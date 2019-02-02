More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Zion Williamson puts on another show in No. 2 Duke’s rout of St. John’s

By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 2:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Duke freshman Zion Williamson put up another eye-opening stat-line with more highlights on Saturday as the No. 2 Blue Devils cruised to a 91-61 win over St. John’s.

Captivating the home crowd during a rare February non-conference game, the freshman forward finished with 29 points on 13-for-17 shooting. The Player of the Year front runner also added six rebounds, five steals and two blocks as he added some new signature plays to this season’s reel.

Williamson ended up outscoring ACC rival N.C. State by himself on Saturday as he continued a hot streak in which he’s scored at least 22 points in six consecutive outings.

No. 12 Virginia Tech beats No. 23 NC State 47-24

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds Saturday to help No. 12 Virginia Tech beat No. 23 North Carolina State 47-24 in the Wolfpack’s lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson. Virginia Tech didn’t put up huge numbers, shooting just 36 percent and making 7 of 21 3-pointers.

Then again, Virginia Tech didn’t need much production against the cold-cold-cold-shooting Wolfpack (16-6, 4-5).

N.C. State made just 9 of 54 shots for the game, a conversion rate of 16.7 percent that included a 2-for-28 showing from 3-point range. It was N.C. State’s lowest scoring output in any game since managing 12 points in a win against Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament, nearly two decades before the implementation of the shot clock.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ already-limited numbers were further depleted by Robinson’s absence. The senior came in averaging 14.4 points but left early from Wednesday’s win at Miami with an injury, then showed up in Raleigh sporting protective boot on his left foot. But Blackshear led the way, while the Hokies got some balance — even of the low-scoring variety — from Wabissa Bede (nine points) and Ahmed Hill (nine points) against the inept Wolfpack.

N.C. State: Kevin Keatts’ team never gave itself a chance Saturday with its complete inability to accomplish the most basic element in the game — putting the ball in the basket. N.C. State made 1 of 17 shots to start the game and its first 11 3-point tries in a performance that stupefied its normally rowdy home crowd. Underling all that trouble was sophomore guard Braxton Beverly. A week to the day after hitting the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson on this court, he went 0 for 12 overall and 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host No. 15 Louisville on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: A demanding three-game stretch ends Tuesday at No. 9 North Carolina.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Bubble Banter: Tracking Bracketology for the weekend in college hoops

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster or @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Mississippi State, Washington, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

BUTLER (NET: 54, SOS: 21): Butler pulled off the most critical win of the early games by not only adding to its credibility, but also taking Seton Hall down a peg with a two-point Big East win over the Pirates. Entering this game, many had Seton Hall ahead of Butler in the NCAA tournament spectrum. This win gives the Bulldogs some immediate help. Also stopping a three-game slide that plummeted a decent Big East start, Butler earned the kind of win that they had to have to stay in the NCAA picture. With three of the next four coming on the road — including St. John’s and Marquette — the Bulldogs escaped with a close home win they desperately needed to stop a rough stretch.

Butler is now a respectable 5-3 in Q2 wins — making up for a 1-6 mark against Q1 teams that the Bulldogs can’t seem to beat. There’s more work to do, but Butler did what they could in this one to stay alive.

OHIO STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 37): The Buckeyes did what they needed to do in taking down Rutgers for a Big Ten home win. Beating the Scarlet Knights — a Q3 win — isn’t going to do much to enhance Ohio State’s numbers. At this point in the conference season, however, the Buckeyes will take any win they can get. The five-game losing streak that was recently ended can’t be erased. But Ohio State can fix a lot of damage from that by earning wins during a tolerable portion of the conference schedule the next three games (Penn State, at Indiana, Illinois).

WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 151): Although unlikely Wofford gets in as an at-large, the Terriers did what they had to do in pummeling The Citadel for a road win. The win just barely comes through as a Q3 win, since The Citadel is the No. 239 team out of No. 240 needed for a Q3 road win. So, if a lowly Citadel program keeps losing, this likely drops to another meaningless Q4 win for the Terriers. This week is when it starts to get interesting for Wofford, as they’ll have their unbeaten mark in the Southern challenged with a road game at 18-5 East Tennessee State.

LOSERS

SETON HALL (NET: 66, SOS: 28): Losing to Butler continued a sluggish stretch for Seton Hall in which they’ve lost five of their last six games. While the Bulldogs needed the win on Saturday more than the Pirates for NCAA purposes, this loss will still sting for the Pirates. Dropping to 5-1 in Q2, Seton Hall now has a blemish in that column as they’re similar to Butler in their struggles with Q1 teams (the Pirates are 2-6 in that category). With the sweep against DePaul also counting against them, Seton Hall needs to seriously start sweating after this miserable stretch. Two of the next three games coming against Creighton could prove to be important for both teams.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 43, SOS: 72): Falling to a top-flight team like Duke in a true road game actually enhanced a weak strength of schedule for St. John’s as the loss really doesn’t hurt them much. A win against a team of the Blue Devils’ caliber would have surely made the Red Storm feel safe. But now St. John’s falls to 2-4 against Q1 teams as they could use another win in that category to feel better going into March.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

NEBRASKA (NET: 28, SOS: 62) at Illinois, 2:15 p.m. (BTN)
PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 63) at DePaul, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
No. 7 Kentucky at FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 49), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
UCLA at WASHINGTON (NET: 29, SOS: 53), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 46, SOS: 171) at Saint Mary’s, 4:00 p.m.
North Alabama at LIPSCOMB (NET: 36, SOS: 185), 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
INDIANA (NET: 48, SOS: 46) at No. 6 Michigan State, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
TEMPLE (NET: 58, SOS: 30) at Tulane, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
SYRACUSE (NET: 45, SOS: 36) at PITTSBURGH (NET: 71, SOS: 61), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
UT Martin at BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 125), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
George Mason at VCU (NET: 53, SOS: 28), 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 14) at Auburn, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA (NET: 50, SOS: 74) at No. 17 Purdue, 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
Wake Forest at CLEMSON (NET: 54, SOS: 24), 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Xavier at CREIGHTON (NET: 62, SOS: 6), 1:00 p.m.

WATCH: VCU-George Mason headlines terrific NBCSN double-header

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

There is a terrific double-header in the Atlantic 10 on Saturday afternoon on NBCSN, and it’s headlined by what could end up being a battle for first place in the conference.

As things currently stand, George Mason is sitting in first place in the conference, having won five straight games and eight of their last nine with what has turned into the best defense in the league. But the Patriots are going to be tested, as they look to win their fifth straight A-10 road game by going into the Siegel Center and picking off VCU, a defensive stalwart of their own.

Mike Rhoades has Havoc thriving in Richmond once again, as the Rams are a top ten defensive nationally. The energy is back in the VCU program, and there is truly nothing better than a battle for first place played in VCU’s building.

Well, actually there is.

When that battle for first place pits two Virginia programs that, less than a decade ago, were the pillars of the CAA as the two mid-majors programs that had made a run to the Final Four.

That should be a great nightcap.

The early game?

UMass and Luwane Pipkins heading to Philly to take on a super-talented but totally enigmatic St. Joseph’s team that has the talent to win the league and is currently sitting at 2-6 in the league.

  • UMASS at SAINT JOSEPH’S, Sat. 4:30 p.m.
  • GEORGE MASON at VCU, Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green rallies past No. 18 Buffalo 92-88

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 9:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With a raucous home crowd poised to celebrate, Bowling Green needed to withstand one more 3-pointer by Buffalo star CJ Massinburg.

The shot bounced off the rim, and the Falcons closed out their upset.

“You make some, you miss some,” Massinburg said.

Massinburg didn’t miss many, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for No. 18 Buffalo. The Bulls wasted an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-88 to Bowling Green on Friday night.

The announced crowd of 5,000 was the largest for a men’s basketball game at the Stroh Center, where the Falcons have been playing since 2011-12, and Buffalo was the highest-ranked opponent to come to the building. The fans were appropriately fired up throughout the night. Some people wearing orange “BEAT BUFFALO” shirts, and members of the Bowling Green football team — wearing jerseys that easily identified them — packed one corner.

Dylan Frye scored 25 points for Bowling Green (15-6, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) and Justin Turner added 22. The Falcons took over first place in the MAC East from their nationally ranked opponent.

Dontay Caruthers scored 28 points for the Bulls (19-3, 7-2), who lost for the second time in four games.

Buffalo led 47-39 at halftime, but Bowling Green scored the first seven points of the second half.

“We talked about that at halftime — let’s win the first four minutes,” Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. “That was our goal coming out — wanted to cut into the lead right away.”

The decisive stretch was a 12-2 run by Bowling Green, capped by a 3-pointer by Antwon Lillard that put the Falcons up 84-73. Buffalo scored eight straight points after that, and then it was just a question of whether Bowling Green could hold on.

Massinburg and Davonta Jordan each missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Bulls in the final 30 seconds. Caruthers pulled Buffalo within two with a three-point play with 14 seconds left, and after a free throw at the other end made it 91-88, Massinburg had a chance to tie it. But he missed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key, and Turner’s free throw at the other end sealed the win for the Falcons.

The home fans even earned points for politeness afterward, waiting in the bleachers for a little while. Buffalo’s players had time to clear the area, then Bowling Green fans rushed the court to continue the celebration.

“Top 25 team, game for first place, everybody came out,” Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. “That’s kind of why we play the game. These guys spend thousands of hours working on their game. They like to play in front of people. I thought it was great. Hopefully, we can continue to draw great crowds, both at home and on the road.

“It’s fun to play in an environment like that. It’s just a little bit better when you play a little harder and dig in on the defensive end.”

IMPRESSIVE NIGHT

It was a season high in scoring for Frye, who went 10 of 16 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He was averaging only 11 points a game coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Rebounding is a strength for Bowling Green, but Buffalo actually outrebounded the Falcons 42-30. That advantage didn’t help that much, since the Bulls had 18 turnovers to Bowling Green’s nine. Buffalo doesn’t mind playing at a quick tempo offensively, but the Bulls can’t afford to become too sloppy with the ball.

Bowling Green: The Falcons are unbeaten at home this season, and it was easy to see why. The fans got what they came for — a thrilling game and a victory. Huger hopes this type of crowd can show up more often.

“It was great for our guys to be able to play in an atmosphere like that,” Huger said. “That was the most important thing, is our guys got a chance to enjoy it, and you enjoy it even more with a victory.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulls may drop out of the Top 25 now, but given the environment and the quality of the opponent, this was by no means a terrible loss.

Davison, Happ, No. 24 Wisconsin beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is used to getting production out of Ethan Happ and Brad Davison.

Lately, role players such as Aleem Ford have been coming up big, too.

Davison scored 21 points and Happ added 18 points and 11 rebounds as the 24th-ranked Badgers beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61 on Friday night.

Ford came off the bench to score 10 points after he was held scoreless in Wisconsin’s three previous games. He went 0 for 7 on 3-pointers over that stretch but was 2 of 4 from beyond the arc Friday night.

Given his recent struggles, Ford looked over at Wisconsin coach Greg Gard after missing an early shot.

“I said, `Stop looking at me. I’m not shooting it for you,” Gard said. “`Keep firing `em if they’re good ones.”

Outside shooting proved to be the deciding factor as Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half after failing to capitalize while Maryland’s best post players were in foul trouble.

Maryland (17-6, 8-4) was forced to go deep into its bench in the second half with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith whistled for their third fouls. Fernando came out after he was called for a charge less than three minutes into the period. Eight seconds later, Smith was whistled for a foul on a layup by Happ.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon first put Ivan Bender — who averages less than four minutes a game — on Happ, but he was whistled for a foul on Wisconsin’s first possession with him on the floor. Turgeon then turned to Joshua Tomaic, who averages less than three minutes, and switched to a zone defense.

But Wisconsin couldn’t take control with both Fernando and Smith on the bench for almost six minutes, and Smith’s layup on his first possession back gave the Terrapins a 48-42 lead with less than 12 minutes to go.

Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, then knocked down six of its next eight from behind the arc to take control and pull away.

The Badgers finished the game 9 of 18 on 3s, while Davison was 4 of 6.

Maryland, meanwhile, started 6 of 10 from 3-point range but hit just 2 of 10 in the second half.

Ford said he never lost confidence during his dry spell, thanks in part to his teammates.

“They were always in my ear saying the next one will fall,” he said.

Turgeon said he was forced to go to a zone with Fernando and Smith in foul trouble.

“I thought our defense was terrific at times,” Turgeon said. “But when both of your big guys are in trouble and you’ve got an All-American in Happ, they’re hard to guard.”

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 18 points. Fernando finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith scored five, less than half his 12-point average.

FREE-THROW DISPARITY

The Terps came in having taken 114 more free throws than their opponents on the season, while the Badgers had attempted 23 fewer than their opponents. But Wisconsin went 14 of 23 from the line, compared to Maryland’s 3 of 8, and Turgeon clearly wasn’t happy about it.

“Are you serious out there? Twenty-three to eight? My guys battled out there,” Turgeon said.

Maryland was called for 18 fouls compared to 14 whistled on the Badgers.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps have lost three of four after a seven-game winning streak.

Wisconsin: Less than two weeks ago, Wisconsin trailed Maryland by as many as 21 in the second half before mounting a furious rally and falling 64-60. The Badgers have won five straight since then.