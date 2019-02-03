More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Gillespie’s career game carries No. 14 Villanova past Hoyas

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 3:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.

James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.

Phil Booth — who missed 10 of his first 12 shots — scored on a driving layup, then buried a 3 to snap a tie and give Villanova a 58-53 lead with 5:41 left. Villanova, which was called for four fouls on one possession late in the game, got a Gillespie bucket to stretch the lead and hold off the Hoyas.

The Wildcats were again a two-scorer show. Booth, who was leading Villanova this season with 18.7 points, mostly sat this one out until crunch time. He missed his first six 3-pointers while Paschall had some surprising help from Gillespie.

After Paschal converted a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead, he had combined with Gillespie to score 39 of their points. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had flashes of scoring bursts this season. He scored a career-high 21 in a loss to Penn and 19 in a loss to Furman. But in a Big East battle, Gillespie was clutch in a win.

He sank two free throws for a three-point lead to cap one of the wilder sequences of the game: Booth was picked clean by Greg Malinowksi and the Hoya guard went for a fast-break layup. But Nova’s 6-7 forward Jermaine Samuels hustled back and stuffed Malinowksi on a block that brought the crowd to its feet. The Wildcats snagged the possession and Gillespie converted from the line.

And when the Hoyas again tied the game, Gillespie buried a 3 for the lead.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas had won two straight games but again had their Big East progress stunted by Villanova. The Wildcats have been a thorn for Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing since the 1980s. The Wildcats upset Ewing and the Hoyas in the 1985 national championship game.

Villanova: The Wildcats are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and could earn one in the low single digits. Samuels was a key against the Hoyas with 16 rebounds and three blocks.

BRUNSON’S BACK

Two-time national champion Jalen Brunson, the 2018 AP Player of the Year, returned for a senior day celebration. Brunson played three seasons with the Wildcats and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. He received a framed No. 1 jersey and shared a hug before the game with coach Jay Wright. Brunson said he still keeps in touch with many of his teammates. “It was a flashback in about 30 seconds,” he said.

Edwards scores 17 to lead No. 17 Purdue over Minnesota 73-63

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 3:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Purdue to a 73-63 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten), who moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.

Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).

The Boilermakers scored 13 straight to tie the game midway through the second half. Harms scored on a layup following an offensive rebound from his own missed 3-pointer to tie it at 47 with 9:50 to play.

It was part of a big 21-2 run in which the Boilers recovered after appearing to fall apart in an uncharacteristic stretch late in the first half and early part of the second.

Purdue jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and led most of the first half until a late 10-2 run by Minnesota. Coffey dunked with 1:10 remaining in the half to give the Golden Gophers a 28-27 halftime lead.

Minnesota then used a 7-0 spurt to build a lead early in the second half. And a 10-1 run ended with Oturu’s layup to put Minnesota ahead 47-34 with 14:13 remaining.

Then Purdue went on its big run. Edwards scored 11 points to lead the Boilermakers’ rally after a quiet first half. Ryan Cline, who finished with 11 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Purdue a 55-49 lead with 8:02 to play.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 12 after Nojel Eastern’s free throw with 21 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers let this one slip away. Still, taking the lead just before halftime and going ahead by 13 after the break is a good sign in the middle of a stretch against ranked opponents, including Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Purdue: The Boilermakers looked like they were going to let the game slip away after Minnesota’s push early in the second half. Purdue struggled to make up for Edwards’ poor shooting in the first half. He was just 1 of 9 from the field.

VIDEO: Brawl erupts after Norfolk State stuns Howard for comeback win

Screengrab via twitter
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
2 Comments

Norfolk State went into Washington D.C. on Saturday and erased a 22 point deficit to land a win over Howard, 80-78.

Norfolk State’s Mastadi Pitt made a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left that gave NSU the win, and that’s when the real fireworks started.

It’s unclear what, exactly, precipitated the melee, but what is clear is that punches were thrown, players had to be held back by force and Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry was in the middle of the action.

The first angle of the brawl is here, and Nickelberry can be seen around the :45 second mark in the navy blue suit going after the Norfolk State players after things appeared to finally calm down:

Here is another angle of the madness:

“The altercation at the end of the game was unfortunate,” Howard said in a statement released to the Washington Post. “Physical altercations or any form of unsportsmanlike conduct is not reflective of our values at Howard. We will review the tape, as well as forward a copy to the conference office, to determine what disciplinary actions need to be taken.”

Saturday’s Things to Know: Indiana, UNC get huge road wins; Chris Clemons climbs the NCAA record book

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
4 Comments

PLAYERS OF THE DAY: Chris Clemons, Campbell

Dropping 39 points in a Campbell win (for the second time this week), Clemons continued his torrid hot streak against Longwood. Going 10-for-18 from three-point range, Clemons had it going from the perimeter on Saturday.

But most importantly, Clemons is continuing to climb the college basketball all-time scoring board at a rapid rate. Thanks to the back-to-back 39-point performances this week the 5-foot-9 senior guard passed Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on Saturday. He’s up to 2,875 career points. Elvin Hayes is in striking distance now — as are a number of high-profile college legends.

Clemons doesn’t play for a high-major program on a lot of nationally-televised games. But the nation’s leading scorer is having a special senior season. He’s now given himself a legitimate chance to chase more legends as the Fighting Camels attempt to make the NCAA tournament out of the Big South.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana might have saved its season following an overtime road win over No. 6 Michigan State. With senior forward Juwan Morgan going down with a shoulder injury midway through the first half, things weren’t looking very good for the Hoosiers to end their seven-game losing streak.

But a balanced offense, 20 offensive rebounds, and some incredible toughness, helped lead Indiana to a huge win. While the Hoosiers still have work to do to get themselves off of the bubble and into the NCAA tournament’s Field of 68, they now own top-notch wins over Louisville, Marquette and on the road at Michigan State.

The Big Ten is brutally deep and Indiana has plenty of teams to beat before they can feel comfortable. But this is the type of win that could completely change everything as Indiana had the look of a team that continued to fight despite everything going wrong.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Antonio Williams, Kent State

Desperation heaves rarely end up working out but it ended up going well for Kent State junior guard Antonio Williams. On a blown play with time winding down, trailing Ball State on the road in overtime, Williams worked his pivot foot so he faced the basket and chucked a ball off the backboard. Then Williams worked his way through traffic to catch the ball himself and finish for the game-winning bucket.

Kent State ended up with the 83-80 MAC road win as Williams will be remembered for his unique go-ahead score.

SATURDAY WAS A GOOD DAY FOR …

North Carolina: Earning the day’s second biggest win was No. 9 North Carolina in a tough and solid revenge road win at No. 15 Louisville. After falling to the Cardinals earlier this season in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels turned things around in the second game thanks to its defensive intensity and offensive rebounding.

North Carolina didn’t shoot the ball well from three-point range (just like the first loss) but overcame the perimeter woes thanks to pounding the offensive glass, hard-nosed defense and balanced scoring from four spots. If North Carolina can continue to defend at that level over 40 minutes while getting normal offense then they’ll be a fascinating team to follow in the ACC race.

Kansas: After a two-game losing streak and a week full of questions about the Big 12 race, the Jayhawks responded on Saturday with a convincing blowout home win over No. 16 Texas Tech. The No. 11 Jayhawks received another stellar performance from All-American candidate and forward Dedric Lawson (25 points, 10 rebounds) while Devon Dotson (20 points) made plays on both ends of the floor. Saturday’s win was a reminder of why Kansas is still the Big 12 front runner until another gaffe.

Duke’s Zion Williamson: Continuing a recent hot streak, the freshman and Player of the Year frontrunner had some more highlight-reel plays to go along with 29 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks as No. 2 Duke cruised past St. John’s for a non-conference win. Williamson continued a six-game streak of at least 22 points as he’s been looking more dominant as the ACC schedule has gone along.

UTSA’s Keaton Wallace: Remember the name of this sophomore guard. Dropping 45 points in an overtime win over Marshall, Wallace became the second straight UTSA player to score at least 45 points in a game. Teammate Jhivvan Jackson dropped 46 points in a loss to Western Kentucky. As for Wallace, he’s compiled some impressive performances in recent games as the Roadrunners have one of the best one-two scoring punches in all of college hoops.

SATURDAY WAS A BAD DAY FOR …

Big East bubble teams: It was a tough day for bubble teams in general, but especially in the Big East, as multiple teams went down with a loss. In a battle of bubble teams between Butler and Seton Hall, the Bulldogs came out on top with a two-point win — while also being the only Big East bubble team to have a positive day. The Pirates certainly didn’t benefit from the loss to Butler while St. John’s lost to No. 1 Duke on the road and Providence fell at DePaul. Overall, not the kind of day the Big East was looking for, as many of their bubble teams are starting to lose momentum.

N.C. State’s offense: The Wolfpack had a day to forget on Saturday afternoon as they only mustered 24 points (!!!) in a blowout loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech. It wasn’t the lowest point total for a top-25 team in the shot-clock era. Shooting only 9-for-54 from the floor (16 percent) and 2-for-28 (seven percent) from three-point range, N.C. State started an abysmal 1-for-17 to set the tone from the start. A week after knocking down the game-winning buzzer-beater against Clemson, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly was 0-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-9 from the three-point line. Certainly one to forget for the Wolfpack.

Michigan State free throws: Credit certainly goes to Indiana for the huge win in East Lansing. But Michigan State did the Hoosiers plenty of favors by only going 8-for-22 from the free-throw line. Nick Ward was particularly brutal from the line, going 1-for-9 in the game, as the Spartans could have closed this game out with a few more makes at the charity stripe.

Nebraska: Losing for the fifth consecutive time, Nebraska fell to Illinois for an ugly Big Ten road loss. The Huskers are in a freefall after a promising start to the season as they’re not faring well following the loss of Isaac Copeland for the season. Things don’t get much easier for Nebraska as they have to face Maryland and Nebraska over the next two games.

Jones’ late basket lefts Arkansas over No. 19 LSU, 90-89

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 9:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mason Jones hit a driving floater off the glass with 22 seconds left and Arkansas beat No. 19 LSU 90-89 on Saturday night to hand the Tigers their first conference loss this season and first home loss in more than a year.

Daniel Gafford scored 23 points and Isaiah Joe added 18 points for the Razorbacks (13-8, 4-4 SEC), who squandered an 18-point, second-half lead before pulling out the win and halting LSU’s streaks of 18 straight victories at home and 10 overall.

Naz Reid scored 19 and Javonte Smart 18 for LSU (17-4, 7-1), which was trying to start 8-0 in the league for the first time since 1981 — and very nearly did.

Gafford became the third Razorback to foul out with 2:01 to go and Smart hit two free throws to put LSU in front 89-88.

But neither team scored again until Jones’ clutch shot shortly after LSU guard Tremont Waters had turned the ball over on a risky alley-oop lob intended for Marlon Taylor as Taylor cut along the baseline.

The Tigers had three shots on their last possession. Smart rebounded Reid’s missed layup, but missed a pull-up jumper. Reid corralled the next rebound as his momentum took him away from the basket, and his off-balance 3 fell short as time ran out.

Arkansas players and coaches stormed off the bench and embraced one another as time ran out and several players glared triumphantly toward the nearby LSU student section, from where they had been showered relentlessly with taunts as their once large lead slipped away.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson tied a career high with 16 points for Arkansas, hitting four of his team’s 13 3-pointers. Joe also hit four 3s, giving him 73 this season.

Jalen Harris scored 11 points before fouling out with 4:22 to go, shortly after his 3 had given the Hogs an 84-79 lead.

Skyler Mays scored 17 for LSU and Waters finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Kavell Bigby-Williams scored 10 points.

Arkansas took its largest lead, at 66-48, when Reggie Chaney’s dunk with 13:45 left capped a 10-0 run that also included five points from Adrio Bailey on two free throws and a 3.

But a packed crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center responded shortly after by roaring to urge LSU on, the Tigers methodically chipped away until taking their first lead since early in the first half on Smart’s off-balance finger roll in a crowd under the hoop with 3:39 left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks shot 54.2 percent from 3-point range (13 of 24) and 58.3 percent overall (35 of 60). That was narrowly enough to overcome LSU’s 25-point advantage from the foul line and 44-20 advantage in rebounds.

LSU: The Tigers, who won at Arkansas in overtime earlier this season, nearly came back by using their athleticism and imposing their will inside. They lost the game by losing track of Arkansas’s best perimeter shooters and in part because of their own struggles from 3-point range, where they shot 20.8 percent (5 of 24). They also turned the ball over a season-high 21 times.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

LSU visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Depleted Indiana earns critical Big Ten road win over No. 6 Michigan State

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 8:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Indiana snapped its longest losing streak in eight years with a depleted lineup as the Hoosiers outlasted No. 6 Michigan State in overtime, 79-75, on Saturday night.

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak and playing without senior forward Juwan Morgan for most of the game (shoulder injury), this is the kind of win that could reignite Indiana’s sluggish season. A -13.5 point underdog entering this game, nobody would have given the Hoosiers a shot to win this game without Morgan contributing much of anything. And yet, here we are, with Indiana improving its intriguing case for an at-large bid with one of the biggest wins of the college basketball season.

Freshman Romeo Langford struggled to find consistency but still performed like the go-to, five-star freshman he was brought in to be as he scored 19 points — including a huge driving layup near the end of regulation. Al Durham (14 points), Justin Smith (13 points), De’Ron Davis (12 points) and Devonte Green (11 points) also finished in double-figures for a balanced Hoosiers effort as the team came together following Morgan’s departure midway through the first half.

Smith stepped up with some huge defensive plays protecting the rim while Davis gave Indiana a solid boost as a post scorer — also nailing some key free throws in overtime. Indiana also pounded the offensive glass to the tune of 20 boards as they made the most out of every possession.

Although Michigan State received 26 points from Cassius Winston, the Spartans struggled to find a consistent second option. Even though Michigan State blocked 14 shots (eight of them by Kenny Goins), Indiana stayed persistent. It also helped that Michigan State’s free-throw woes (8-for-22) prevented them from closing out the game.

Indiana still has some work to do after the long losing streak, but this is a massive win for the Hoosiers in the profile for March. Owning wins over Louisville, Marquette and a road win in East Lansing, Indiana has some very impressive moments this season. And with the Big Ten schedule finally slowing down a bit for them, Indiana has a chance to get more wins to put the season on the right track.

The health of Morgan’s shoulder is going to be something to keep track of. Despite the unlikely win over Michigan State without him, the Hoosiers still need Morgan to be an NCAA tournament team.