoops at running shooters off of the three-point line, and Kansas made 6-of-8 to start the game and open up a big first half lead.
I wrote a ‘What’s Wrong With Kansas?‘ column last week, and one of the points that I made was their perimeter pieces were not scoring enough. They weren’t taking the pressure off of Dedric Lawson, who had two and three defenders hounding him every time he touched the ball. The best way to force teams to guard Lawson one-on-one — a losing proposition for anyone — is to make them pay by burying threes.
I’ll buy back into Kansas as one of college basketball’s elites this season if they prove that this shooting performance was not a one-day thing.
5. BUFFALO LOSING DOESN’T MATTER
The last thing I want to point out is that Buffalo lost a road game to Bowling Green on Friday night.
Typically, a mid-major losing in league play is the kind of thing that can cost them a shot at the tournament. Bowling Green was tied for first with Buffalo in the MAC entering Friday night. They were playing at home. If we’re going to be capable of understanding that Michigan can take a loss on the road in league play because winning on the road is hard, then we have to do the same for Buffalo.
With the Super Bowl behind us, the march to Selection Sunday is officially here.
Today’s bracket finds a new, but familiar face reigning over the West Region: Gonzaga. Can the Zags hold on? That’s the million dollar question in Spokane.
The race is far from over.
We have several heavy hitters in play for all four No. 1 seed positions. Teams such as Duke, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and North Carolina. All have opportunities for resume building wins over the next month. That’s not a knock on Gonzaga, who sits at No. 2 on the NCAA’s NET Ratings this morning.
February is moving month in college basketball. The next three weeks will set the stage for March and Championship Week. Results will define whose in play for this year’s final at-large spots.
BRACKET UPDATE: February 4, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION
TCU vs. VCU
MIDWEST REGION
Seton Hall vs. Temple
EAST REGION
Norfolk State vs. Robert Morris
MIDWEST REGION
Rider vs. Prairie View
EAST – Washington, DC
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbia
Columbia
1) DUKE
1) TENNESSEE
16) NORFOLK ST / R. MORRIS
16) LEHIGH
8)Minnesota
8) Buffalo
9) Arizona State
9) NC State
Jacksonville
San Jose
5) Texas Tech
5) Virginia Tech
12) BELMONT
12) LIPSCOMB
4) VILLANOVA
4) Wisconsin
13) OLD DOMINION
13) VERMONT
Tulsa
Des Moines
6) LSU
6) Maryland
11) St. John’s
11) TCU / VCU
3) Kansas
3) Marquette
14)BOWLING GREEN
14) RADFORD
Des Moines
Jacksonville
7) Cincinnati
7) Mississippi State
10) Alabama
10) Oklahoma
2) Michigan State
2) North Carolina
15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
15) PRINCETON
WEST – Anaheim
MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City
Hartford
1) GONZAGA
1) Virginia
16) SAM HOUSTON
16) RIDER / PR. VIEW
8) Ole Miss
8) Auburn
9) Syracuse
9) Ohio State
Salt Lake City
San Jose
5) Iowa
5) Iowa State
12) HOFSTRA
12) Seton Hall / Temple
4) Louisville
4) NEVADA
13) UC-IRVINE
13) NEW MEXICO ST
Tulsa
Hartford
6) Kansas State
6) Florida State
11) DAVIDSON
11) WOFFORD
3) HOUSTON
3) Purdue
14) GEORGIA STATE
14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Columbus
Columbus
7) WASHINGTON
7) BAYLOR
10) Texas
10) Indiana
2) MICHIGAN
2) Kentucky
15) MONTANA
15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Oklahoma
TCU
Florida
Arizona
Indiana
VCU
UCF
Arkansas
Texas
Seton Hall
Nebraska
Creighton
St. John’s
Temple
Butler
Clemson
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Gonzaga
The big question for ranking teams this week centered around the state of Michigan.
The Wolverines were pounded on the road by a 17-5 Iowa team in a game where Michigan found their entire frontcourt in foul trouble as Iowa’s bigs pounded them in the paint. Michigan State, on the other hand, lost at home to an Indiana team that had not only lost their last seven games, but who lost Juwan Morgan with seven minutes left in the first half to an apparent shoulder injury.
And personally, I did not drop either team all that much. I bumped Kentucky — who has turned into one of the nation’s very best defensive teams and is riding the horsepower that comes with a frontline of P.J. Washington and Reid Travis to death — up two spots to No. 5, jumping both Michigan teams, who I still have in front of North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Marquette.
The logic, to me, is simple.
Michigan is the obvious one. They lost on the road to a team that has beaten everyone expect Michigan State and Wisconsin at home. That includes Iowa State, who they beat by 14 points. That happened on a night where Michigan got a tough whistle and had all of their bigs on the bench as Ryan Kreiner and Luka Garza just absolutely worked them over. Things like that happen in league play, to every team. There’s a reason it’s so rare to go undefeated through a power conference season.
Michigan State is trickier, since they lost to an Indiana team that has fallen off a cliff faster this month. But I think everyone will agree that the Hoosiers were not as bad as their record, and after watching them play a number of times and rewatching the tape of that game, I’m convinced that result had as much to do with Indiana doing two things they haven’t done in 2019: They played hard and actually played defense for a full 40 minutes, and they made their threes down the stretch as Michigan State was trying to create some separation. This is certainly not a good loss, not with the way that the Spartans were worked over by Purdue last Sunday, but I think it says more about Indiana and what they should be than anything else.
Either way, I’m not ready to jump a Virginia Tech team that may or may not be without Justin Robinson for a while, a North Carolina team that still won’t play their best five for extended periods or a Marquette team that only has one ball-handler over either of the Michigan teams just yet.
PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.
The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.
James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.
Phil Booth — who missed 10 of his first 12 shots — scored on a driving layup, then buried a 3 to snap a tie and give Villanova a 58-53 lead with 5:41 left. Villanova, which was called for four fouls on one possession late in the game, got a Gillespie bucket to stretch the lead and hold off the Hoyas.
The Wildcats were again a two-scorer show. Booth, who was leading Villanova this season with 18.7 points, mostly sat this one out until crunch time. He missed his first six 3-pointers while Paschall had some surprising help from Gillespie.
After Paschal converted a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead, he had combined with Gillespie to score 39 of their points. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had flashes of scoring bursts this season. He scored a career-high 21 in a loss to Penn and 19 in a loss to Furman. But in a Big East battle, Gillespie was clutch in a win.
He sank two free throws for a three-point lead to cap one of the wilder sequences of the game: Booth was picked clean by Greg Malinowksi and the Hoya guard went for a fast-break layup. But Nova’s 6-7 forward Jermaine Samuels hustled back and stuffed Malinowksi on a block that brought the crowd to its feet. The Wildcats snagged the possession and Gillespie converted from the line.
And when the Hoyas again tied the game, Gillespie buried a 3 for the lead.
BIG PICTURE
Georgetown: The Hoyas had won two straight games but again had their Big East progress stunted by Villanova. The Wildcats have been a thorn for Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing since the 1980s. The Wildcats upset Ewing and the Hoyas in the 1985 national championship game.
Villanova: The Wildcats are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and could earn one in the low single digits. Samuels was a key against the Hoyas with 16 rebounds and three blocks.
BRUNSON’S BACK
Two-time national champion Jalen Brunson, the 2018 AP Player of the Year, returned for a senior day celebration. Brunson played three seasons with the Wildcats and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. He received a framed No. 1 jersey and shared a hug before the game with coach Jay Wright. Brunson said he still keeps in touch with many of his teammates. “It was a flashback in about 30 seconds,” he said.